PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 66 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.

PBKS registered a 10-run win in their last encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Batting first, they scored 219/5 in the first innings, and later bowled well enough to defend the total.

Meanwhile, DC registered a 59-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous fixture. Batting first, they conceded 180/5 on a slowish deck and batted poorly to lose the game in the second innings.

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

PBKS vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Jaipur have been nice for batting, and expect another nice batting surface for this game. The ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

There hasn’t been enough assistance for the new-ball bowlers in Jaipur. So, pick more middle and death over bowlers.

Spinners have done better in the second innings in Jaipur this season. So, pick more spinners from the team that bowls second.

Pick more top-order batters from both teams.

A temperature of around 37°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 Priyansh Arya 47 (23) 8 (9) 0 (1) 103 (42) 36 (13) 22 (12) 16 (11) 22 (15) 69 (35) 23 (15) 1 (4) 9 (7) Prabhsimran Singh 5 (8) 69 (34) 17 (16) 0 (2) 42 (23) 30 (15) 13 (9) 33 (17) 83 (49) 54 (36) 91 (48) 21 (10) Shreyas Iyer 97* (42) 52* (30) 10 (5) 9 (7) 82 (36) 0 (2) 7 (10) 6 (10) 25* (16) 72 (41) 45 (25) 30 (25) Azmatullah Omarzai 16 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB 21* (9) Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) DNB 30 (21) 1 (2) 3 (7) 7 (10) DNP DNP 7 (8) DNP DNP DNP Marcus Stoinis 20 (15) DNB 1 (7) 4 (7) 34 (11) DNP 7* (2) 1 (2) DNP DNP 15* (5) DNP Shashank Singh 44 (16) DNB 10* (13) 52* (36) 2 (3) 18 (17) 1 (5) 31* (33) DNB 23 (12) 33* (15) 59* (30) Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB 2 (4) DNP DNP 4 (4) DNP DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNP Marco Jansen DNB DNB 3 (6) 34* (19) 5* (5) 1 (2) DNB 25* (20) 3 (7) 4* (2) DNB DNB Arshdeep Singh DNB DNB 1 (5) DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Yuzvendra Chahal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijaykumar Vyshak DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP Nehal Wadhera DNP 43* (25) 62 (41) 9 (7) 27 (22) 10 (9) 33* (19) 5 (6) DNB 5 (3) 16 (9) 70 (37) Josh Inglis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2 (6) 14 (17) 29 (17) 11* (6) 6 (6) 30 (14) DNP Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 11 (15) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB Mitchell Owen DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0 (2)

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 Arshdeep Singh 4-0-36-2 4-0-43-3 4-0-35-1 4-0-39-1 4-0-37-1 3-1-11-1 3-0-23-2 3-0-26-1 DNB 3.2-0-25-2 4-0-16-3 4-0-60-0 Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 4-0-39-1 4-0-33-2 4-0-44-2 Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1 4-0-28-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-48-0 2-0-39-0 3.1-0-17-3 3-0-10-2 3-0-20-0 1-0-6-0 4-0-30-2 4-0-31-1 3-0-41-2 Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-1 3-0-22-1 1-0-6-0 2-0-11-1 3-0-40-0 2-0-5-1 DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP Marcus Stoinis 2-0-31-0 2-0-15-0 4-0-48-0 1-0-10-0 0.4-0-6-0 DNP DNB 1-0-13-0 DNP DNP 1-0-17-0 DNP Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-34-0 4-0-36-1 3-0-32-0 1-0-9-0 4-0-56-1 4-0-28-4 3-0-11-2 4-0-36-1 DNB 3-0-32-4 4-0-50-1 4-0-30-0 Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-49-0 DNP Lockie Ferguson DNP 3-0-26-1 4-0-37-2 4-0-40-2 0.2-0-1-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Yash Thakur DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-1 2.3-0-40-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Shashank Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-27-0 DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-30-1 3-0-26-1 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP 1-0-12-0 Harpreet Brar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-2 4-0-27-1 DNB 2-0-21-1 DNP 4-0-22-3 Nehal Wadhera DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0.5-0-9-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP 3-0-40-0 DNP DNP

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (2) 38 (32) 0 (5) 7 (6) 0 (1) 9 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Faf du Plessis 29 (18) 50 (27) DNP 2 (7) DNP DNP DNP DNP 22 (26) 62 (45) 3 (8) 5 (10) 6 (7) Abishek Porel 0 (2) 34* (18) 33 (20) 7 (7) 33 (25) 49 (37) 18 (9) 51 (36) 28 (11) 4 (2) 8 (10) 30 (19) 6 (9) Sameer Rizvi 4 (4) DNP 20 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 39 (35) Axar Patel 22 (11) DNB 21 (14) 15 (11) 9 (6) 34 (14) 39 (32) 34* (20) 15 (13) 43 (23) 6 (7) 25 (16) DNP Tristan Stubbs 34 (22) 21* (14) 24* (12) 38* (23) 1 (4) 34* (18) 31 (21) DNB 34 (18) 1 (3) 41* (36) 21* (10) 2 (4) Ashutosh Sharma 66* (31) DNP 1 (1) DNB 17 (14) 15* (11) 37 (19) DNB 2 (3) 7 (6) 41 (26) DNB 18 (16) Vipraj Nigam 39 (15) DNB 1* (2) DNB 14 (8) DNB 0 (1) DNB 12 (6) 38 (19) 18 (17) DNB 20 (11) Mitchell Starc 2 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB 2* (2) DNB 0* (0) 0 (1) 1* (1) DNP DNP Kuldeep Yadav 5 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1 (1) DNB 4* (1) DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB 7 (8) Mohit Sharma 1* (2) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mukesh Kumar DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB KL Rahul DNP 15 (5) 77 (51) 93* (53) 15 (13) 38 (32) 28 (14) 57* (42) 41 (39) 7 (5) 10 (14) 112* (65) 11 (6) Karun Nair DNP DNP DNP DNP 89 (40) 0 (3) 31 (18) 34* (20) 4 (4) 15 (13) 0 (1) DNP DNP Donovan Ferreira DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Dushmantha Chameera DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 0* (1) 2* (3) DNB DNB DNB Madhav Tiwari DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3 (4) Mustafizur Rahman DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 0 (1)

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 Mitchell Starc 4-0-42-3 3.4-0-35-5 4-0-27-1 3-0-35-0 3-0-43-0 4-0-36-1 3.2-0-49-0 4-0-25-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-43-3 DNB DNP DNP Axar Patel 3-0-18-0 4-0-43-0 1-0-5-0 4-0-52-0 2-0-19-0 3-0-23-1 2-0-18-0 4-0-29-0 4-0-19-2 4-0-27-2 DNB 3-0-35-0 DNP Vipraj Nigam 2-0-35-1 2-0-21-0 4-0-27-2 4-0-18-2 4-0-41-2 1-0-13-0 4-0-34-0 1-0-14-0 1-0-12-0 4-0-41-2 DNB 4-0-37-0 4-0-25-0 Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-1 2-0-17-0 4-0-36-1 3-1-26-1 4-0-38-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-33-4 3.3-0-51-0 2-0-17-0 DNP DNP 4-0-48-2 Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-2 4-0-22-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-17-2 4-0-23-2 4-0-33-1 4-0-30-1 4-0-33-0 4-0-28-0 3-0-27-0 DNB 4-0-37-0 4-0-22-1 Mohit Sharma 4-0-42-0 3-0-25-1 3-0-27-0 2-0-10-1 3-0-40-0 4-0-38-0 2-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Tristan Stubbs 1-0-28-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-12-0 DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Dushmantha Chameera DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-25-1 3-0-24-1 3-0-46-1 DNB 2-0-22-0 4-0-54-1 Mustafizur Rahman DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-24-0 4-0-30-1 T Natarajan DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 3-0-49-0 DNP

Top Player Picks for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Priyansh Arya (PBKS):

Priyansh Arya scored nine runs in his only innings in Jaipur.

Priyansh Arya will open the innings and get nice batting conditions to bat. The new ball hasn’t swung enough here, and Arya can exploit the powerplay.

Mitchell Starc is DC’s premium new-ball bowler, but he won’t play this game. This will ease Arya’s job, and he might score big.

Priyansh Arya has an average of 35.75 and a 201.40 strike rate against pacers this season. Since DC don’t have a strong pace attack, Arya should thrive against them.

Priyansh Arya’s last five scores: 9, 1, 23, 69, & 22.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):

Prabhsimran Singh has 111 runs at an average of 37 and a 142.30 strike rate in four innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings and get nice batting conditions. He has been sensational in the powerplay and can take on a shaky DC attack.

Prabhsimran Singh has done well against all DC bowlers. While there have been a few dismissals here and there, Prabhsimran has managed them well.

Prabhsimran Singh has an average of 26.60 and a 172.72 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. Since he has done well against DC spinners, Prabhsimran will be one of PBKS’ best bets to counter them on a helpful deck.

Prabhsimran Singh’s previous five scores: 21, 91, 54, 83, & 33.

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS):

Yuzvendra Chahal has 22 wickets at an average of 21.27 and a 16.54 in 17 innings in Jaipur. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.

Yuzvendra Chahal was with the Rajasthan Royals in the previous cycle and understands this venue well. He has also done well here and can dismiss a few batters.

Yuzvendra Chahal will get some assistance off the surface in Jaipur, for there’s always some help for slow bowlers. He knows how to exploit it and can wreak havoc.

Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel thrice, while Abishek Porel twice.

Yuzvendra Chahal has an average of 16.60 against RHBs this season. DC have an RHB-heavy batting attack, and Chahal can exploit it.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 0/30, 1/350, 4/32, 1/36, & 2/11.

Faf du Plessis (DC):

Faf du Plessis has 106 runs at an average of 35.33 and a 121.83 strike rate in three innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Since the new ball won’t swing much, Faf’s role as an opener will become easier. He knows how to bat aggressively and maximise the powerplay.

Even in general, Faf du Plessis will enjoy batting in Jaipur. The decks have been flat here, and Faf needs it to overcome his struggles.

Barring Yuzvendra Chahal, Faf du Plessis has done well against all PBKS bowlers. Since he has handled their pacers well, Faf should make a substantial score.

Faf du Plessis’ previous five scores: 6, 5, 3, 62, & 22.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC):

Kuldeep Yadav has three wickets in eight innings in Jaipur.

Kuldeep Yadav will get significant assistance off the surface at this venue. Since he is skilled enough to extract anything from the deck, Kuldeep should be a threatening option for PBKS.

Kuldeep Yadav has been in terrific form this season. He has done well in almost every game and looks set for another good outing.

Kuldeep Yadav has done better against RHBs this season. Since PBKS have several RHBs in their batting unit, Kuldeep’s value increases.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 1/22, 0/37, 0/27, 0/28, & 0/33.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 PBKS vs DC Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer has 39 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 102.63 in four innings in Jaipur.

Shreyas Iyer has been in terrific form this season. Since the surface will be flat for batting, Iyer should score big.

Shreyas Iyer has an average of 75 and a 156.25 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. He is the finest spin player in the PBKS team and will be crucial against DC’s spin trio.

Shreyas Iyer has done well against Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. He has a strike rate of 152.38 and 151.92 against them, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer will enjoy playing against this DC attack that has been hot and cold this season. He has done well against all of them.

Shreyas Iyer’s previous five scores: 30, 45, 72, 25*, & 6.

KL Rahul (DC):

KL Rahul has 211 runs at an average of 52.75 and a 128.65 strike rate in five innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.

KL Rahul will open the innings and get the nicest batting conditions to bat early on. The new ball won’t move enough, and Rahul should settle in.

KL Rahul has done well against all PBKS bowlers. On a flat surface, they are unlikely to trouble Rahul.

KL Rahul has an average of 99.50 and a 130.92 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. So, while spinners will have some help in Jaipur, Rahul can handle them well.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 11, 112*, 10, 7, & 41.

Axar Patel (DC):

Axar Patel has 25 runs in four innings in Jaipur. He also has two wickets in four innings here.

Axar Patel is among the best spin players in the DC team. Hence, he must handle them on a helpful deck.

Axar Patel will get substantial assistance as a bowler. The spinners have done well at this venue this season, and Axar is crafty enough to exploit the deck.

Barring Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel has done well against all other PBKS bowlers. He should be comfortable against them and can make a substantial score.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 25, 6, 43, 15, & 34*. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 0/35, 2/27, 2/19, 0/29, & 0/18.

PBKS vs DC Player to Avoid

Azmatullah Omarzai (PBKS):

Azmatullah Omarzai has done well in patches this season, but we can avoid him. He might not be effective in this game.

Azmatullah Omarzai generally enjoys bowling with the new ball, but he won’t have enough assistance early on in Jaipur. So, his bowling value will be massively reduced.

Azmatullah Omarzai has been batting low in the batting department. So, he won’t get enough balls to face and won’t make an impact with the willow.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five scores: 21*, 16, 13, 2*, & 1. Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five figures: 2/44, 2/33, 1/39, 0/29, & 0/7.

Grand League Team for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings are a better side and will know the conditions better. Delhi Capitals have not played good cricket lately, with most players being out of form. Expect PBKS to win.

