PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-series, 4th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will face off in match no.4 of the T20I tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here is our PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for this encounter.

The home side has won both games in the tri-series, beating Zimbabwe by five wickets followed by a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Mohammad Nawaz took 3 for 16 in four overs to restrict Sri Lanka to 128. Sahibzada Farhan then smashed an unbeaten 80 off 45 to finish the chase.

Zimbabwe bounced back from their first game to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs. Brian Bennett struck 49 off 42 while Sikandar Raza scored 47 off 32 to power the team to 162. Brad Evans then bagged 3 for 9 in four overs.

PAK vs ZIM Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Agha Salman (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava.

PAK vs ZIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has produced pitches with something in it for both batters and bowlers. The team batting first has posted 147, 162, and 128 in the first three games of this series.

The weather is unlikely to be an issue with no chance of rain on the radar.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Brian Bennett (ZIM)

Brian Bennett has been excellent in the first two games, hitting 49 in each of the innings.

He has scored 499 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 50 and strike rate of 159.

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub has made 42 runs in the first two games and has taken a wicket.

His all-round value and batting position makes him a good fantasy pick.

Brad Evans (ZIM)

Brad Evans took 2 for 26 in the first game and backed it up with an even better 3 for 9 in the second.

He has bagged 20 wickets in the last 10 games at an economy of 6.47.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Sahibzada Farhan is coming off a superb knock of 80 not out in 45 balls.

The opening batter has made 315 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 34 while striking at 134.

Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

Mohammad Nawaz snared 2 for 22 in the first game while scoring 21* off 12 balls.

He followed that up with 3 for 16 in the second match versus Sri Lanka.

The all-rounder has claimed 43 scalps in T20 cricket this year while averaging 21 with the bat.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza scored 34 in the first game, and followed it up with 47 off 32 and a wicket.

Raza has scored 476 runs in T20Is this year at an average of 24 while picking up 21 wickets at an economy of 6.30.

Team for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan have been undefeated in this series with multiple players stepping up. They have better resources in home conditions and will be favourites. Expect Pakistan to win this game.

