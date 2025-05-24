News
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are a better side and will know the conditions better, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 66 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 24, 2025 - 12 min read
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.

PBKS registered a 10-run win in their last encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Batting first, they scored 219/5 in the first innings, and later bowled well enough to defend the total.

Meanwhile, DC registered a 59-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous fixture. Batting first, they conceded 180/5 on a slowish deck and batted poorly to lose the game in the second innings.

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

PBKS vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Jaipur have been nice for batting, and expect another nice batting surface for this game. The ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • There hasn’t been enough assistance for the new-ball bowlers in Jaipur. So, pick more middle and death over bowlers.
  • Spinners have done better in the second innings in Jaipur this season. So, pick more spinners from the team that bowls second.
  • Pick more top-order batters from both teams.

A temperature of around 37°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6M7M8M9M10M11M12
Priyansh Arya47 (23)8 (9)0 (1)103 (42)36 (13)22 (12)16 (11)22 (15)69 (35)23 (15)1 (4)9 (7)
Prabhsimran Singh5 (8)69 (34)17 (16)0 (2)42 (23)30 (15)13 (9)33 (17)83 (49)54 (36)91 (48)21 (10)
Shreyas Iyer97* (42)52* (30)10 (5)9 (7)82 (36)0 (2)7 (10)6 (10)25* (16)72 (41)45 (25)30 (25)
Azmatullah Omarzai16 (15)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNBDNBDNB21* (9)
Glenn Maxwell0 (1)DNB30 (21)1 (2)3 (7)7 (10)DNPDNP7 (8)DNPDNPDNP
Marcus Stoinis20 (15)DNB1 (7)4 (7)34 (11)DNP7* (2)1 (2)DNPDNP15* (5)DNP
Shashank Singh44 (16)DNB10* (13)52* (36)2 (3)18 (17)1 (5)31* (33)DNB23 (12)33* (15)59* (30)
Suryansh ShedgeDNBDNB2 (4)DNPDNP4 (4)DNPDNPDNP1 (3)DNPDNP
Marco JansenDNBDNB3 (6)34* (19)5* (5)1 (2)DNB25* (20)3 (7)4* (2)DNBDNB
Arshdeep SinghDNBDNB1 (5)DNBDNB1* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Yuzvendra ChahalDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Vijaykumar VyshakDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNPDNBDNP
Nehal WadheraDNP43* (25)62 (41)9 (7)27 (22)10 (9)33* (19)5 (6)DNB5 (3)16 (9)70 (37)
Josh InglisDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2 (6)14 (17)29 (17)11* (6)6 (6)30 (14)DNP
Xavier BartlettDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP11 (15)DNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNB
Mitchell OwenDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP0 (2)
Final Figures
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6 M7M8M9M10M11M12
Arshdeep Singh4-0-36-24-0-43-34-0-35-14-0-39-14-0-37-13-1-11-13-0-23-23-0-26-1DNB3.2-0-25-24-0-16-34-0-60-0
Azmatullah Omarzai2-0-29-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB4-0-39-14-0-33-24-0-44-2
Marco Jansen4-0-44-14-0-28-14-0-45-14-0-48-02-0-39-03.1-0-17-33-0-10-23-0-20-01-0-6-04-0-30-24-0-31-13-0-41-2
Glenn Maxwell2-0-26-13-0-22-11-0-6-02-0-11-13-0-40-02-0-5-1DNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNP
Marcus Stoinis2-0-31-02-0-15-04-0-48-01-0-10-00.4-0-6-0DNPDNB1-0-13-0DNPDNP1-0-17-0DNP
Yuzvendra Chahal3-0-34-04-0-36-13-0-32-01-0-9-04-0-56-14-0-28-43-0-11-24-0-36-1DNB3-0-32-44-0-50-14-0-30-0
Vijaykumar Vyshak3-0-28-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-49-0DNP
Lockie FergusonDNP3-0-26-14-0-37-24-0-40-20.2-0-1-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Yash ThakurDNPDNPDNP4-0-39-12.3-0-40-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Shashank SinghDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-27-0DNBDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Xavier BartlettDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-30-13-0-26-13-0-28-0DNPDNPDNP1-0-12-0
Harpreet BrarDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-25-24-0-27-1DNB2-0-21-1DNP4-0-22-3
Nehal WadheraDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB0.5-0-9-0DNBDNBDNBDNB
Suryansh ShedgeDNBDNBDNBDNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNP3-0-40-0DNPDNP

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6 M7M8M9M10M11M12 M13
Jake Fraser-McGurk1 (2)38 (32)0 (5)7 (6)0 (1)9 (6)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Faf du Plessis29 (18)50 (27)DNP2 (7)DNPDNPDNPDNP22 (26)62 (45)3 (8)5 (10)6 (7)
Abishek Porel0 (2)34* (18)33 (20)7 (7)33 (25)49 (37)18 (9)51 (36)28 (11)4 (2)8 (10)30 (19)6 (9)
Sameer Rizvi4 (4)DNP20 (15)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB39 (35)
Axar Patel22 (11)DNB21 (14)15 (11)9 (6)34 (14)39 (32)34* (20)15 (13)43 (23)6 (7)25 (16)DNP
Tristan Stubbs34 (22)21* (14)24* (12)38* (23)1 (4)34* (18)31 (21)DNB34 (18)1 (3)41* (36)21* (10)2 (4)
Ashutosh Sharma66* (31)DNP1 (1)DNB17 (14)15* (11)37 (19)DNB2 (3)7 (6)41 (26)DNB18 (16)
Vipraj Nigam39 (15)DNB1* (2)DNB14 (8)DNB0 (1)DNB12 (6)38 (19)18 (17)DNB20 (11)
Mitchell Starc2 (5)DNBDNBDNB1* (1)DNB2* (2)DNB0* (0)0 (1)1* (1)DNPDNP
Kuldeep Yadav5 (5)DNBDNBDNB1 (1)DNB4* (1)DNBDNB1* (1)DNBDNB7 (8)
Mohit Sharma1* (2)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)DNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mukesh KumarDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNPDNPDNB
KL RahulDNP15 (5)77 (51)93* (53)15 (13)38 (32)28 (14)57* (42)41 (39)7 (5)10 (14)112* (65)11 (6)
Karun NairDNPDNPDNPDNP89 (40)0 (3)31 (18)34* (20)4 (4)15 (13)0 (1)DNPDNP
Donovan FerreiraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP1 (3)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Dushmantha ChameeraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB0* (1)2* (3)DNBDNBDNB
Madhav TiwariDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3 (4)
Mustafizur RahmanDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB0 (1)
Final Figures
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6 M7M8M9M10M11M12M13
Mitchell Starc4-0-42-33.4-0-35-54-0-27-13-0-35-03-0-43-04-0-36-13.2-0-49-04-0-25-13-0-31-04-0-43-3DNBDNPDNP
Axar Patel3-0-18-04-0-43-01-0-5-04-0-52-02-0-19-03-0-23-12-0-18-04-0-29-04-0-19-24-0-27-2DNB3-0-35-0DNP
Vipraj Nigam2-0-35-12-0-21-04-0-27-24-0-18-24-0-41-21-0-13-04-0-34-01-0-14-01-0-12-04-0-41-2DNB4-0-37-04-0-25-0
Mukesh Kumar2-0-22-12-0-17-04-0-36-13-1-26-14-0-38-13-0-31-04-0-40-14-0-33-43.3-0-51-02-0-17-0DNPDNP4-0-48-2
Kuldeep Yadav4-0-20-24-0-22-34-0-30-14-0-17-24-0-23-24-0-33-14-0-30-14-0-33-04-0-28-03-0-27-0DNB4-0-37-04-0-22-1
Mohit Sharma4-0-42-03-0-25-13-0-27-02-0-10-13-0-40-04-0-38-02-0-28-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Tristan Stubbs1-0-28-0DNBDNBDNBDNB1-0-12-0DNBDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Dushmantha ChameeraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-25-13-0-24-13-0-46-1DNB2-0-22-04-0-54-1
Mustafizur RahmanDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-24-04-0-30-1
T NatarajanDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB3-0-49-0DNP

Top Player Picks for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Priyansh Arya (PBKS):

  • Priyansh Arya scored nine runs in his only innings in Jaipur.
  • Priyansh Arya will open the innings and get nice batting conditions to bat. The new ball hasn’t swung enough here, and Arya can exploit the powerplay.
  • Mitchell Starc is DC’s premium new-ball bowler, but he won’t play this game. This will ease Arya’s job, and he might score big.
  • Priyansh Arya has an average of 35.75 and a 201.40 strike rate against pacers this season. Since DC don’t have a strong pace attack, Arya should thrive against them.
  • Priyansh Arya’s last five scores: 9, 1, 23, 69, & 22.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):

  • Prabhsimran Singh has 111 runs at an average of 37 and a 142.30 strike rate in four innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.
  • Like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings and get nice batting conditions. He has been sensational in the powerplay and can take on a shaky DC attack.
  • Prabhsimran Singh has done well against all DC bowlers. While there have been a few dismissals here and there, Prabhsimran has managed them well.
  • Prabhsimran Singh has an average of 26.60 and a 172.72 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. Since he has done well against DC spinners, Prabhsimran will be one of PBKS’ best bets to counter them on a helpful deck.
  • Prabhsimran Singh’s previous five scores: 21, 91, 54, 83, & 33.

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS):

  • Yuzvendra Chahal has 22 wickets at an average of 21.27 and a 16.54 in 17 innings in Jaipur. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal was with the Rajasthan Royals in the previous cycle and understands this venue well. He has also done well here and can dismiss a few batters.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal will get some assistance off the surface in Jaipur, for there’s always some help for slow bowlers. He knows how to exploit it and can wreak havoc.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel thrice, while Abishek Porel twice.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal has an average of 16.60 against RHBs this season. DC have an RHB-heavy batting attack, and Chahal can exploit it.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 0/30, 1/350, 4/32, 1/36, & 2/11.

Faf du Plessis (DC):

  • Faf du Plessis has 106 runs at an average of 35.33 and a 121.83 strike rate in three innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.
  • Since the new ball won’t swing much, Faf’s role as an opener will become easier. He knows how to bat aggressively and maximise the powerplay.
  • Even in general, Faf du Plessis will enjoy batting in Jaipur. The decks have been flat here, and Faf needs it to overcome his struggles.
  • Barring Yuzvendra Chahal, Faf du Plessis has done well against all PBKS bowlers. Since he has handled their pacers well, Faf should make a substantial score.
  • Faf du Plessis’ previous five scores: 6, 5, 3, 62, & 22.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC):

  • Kuldeep Yadav has three wickets in eight innings in Jaipur.
  • Kuldeep Yadav will get significant assistance off the surface at this venue. Since he is skilled enough to extract anything from the deck, Kuldeep should be a threatening option for PBKS.
  • Kuldeep Yadav has been in terrific form this season. He has done well in almost every game and looks set for another good outing.
  • Kuldeep Yadav has done better against RHBs this season. Since PBKS have several RHBs in their batting unit, Kuldeep’s value increases.
  • Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 1/22, 0/37, 0/27, 0/28, & 0/33.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 PBKS vs DC Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

  • Shreyas Iyer has 39 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 102.63 in four innings in Jaipur.
  • Shreyas Iyer has been in terrific form this season. Since the surface will be flat for batting, Iyer should score big.
  • Shreyas Iyer has an average of 75 and a 156.25 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. He is the finest spin player in the PBKS team and will be crucial against DC’s spin trio.
  • Shreyas Iyer has done well against Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. He has a strike rate of 152.38 and 151.92 against them, respectively.
  • Shreyas Iyer will enjoy playing against this DC attack that has been hot and cold this season. He has done well against all of them.
  • Shreyas Iyer’s previous five scores: 30, 45, 72, 25*, & 6.

KL Rahul (DC):

  • KL Rahul has 211 runs at an average of 52.75 and a 128.65 strike rate in five innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.
  • KL Rahul will open the innings and get the nicest batting conditions to bat early on. The new ball won’t move enough, and Rahul should settle in.
  • KL Rahul has done well against all PBKS bowlers. On a flat surface, they are unlikely to trouble Rahul.
  • KL Rahul has an average of 99.50 and a 130.92 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. So, while spinners will have some help in Jaipur, Rahul can handle them well.
  • KL Rahul’s last five scores: 11, 112*, 10, 7, & 41.

Axar Patel (DC):

  • Axar Patel has 25 runs in four innings in Jaipur. He also has two wickets in four innings here.
  • Axar Patel is among the best spin players in the DC team. Hence, he must handle them on a helpful deck.
  • Axar Patel will get substantial assistance as a bowler. The spinners have done well at this venue this season, and Axar is crafty enough to exploit the deck.
  • Barring Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel has done well against all other PBKS bowlers. He should be comfortable against them and can make a substantial score.
  • Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 25, 6, 43, 15, & 34*. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 0/35, 2/27, 2/19, 0/29, & 0/18.

PBKS vs DC Player to Avoid

Azmatullah Omarzai (PBKS):

  • Azmatullah Omarzai has done well in patches this season, but we can avoid him. He might not be effective in this game.
  • Azmatullah Omarzai generally enjoys bowling with the new ball, but he won’t have enough assistance early on in Jaipur. So, his bowling value will be massively reduced.
  • Azmatullah Omarzai has been batting low in the batting department. So, he won’t get enough balls to face and won’t make an impact with the willow.
  • Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five scores: 21*, 16, 13, 2*, & 1. Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five figures: 2/44, 2/33, 1/39, 0/29, & 0/7.

Grand League Team for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 66 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 66 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings are a better side and will know the conditions better. Delhi Capitals have not played good cricket lately, with most players being out of form. Expect PBKS to win.

