PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 69 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.
PBKS suffered a six-wicket defeat in their last encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC). They batted well to score a big 206/8 in the first innings, but bowled poorly to let the Capitals chase down the total in 19.3 overs.
Meanwhile, MI won their previous game against Delhi Capitals by 59 runs. Batting first, they scored 180/5 in the first innings and bowled exceptionally well to bundle DC to a mere 121 in the second innings.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Karn Sharma
The tracks in Jaipur have been flat for batting this season, and expect another nice batting surface for this fixture. The ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 37°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|Priyansh Arya
|47 (23)
|8 (9)
|0 (1)
|103 (42)
|36 (13)
|22 (12)
|16 (11)
|22 (15)
|69 (35)
|23 (15)
|1 (4)
|9 (7)
|6 (9)
|Prabhsimran Singh
|5 (8)
|69 (34)
|17 (16)
|0 (2)
|42 (23)
|30 (15)
|13 (9)
|33 (17)
|83 (49)
|54 (36)
|91 (48)
|21 (10)
|28 (18)
|Shreyas Iyer
|97* (42)
|52* (30)
|10 (5)
|9 (7)
|82 (36)
|0 (2)
|7 (10)
|6 (10)
|25* (16)
|72 (41)
|45 (25)
|30 (25)
|53 (34)
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|16 (15)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|21* (9)
|1 (3)
|Glenn Maxwell
|0 (1)
|DNB
|30 (21)
|1 (2)
|3 (7)
|7 (10)
|DNP
|DNP
|7 (8)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Marcus Stoinis
|20 (15)
|DNB
|1 (7)
|4 (7)
|34 (11)
|DNP
|7* (2)
|1 (2)
|DNP
|DNP
|15* (5)
|DNP
|44* (16)
|Shashank Singh
|44 (16)
|DNB
|10* (13)
|52* (36)
|2 (3)
|18 (17)
|1 (5)
|31* (33)
|DNB
|23 (12)
|33* (15)
|59* (30)
|11 (10)
|Suryansh Shedge
|DNB
|DNB
|2 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|4 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (3)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Marco Jansen
|DNB
|DNB
|3 (6)
|34* (19)
|5* (5)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|25* (20)
|3 (7)
|4* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (2)
|Arshdeep Singh
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Nehal Wadhera
|DNP
|43* (25)
|62 (41)
|9 (7)
|27 (22)
|10 (9)
|33* (19)
|5 (6)
|DNB
|5 (3)
|16 (9)
|70 (37)
|16 (16)
|Josh Inglis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2 (6)
|14 (17)
|29 (17)
|11* (6)
|6 (6)
|30 (14)
|DNP
|32 (12)
|Xavier Bartlett
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|11 (15)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|Mitchell Owen
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|0 (2)
|DNP
|Harpreet Brar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|7* (2)
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|Arshdeep Singh
|4-0-36-2
|4-0-43-3
|4-0-35-1
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-37-1
|3-1-11-1
|3-0-23-2
|3-0-26-1
|DNB
|3.2-0-25-2
|4-0-16-3
|4-0-60-0
|4-0-35-0
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|2-0-29-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-33-2
|4-0-44-2
|4-0-46-0
|Marco Jansen
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-28-1
|4-0-45-1
|4-0-48-0
|2-0-39-0
|3.1-0-17-3
|3-0-10-2
|3-0-20-0
|1-0-6-0
|4-0-30-2
|4-0-31-1
|3-0-41-2
|4-0-41-1
|Glenn Maxwell
|2-0-26-1
|3-0-22-1
|1-0-6-0
|2-0-11-1
|3-0-40-0
|2-0-5-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Marcus Stoinis
|2-0-31-0
|2-0-15-0
|4-0-48-0
|1-0-10-0
|0.4-0-6-0
|DNP
|DNB
|1-0-13-0
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-17-0
|DNP
|1.3-0-21-0
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-36-1
|3-0-32-0
|1-0-9-0
|4-0-56-1
|4-0-28-4
|3-0-11-2
|4-0-36-1
|DNB
|3-0-32-4
|4-0-50-1
|4-0-30-0
|DNP
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-49-0
|DNP
|DNP
|Lockie Ferguson
|DNP
|3-0-26-1
|4-0-37-2
|4-0-40-2
|0.2-0-1-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Yash Thakur
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-39-1
|2.3-0-40-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Shashank Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-27-0
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Xavier Bartlett
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-30-1
|3-0-26-1
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-12-0
|DNP
|Harpreet Brar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-25-2
|4-0-27-1
|DNB
|2-0-21-1
|DNP
|4-0-22-3
|4-0-41-2
|Nehal Wadhera
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0.5-0-9-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Suryansh Shedge
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-40-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Praveen Dubey
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-20-1
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|Rohit Sharma
|0 (4)
|8 (4)
|13 (12)
|DNP
|17 (9)
|18 (12)
|26 (16)
|76* (45)
|70 (46)
|12 (5)
|53 (36)
|7 (8)
|5 (5)
|Ryan Rickelton
|13 (7)
|6 (9)
|62* (41)
|10 (5)
|17 (10)
|41 (25)
|31 (23)
|24 (19)
|11 (8)
|58 (32)
|61 (38)
|2 (2)
|25 (18)
|Will Jacks
|11 (7)
|DNP
|16 (17)
|5 (7)
|22 (18)
|1* (1)
|36 (26)
|DNB
|22 (19)
|29 (21)
|DNB
|53 (35)
|21 (13)
|Suryakumar Yadav
|29 (26)
|48 (28)
|27* (9)
|67 (43)
|28 (26)
|40 (28)
|26 (15)
|68* (30)
|40* (19)
|54 (28)
|48* (23)
|35 (24)
|73* (43)
|Tilak Varma
|31 (25)
|39 (36)
|DNB
|25 (23)
|56 (29)
|59 (33)
|21 (17)
|DNB
|2* (2)
|6 (5)
|DNB
|7 (7)
|27 (27)
|Robin Minz
|3 (9)
|3 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Naman Dhir
|17 (12)
|18* (11)
|DNB
|46 (24)
|11 (6)
|38* (17)
|0 (3)
|DNB
|DNB
|25* (11)
|DNB
|7 (10)
|24* (8)
|Mitchell Santner
|11 (13)
|18* (9)
|DNB
|2* (2)
|8 (4)
|DNB
|0* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|Deepak Chahar
|28 (15)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|8* (8)
|DNB
|Trent Boult
|1 (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Satyanarayana Raju
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Vignesh Puthur
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
|11 (17)
|DNB
|28* (16)
|42 (15)
|2 (4)
|21 (9)
|DNB
|DNB
|5 (7)
|48* (23)
|1 (3)
|3 (6)
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Corbin Bosch
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|20 (10)
|DNB
|27 (22)
|DNP
|DNP
|Karn Sharma
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|Trent Boult
|3-0-27-0
|4-0-34-1
|4-0-23-1
|3-0-28-1
|4-0-57-2
|2-0-21-0
|4-0-29-1
|4-0-43-0
|4-0-26-4
|4-0-20-3
|2.1-0-28-3
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-29-1
|Deepak Chahar
|2-0-18-1
|4-0-39-1
|2-0-19-2
|2-0-23-0
|2-0-29-0
|3-0-24-1
|4-0-47-0
|4-0-32-1
|4-0-12-2
|3-0-38-0
|2-0-13-1
|3-0-32-1
|3-0-22-1
|Satyanarayana Raju
|1-0-13-0
|3-0-40-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mitchell Santner
|2.1-0-24-0
|3-0-25-0
|3.2-0-17-1
|4-0-46-0
|4-0-40-0
|4-0-43-2
|1-0-8-0
|3-0-14-1
|4-0-19-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-11-3
|Will Jacks
|4-0-32-1
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|1-0-10-0
|DNB
|3-0-14-2
|1-0-4-0
|DNB
|2-0-18-2
|DNB
|1-0-15-0
|1-0-16-1
|Vignesh Puthur
|4-0-32-3
|DNP
|2-0-21-1
|4-0-31-1
|1-0-10-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-15-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Naman Dhir
|3-0-12-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
|4-0-29-2
|2-0-10-1
|4-0-36-5
|4-0-45-2
|2-0-21-0
|4-0-42-1
|2-0-13-0
|3-0-31-1
|1-0-10-0
|1-0-2-1
|1-0-18-0
|DNB
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|DNP
|2-0-28-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ashwani Kumar
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-24-4
|3-0-39-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-42-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-28-2
|DNP
|Jasprit Bumrah
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-29-0
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-21-1
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-22-4
|4-0-15-2
|4-0-19-2
|3.2-0-12-3
|Karn Sharma
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-36-3
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-25-0
|4-0-23-3
|2-0-13-0
|3-0-31-1
|Corbin Bosch
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-26-1
|3-0-29-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS):
Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS):
Rohit Sharma (MI):
Jasprit Bumrah (MI):
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):
Suryakumar Yadav (MI):
Hardik Pandya (MI):
Azmatullah Omarzai (PBKS):
Punjab Kings are a good unit, but Mumbai Indians have a better bowling attack. MI’s bowlers have done well in the second half. Expect MI to win.
