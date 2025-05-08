PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 58 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While PBKS won their last game, DC’s fixture was washed out due to rain.

PBKS defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game by 37 runs. They were clinical in all departments and churned out an all-round show to win the contest.

Meanwhile, DC’s previous encounter ended with no result against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They bowled exceptionally well to restrict SRH to a mere 133/7 in the first innings, but the rain didn’t allow the second innings to happen.

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

Delhi Capitals: Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Impact Player: T Natarajan

PBKS vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The deck in Mullanpur will be nice for batting, but pacers will get some movement early on. Spinners will also get some assistance. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Pacers might get more new-ball movement in the second innings. So, pick powerplay speedsters from the team that bowls second.

Spinners will get assistance throughout the match. So, pick tweakers from both sides.

Pick more top-order batters of the team that bats first and middle-order batters of the team that bats second.

A temperature of around 18°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Priyansh Arya 47 (23) 8 (9) 0 (1) 103 (42) 36 (13) 22 (12) 16 (11) 22 (15) 69 (35) 23 (15) 1 (4) Prabhsimran Singh 5 (8) 69 (34) 17 (16) 0 (2) 42 (23) 30 (15) 13 (9) 33 (17) 83 (49) 54 (36) 91 (48) Shreyas Iyer 97* (42) 52* (30) 10 (5) 9 (7) 82 (36) 0 (2) 7 (10) 6 (10) 25* (16) 72 (41) 45 (25) Azmatullah Omarzai 16 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) DNB 30 (21) 1 (2) 3 (7) 7 (10) DNP DNP 7 (8) DNP DNP Marcus Stoinis 20 (15) DNB 1 (7) 4 (7) 34 (11) DNP 7* (2) 1 (2) DNP DNP 15* (5) Shashank Singh 44 (16) DNB 10* (13) 52* (36) 2 (3) 18 (17) 1 (5) 31* (33) DNB 23 (12) 33* (15) Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB 2 (4) DNP DNP 4 (4) DNP DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP Marco Jansen DNB DNB 3 (6) 34* (19) 5* (5) 1 (2) DNB 25* (20) 3 (7) 4* (2) DNB Arshdeep Singh DNB DNB 1 (5) DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Yuzvendra Chahal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijaykumar Vyshak DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB Nehal Wadhera DNP 43* (25) 62 (41) 9 (7) 27 (22) 10 (9) 33* (19) 5 (6) DNB 5 (3) 16 (9) Josh Inglis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2 (6) 14 (17) 29 (17) 11* (6) 6 (6) 30 (14) Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 11 (15) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP Final Figures Arshdeep Singh 4-0-36-2 4-0-43-3 4-0-35-1 4-0-39-1 4-0-37-1 3-1-11-1 3-0-23-2 3-0-26-1 DNB 3.2-0-25-2 4-0-16-3 Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 4-0-39-1 4-0-33-2 Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1 4-0-28-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-48-0 2-0-39-0 3.1-0-17-3 3-0-10-2 3-0-20-0 1-0-6-0 4-0-30-2 4-0-31-1 Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-1 3-0-22-1 1-0-6-0 2-0-11-1 3-0-40-0 2-0-5-1 DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP Marcus Stoinis 2-0-31-0 2-0-15-0 4-0-48-0 1-0-10-0 0.4-0-6-0 DNP DNB 1-0-13-0 DNP DNP 1-0-17-0 Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-34-0 4-0-36-1 3-0-32-0 1-0-9-0 4-0-56-1 4-0-28-4 3-0-11-2 4-0-36-1 DNB 3-0-32-4 4-0-50-1 Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-49-0 Lockie Ferguson DNP 3-0-26-1 4-0-37-2 4-0-40-2 0.2-0-1-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Yash Thakur DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-1 2.3-0-40-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Shashank Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-27-0 DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-30-1 3-0-26-1 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP Harpreet Brar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-2 4-0-27-1 DNB 2-0-21-1 DNP Nehal Wadhera DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0.5-0-9-0 DNB DNB DNB Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP 3-0-40-0 DNP

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (2) 38 (32) 0 (5) 7 (6) 0 (1) 9 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Faf du Plessis 29 (18) 50 (27) DNP 2 (7) DNP DNP DNP DNP 22 (26) 62 (45) 3 (8) Abishek Porel 0 (2) 34* (18) 33 (20) 7 (7) 33 (25) 49 (37) 18 (9) 51 (36) 28 (11) 4 (2) 8 (10) Sameer Rizvi 4 (4) DNP 20 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Axar Patel 22 (11) DNB 21 (14) 15 (11) 9 (6) 34 (14) 39 (32) 34* (20) 15 (13) 43 (23) 6 (7) Tristan Stubbs 34 (22) 21* (14) 24* (12) 38* (23) 1 (4) 34* (18) 31 (21) DNB 34 (18) 1 (3) 41* (36) Ashutosh Sharma 66* (31) DNP 1 (1) DNB 17 (14) 15* (11) 37 (19) DNB 2 (3) 7 (6) 41 (26) Vipraj Nigam 39 (15) DNB 1* (2) DNB 14 (8) DNB 0 (1) DNB 12 (6) 38 (19) 18 (17) Mitchell Starc 2 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB 2* (2) DNB 0* (0) 0 (1) 1* (1) Kuldeep Yadav 5 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1 (1) DNB 4* (1) DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB Mohit Sharma 1* (2) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Mukesh Kumar DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP KL Rahul DNP 15 (5) 77 (51) 93* (53) 15 (13) 38 (32) 28 (14) 57* (42) 41 (39) 7 (5) 10 (14) Karun Nair DNP DNP DNP DNP 89 (40) 0 (3) 31 (18) 34* (20) 4 (4) 15 (13) 0 (1) Donovan Ferreira DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP Dushmantha Chameera DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 0* (1) 2* (3) DNB Final Figures Mitchell Starc 4-0-42-3 3.4-0-35-5 4-0-27-1 3-0-35-0 3-0-43-0 4-0-36-1 3.2-0-49-0 4-0-25-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-43-3 DNB Axar Patel 3-0-18-0 4-0-43-0 1-0-5-0 4-0-52-0 2-0-19-0 3-0-23-1 2-0-18-0 4-0-29-0 4-0-19-2 4-0-27-2 DNB Vipraj Nigam 2-0-35-1 2-0-21-0 4-0-27-2 4-0-18-2 4-0-41-2 1-0-13-0 4-0-34-0 1-0-14-0 1-0-12-0 4-0-41-2 DNB Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-1 2-0-17-0 4-0-36-1 3-1-26-1 4-0-38-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-33-4 3.3-0-51-0 2-0-17-0 DNP Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-2 4-0-22-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-17-2 4-0-23-2 4-0-33-1 4-0-30-1 4-0-33-0 4-0-28-0 3-0-27-0 DNB Mohit Sharma 4-0-42-0 3-0-25-1 3-0-27-0 2-0-10-1 3-0-40-0 4-0-38-0 2-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Tristan Stubbs 1-0-28-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-12-0 DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB Dushmantha Chameera DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-25-1 3-0-24-1 3-0-46-1 DNB

Top Player Picks for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Priyansh Arya (PBKS):

Priyansh Arya scored a solitary run in his only innings in Dharamsala.

Priyansh Arya has an average of 39.57 and a 205.18 strike rate against pacers this season. So, he should counter DC pacers.

Priyansh Arya has an average of 31.50 and a 188.05 strike rate in the powerplay in IPL 2025. He should get a fine start since the deck will be nice for batting.

Priyansh Arya’s last five scores: 1, 23, 69, 22, & 16.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS):

Arshdeep Singh has seven wickets at an average of 22.85 and a strike rate of 14.57 in five innings in Dharamsala.

Like last game, Arshdeep Singh will get significant movement early on. He will be DC’s biggest threat in this fixture.

Arshdeep Singh has done relatively better against RHBs this season. DC will have at least six RHBs in their batting unit, increasing Arshdeep’s value.

Arshdeep Singh’s previous five figures: 3/16, 2/25, 1/26, 2/23, & 1/11.

Faf du Plessis (DC):

Faf du Plessis has 13 runs in two innings in Dharamsala.

Faf du Plessis is among the better-equipped batters against movement. Hence, he can counter PBKS’ new-ball bowlers better than many other DC batters.

Faf du Plessis’ only negative matchup is Yuzvendra Chahal, who has dismissed him thrice in 50 balls. So, he must cash in before Chahal comes into the attack.

Faf du Plessis has done well against most PBKS speedsters. Since the deck will be good for shot-making, Faf can exploit the powerplay.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 3, 62, 22, 2. & 50.

Mitchell Starc (DC):

Mitchell Starc will bowl with the new ball and get significant movement early. He knows how to extract anything in the air and can cause damage with the new ball.

Mitchell Starc has an average of 17.57 against LHBs this season. PBKS will have at least two LHBs in the batting unit, and Starc can trouble them.

Mitchell Starc will also bowl in death overs and has been extracting reverse swing this season. Since batters will go after him, his wicket-taking probability increases.

Mitchell Starc’s previous five figures: 3/43, 0/31, 1/25, 0/49, & 1/36.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 PBKS vs DC Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer has 192 runs at an average of 192 and a 168.42 in three innings in Dharamsala. He also has two fifties here.

Shreyas Iyer will bat in the middle order. His role will become easier if the top order plays out a few overs.

Shreyas Iyer is the best spin player in the team. Since spinners will get some help off the deck and DC have three quality spinners, his role will be more pronounced, and Iyer can easily counter them.

Shreyas Iyer has done well against Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. He has a strike rate of 152.38 and 151.92 against them, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 45, 72, 25*, 6, & 7.

KL Rahul (DC):

KL Rahul has the game to succeed in swinging conditions. Further, he will bat in the middle order, and the new-ball movement might subside when he comes.

KL Rahul has done well against most PBKS bowlers. His only negative matchup is against Arshdeep Singh, who has dismissed him twice in 25 balls.

KL Rahul has an average of 82 and a 126.15 strike rate against spinners this season. Since the spinners will get some help, Rahul can handle them well in the middle overs.

KL Rahul’s previous five scores: 10, 7, 41, 57*, & 28.

Axar Patel (DC):

Axar Patel has a solitary wicket in two innings in Dharamsala.

Axar Patel is a fine spin player and might promote himself in this game since spinners will get some assistance here. That increases his batting value.

Axar Patel’s bowling value will also surge in Dharamsala. Spinners will have some help, and Axar is accurate and knows how to force errors from batters.

Axar Patel’s last five scores: 6, 43, 15, 34*, & 39. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 2/27, 2/19, 0/29, 0/18, & 1/23.

PBKS vs DC Player to Avoid

Josh Inglis (PBKS):

Josh Inglis will bat at No.3 and can have issues with the moving ball. Mitchell Starc will have the new ball and can remove him early.

Josh Inglis has been dismissed twice in 26 balls against spinners this season. DC have as many as three quality spinners, who can trouble Inglis.

Josh Inglis has shown decent form but hasn’t converted starts into a big knock. That reduces his value in fantasy teams.

Josh Inglis’ last five scores: 30, 6*, 11*, 29, & 14.

Grand League Team for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings know the conditions better in Dharamsala and have a better bowling attack for this venue. Delhi Capitals haven’t been in great form lately. Expect PBKS to win.

