PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-series, 1st Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for T20I Tri-series 1st Match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

Following the ODI series, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be part of the T20I Tri-series along with Zimbabwe. Here is our PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for the first match, to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan recently played a three-match T20I series against South Africa at home. They lost the opening game but bounced back to win the series 2-1. Salman Agha will continue to lead the T20I team in this tri-series.

Zimbabwe’s last assignment in the shorter format was against Afghanistan. They lost all three games in the series. In October, they won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Final. The visitors will have Sikandar Raza at the helm.

PAK vs ZIM Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Agha Salman (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Abrar Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Wellington Masakadza, and Richard Ngarava

PAK vs ZIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium usually produces flatter pitches with plenty of runs on offer. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 Internationals reads 153 and goes up to 194 in domestic cricket.

The weather is expected to be hazy during the match time with no threat of rain.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Brian Bennett (ZIM)

Brian Bennett has been excellent in the shorter format for Zimbabwe.

He has amassed 443 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 44 while striking at 171.

Abrar Ahmed (PAK)

Abrar Ahmed has taken 10 wickets in the last three ODIs.

Expect the leg-spinner to take that form into this tri-series.

Brad Evans (ZIM)

Brad Evans has taken 17 wickets in the last nine games at an economy of 7.19.

He has picked 2 for 21 and 2 for 33 in the last two outings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza is a top captaincy pick due to his all-round skill set.

He has amassed over 1,000 runs in T20 cricket this year at 26 average and 138 strike rate.

Raza has also taken 43 wickets at an economy of 7.37.

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub smashed 37 and 71* in two of the T20Is against South Africa and bagged two scalps in one game.

He has returned to form and offers good all-round value.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)

Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken 14 wickets from the last nine games.

The left-arm pacer has 122 wickets in T20 Internationals at 7.71 economy.

Team for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan are a much stronger side on paper and will be the favourites to win this game. Zimbabwe do have some solid players, but will need a special performance. Expect the home team to come out on top.

