PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-series, 6th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the sixth match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
The sixth and final group fixture of the ongoing T20I tri-series will have Pakistan and Sri Lanka taking on each other. Here is our PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction for this match to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The hosts Pakistan have qualified for the final after winning three out of three games. In their previous encounter, they defeated Zimbabwe by 69 runs. Sahibzada Farhan (63 off 41) and Babar Azam (74 off 52) powered the team to 195 in 20 overs. Usman Tariq then bagged 4 for 18 in his four overs.
Sri Lanka kept themselves in the race for the final with a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the previous game. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga each took 2 for 23 to restrict the opponents to 146. Pathum Nissanka hammered an unbeaten 98 off 58 to finish the game.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Agha Salman (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera.
The pitches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have been balanced in the ongoing series. Bowlers have found decent help but batters can score big once set. The average first innings score at the ground reads 155 from five games in the series.
The weather is expected to be hazy and rain should not be a concern.
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Usman Tariq (PAK)
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
Pakistan have been unbeaten in the tournament with multiple players putting in solid performances. They are in much better form compared to Sri Lanka and will be favourites to win this encounter.
