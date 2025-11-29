PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-series, Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
The hosts Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the T20I Tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here is our PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction for this encounter.
Pakistan qualified for the final with three wins in four games in the round-robin stage. They defeated Zimbabwe twice and Sri Lanka once. The Lankan lions were in a must-win position in their final group fixture after losing two out of their first three games.
In the previous game, they defeated Pakistan by six runs to secure a spot in the final. Kamil Mishara struck 76 off 48 while Kusal Mendis made 40 in 23 balls to power the team to 184. Dushmantha Chameera later took four for 20 to defend the total by a narrow margin.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Agha Salman (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Usman Tariq.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Eshan Malinga.
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has served balanced pitches in the ongoing series with some help for bowlers and batters. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 159 from six games in the series.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is unlikely to pose any threat to this game, with clear skies expected.
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Dushmantha Chameera (SL)
Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
Sri Lanka came out on top in the previous encounter, but Pakistan will still hold an advantage in the final. They have more players in good form and are solid in these conditions. Expect Pakistan to win this encounter.
