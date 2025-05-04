PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 54 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi
Impact Player: Mayank Yadav
PBKS vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
This will be the first game in Dharamsala this season. The tracks were nice for batting last season, and a similar surface is expected again. However, speedsters will also get some help, especially at the start.
Impact of conditions on the match:
The new-ball bowlers will get some movement early on. So, pick speedsters who bowl with the new ball.
The spinners also had some assistance in the middle overs. Pick more wrist spinners in the team.
We can drop a few top-order batters and pick more middle-order batters for this game.
A temperature of around 17°C, with high rain chances, is forecast.
Top Player Picks for PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction
Nehal Wadhera (PBKS):
Nehal Wadhera will bat in the middle order. The new-ball movement might subside when he comes to bat, making the job easier.
Nehal Wadhera is a fine spin player. Since the spinners will get some assistance, he is PBKS’ best bet to counter them.
Nehal Wadhera has an average of 60.50 and a 144.04 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. LSG’s spin attack mostly has leg-spin, against whom Wadhera has done immensely well this season.
Nehal Wadhera has a fine record against all LSG bowlers. He should handle them easily and can make a substantial score.
Nehal Wadhera’s last five scores: 5, 5, 33*, 10, & 27.
Marco Jansen (PBKS):
Marco Jansen’s bowling value will be immense in Dharamsala. He will get significant movement early on and can snare a few wickets.
Marco Jansen will also bowl in death overs, where batters will go after him. That increases his probability of taking wickets.
Marco Jansen has done better against LHBs this season, and LSG have several LHBs in their batting unit. That gives the upper hand to Jansen against a shaky LSG batting lineup.
Marco Jansen also contributes with the willow. Punjab Kings have previously promoted him and can do the same again if a few early wickets fall.
Marco Jansen’s previous five figures: 2/30, 0/6, 0/20, 2/10, & 3/17.
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS):
Arshdeep Singh has four wickets at an average of 36 and a 19.50 strike rate in four innings in Dharamsala.
Arshdeep Singh is LSG’s biggest threat in this game. He will bowl in both wicket-taking phases – powerplay and death overs. So, his chances of dismissing a few batters are high.
Arshdeep Singh has a fine record against most LSG batters. He has dismissed Aiden Markram four times, Abdul Samad and Mitchell Marsh twice, while Nicholas Pooran and David Miller have also succumbed once each.
Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 2/25, 1/26, 2/23, 1/11, & 1/37.
Ayush Badoni (LSG):
There’s a probability of LSG losing a few early wickets, for they have a few negative matchups and will face swinging deliveries. So, Ayush Badoni’s batting value will surge, and he will get enough balls to face.
Ayush Badoni is a fine spin player and must tackle two quality PBKS spinners. Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him once, while Badoni handled Harpreet Brar well.
Ayush Badoni will bat in the middle order, so the new-ball movement might subside when he comes. That will make things easier for him.
Ayush Badoni has done well against all the PBKS pacers. While the sample size is low, he has handled them well.
Ayush Badoni has been in fine form. Despite getting limited balls, he has contributed in almost every game by scoring useful runs.
Technique-wise, Aiden Markram has the highest chances of succeeding against PBKS’ new-ball bowlers. He has the game to counter movement and bat deep.
Aiden Markram has been among the most consistent batters of LSG this season. He has been playing big knocks and can do the same again.
Aiden Markram has only one negative matchup against Arshdeep Singh, who has dismissed him four times in 74 balls.
Aiden Markram has an average of 60 and a 144.57 strike rate against spinners this season. Hence, he can score big if he gets through the initial phase.
Aiden Markram’s bowling value will also increase in Dharamsala. As mentioned above, spinners have had some assistance here, and Markram is a handy operator.
Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 9, 52, 66, 6, & 58. Aiden Markram’s previous five figures: 2/30, 1/18, 1/25, 0/15, & 1/35.
Nicholas Pooran (LSG):
Nicholas Pooran is another in-form batter for LSG. If the openers play out a few overs, his value will increase massively since he won’t have to face the swinging ball.
Nicholas Pooran has an average of 66 and a 264 strike rate against spinners this season. He has a fine record against Yuzvendra Chahal, averaging 71 and striking at 171.08. He also has a 200 strike rate against Harpreet Brar.
Nicholas Pooran is the finest spin player in LSG’s batting unit. So, he is unlikely to be troubled by two quality PBKS spinners, as the numbers above show.
Nicholas Pooran has done equally well against PBKS pacers. He has one dismissal each against Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen but has struck at 132.55 and 146.34, respectively.
Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 27, 9, 11, 8, & 61.
PBKS vs LSG Player to Avoid
Mayank Yadav (LSG):
Mayank Yadav has the pace but might not succeed in Dharamsala. He is not a swing bowler, which takes away his new-ball value.
Once the ball becomes slightly old, it will come nicely on the willow. Hence, Mayank might fail in the middle overs.
Punjab Kings have several quality pace players in the middle and lower middle order. So, his high pace won’t really trouble the opponent, who are all shot-makers.