PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Qualifier 1 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

PBKS defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last encounter by seven wickets. Bowling first, they restricted MI to 184/7 in the first innings, and later batted exceptionally well to chase down the target with nine balls to spare.

Meanwhile, RCB defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets. Bowling first, they conceded 227/3 in the first innings, but batted brilliantly to chase down the total with eight balls to spare.

PBKS vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

PBKS vs RCB: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Mullanpur have always been nice for batting, and expect another good batting surface for this game. The ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

The pacers have performed well in the second innings at Mullanpur this season. So, pick more speedsters from the team that bowls second.

The spinners will have assistance in both innings. We can try a few tweakers in this game.

Pick more top-order batters from both teams.

A temperature of around 35°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 M14 Priyansh Arya 47 (23) 8 (9) 0 (1) 103 (42) 36 (13) 22 (12) 16 (11) 22 (15) 69 (35) 23 (15) 1 (4) 9 (7) 6 (9) 62 (35) Prabhsimran Singh 5 (8) 69 (34) 17 (16) 0 (2) 42 (23) 30 (15) 13 (9) 33 (17) 83 (49) 54 (36) 91 (48) 21 (10) 28 (18) 13 (16) Shreyas Iyer 97* (42) 52* (30) 10 (5) 9 (7) 82 (36) 0 (2) 7 (10) 6 (10) 25* (16) 72 (41) 45 (25) 30 (25) 53 (34) 26* (16) Azmatullah Omarzai 16 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB 21* (9) 1 (3) DNP Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) DNB 30 (21) 1 (2) 3 (7) 7 (10) DNP DNP 7 (8) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Marcus Stoinis 20 (15) DNB 1 (7) 4 (7) 34 (11) DNP 7* (2) 1 (2) DNP DNP 15* (5) DNP 44* (16) DNB Shashank Singh 44 (16) DNB 10* (13) 52* (36) 2 (3) 18 (17) 1 (5) 31* (33) DNB 23 (12) 33* (15) 59* (30) 11 (10) DNB Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB 2 (4) DNP DNP 4 (4) DNP DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP Marco Jansen DNB DNB 3 (6) 34* (19) 5* (5) 1 (2) DNB 25* (20) 3 (7) 4* (2) DNB DNB 0 (2) DNB Arshdeep Singh DNB DNB 1 (5) DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Yuzvendra Chahal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP Vijaykumar Vyshak DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNB Nehal Wadhera DNP 43* (25) 62 (41) 9 (7) 27 (22) 10 (9) 33* (19) 5 (6) DNB 5 (3) 16 (9) 70 (37) 16 (16) 2* (2) Josh Inglis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2 (6) 14 (17) 29 (17) 11* (6) 6 (6) 30 (14) DNP 32 (12) 73 (42) Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 11 (15) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP Mitchell Owen DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0 (2) DNP DNP Harpreet Brar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB 7* (2) DNB

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 M14 Arshdeep Singh 4-0-36-2 4-0-43-3 4-0-35-1 4-0-39-1 4-0-37-1 3-1-11-1 3-0-23-2 3-0-26-1 DNB 3.2-0-25-2 4-0-16-3 4-0-60-0 4-0-35-0 4-0-28-2 Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 4-0-39-1 4-0-33-2 4-0-44-2 4-0-46-0 DNP Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1 4-0-28-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-48-0 2-0-39-0 3.1-0-17-3 3-0-10-2 3-0-20-0 1-0-6-0 4-0-30-2 4-0-31-1 3-0-41-2 4-0-41-1 4-0-34-2 Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-1 3-0-22-1 1-0-6-0 2-0-11-1 3-0-40-0 2-0-5-1 DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Marcus Stoinis 2-0-31-0 2-0-15-0 4-0-48-0 1-0-10-0 0.4-0-6-0 DNP DNB 1-0-13-0 DNP DNP 1-0-17-0 DNP 1.3-0-21-0 DNB Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-34-0 4-0-36-1 3-0-32-0 1-0-9-0 4-0-56-1 4-0-28-4 3-0-11-2 4-0-36-1 DNB 3-0-32-4 4-0-50-1 4-0-30-0 DNP DNP Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-49-0 DNP DNP 4-0-44-2 Lockie Ferguson DNP 3-0-26-1 4-0-37-2 4-0-40-2 0.2-0-1-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Yash Thakur DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-1 2.3-0-40-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Shashank Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-27-0 DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-30-1 3-0-26-1 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP 1-0-12-0 DNP DNP Harpreet Brar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-2 4-0-27-1 DNB 2-0-21-1 DNP 4-0-22-3 4-0-41-2 4-0-36-1 Nehal Wadhera DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0.5-0-9-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP 3-0-40-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Praveen Dubey DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-20-1 DNP Kyle Jamieson DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-42-0

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 M14 Virat Kohli 59* (36) 31 (30) 7 (6) 67 (42) 22 (14) 62* (45) 1 (3) 73* (54) 70 (42) 51 (47) 62 (33) DNP 43 (25) 54 (30) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) 51 (32) 12 (12) 64 (32) 25 (23) DNB 23 (18) 12 (13) 1 (3) 6 (6) 11 (15) DNP 18 (16) 14 (7) Phil Salt (wk) 56 (31) 32 (16) 14 (13) 4 (2) 37 (17) 65 (33) 4 (4) 1 (3) 26 (23) DNP DNP DNP 62 (32) 30 (19) Jitesh Sharma (wk) DNB 12 (6) 33 (21) 40* (19) 3 (11) DNB 2 (7) 11* (8) 20* (10) DNB 7 (8) DNP 24 (15) 85* (33) Tim David DNB 22* (8) 32 (18) 1* (1) 37* (20) DNB 50* (26) DNB 23 (15) 19* (5) 2* (3) DNP 1 (5) DNP Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) 27 (14) 4 (3) 37 (22) 1 (8) 40* (28) DNP 61 (35) 50 (27) 0 (2) 17 (15) DNP DNP DNP Swastik Chhikara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone DNB 10 (9) 54 (40) 0 (2) 4 (6) DNB 4 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0 (1) Krunal Pandya DNB 0 (3) 5 (5) DNB 18 (18) DNB 1 (2) DNB DNB 73* (47) DNB DNP 8 (6) DNB Swapnil Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB 53* (14) DNP 0 (1) DNB Manoj Bhandage DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (4) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Jacob Bethell DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 12 (6) 55 (33) DNP DNP DNP Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 0* (2) 1 (2) DNB 1* (4) DNB 8 (13) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP 3 (2) DNB Josh Hazlewood DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB Yash Dayal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP 3 (6) DNB Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP 0* (2) DNP Mayank Agarwal DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 11 (10) 41* (23)

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 M14 Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-32-0 4-0-25-1 4-0-39-0 3-0-25-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-31-0 4-0-22-0 4-0-43-0 DNP 3-0-45-1 3-0-39-0 Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 3-0-18-2 3-0-20-0 4-0-46-2 3.5-0-45-1 4-0-36-1 2.1-0-18-0 2-0-22-0 3-0-33-1 4-0-42-1 4-0-41-1 DNP 3-0-36-0 3-0-44-0 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-3 3.5-0-43-1 4-0-37-2 3-0-40-0 3-0-26-1 3-0-14-3 4-0-39-0 4-0-33-4 4-0-36-2 DNP DNP DNP DNP Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 DNP 3-0-35-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 2-0-26-0 3-0-34-0 4-0-45-4 2-0-19-0 4-0-29-1 1-0-10-0 4-0-25-2 4-0-31-2 4-0-28-1 3-0-24-1 DNP 4-0-38-1 2-0-14-0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 3-0-20-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-48-1 4-0-26-2 4-0-32-1 3-0-26-2 4-0-26-0 4-0-50-1 4-0-33-3 4-0-55-0 DNP 4-0-43-1 4-0-46-1 Nuwan Thushara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-26-1 Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-30-3 DNP 4-0-51-1 DNP Abhinandan Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohit Rathee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-18-1 1-0-15-0 DNB 1-0-18-0 DNP 2-0-14-2 4-0-51-1 Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0 4-0-28-2 1-0-12-0 DNB 1-0-14-0 1-0-8-0 DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB

Top Player Picks for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Nehal Wadhera (PBKS):

Nehal Wadhera has 86 runs at an average of 21.50 and a 136.50 strike rate in four innings in Mullanpur. He also has a fifty here.

Nehal Wadhera will bat in the middle order and get the nicest batting conditions. The new-ball movement will be gone, and Wadhera should be comfortable.

Nehal Wadhera has an average of 90.50 and a 152.10 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. So, while spinners will have some assistance, they are unlikely to trouble Wadhera.

Nehal Wadhera has done well against all RCB bowlers. No RCB bowler among those expected to play has dismissed him.

Nehal Wadhera’s last five scores: 2*, 16, 70, 16, & 5.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS):

Arshdeep Singh has 11 wickets at an average of 24.09 and a 16.90 strike rate in nine innings in Mullanpur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Arshdeep Singh will get ample assistance off the deck in Mullanpur. There’s always some new-ball movement for speedsters here, and Arshdeep knows how to exploit it.

Arshdeep Singh will also bowl in death overs, where batters will go hard after him. That will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Arshdeep Singh has dismissed Phil Salt four times, Virat Kohli twice, and Krunal Pandya and Liam Livingstone once each.

Arshdeep Singh’s previous five figures: 2/28, 0/35, 0/60, 3/16, & 2/25.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

Rajat Patidar scored 12 runs in his only innings in Mullanpur.

Rajat Patidar might bat at No.3 in this game. His batting value will increase in Mullanpur, where a few early wickets can fall and give Patidar more balls to face.

Rajat Patidar is the best spin hitter in RCB’s unit. While spinners will get some help here, Patidar should negate their threat and take them on.

Rajat Patidar is a decent player of the moving ball. Hence, even if a few early wickets fall, Patidar can bat deep and make a substantial score.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 14, 18, 11, 6, & 1.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB):

Josh Hazlewood will get ample assistance with the new ball. He will bowl in the powerplay and can trouble a few batters with his movement.

Josh Hazlewood will also bowl in the death overs. That will increase his bowling value.

Josh Hazlewood has an average of 13.10 against LHBs in IPL 2025. PBKS will have a couple of LHBs in their batting unit, and Hazlewood can trouble them.

Josh Hazlewood’s previous five figures: 2/36, 4/33, 0/39, 3/14, & 1/26.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 PBKS vs RCB Prediction

Priyansh Arya (PBKS):

Priyansh Arya has 168 runs at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 207.40 in five innings in Mullanpur. He also has a century here.

Priyansh Arya has shown decent skill sets against the moving ball. If he plays out the first few overs, Priyansh can score big.

Priyansh Arya has an average of 38.55 and a 191.71 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. He should be fine against this RCB’s pace attack.

Priyansh Arya has been in supreme form this season. He has made good scores in most games and should enjoy batting in Mullanpur, where he will get value for his shots.

Priyansh Arya’s last five scores: 62, 6, 9, 1, & 23.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer has 25 runs at an average of 6.25 and a 104.16 strike rate in four innings in Mullanpur.

Shreyas Iyer will bat in the middle order. The new-ball movement will be gone when he comes to bat, and he should find it easier.

Shreyas Iyer has an average of 67 and a 157.03 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. Hence, he will be PBKS’ best bet to counter RCB’s spinners.

Shreyas Iyer has two negative matchups in this game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have dismissed him twice each.

Shreyas Iyer’s recent form has been marvellous. He has done well in each game and should make another substantial score on a nice batting surface.

Shreyas Iyer’s previous five scores: 26*, 53, 30, 45, & 72.

Virat Kohli (RCB):

Virat Kohli scored 73 runs in his only innings in Mullanpur.

Virat Kohli is RCB’s best bet to tackle the new-ball movement. He has the game to handle them and bat deep to make a big score.

Virat Kohli has an average of 50 and a 161.29 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. So, while speedsters will have some early assistance, they are unlikely to trouble Kohli.

Even against spinners, Kohli has managed well and should be comfortable. On a nice batting surface, he is unlikely to fail.

Virat Kohli has done reasonably well against all PBKS bowlers. There have been a few dismissals here and there, but Kohli has managed them.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 54, 43, 62, 51, & 70.

PBKS vs RCB Player to Avoid

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):

This might backfire, but we can drop Prabhsimran Singh for this game. There are a few reasons for this move.

Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings and be forced to face Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood in helpful conditions. Hence, he can succumb.

Prabhsimran Singh has issues against the moving ball. Since he will go hard early on, Prabhsimran can lose his wicket early.

Prabhsimran Singh’s previous five scores: 13, 28, 21, 91, & 54.

Grand League Team for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s pace attack might be more suited to the conditions in Mullanpur. They also have a good spin attack. Expect RCB to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.