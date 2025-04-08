News
PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings have played better cricket and will have a home advantage, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 8, 2025

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 22 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings have played better cricket and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

Punjab Kings will face Chennai Super Kings in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.

PBKS lost their last fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 50 runs. They were below par in every aspect and registered their maiden win.

Meanwhile, CSK registered their third successive loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous encounter. They conceded too many runs in the first innings and failed in another chase to lose by 25 runs.

Probable PBKS vs CHE Playing XI and Impact Players:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson

Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

PBKS vs CHE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

There will be some early swing in Mullanpur before the pitch gets flat for the batters. The surface will be nice for batting, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores
Priyansh Arya (IP)47 (23)8 (9)0 (1)
Prabhsimran Singh5 (8)69 (34)17 (16)
Shreyas Iyer97* (42)52* (30)10 (5)
Azmatullah Omarzai16 (15)DNPDNP
Glenn Maxwell0 (1)DNB30 (21)
Marcus Stoinis20 (15)DNB1 (7)
Shashank Singh44 (16)DNB10* (13)
Suryansh ShedgeDNBDNB2 (4)
Marco JansenDNBDNB3 (6)
Arshdeep SinghDNBDNB1 (5)
Yuzvendra ChahalDNBDNBDNB
Vijaykumar Vyshak (IP)DNBDNPDNP
Nehal WadheraDNP43* (25)62 (41)
Final Figures
Arshdeep Singh4-0-36-24-0-43-34-0-35-1
Azmatullah Omarzai2-0-29-0DNPDNP
Marco Jansen4-0-44-14-0-28-14-0-45-1
Glenn Maxwell2-0-26-13-0-22-11-0-6-0
Marcus Stoinis2-0-31-02-0-15-04-0-48-0
Yuzvendra Chahal3-0-34-04-0-36-13-0-32-0
Vijaykumar Vyshak3-0-28-0DNPDNP
Lockie FergusonDNP3-0-26-14-0-37-2

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Scores
Rachin Ravindra65* (45)41 (31)0 (4)3 (6)
Rahul Tripathi (IP)2 (3)5 (3)23 (19)DNP
Ruturaj Gaikwad53 (26)0 (4)63 (44)5 (4)
Shivam Dube9 (7)19 (15)18 (10)18 (15)
Deepak Hooda3 (5)4 (9)DNPDNP
Sam Curran4 (9)8 (13)DNPDNP
Ravindra Jadeja17 (18)25 (19)32* (22)2 (3)
MS Dhoni0 (2)30* (16)16 (11)30* (26)
Ravichandran AshwinDNB11 (8)DNBDNB
Noor AhmadDNB0* (2)DNBDNB
Nathan EllisDNBDNPDNPDNP
Khaleel AhmedDNBDNBDNBDNB
Matheesha PathiranaDNPDNBDNBDNB
Vijay ShankarDNPDNP9 (6)69* (54)
Jamie OvertonDNPDNP11 (4)DNP
Devon ConwayDNPDNPDNP13 (14)
Final Figures
Khaleel Ahmed4-0-29-34-0-28-14-0-38-24-0-25-2
Sam Curran1-0-13-03-0-34-0DNBDNP
Nathan Ellis4-0-38-1DNPDNPDNP
Ravichandran Ashwin4-0-31-12-0-22-14-0-46-13-0-21-0
Ravindra Jadeja3-0-21-03-0-37-02-0-10-12-0-19-1
Noor Ahmad4-0-18-44-0-36-34-0-28-23-0-36-1
Matheesha PathiranaDNP4-0-36-24-0-28-24-0-31-1
Jamie OvertonDNPDNP2-0-30-0DNP
Mukesh ChoudharyDNPDNPDNP4-0-50-0

Top Player Picks for PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):

  • Prabhsimran Singh has 92 runs at an average of 15.33 and a strike rate of 122.66 in six innings in Mullanpur.
  • Prabhsimran Singh vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 15 runs, 10 balls, 7.50 average, 150 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 17, 69, 5, 62, & 1.

Marcus Stoinis (PBKS):

  • Marcus Stoinis will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a quality player.
  • Marcus Stoinis vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 36 runs, 22 balls, 18 average, 163.63 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Marcus Stoinis vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 1 wicket, 83 average, & 8.89 economy rate. Marcus Stoinis vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 45.66 average, & 10.82 economy rate.
  • Marcus Stoinis’ previous five scores: 1, 20, 0, 55*, & 0. Marcus Stoinis’ last five figures: 0/48, 0/15, 0/31, 1/22, & 0/41.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS):

  • Arshdeep Singh has 9 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 14 in six innings in Mullanpur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
  • Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 17 wickets, 22.94 average, & 9.59 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 28.62 average, & 10.57 economy rate.
  • Arshdeep Singh’s previous five figures: 1/35, 3/43, 2/36, 1/35, & 1/40.

Devon Conway (CHE):

  • Devon Conway is a consistent batter. He will open the innings and score big.
  • Devon Conway’s last five scores: 13, 30, 21, 20, & 9.

Shivam Dube (CHE):

  • Shivam Dube scored 48 runs in his only innings in Mullanpur.
  • Shivam Dube vs Arshdeep Singh in T20s: 22 runs, 15 balls, 11 average, 146.66 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Shivam Dube’s previous five scores: 18, 18, 19, 9, & 30.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

  • Shreyas Iyer scored 10 runs in his only innings in Mullanpur.
  • Shreyas Iyer vs Khaleel Ahmed in T20s: 25 runs, 20 balls, 12.50 average, 125 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 10, 52*, 97*, 16, & 46.

Glenn Maxwell (PBKS):

  • Glenn Maxwell will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a quality player.
  • Glenn Maxwell scored 30 runs in his only innings in Mullanpur.
  • Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 109 runs, 70 balls, 15.57 average, 155.71 SR, & 7 dismissals.
  • Glenn Maxwell vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 164 runs, 84 balls, 41 average, 195.23 SR, & 4 dismissals.
  • Glenn Maxwell’s previous five scores: 30, 0, 28, 76*, & 90. Glenn Maxwell’s last five figures: 0/6, 1/22, 1/26, 0/3, & 0/7.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CHE):

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad has 147 runs at an average of 36.75 and a strike rate of 147 in four innings in Mullanpur. He also has a century here.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Arshdeep Singh in T20s: 57 runs, 46 balls, 19 average, 123.91 SR, & 3 dismissals.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 46 runs, 40 balls, 23 average, 115 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad’s previous five scores: 5, 63, 0, 53, & 97.

PBKS vs CHE Player to Avoid

Suryansh Shedge (PBKS):

  • Suryansh Shedge will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings have played better cricket and will have a home advantage. While Chennai Super Kings have a few quality players, they have obvious loopholes that can be exploited. Expect PBKS to win.

