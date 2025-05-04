PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 54 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.

PBKS defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last encounter. They conceded 190 in the first innings but batted exceptionally well to chase the target with four wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, LSG suffered a defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs. They were outplayed in all departments and never had a chance in the game.

PBKS vs LSG Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Mayank Yadav

PBKS vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

This will be the first game in Dharamsala this season. The tracks were nice for batting last season, and a similar surface is expected again. However, speedsters will also get some help, especially at the start.

Impact of conditions on the match:

The new-ball bowlers will get some movement early on. So, pick speedsters who bowl with the new ball.

The spinners also had some assistance in the middle overs. Pick more wrist spinners in the team.

We can drop a few top-order batters and pick more middle-order batters for this game.

A temperature of around 17°C, with high rain chances, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Priyansh Arya 47 (23) 8 (9) 0 (1) 103 (42) 36 (13) 22 (12) 16 (11) 22 (15) 69 (35) 23 (15) Prabhsimran Singh 5 (8) 69 (34) 17 (16) 0 (2) 42 (23) 30 (15) 13 (9) 33 (17) 83 (49) 54 (36) Shreyas Iyer 97* (42) 52* (30) 10 (5) 9 (7) 82 (36) 0 (2) 7 (10) 6 (10) 25* (16) 72 (41) Azmatullah Omarzai 16 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) DNB 30 (21) 1 (2) 3 (7) 7 (10) DNP DNP 7 (8) DNP Marcus Stoinis 20 (15) DNB 1 (7) 4 (7) 34 (11) DNP 7* (2) 1 (2) DNP DNP Shashank Singh 44 (16) DNB 10* (13) 52* (36) 2 (3) 18 (17) 1 (5) 31* (33) DNB 23 (12) Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB 2 (4) DNP DNP 4 (4) DNP DNP DNP 1 (3) Marco Jansen DNB DNB 3 (6) 34* (19) 5* (5) 1 (2) DNB 25* (20) 3 (7) 4* (2) Arshdeep Singh DNB DNB 1 (5) DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB Yuzvendra Chahal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijaykumar Vyshak DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP Nehal Wadhera DNP 43* (25) 62 (41) 9 (7) 27 (22) 10 (9) 33* (19) 5 (6) DNB 5 (3) Josh Inglis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2 (6) 14 (17) 29 (17) 11* (6) 6 (6) Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 11 (15) DNB DNB DNP DNP Final Figures Arshdeep Singh 4-0-36-2 4-0-43-3 4-0-35-1 4-0-39-1 4-0-37-1 3-1-11-1 3-0-23-2 3-0-26-1 DNB 3.2-0-25-2 Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 4-0-39-1 Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1 4-0-28-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-48-0 2-0-39-0 3.1-0-17-3 3-0-10-2 3-0-20-0 1-0-6-0 4-0-30-2 Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-1 3-0-22-1 1-0-6-0 2-0-11-1 3-0-40-0 2-0-5-1 DNP DNP DNB DNP Marcus Stoinis 2-0-31-0 2-0-15-0 4-0-48-0 1-0-10-0 0.4-0-6-0 DNP DNB 1-0-13-0 DNP DNP Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-34-0 4-0-36-1 3-0-32-0 1-0-9-0 4-0-56-1 4-0-28-4 3-0-11-2 4-0-36-1 DNB 3-0-32-4 Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lockie Ferguson DNP 3-0-26-1 4-0-37-2 4-0-40-2 0.2-0-1-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Yash Thakur DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-1 2.3-0-40-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Shashank Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-27-0 DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-30-1 3-0-26-1 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP Harpreet Brar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-2 4-0-27-1 DNB 2-0-21-1 Nehal Wadhera DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0.5-0-9-0 DNB DNB Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP 3-0-40-0

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Scores Aiden Markram 15 (13) 1 (4) 28 (18) 53 (38) 47 (28) 58 (31) 6 (6) 66 (45) 52 (33) 9 (11) Mitchell Marsh 72 (36) 52 (31) 0 (1) 61 (30) 81 (48) DNP 30 (25) 4 (6) 45 (36) 34 (24) Nicholas Pooran 75 (30) 70 (26) 44 (30) 12 (6) 87* (36) 61 (34) 8 (9) 11 (8) 9 (5) 27 (15) Rishabh Pant 0 (6) 15 (15) 2 (5) 2 (6) DNB 21 (18) 63 (49) 3 (9) 0 (2) 4 (2) David Miller 27* (19) 13* (7) 19 (18) 30 (19) 4* (4) 7 (11) 0* (0) 7* (8) 14* (15) 24 (16) Ayush Badoni 4 (5) 6 (6) 41 (33) 27 (14) DNB 28* (20) 22 (17) 50 (34) 36 (21) 35 (22) Shardul Thakur 0 (2) 22* (8) 3* (3) 5* (2) DNB DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB DNP Shahbaz Ahmed 9 (8) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravi Bishnoi 0 (2) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 13 (14) Digvesh Rathi 0* (0) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1 (3) Prince Yadav DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB 4* (9) Manimaran Siddharth DNB DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Abdul Samad DNP 22* (8) 27 (12) 4 (2) 6 (4) 2* (3) 20 (11) 30* (10) 2 (8) 2 (4) Avesh Khan DNP DNB 0* (0) 2* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP Final Figures Shardul Thakur 2-0-19-2 4-0-34-4 3-0-39-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-52-2 4-0-34-2 4-0-56-0 3-0-34-1 2-0-28-0 DNP Manimaran Siddharth 4-0-39-2 DNP 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Digvesh Rathi 4-0-31-2 4-0-40-1 4-0-30-2 4-0-21-1 4-0-33-1 4-0-30-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-30-0 4-0-24-0 4-0-48-1 Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-53-2 4-0-42-1 3-0-43-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-47-1 4-0-36-2 3-0-18-2 3-0-19-0 3-0-36-0 4-0-41-1 Prince Yadav 4-0-47-0 4-0-29-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-0 2.5-0-23-0 4-0-44-1 Shahbaz Ahmed 1.3-0-22-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Avesh Khan DNP 4-0-45-1 3-0-30-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-32-1 3.3-0-32-1 4-0-37-3 3-0-19-0 4-0-42-2 Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 4-0-46-1 4-0-55-2 3-0-33-0 1-0-13-0 DNP DNP DNP Aiden Markram DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-15-0 4-0-25-1 2-0-18-1 3-0-30-2 DNB Mayank Yadav DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-40-2

Top Player Picks for PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Nehal Wadhera (PBKS):

Nehal Wadhera will bat in the middle order. The new-ball movement might subside when he comes to bat, making the job easier.

Nehal Wadhera is a fine spin player. Since the spinners will get some assistance, he is PBKS’ best bet to counter them.

Nehal Wadhera has an average of 60.50 and a 144.04 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. LSG’s spin attack mostly has leg-spin, against whom Wadhera has done immensely well this season.

Nehal Wadhera has a fine record against all LSG bowlers. He should handle them easily and can make a substantial score.

Nehal Wadhera’s last five scores: 5, 5, 33*, 10, & 27.

Marco Jansen (PBKS):

Marco Jansen’s bowling value will be immense in Dharamsala. He will get significant movement early on and can snare a few wickets.

Marco Jansen will also bowl in death overs, where batters will go after him. That increases his probability of taking wickets.

Marco Jansen has done better against LHBs this season, and LSG have several LHBs in their batting unit. That gives the upper hand to Jansen against a shaky LSG batting lineup.

Marco Jansen also contributes with the willow. Punjab Kings have previously promoted him and can do the same again if a few early wickets fall.

Marco Jansen’s previous five figures: 2/30, 0/6, 0/20, 2/10, & 3/17.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS):

Arshdeep Singh has four wickets at an average of 36 and a 19.50 strike rate in four innings in Dharamsala.

Arshdeep Singh is LSG’s biggest threat in this game. He will bowl in both wicket-taking phases – powerplay and death overs. So, his chances of dismissing a few batters are high.

Arshdeep Singh has a fine record against most LSG batters. He has dismissed Aiden Markram four times, Abdul Samad and Mitchell Marsh twice, while Nicholas Pooran and David Miller have also succumbed once each.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 2/25, 1/26, 2/23, 1/11, & 1/37.

Ayush Badoni (LSG):

There’s a probability of LSG losing a few early wickets, for they have a few negative matchups and will face swinging deliveries. So, Ayush Badoni’s batting value will surge, and he will get enough balls to face.

Ayush Badoni is a fine spin player and must tackle two quality PBKS spinners. Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him once, while Badoni handled Harpreet Brar well.

Ayush Badoni will bat in the middle order, so the new-ball movement might subside when he comes. That will make things easier for him.

Ayush Badoni has done well against all the PBKS pacers. While the sample size is low, he has handled them well.

Ayush Badoni has been in fine form. Despite getting limited balls, he has contributed in almost every game by scoring useful runs.

Ayush Badoni’s previous five scores: 35, 36, 50, 22, & 28*.

Avesh Khan (LSG):

Avesh Khan took two wickets in his only innings in Dharamsala.

Like Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan will bowl in two wicket-taking phases – powerplay and death overs. He will get some assistance early on and can nail yorkers at the back end to dismiss a few batters.

Avesh Khan has been brilliant against RHBs this season, snaring 8 of his ten wickets. Since PBKS have plenty of RHBs in their batting unit, Avesh should enjoy bowling against this opponent.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 2/42, 0/19, 3/37, 1/32, & 1/32.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 PBKS vs LSG Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer has 143 runs at a 162.50 strike rate in two innings in Dharamsala. He hit the fifties in both innings.

Shreyas Iyer is among PBKS’ best against movement and high-class pace bowling. He can bat cautiously at the start before covering up.

Shreyas Iyer has a strike rate of 160.24 without dismissals against spinners this season. So, while slow bowlers will get some assistance, they are unlikely to trouble Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer has never been dismissed against any LSG bowler. Despite a small sample size, he has handled them well.

Shreyas Iyer is the PBKS’ most consistent batter this season. He has scored runs on most occasions and can thrive against a weak LSG bowling unit.

Shreyas Iyer’s previous five scores: 72, 25*, 6, 7, & 0.

Aiden Markram (LSG):

Technique-wise, Aiden Markram has the highest chances of succeeding against PBKS’ new-ball bowlers. He has the game to counter movement and bat deep.

Aiden Markram has been among the most consistent batters of LSG this season. He has been playing big knocks and can do the same again.

Aiden Markram has only one negative matchup against Arshdeep Singh, who has dismissed him four times in 74 balls.

Aiden Markram has an average of 60 and a 144.57 strike rate against spinners this season. Hence, he can score big if he gets through the initial phase.

Aiden Markram’s bowling value will also increase in Dharamsala. As mentioned above, spinners have had some assistance here, and Markram is a handy operator.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 9, 52, 66, 6, & 58. Aiden Markram’s previous five figures: 2/30, 1/18, 1/25, 0/15, & 1/35.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

Nicholas Pooran is another in-form batter for LSG. If the openers play out a few overs, his value will increase massively since he won’t have to face the swinging ball.

Nicholas Pooran has an average of 66 and a 264 strike rate against spinners this season. He has a fine record against Yuzvendra Chahal, averaging 71 and striking at 171.08. He also has a 200 strike rate against Harpreet Brar.

Nicholas Pooran is the finest spin player in LSG’s batting unit. So, he is unlikely to be troubled by two quality PBKS spinners, as the numbers above show.

Nicholas Pooran has done equally well against PBKS pacers. He has one dismissal each against Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen but has struck at 132.55 and 146.34, respectively.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 27, 9, 11, 8, & 61.

PBKS vs LSG Player to Avoid

Mayank Yadav (LSG):

Mayank Yadav has the pace but might not succeed in Dharamsala. He is not a swing bowler, which takes away his new-ball value.

Once the ball becomes slightly old, it will come nicely on the willow. Hence, Mayank might fail in the middle overs.

Punjab Kings have several quality pace players in the middle and lower middle order. So, his high pace won’t really trouble the opponent, who are all shot-makers.

Mayank Yadav’s previous five figures: 2/40, 2/32, 1/30, 1/21, & 1/31.

Grand League Team for PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings are a strong side, and their bowling unit is better suited to the conditions in Dharamsala. Their batting is also stronger than Lucknow Super Giants. Expect PBKS to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.