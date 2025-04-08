PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 22 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Punjab Kings will face Chennai Super Kings in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.
PBKS lost their last fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 50 runs. They were below par in every aspect and registered their maiden win.
Meanwhile, CSK registered their third successive loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous encounter. They conceded too many runs in the first innings and failed in another chase to lose by 25 runs.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson
Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana
There will be some early swing in Mullanpur before the pitch gets flat for the batters. The surface will be nice for batting, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.
|Scores
|Priyansh Arya (IP)
|47 (23)
|8 (9)
|0 (1)
|Prabhsimran Singh
|5 (8)
|69 (34)
|17 (16)
|Shreyas Iyer
|97* (42)
|52* (30)
|10 (5)
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|16 (15)
|DNP
|DNP
|Glenn Maxwell
|0 (1)
|DNB
|30 (21)
|Marcus Stoinis
|20 (15)
|DNB
|1 (7)
|Shashank Singh
|44 (16)
|DNB
|10* (13)
|Suryansh Shedge
|DNB
|DNB
|2 (4)
|Marco Jansen
|DNB
|DNB
|3 (6)
|Arshdeep Singh
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (5)
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Vijaykumar Vyshak (IP)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Nehal Wadhera
|DNP
|43* (25)
|62 (41)
|Final Figures
|Arshdeep Singh
|4-0-36-2
|4-0-43-3
|4-0-35-1
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|2-0-29-0
|DNP
|DNP
|Marco Jansen
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-28-1
|4-0-45-1
|Glenn Maxwell
|2-0-26-1
|3-0-22-1
|1-0-6-0
|Marcus Stoinis
|2-0-31-0
|2-0-15-0
|4-0-48-0
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-36-1
|3-0-32-0
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|Lockie Ferguson
|DNP
|3-0-26-1
|4-0-37-2
|Scores
|Rachin Ravindra
|65* (45)
|41 (31)
|0 (4)
|3 (6)
|Rahul Tripathi (IP)
|2 (3)
|5 (3)
|23 (19)
|DNP
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|53 (26)
|0 (4)
|63 (44)
|5 (4)
|Shivam Dube
|9 (7)
|19 (15)
|18 (10)
|18 (15)
|Deepak Hooda
|3 (5)
|4 (9)
|DNP
|DNP
|Sam Curran
|4 (9)
|8 (13)
|DNP
|DNP
|Ravindra Jadeja
|17 (18)
|25 (19)
|32* (22)
|2 (3)
|MS Dhoni
|0 (2)
|30* (16)
|16 (11)
|30* (26)
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|DNB
|11 (8)
|DNB
|DNB
|Noor Ahmad
|DNB
|0* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|Nathan Ellis
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Matheesha Pathirana
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Vijay Shankar
|DNP
|DNP
|9 (6)
|69* (54)
|Jamie Overton
|DNP
|DNP
|11 (4)
|DNP
|Devon Conway
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|13 (14)
|Final Figures
|Khaleel Ahmed
|4-0-29-3
|4-0-28-1
|4-0-38-2
|4-0-25-2
|Sam Curran
|1-0-13-0
|3-0-34-0
|DNB
|DNP
|Nathan Ellis
|4-0-38-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|4-0-31-1
|2-0-22-1
|4-0-46-1
|3-0-21-0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3-0-21-0
|3-0-37-0
|2-0-10-1
|2-0-19-1
|Noor Ahmad
|4-0-18-4
|4-0-36-3
|4-0-28-2
|3-0-36-1
|Matheesha Pathirana
|DNP
|4-0-36-2
|4-0-28-2
|4-0-31-1
|Jamie Overton
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-30-0
|DNP
|Mukesh Choudhary
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-50-0
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):
Marcus Stoinis (PBKS):
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS):
Devon Conway (CHE):
Shivam Dube (CHE):
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):
Glenn Maxwell (PBKS):
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CHE):
Suryansh Shedge (PBKS):
Punjab Kings have played better cricket and will have a home advantage. While Chennai Super Kings have a few quality players, they have obvious loopholes that can be exploited. Expect PBKS to win.
