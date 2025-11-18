PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-series, 1st Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for T20I Tri-series 1st Match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.
Following the ODI series, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be part of the T20I Tri-series along with Zimbabwe. Here is our PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for the first match, to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan recently played a three-match T20I series against South Africa at home. They lost the opening game but bounced back to win the series 2-1. Salman Agha will continue to lead the T20I team in this tri-series.
Zimbabwe’s last assignment in the shorter format was against Afghanistan. They lost all three games in the series. In October, they won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Final. The visitors will have Sikandar Raza at the helm.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Agha Salman (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Abrar Ahmed.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Wellington Masakadza, and Richard Ngarava
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium usually produces flatter pitches with plenty of runs on offer. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 Internationals reads 153 and goes up to 194 in domestic cricket.
The weather is expected to be hazy during the match time with no threat of rain.
Brian Bennett (ZIM)
Abrar Ahmed (PAK)
Brad Evans (ZIM)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)
Pakistan are a much stronger side on paper and will be the favourites to win this game. Zimbabwe do have some solid players, but will need a special performance. Expect the home team to come out on top.
