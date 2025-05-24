PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 66 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.
PBKS registered a 10-run win in their last encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Batting first, they scored 219/5 in the first innings, and later bowled well enough to defend the total.
Meanwhile, DC registered a 59-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous fixture. Batting first, they conceded 180/5 on a slowish deck and batted poorly to lose the game in the second innings.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Player: Harpreet Brar
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman
Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar
The tracks in Jaipur have been nice for batting, and expect another nice batting surface for this game. The ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 37°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Priyansh Arya
|47 (23)
|8 (9)
|0 (1)
|103 (42)
|36 (13)
|22 (12)
|16 (11)
|22 (15)
|69 (35)
|23 (15)
|1 (4)
|9 (7)
|Prabhsimran Singh
|5 (8)
|69 (34)
|17 (16)
|0 (2)
|42 (23)
|30 (15)
|13 (9)
|33 (17)
|83 (49)
|54 (36)
|91 (48)
|21 (10)
|Shreyas Iyer
|97* (42)
|52* (30)
|10 (5)
|9 (7)
|82 (36)
|0 (2)
|7 (10)
|6 (10)
|25* (16)
|72 (41)
|45 (25)
|30 (25)
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|16 (15)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|21* (9)
|Glenn Maxwell
|0 (1)
|DNB
|30 (21)
|1 (2)
|3 (7)
|7 (10)
|DNP
|DNP
|7 (8)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Marcus Stoinis
|20 (15)
|DNB
|1 (7)
|4 (7)
|34 (11)
|DNP
|7* (2)
|1 (2)
|DNP
|DNP
|15* (5)
|DNP
|Shashank Singh
|44 (16)
|DNB
|10* (13)
|52* (36)
|2 (3)
|18 (17)
|1 (5)
|31* (33)
|DNB
|23 (12)
|33* (15)
|59* (30)
|Suryansh Shedge
|DNB
|DNB
|2 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|4 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (3)
|DNP
|DNP
|Marco Jansen
|DNB
|DNB
|3 (6)
|34* (19)
|5* (5)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|25* (20)
|3 (7)
|4* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|Arshdeep Singh
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|Nehal Wadhera
|DNP
|43* (25)
|62 (41)
|9 (7)
|27 (22)
|10 (9)
|33* (19)
|5 (6)
|DNB
|5 (3)
|16 (9)
|70 (37)
|Josh Inglis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2 (6)
|14 (17)
|29 (17)
|11* (6)
|6 (6)
|30 (14)
|DNP
|Xavier Bartlett
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|11 (15)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|Mitchell Owen
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|0 (2)
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Arshdeep Singh
|4-0-36-2
|4-0-43-3
|4-0-35-1
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-37-1
|3-1-11-1
|3-0-23-2
|3-0-26-1
|DNB
|3.2-0-25-2
|4-0-16-3
|4-0-60-0
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|2-0-29-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-33-2
|4-0-44-2
|Marco Jansen
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-28-1
|4-0-45-1
|4-0-48-0
|2-0-39-0
|3.1-0-17-3
|3-0-10-2
|3-0-20-0
|1-0-6-0
|4-0-30-2
|4-0-31-1
|3-0-41-2
|Glenn Maxwell
|2-0-26-1
|3-0-22-1
|1-0-6-0
|2-0-11-1
|3-0-40-0
|2-0-5-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Marcus Stoinis
|2-0-31-0
|2-0-15-0
|4-0-48-0
|1-0-10-0
|0.4-0-6-0
|DNP
|DNB
|1-0-13-0
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-17-0
|DNP
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-36-1
|3-0-32-0
|1-0-9-0
|4-0-56-1
|4-0-28-4
|3-0-11-2
|4-0-36-1
|DNB
|3-0-32-4
|4-0-50-1
|4-0-30-0
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-49-0
|DNP
|Lockie Ferguson
|DNP
|3-0-26-1
|4-0-37-2
|4-0-40-2
|0.2-0-1-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Yash Thakur
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-39-1
|2.3-0-40-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Shashank Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-27-0
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Xavier Bartlett
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-30-1
|3-0-26-1
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-12-0
|Harpreet Brar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-25-2
|4-0-27-1
|DNB
|2-0-21-1
|DNP
|4-0-22-3
|Nehal Wadhera
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0.5-0-9-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Suryansh Shedge
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-40-0
|DNP
|DNP
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|1 (2)
|38 (32)
|0 (5)
|7 (6)
|0 (1)
|9 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Faf du Plessis
|29 (18)
|50 (27)
|DNP
|2 (7)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|22 (26)
|62 (45)
|3 (8)
|5 (10)
|6 (7)
|Abishek Porel
|0 (2)
|34* (18)
|33 (20)
|7 (7)
|33 (25)
|49 (37)
|18 (9)
|51 (36)
|28 (11)
|4 (2)
|8 (10)
|30 (19)
|6 (9)
|Sameer Rizvi
|4 (4)
|DNP
|20 (15)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|39 (35)
|Axar Patel
|22 (11)
|DNB
|21 (14)
|15 (11)
|9 (6)
|34 (14)
|39 (32)
|34* (20)
|15 (13)
|43 (23)
|6 (7)
|25 (16)
|DNP
|Tristan Stubbs
|34 (22)
|21* (14)
|24* (12)
|38* (23)
|1 (4)
|34* (18)
|31 (21)
|DNB
|34 (18)
|1 (3)
|41* (36)
|21* (10)
|2 (4)
|Ashutosh Sharma
|66* (31)
|DNP
|1 (1)
|DNB
|17 (14)
|15* (11)
|37 (19)
|DNB
|2 (3)
|7 (6)
|41 (26)
|DNB
|18 (16)
|Vipraj Nigam
|39 (15)
|DNB
|1* (2)
|DNB
|14 (8)
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|12 (6)
|38 (19)
|18 (17)
|DNB
|20 (11)
|Mitchell Starc
|2 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|2* (2)
|DNB
|0* (0)
|0 (1)
|1* (1)
|DNP
|DNP
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (1)
|DNB
|4* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|7 (8)
|Mohit Sharma
|1* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mukesh Kumar
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|KL Rahul
|DNP
|15 (5)
|77 (51)
|93* (53)
|15 (13)
|38 (32)
|28 (14)
|57* (42)
|41 (39)
|7 (5)
|10 (14)
|112* (65)
|11 (6)
|Karun Nair
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|89 (40)
|0 (3)
|31 (18)
|34* (20)
|4 (4)
|15 (13)
|0 (1)
|DNP
|DNP
|Donovan Ferreira
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (3)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Dushmantha Chameera
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|0* (1)
|2* (3)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Madhav Tiwari
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3 (4)
|Mustafizur Rahman
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|0 (1)
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|Mitchell Starc
|4-0-42-3
|3.4-0-35-5
|4-0-27-1
|3-0-35-0
|3-0-43-0
|4-0-36-1
|3.2-0-49-0
|4-0-25-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-43-3
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Axar Patel
|3-0-18-0
|4-0-43-0
|1-0-5-0
|4-0-52-0
|2-0-19-0
|3-0-23-1
|2-0-18-0
|4-0-29-0
|4-0-19-2
|4-0-27-2
|DNB
|3-0-35-0
|DNP
|Vipraj Nigam
|2-0-35-1
|2-0-21-0
|4-0-27-2
|4-0-18-2
|4-0-41-2
|1-0-13-0
|4-0-34-0
|1-0-14-0
|1-0-12-0
|4-0-41-2
|DNB
|4-0-37-0
|4-0-25-0
|Mukesh Kumar
|2-0-22-1
|2-0-17-0
|4-0-36-1
|3-1-26-1
|4-0-38-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-33-4
|3.3-0-51-0
|2-0-17-0
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-48-2
|Kuldeep Yadav
|4-0-20-2
|4-0-22-3
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-17-2
|4-0-23-2
|4-0-33-1
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-33-0
|4-0-28-0
|3-0-27-0
|DNB
|4-0-37-0
|4-0-22-1
|Mohit Sharma
|4-0-42-0
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-27-0
|2-0-10-1
|3-0-40-0
|4-0-38-0
|2-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Tristan Stubbs
|1-0-28-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-12-0
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Dushmantha Chameera
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-24-1
|3-0-46-1
|DNB
|2-0-22-0
|4-0-54-1
|Mustafizur Rahman
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-24-0
|4-0-30-1
|T Natarajan
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|3-0-49-0
|DNP
Priyansh Arya (PBKS):
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):
Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS):
Faf du Plessis (DC):
Kuldeep Yadav (DC):
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):
KL Rahul (DC):
Axar Patel (DC):
Azmatullah Omarzai (PBKS):
Punjab Kings are a better side and will know the conditions better. Delhi Capitals have not played good cricket lately, with most players being out of form. Expect PBKS to win.
