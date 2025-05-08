PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 58 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While PBKS won their last game, DC’s fixture was washed out due to rain.
PBKS defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game by 37 runs. They were clinical in all departments and churned out an all-round show to win the contest.
Meanwhile, DC’s previous encounter ended with no result against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They bowled exceptionally well to restrict SRH to a mere 133/7 in the first innings, but the rain didn’t allow the second innings to happen.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak
Delhi Capitals: Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav
Impact Player: T Natarajan
The deck in Mullanpur will be nice for batting, but pacers will get some movement early on. Spinners will also get some assistance. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 18°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.
|Scores
|Priyansh Arya
|47 (23)
|8 (9)
|0 (1)
|103 (42)
|36 (13)
|22 (12)
|16 (11)
|22 (15)
|69 (35)
|23 (15)
|1 (4)
|Prabhsimran Singh
|5 (8)
|69 (34)
|17 (16)
|0 (2)
|42 (23)
|30 (15)
|13 (9)
|33 (17)
|83 (49)
|54 (36)
|91 (48)
|Shreyas Iyer
|97* (42)
|52* (30)
|10 (5)
|9 (7)
|82 (36)
|0 (2)
|7 (10)
|6 (10)
|25* (16)
|72 (41)
|45 (25)
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|16 (15)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Glenn Maxwell
|0 (1)
|DNB
|30 (21)
|1 (2)
|3 (7)
|7 (10)
|DNP
|DNP
|7 (8)
|DNP
|DNP
|Marcus Stoinis
|20 (15)
|DNB
|1 (7)
|4 (7)
|34 (11)
|DNP
|7* (2)
|1 (2)
|DNP
|DNP
|15* (5)
|Shashank Singh
|44 (16)
|DNB
|10* (13)
|52* (36)
|2 (3)
|18 (17)
|1 (5)
|31* (33)
|DNB
|23 (12)
|33* (15)
|Suryansh Shedge
|DNB
|DNB
|2 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|4 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (3)
|DNP
|Marco Jansen
|DNB
|DNB
|3 (6)
|34* (19)
|5* (5)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|25* (20)
|3 (7)
|4* (2)
|DNB
|Arshdeep Singh
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|Nehal Wadhera
|DNP
|43* (25)
|62 (41)
|9 (7)
|27 (22)
|10 (9)
|33* (19)
|5 (6)
|DNB
|5 (3)
|16 (9)
|Josh Inglis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2 (6)
|14 (17)
|29 (17)
|11* (6)
|6 (6)
|30 (14)
|Xavier Bartlett
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|11 (15)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Final Figures
|Arshdeep Singh
|4-0-36-2
|4-0-43-3
|4-0-35-1
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-37-1
|3-1-11-1
|3-0-23-2
|3-0-26-1
|DNB
|3.2-0-25-2
|4-0-16-3
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|2-0-29-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-33-2
|Marco Jansen
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-28-1
|4-0-45-1
|4-0-48-0
|2-0-39-0
|3.1-0-17-3
|3-0-10-2
|3-0-20-0
|1-0-6-0
|4-0-30-2
|4-0-31-1
|Glenn Maxwell
|2-0-26-1
|3-0-22-1
|1-0-6-0
|2-0-11-1
|3-0-40-0
|2-0-5-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Marcus Stoinis
|2-0-31-0
|2-0-15-0
|4-0-48-0
|1-0-10-0
|0.4-0-6-0
|DNP
|DNB
|1-0-13-0
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-17-0
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-36-1
|3-0-32-0
|1-0-9-0
|4-0-56-1
|4-0-28-4
|3-0-11-2
|4-0-36-1
|DNB
|3-0-32-4
|4-0-50-1
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-49-0
|Lockie Ferguson
|DNP
|3-0-26-1
|4-0-37-2
|4-0-40-2
|0.2-0-1-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Yash Thakur
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-39-1
|2.3-0-40-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Shashank Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-27-0
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Xavier Bartlett
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-30-1
|3-0-26-1
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harpreet Brar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-25-2
|4-0-27-1
|DNB
|2-0-21-1
|DNP
|Nehal Wadhera
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0.5-0-9-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Suryansh Shedge
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-40-0
|DNP
|Scores
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|1 (2)
|38 (32)
|0 (5)
|7 (6)
|0 (1)
|9 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Faf du Plessis
|29 (18)
|50 (27)
|DNP
|2 (7)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|22 (26)
|62 (45)
|3 (8)
|Abishek Porel
|0 (2)
|34* (18)
|33 (20)
|7 (7)
|33 (25)
|49 (37)
|18 (9)
|51 (36)
|28 (11)
|4 (2)
|8 (10)
|Sameer Rizvi
|4 (4)
|DNP
|20 (15)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Axar Patel
|22 (11)
|DNB
|21 (14)
|15 (11)
|9 (6)
|34 (14)
|39 (32)
|34* (20)
|15 (13)
|43 (23)
|6 (7)
|Tristan Stubbs
|34 (22)
|21* (14)
|24* (12)
|38* (23)
|1 (4)
|34* (18)
|31 (21)
|DNB
|34 (18)
|1 (3)
|41* (36)
|Ashutosh Sharma
|66* (31)
|DNP
|1 (1)
|DNB
|17 (14)
|15* (11)
|37 (19)
|DNB
|2 (3)
|7 (6)
|41 (26)
|Vipraj Nigam
|39 (15)
|DNB
|1* (2)
|DNB
|14 (8)
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|12 (6)
|38 (19)
|18 (17)
|Mitchell Starc
|2 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|2* (2)
|DNB
|0* (0)
|0 (1)
|1* (1)
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (1)
|DNB
|4* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|Mohit Sharma
|1* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mukesh Kumar
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|KL Rahul
|DNP
|15 (5)
|77 (51)
|93* (53)
|15 (13)
|38 (32)
|28 (14)
|57* (42)
|41 (39)
|7 (5)
|10 (14)
|Karun Nair
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|89 (40)
|0 (3)
|31 (18)
|34* (20)
|4 (4)
|15 (13)
|0 (1)
|Donovan Ferreira
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (3)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Dushmantha Chameera
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|0* (1)
|2* (3)
|DNB
|Final Figures
|Mitchell Starc
|4-0-42-3
|3.4-0-35-5
|4-0-27-1
|3-0-35-0
|3-0-43-0
|4-0-36-1
|3.2-0-49-0
|4-0-25-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-43-3
|DNB
|Axar Patel
|3-0-18-0
|4-0-43-0
|1-0-5-0
|4-0-52-0
|2-0-19-0
|3-0-23-1
|2-0-18-0
|4-0-29-0
|4-0-19-2
|4-0-27-2
|DNB
|Vipraj Nigam
|2-0-35-1
|2-0-21-0
|4-0-27-2
|4-0-18-2
|4-0-41-2
|1-0-13-0
|4-0-34-0
|1-0-14-0
|1-0-12-0
|4-0-41-2
|DNB
|Mukesh Kumar
|2-0-22-1
|2-0-17-0
|4-0-36-1
|3-1-26-1
|4-0-38-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-33-4
|3.3-0-51-0
|2-0-17-0
|DNP
|Kuldeep Yadav
|4-0-20-2
|4-0-22-3
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-17-2
|4-0-23-2
|4-0-33-1
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-33-0
|4-0-28-0
|3-0-27-0
|DNB
|Mohit Sharma
|4-0-42-0
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-27-0
|2-0-10-1
|3-0-40-0
|4-0-38-0
|2-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Tristan Stubbs
|1-0-28-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-12-0
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Dushmantha Chameera
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-24-1
|3-0-46-1
|DNB
Priyansh Arya (PBKS):
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS):
Faf du Plessis (DC):
Mitchell Starc (DC):
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):
KL Rahul (DC):
Axar Patel (DC):
Josh Inglis (PBKS):
Punjab Kings know the conditions better in Dharamsala and have a better bowling attack for this venue. Delhi Capitals haven’t been in great form lately. Expect PBKS to win.
