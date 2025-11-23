PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-series, 4th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the fourth Match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.
Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face off in match no.4 of the T20I tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here is our PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for this encounter.
The home side has won both games in the tri-series, beating Zimbabwe by five wickets followed by a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Mohammad Nawaz took 3 for 16 in four overs to restrict Sri Lanka to 128. Sahibzada Farhan then smashed an unbeaten 80 off 45 to finish the chase.
Zimbabwe bounced back from their first game to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs. Brian Bennett struck 49 off 42 while Sikandar Raza scored 47 off 32 to power the team to 162. Brad Evans then bagged 3 for 9 in four overs.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Agha Salman (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava.
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has produced pitches with something in it for both batters and bowlers. The team batting first has posted 147, 162, and 128 in the first three games of this series.
The weather is unlikely to be an issue with no chance of rain on the radar.
Brian Bennett (ZIM)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Brad Evans (ZIM)
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Pakistan have been undefeated in this series with multiple players stepping up. They have better resources in home conditions and will be favourites. Expect Pakistan to win this game.
