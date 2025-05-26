PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 69 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.

PBKS suffered a six-wicket defeat in their last encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC). They batted well to score a big 206/8 in the first innings, but bowled poorly to let the Capitals chase down the total in 19.3 overs.

Meanwhile, MI won their previous game against Delhi Capitals by 59 runs. Batting first, they scored 180/5 in the first innings and bowled exceptionally well to bundle DC to a mere 121 in the second innings.

PBKS vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Karn Sharma

PBKS vs MI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Jaipur have been flat for batting this season, and expect another nice batting surface for this fixture. The ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

The new-ball pacers haven’t been too effective in Jaipur. So, pick more middle and death over speedsters.

Spinners will have some assistance in both innings. So, pick a few tweakers from both teams.

Pick more batters than bowlers from both teams.

A temperature of around 37°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 Priyansh Arya 47 (23) 8 (9) 0 (1) 103 (42) 36 (13) 22 (12) 16 (11) 22 (15) 69 (35) 23 (15) 1 (4) 9 (7) 6 (9) Prabhsimran Singh 5 (8) 69 (34) 17 (16) 0 (2) 42 (23) 30 (15) 13 (9) 33 (17) 83 (49) 54 (36) 91 (48) 21 (10) 28 (18) Shreyas Iyer 97* (42) 52* (30) 10 (5) 9 (7) 82 (36) 0 (2) 7 (10) 6 (10) 25* (16) 72 (41) 45 (25) 30 (25) 53 (34) Azmatullah Omarzai 16 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB 21* (9) 1 (3) Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) DNB 30 (21) 1 (2) 3 (7) 7 (10) DNP DNP 7 (8) DNP DNP DNP DNP Marcus Stoinis 20 (15) DNB 1 (7) 4 (7) 34 (11) DNP 7* (2) 1 (2) DNP DNP 15* (5) DNP 44* (16) Shashank Singh 44 (16) DNB 10* (13) 52* (36) 2 (3) 18 (17) 1 (5) 31* (33) DNB 23 (12) 33* (15) 59* (30) 11 (10) Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB 2 (4) DNP DNP 4 (4) DNP DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNP DNP Marco Jansen DNB DNB 3 (6) 34* (19) 5* (5) 1 (2) DNB 25* (20) 3 (7) 4* (2) DNB DNB 0 (2) Arshdeep Singh DNB DNB 1 (5) DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Yuzvendra Chahal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP Vijaykumar Vyshak DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP Nehal Wadhera DNP 43* (25) 62 (41) 9 (7) 27 (22) 10 (9) 33* (19) 5 (6) DNB 5 (3) 16 (9) 70 (37) 16 (16) Josh Inglis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2 (6) 14 (17) 29 (17) 11* (6) 6 (6) 30 (14) DNP 32 (12) Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 11 (15) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP Mitchell Owen DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0 (2) DNP Harpreet Brar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB 7* (2)

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 Arshdeep Singh 4-0-36-2 4-0-43-3 4-0-35-1 4-0-39-1 4-0-37-1 3-1-11-1 3-0-23-2 3-0-26-1 DNB 3.2-0-25-2 4-0-16-3 4-0-60-0 4-0-35-0 Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 4-0-39-1 4-0-33-2 4-0-44-2 4-0-46-0 Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1 4-0-28-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-48-0 2-0-39-0 3.1-0-17-3 3-0-10-2 3-0-20-0 1-0-6-0 4-0-30-2 4-0-31-1 3-0-41-2 4-0-41-1 Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-1 3-0-22-1 1-0-6-0 2-0-11-1 3-0-40-0 2-0-5-1 DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Marcus Stoinis 2-0-31-0 2-0-15-0 4-0-48-0 1-0-10-0 0.4-0-6-0 DNP DNB 1-0-13-0 DNP DNP 1-0-17-0 DNP 1.3-0-21-0 Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-34-0 4-0-36-1 3-0-32-0 1-0-9-0 4-0-56-1 4-0-28-4 3-0-11-2 4-0-36-1 DNB 3-0-32-4 4-0-50-1 4-0-30-0 DNP Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-49-0 DNP DNP Lockie Ferguson DNP 3-0-26-1 4-0-37-2 4-0-40-2 0.2-0-1-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Yash Thakur DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-1 2.3-0-40-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Shashank Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-27-0 DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-30-1 3-0-26-1 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP 1-0-12-0 DNP Harpreet Brar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-2 4-0-27-1 DNB 2-0-21-1 DNP 4-0-22-3 4-0-41-2 Nehal Wadhera DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0.5-0-9-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP 3-0-40-0 DNP DNP DNP Praveen Dubey DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-20-1

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 Rohit Sharma 0 (4) 8 (4) 13 (12) DNP 17 (9) 18 (12) 26 (16) 76* (45) 70 (46) 12 (5) 53 (36) 7 (8) 5 (5) Ryan Rickelton 13 (7) 6 (9) 62* (41) 10 (5) 17 (10) 41 (25) 31 (23) 24 (19) 11 (8) 58 (32) 61 (38) 2 (2) 25 (18) Will Jacks 11 (7) DNP 16 (17) 5 (7) 22 (18) 1* (1) 36 (26) DNB 22 (19) 29 (21) DNB 53 (35) 21 (13) Suryakumar Yadav 29 (26) 48 (28) 27* (9) 67 (43) 28 (26) 40 (28) 26 (15) 68* (30) 40* (19) 54 (28) 48* (23) 35 (24) 73* (43) Tilak Varma 31 (25) 39 (36) DNB 25 (23) 56 (29) 59 (33) 21 (17) DNB 2* (2) 6 (5) DNB 7 (7) 27 (27) Robin Minz 3 (9) 3 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Naman Dhir 17 (12) 18* (11) DNB 46 (24) 11 (6) 38* (17) 0 (3) DNB DNB 25* (11) DNB 7 (10) 24* (8) Mitchell Santner 11 (13) 18* (9) DNB 2* (2) 8 (4) DNB 0* (1) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB Deepak Chahar 28 (15) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB 8* (8) DNB Trent Boult 1 (2) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Satyanarayana Raju 1* (1) DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Vignesh Puthur DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Hardik Pandya DNP 11 (17) DNB 28* (16) 42 (15) 2 (4) 21 (9) DNB DNB 5 (7) 48* (23) 1 (3) 3 (6) Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Corbin Bosch DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 20 (10) DNB 27 (22) DNP DNP Karn Sharma DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 Trent Boult 3-0-27-0 4-0-34-1 4-0-23-1 3-0-28-1 4-0-57-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-29-1 4-0-43-0 4-0-26-4 4-0-20-3 2.1-0-28-3 4-0-22-2 4-0-29-1 Deepak Chahar 2-0-18-1 4-0-39-1 2-0-19-2 2-0-23-0 2-0-29-0 3-0-24-1 4-0-47-0 4-0-32-1 4-0-12-2 3-0-38-0 2-0-13-1 3-0-32-1 3-0-22-1 Satyanarayana Raju 1-0-13-0 3-0-40-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mitchell Santner 2.1-0-24-0 3-0-25-0 3.2-0-17-1 4-0-46-0 4-0-40-0 4-0-43-2 1-0-8-0 3-0-14-1 4-0-19-0 DNP DNP DNP 4-0-11-3 Will Jacks 4-0-32-1 DNP DNB DNP 1-0-10-0 DNB 3-0-14-2 1-0-4-0 DNB 2-0-18-2 DNB 1-0-15-0 1-0-16-1 Vignesh Puthur 4-0-32-3 DNP 2-0-21-1 4-0-31-1 1-0-10-1 DNP DNP DNP 1-0-15-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Naman Dhir 3-0-12-0 DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 4-0-29-2 2-0-10-1 4-0-36-5 4-0-45-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-13-0 3-0-31-1 1-0-10-0 1-0-2-1 1-0-18-0 DNB Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP 2-0-28-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ashwani Kumar DNP DNP 3-0-24-4 3-0-39-1 DNP DNP DNP 2-0-42-1 DNP DNP DNP 4-0-28-2 DNP Jasprit Bumrah DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-29-0 4-0-44-1 4-0-21-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-39-1 4-0-22-4 4-0-15-2 4-0-19-2 3.2-0-12-3 Karn Sharma DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-36-3 DNB DNP DNP 2-0-25-0 4-0-23-3 2-0-13-0 3-0-31-1 Corbin Bosch DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-26-1 3-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP

Top Player Picks for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):

Prabhsimran Singh has 139 runs at an average of 34.75 and a 144.79 strike rate in five innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings and get nice batting conditions. The new ball hasn’t moved much, and Prabhsimran can exploit the powerplay.

Prabhsimran Singh has 48.57 and a 169.15 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. He can handle MI pacers well since the surface won’t have real dangers.

Prabhsimran Singh has been in marvellous form this season. He has scored runs in almost every game and must know the conditions in Jaipur.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last few scores: 28, 21, 91, 54, & 83.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS):

Arshdeep Singh will bowl in two high-wicket-taking phases – powerplay and death overs. That will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Arshdeep Singh has an average of 21.20 against RHBs this season. MI will have at least five RHBs in their batting lineup, and Arshdeep can exploit it.

Arshdeep Singh has dismissed Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Mitchell Santner once each.

A few MI batters, including Rohit Sharma, can have issues with the left-arm angle. Arshdeep has previously done well against MI and should have a good outing.

Arshdeep Singh’s previous five figures: 0/35, 0/60, 3/16, 2/25, & 1/26.

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS):

Yuzvendra Chahal has 22 wickets at an average of 21.27 and a 16.54 strike rate in 17 innings in Jaipur. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.

Yuzvendra Chahal was with the Rajasthan Royals in the previous cycle. Hence, he has ample experience playing in Jaipur and will have the upper hand.

Spinners will get some assistance in the middle overs. Yuzvendra Chahal has been bowling well in the second half and should enjoy bowling against a shaky RR batting lineup.

Yuzvendra Chahal has an average of 16.60 against RHBs this season. MI have an RHB-heavy batting unit, and Chahal can exploit it.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s previous five figures: 0/30, 1/50, 4/32, 1/36, & 2/11.

Rohit Sharma (MI):

Rohit Sharma has 196 runs at an average of 19.60 and a 111.36 strike rate in ten innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Rohit Sharma will open the innings and get nice batting conditions to bat. The new ball hasn’t swung much in Jaipur, and Rohit can exploit the powerplay.

Rohit Sharma has done well against all PBKS bowlers. There have been a few dismissals here and there, but Rohit has handled them well.

Rohit Sharma has done well in the second half of IPL 2025. He has hit a few half-centuries, and runs-scoring has been easier for him.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 5, 7, 53, 12, & 70.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI):

Jasprit Bumrah has five wickets at an average of 20.20 and a 19.20 in four innings in Jaipur.

Jasprit Bumrah will bowl in the middle and death overs. That will increase his probability of taking wickets since the opponent will go hard after him.

Jasprit Bumrah has bowled exceptionally well throughout this season. Barring being economical, he has also taken several wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah has an average of 10 against LHBs in IPL 2025. PBKS will have a couple of LHBs in their batting unit, and Bumrah can trouble them.

Jasprit Bumrah’s previous five figures: 3/12, 2/19, 2/15, 4/22, & 1/39.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 PBKS vs MI Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer has 92 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 127.77 in five innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Shreyas Iyer will bat in the middle order. Since the surface will be flat, Iyer can thrive in nice batting conditions.

Shreyas Iyer has an average of 61 and a 155.08 strike rate against spinners. So, while spinners will have some assistance, they are unlikely to trouble Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer has done well against all MI bowlers. There have been a few dismissals here and there, but Iyer has dominated them, including Jasprit Bumrah.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 53, 30, 45, 72, & 25*.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

Suryakumar Yadav has 226 runs at an average of 56.50 and a 149.66 strike rate in five innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.

Suryakumar Yadav has a great record at this venue. Since the track will be nice and give value for his shots, Suryakumar can make a big score again.

Suryakumar Yadav has done exceptionally well against all PBKS bowlers. Even against those who have dismissed him, Suryakumar has batted at a high strike rate, barring Yuzvendra Chahal, who has removed him thrice, and should be comfortable against them.

Suryakumar Yadav has an average of 95.33 and a 165.31 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. He should be comfortable against Chahal on a nice batting surface.

Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 73*, 35, 48*, 54, & 40*.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

Hardik Pandya has 124 runs at an average of 41.33 and a 190.76 strike rate in five innings in Jaipur. He also has four wickets at an average of 25.25 and a 17.50 strike rate in five innings at this venue.

Hardik Pandya’s batting value will be high in Jaipur. The pacers won’t have enough assistance off the deck, and Hardik can hit them.

Hardik Pandya has been bowling well this tournament. He has been expensive occasionally, but taken wickets at times.

Hardik Pandya has an average of 12.40 against LHBs in IPL 2025. PBKS will have a couple of LHBs in their batting unit, and Pandya can trouble them.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 3, 1, 48*, 5, & 21. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/18, 1/2, 0/10, 1/31, & 0/13.

PBKS vs MI Player to Avoid

Azmatullah Omarzai (PBKS):

Azmatullah Omarzai has done well in patches this season, but we can avoid him. He might not be effective in this game.

Azmatullah Omarzai generally enjoys bowling with the new ball, but he won’t have enough assistance early on in Jaipur. So, his bowling value will be massively reduced.

Azmatullah Omarzai has been batting low in the batting department. So, he won’t get enough balls to face and won’t make an impact with the willow.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five scores: 1, 21*, 16, 13, & 2*. Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five figures: 0/46, 2/44, 2/33, 1/39, & 0/29.

Grand League Team for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings are a good unit, but Mumbai Indians have a better bowling attack. MI’s bowlers have done well in the second half. Expect MI to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.