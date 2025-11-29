PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-series, Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The hosts Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the T20I Tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here is our PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction for this encounter.

Pakistan qualified for the final with three wins in four games in the round-robin stage. They defeated Zimbabwe twice and Sri Lanka once. The Lankan lions were in a must-win position in their final group fixture after losing two out of their first three games.

In the previous game, they defeated Pakistan by six runs to secure a spot in the final. Kamil Mishara struck 76 off 48 while Kusal Mendis made 40 in 23 balls to power the team to 184. Dushmantha Chameera later took four for 20 to defend the total by a narrow margin.

PAK vs SL Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Agha Salman (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Eshan Malinga.

PAK vs SL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has served balanced pitches in the ongoing series with some help for bowlers and batters. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 159 from six games in the series.

Looking at the forecast, the weather is unlikely to pose any threat to this game, with clear skies expected.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Wanindu Hasaranga has been in superb form on this tour and has taken six wickets in the series.

The leg-spinner has claimed 14 wickets in the last 10 games at an economy of 6.63.

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub made 27 runs in the previous game and bagged a wicket for 19 runs.

With his all-round value and batting position, he remains a solid fantasy pick.

Dushmantha Chameera (SL)

Dushmantha Chameera delivered a defining performance in the last game, picking up four for 20 in four overs.

He has snared 14 scalps in the last 10 T20Is at an economy of 7.72.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

Mohammad Nawaz was expensive in the previous game but scored 27 off 16 balls.

He has picked up seven wickets in four games in the series.

The left-arm spin all-rounder has bagged 45 wickets in the shorter format this year, and averages 21 with the bat.

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka was magnificent in one of the games against Zimbabwe, blasting an unbeaten 98 not out in 58 deliveries.

He has scored 384 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 43 while striking at 150.

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Sahibzada Farhan has struck 80 not out off 45 and 63 off 41 in two of the four innings in the series.

He has scored 324 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 36 while striking at 144.

Team for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka came out on top in the previous encounter, but Pakistan will still hold an advantage in the final. They have more players in good form and are solid in these conditions. Expect Pakistan to win this encounter.

