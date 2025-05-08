News
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings know the conditions better in Dharamsala and have a better bowling attack, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: May 8, 2025

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 58 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings know the conditions better in Dharamsala and have a better bowling attack, so they should win.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While PBKS won their last game, DC’s fixture was washed out due to rain.

PBKS defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game by 37 runs. They were clinical in all departments and churned out an all-round show to win the contest.

Meanwhile, DC’s previous encounter ended with no result against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They bowled exceptionally well to restrict SRH to a mere 133/7 in the first innings, but the rain didn’t allow the second innings to happen.

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

Delhi Capitals: Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Impact Player: T Natarajan

PBKS vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The deck in Mullanpur will be nice for batting, but pacers will get some movement early on. Spinners will also get some assistance. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • Pacers might get more new-ball movement in the second innings. So, pick powerplay speedsters from the team that bowls second.
  • Spinners will get assistance throughout the match. So, pick tweakers from both sides.
  • Pick more top-order batters of the team that bats first and middle-order batters of the team that bats second.

A temperature of around 18°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores
Priyansh Arya47 (23)8 (9)0 (1)103 (42)36 (13)22 (12)16 (11)22 (15)69 (35)23 (15)1 (4)
Prabhsimran Singh5 (8)69 (34)17 (16)0 (2)42 (23)30 (15)13 (9)33 (17)83 (49)54 (36)91 (48)
Shreyas Iyer97* (42)52* (30)10 (5)9 (7)82 (36)0 (2)7 (10)6 (10)25* (16)72 (41)45 (25)
Azmatullah Omarzai16 (15)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNBDNBDNB
Glenn Maxwell0 (1)DNB30 (21)1 (2)3 (7)7 (10)DNPDNP7 (8)DNPDNP
Marcus Stoinis20 (15)DNB1 (7)4 (7)34 (11)DNP7* (2)1 (2)DNPDNP15* (5)
Shashank Singh44 (16)DNB10* (13)52* (36)2 (3)18 (17)1 (5)31* (33)DNB23 (12)33* (15)
Suryansh ShedgeDNBDNB2 (4)DNPDNP4 (4)DNPDNPDNP1 (3)DNP
Marco JansenDNBDNB3 (6)34* (19)5* (5)1 (2)DNB25* (20)3 (7)4* (2)DNB
Arshdeep SinghDNBDNB1 (5)DNBDNB1* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Yuzvendra ChahalDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Vijaykumar VyshakDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNPDNB
Nehal WadheraDNP43* (25)62 (41)9 (7)27 (22)10 (9)33* (19)5 (6)DNB5 (3)16 (9)
Josh InglisDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2 (6)14 (17)29 (17)11* (6)6 (6)30 (14)
Xavier BartlettDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP11 (15)DNBDNBDNPDNPDNP
Final Figures
Arshdeep Singh4-0-36-24-0-43-34-0-35-14-0-39-14-0-37-13-1-11-13-0-23-23-0-26-1DNB3.2-0-25-24-0-16-3
Azmatullah Omarzai2-0-29-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB4-0-39-14-0-33-2
Marco Jansen4-0-44-14-0-28-14-0-45-14-0-48-02-0-39-03.1-0-17-33-0-10-23-0-20-01-0-6-04-0-30-24-0-31-1
Glenn Maxwell2-0-26-13-0-22-11-0-6-02-0-11-13-0-40-02-0-5-1DNPDNPDNBDNPDNP
Marcus Stoinis2-0-31-02-0-15-04-0-48-01-0-10-00.4-0-6-0DNPDNB1-0-13-0DNPDNP1-0-17-0
Yuzvendra Chahal3-0-34-04-0-36-13-0-32-01-0-9-04-0-56-14-0-28-43-0-11-24-0-36-1DNB3-0-32-44-0-50-1
Vijaykumar Vyshak3-0-28-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-49-0
Lockie FergusonDNP3-0-26-14-0-37-24-0-40-20.2-0-1-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Yash ThakurDNPDNPDNP4-0-39-12.3-0-40-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Shashank SinghDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-27-0DNBDNPDNBDNBDNBDNB
Xavier BartlettDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-30-13-0-26-13-0-28-0DNPDNPDNP
Harpreet BrarDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-25-24-0-27-1DNB2-0-21-1DNP
Nehal WadheraDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB0.5-0-9-0DNBDNBDNB
Suryansh ShedgeDNBDNBDNBDNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNP3-0-40-0DNP

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores
Jake Fraser-McGurk1 (2)38 (32)0 (5)7 (6)0 (1)9 (6)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Faf du Plessis29 (18)50 (27)DNP2 (7)DNPDNPDNPDNP22 (26)62 (45)3 (8)
Abishek Porel0 (2)34* (18)33 (20)7 (7)33 (25)49 (37)18 (9)51 (36)28 (11)4 (2)8 (10)
Sameer Rizvi4 (4)DNP20 (15)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Axar Patel22 (11)DNB21 (14)15 (11)9 (6)34 (14)39 (32)34* (20)15 (13)43 (23)6 (7)
Tristan Stubbs34 (22)21* (14)24* (12)38* (23)1 (4)34* (18)31 (21)DNB34 (18)1 (3)41* (36)
Ashutosh Sharma66* (31)DNP1 (1)DNB17 (14)15* (11)37 (19)DNB2 (3)7 (6)41 (26)
Vipraj Nigam39 (15)DNB1* (2)DNB14 (8)DNB0 (1)DNB12 (6)38 (19)18 (17)
Mitchell Starc2 (5)DNBDNBDNB1* (1)DNB2* (2)DNB0* (0)0 (1)1* (1)
Kuldeep Yadav5 (5)DNBDNBDNB1 (1)DNB4* (1)DNBDNB1* (1)DNB
Mohit Sharma1* (2)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)DNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mukesh KumarDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNP
KL RahulDNP15 (5)77 (51)93* (53)15 (13)38 (32)28 (14)57* (42)41 (39)7 (5)10 (14)
Karun NairDNPDNPDNPDNP89 (40)0 (3)31 (18)34* (20)4 (4)15 (13)0 (1)
Donovan FerreiraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP1 (3)DNPDNPDNPDNP
Dushmantha ChameeraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB0* (1)2* (3)DNB
Final Figures
Mitchell Starc4-0-42-33.4-0-35-54-0-27-13-0-35-03-0-43-04-0-36-13.2-0-49-04-0-25-13-0-31-04-0-43-3DNB
Axar Patel3-0-18-04-0-43-01-0-5-04-0-52-02-0-19-03-0-23-12-0-18-04-0-29-04-0-19-24-0-27-2DNB
Vipraj Nigam2-0-35-12-0-21-04-0-27-24-0-18-24-0-41-21-0-13-04-0-34-01-0-14-01-0-12-04-0-41-2DNB
Mukesh Kumar2-0-22-12-0-17-04-0-36-13-1-26-14-0-38-13-0-31-04-0-40-14-0-33-43.3-0-51-02-0-17-0DNP
Kuldeep Yadav4-0-20-24-0-22-34-0-30-14-0-17-24-0-23-24-0-33-14-0-30-14-0-33-04-0-28-03-0-27-0DNB
Mohit Sharma4-0-42-03-0-25-13-0-27-02-0-10-13-0-40-04-0-38-02-0-28-0DNPDNPDNPDNP
Tristan Stubbs1-0-28-0DNBDNBDNBDNB1-0-12-0DNBDNPDNBDNBDNB
Dushmantha ChameeraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-25-13-0-24-13-0-46-1DNB

Top Player Picks for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Priyansh Arya (PBKS):

  • Priyansh Arya scored a solitary run in his only innings in Dharamsala.
  • Priyansh Arya has an average of 39.57 and a 205.18 strike rate against pacers this season. So, he should counter DC pacers.
  • Priyansh Arya has an average of 31.50 and a 188.05 strike rate in the powerplay in IPL 2025. He should get a fine start since the deck will be nice for batting.
  • Priyansh Arya’s last five scores: 1, 23, 69, 22, & 16.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS):

  • Arshdeep Singh has seven wickets at an average of 22.85 and a strike rate of 14.57 in five innings in Dharamsala.
  • Like last game, Arshdeep Singh will get significant movement early on. He will be DC’s biggest threat in this fixture.
  • Arshdeep Singh has done relatively better against RHBs this season. DC will have at least six RHBs in their batting unit, increasing Arshdeep’s value.
  • Arshdeep Singh’s previous five figures: 3/16, 2/25, 1/26, 2/23, & 1/11.

Faf du Plessis (DC):

  • Faf du Plessis has 13 runs in two innings in Dharamsala.
  • Faf du Plessis is among the better-equipped batters against movement. Hence, he can counter PBKS’ new-ball bowlers better than many other DC batters.
  • Faf du Plessis’ only negative matchup is Yuzvendra Chahal, who has dismissed him thrice in 50 balls. So, he must cash in before Chahal comes into the attack.
  • Faf du Plessis has done well against most PBKS speedsters. Since the deck will be good for shot-making, Faf can exploit the powerplay.
  • Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 3, 62, 22, 2. & 50.

Mitchell Starc (DC):

  • Mitchell Starc will bowl with the new ball and get significant movement early. He knows how to extract anything in the air and can cause damage with the new ball.
  • Mitchell Starc has an average of 17.57 against LHBs this season. PBKS will have at least two LHBs in the batting unit, and Starc can trouble them.
  • Mitchell Starc will also bowl in death overs and has been extracting reverse swing this season. Since batters will go after him, his wicket-taking probability increases.
  • Mitchell Starc’s previous five figures: 3/43, 0/31, 1/25, 0/49, & 1/36.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 PBKS vs DC Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

  • Shreyas Iyer has 192 runs at an average of 192 and a 168.42 in three innings in Dharamsala. He also has two fifties here.
  • Shreyas Iyer will bat in the middle order. His role will become easier if the top order plays out a few overs.
  • Shreyas Iyer is the best spin player in the team. Since spinners will get some help off the deck and DC have three quality spinners, his role will be more pronounced, and Iyer can easily counter them.
  • Shreyas Iyer has done well against Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. He has a strike rate of 152.38 and 151.92 against them, respectively.
  • Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 45, 72, 25*, 6, & 7.

KL Rahul (DC):

  • KL Rahul has the game to succeed in swinging conditions. Further, he will bat in the middle order, and the new-ball movement might subside when he comes.
  • KL Rahul has done well against most PBKS bowlers. His only negative matchup is against Arshdeep Singh, who has dismissed him twice in 25 balls.
  • KL Rahul has an average of 82 and a 126.15 strike rate against spinners this season. Since the spinners will get some help, Rahul can handle them well in the middle overs.
  • KL Rahul’s previous five scores: 10, 7, 41, 57*, & 28.

Axar Patel (DC):

  • Axar Patel has a solitary wicket in two innings in Dharamsala.
  • Axar Patel is a fine spin player and might promote himself in this game since spinners will get some assistance here. That increases his batting value.
  • Axar Patel’s bowling value will also surge in Dharamsala. Spinners will have some help, and Axar is accurate and knows how to force errors from batters.
  • Axar Patel’s last five scores: 6, 43, 15, 34*, & 39. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 2/27, 2/19, 0/29, 0/18, & 1/23.

PBKS vs DC Player to Avoid

Josh Inglis (PBKS):

  • Josh Inglis will bat at No.3 and can have issues with the moving ball. Mitchell Starc will have the new ball and can remove him early.
  • Josh Inglis has been dismissed twice in 26 balls against spinners this season. DC have as many as three quality spinners, who can trouble Inglis.
  • Josh Inglis has shown decent form but hasn’t converted starts into a big knock. That reduces his value in fantasy teams.
  • Josh Inglis’ last five scores: 30, 6*, 11*, 29, & 14.

Grand League Team for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings know the conditions better in Dharamsala and have a better bowling attack for this venue. Delhi Capitals haven’t been in great form lately. Expect PBKS to win.

