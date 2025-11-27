PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-series, 6th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the sixth match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The sixth and final group fixture of the ongoing T20I tri-series will have Pakistan and Sri Lanka taking on each other. Here is our PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction for this match to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The hosts Pakistan have qualified for the final after winning three out of three games. In their previous encounter, they defeated Zimbabwe by 69 runs. Sahibzada Farhan (63 off 41) and Babar Azam (74 off 52) powered the team to 195 in 20 overs. Usman Tariq then bagged 4 for 18 in his four overs.

Sri Lanka kept themselves in the race for the final with a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the previous game. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga each took 2 for 23 to restrict the opponents to 146. Pathum Nissanka hammered an unbeaten 98 off 58 to finish the game.

PAK vs SL Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Agha Salman (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera.

PAK vs SL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have been balanced in the ongoing series. Bowlers have found decent help but batters can score big once set. The average first innings score at the ground reads 155 from five games in the series.

The weather is expected to be hazy and rain should not be a concern.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub has scored 55 runs in the series and taken a wicket.

He remains a good fantasy pick for his all-round ability and batting position.

Usman Tariq (PAK)

Usman Tariq was magnificent in the previous game, claiming 4 for 18.

He has snared 44 wickets from 23 T20 matches this year at an economy of 7.10.

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Wanindu Hasaranga has been in terrific form, claiming five wickets in the series.

The leg-spinner has bagged 13 wickets in the last nine games at an economy of 6.64.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Sahibzada Farhan has scored 373 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 41 while striking at 142.

The opening batter has smashed 80 not out off 45 and 63 off 41 in the last two innings.

Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

Mohammad Nawaz has been excellent, picking up seven wickets in three games.

The left-arm spin all-rounder has bagged 45 wickets in the shorter format this year, and averages 21 with the bat.

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka is coming off an outstanding knock of 98 not out in 58 deliveries.

He has amassed 409 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 45 and strike rate of 152.

Team for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan have been unbeaten in the tournament with multiple players putting in solid performances. They are in much better form compared to Sri Lanka and will be favourites to win this encounter.

