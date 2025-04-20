PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 37 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams’ last contest was against each other.

RCB batted first in a rain-curtailed game but couldn’t score big. They could only score 95/9 in the first innings, as PBKS bowlers bowled fabulously in helpful conditions.

Later, the Punjab Kings were in trouble early in the chase, but Nehal Wadhera played a prudent knock to guide PBKS through. While PBKS could have been more clinical, they might be pleased with their efforts.

PBKS vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

PBKS vs RCB: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Mullanpur are generally good for batting, and a good batting surface is expected again. The ball will come nicely on the bat, but the spinners will get some assistance in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting score.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Since it’s a day game, the dew won’t be an issue. So, spinners will get more assistance off the deck. So, we can pick a few tweakers.

The deck might become easier as the game progresses. So, try picking pacers from the team that bowls first.

Pick more top-order batters from both teams. Batting will be easier with the new ball before spinners come into play.

Try picking middle-order batters who are only good against slow bowlers. Pace-hitters will have their moments, but they might not be as effective as spin-hitters.

A temperature of around 37°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Priyansh Arya 47 (23) 8 (9) 0 (1) 103 (42) 36 (13) 22 (12) 16 (11) Prabhsimran Singh 5 (8) 69 (34) 17 (16) 0 (2) 42 (23) 30 (15) 13 (9) Shreyas Iyer 97* (42) 52* (30) 10 (5) 9 (7) 82 (36) 0 (2) 7 (10) Azmatullah Omarzai 16 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) DNB 30 (21) 1 (2) 3 (7) 7 (10) DNP Marcus Stoinis 20 (15) DNB 1 (7) 4 (7) 34 (11) DNP 7* (2) Shashank Singh 44 (16) DNB 10* (13) 52* (36) 2 (3) 18 (17) 1 (5) Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB 2 (4) DNP DNP 4 (4) DNP Marco Jansen DNB DNB 3 (6) 34* (19) 5* (5) 1 (2) DNB Arshdeep Singh DNB DNB 1 (5) DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB Yuzvendra Chahal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijaykumar Vyshak DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB Nehal Wadhera DNP 43* (25) 62 (41) 9 (7) 27 (22) 10 (9) 33* (19) Josh Inglis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2 (6) 14 (17) Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 11 (15) DNB Final Figures Arshdeep Singh 4-0-36-2 4-0-43-3 4-0-35-1 4-0-39-1 4-0-37-1 3-1-11-1 3-0-23-2 Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1 4-0-28-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-48-0 2-0-39-0 3.1-0-17-3 3-0-10-2 Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-1 3-0-22-1 1-0-6-0 2-0-11-1 3-0-40-0 2-0-5-1 Marcus Stoinis 2-0-31-0 2-0-15-0 4-0-48-0 1-0-10-0 0.4-0-6-0 DNP Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-34-0 4-0-36-1 3-0-32-0 1-0-9-0 4-0-56-1 4-0-28-4 3-0-11-2 Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lockie Ferguson DNP 3-0-26-1 4-0-37-2 4-0-40-2 0.2-0-1-0 DNP Yash Thakur DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-1 2.3-0-40-0 DNP Shashank Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-27-0 DNB Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-30-1 3-0-26-1 Harpreet Brar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-2

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Scores Virat Kohli 59* (36) 31 (30) 7 (6) 67 (42) 22 (14) 62* (45) 1 (3) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) 51 (32) 12 (12) 64 (32) 25 (23) DNB 23 (18) Phil Salt (wk) 56 (31) 32 (16) 14 (13) 4 (2) 37 (17) 65 (33) 4 (4) Jitesh Sharma (wk) DNB 12 (6) 33 (21) 40* (19) 3 (11) DNB 2 (7) Tim David DNB 22* (8) 32 (18) 1* (1) 37* (20) DNB 50* (26) Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) 27 (14) 4 (3) 37 (22) 1 (8) 40* (28) DNP Swastik Chhikara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone DNB 10 (9) 54 (40) 0 (2) 4 (6) DNB 4 (6) Krunal Pandya DNB 0 (3) 5 (5) DNB 18 (18) DNB 1 (2) Swapnil Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Manoj Bhandage DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (4) Jacob Bethell DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 0* (2) 1 (2) DNB 1* (4) DNB 8 (13) Josh Hazlewood DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0* (1) Yash Dayal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) Final Figures Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-32-0 4-0-25-1 4-0-39-0 3-0-25-0 Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 3-0-18-2 3-0-20-0 4-0-46-2 3.5-0-45-1 4-0-36-1 2.1-0-18-0 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-3 3.5-0-43-1 4-0-37-2 3-0-40-0 3-0-26-1 3-0-14-3 Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 DNP 3-0-35-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 2-0-26-0 3-0-34-0 4-0-45-4 2-0-19-0 4-0-29-1 1-0-10-0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 3-0-20-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-48-1 4-0-26-2 4-0-32-1 3-0-26-2 Nuwan Thushara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Abhinandan Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohit Rathee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0 4-0-28-2 1-0-12-0 DNB 1-0-14-0 1-0-8-0 DNB

Top Player Picks for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Priyansh Arya (PBKS):

Priyansh Arya has 146 runs at an average of 36.50 and a 221.21 strike rate in four innings in Mullanpur. He also has a century here.

Priyansh Arya will get the best conditions to bat against the new ball. He has a strike rate of 208.23 in the powerplay this season.

Priyansh can struggle against hard lengths. So, RCB’s bowlers can pull their lengths immediately in the powerplay.

Priyansh Arya’s last five scores: 16, 22, 36, 103, & 0.

Nehal Wadhera (PBKS):

Nehal Wadhera has 81 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 142.10 in three innings in Mullanpur. He also has a fifty here.

Nehal Wadhera has a strike rate of 146.25 against spinners in IPL 2025. He will be crucial in countering Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma on a helpful deck.

Nehal Wadhera has done well against most RCB bowlers in a small sample size. He can make a substantial score again.

Nehal Wadhera’s previous five scores: 33*, 10, 27, 9, & 62.

Marco Jansen (PBKS):

Marco Jansen has four wickets at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 16.75 in three innings in Mullanpur.

Marco Jansen has improved massively as a T20 bowler. Since he will bowl in the back end of the powerplay and death overs, he has a high chance of taking a few wickets.

Marco Jansen will get some additional bounce off the deck in Mullanpur. Since RCB will go hard after him, they can lose their wickets.

Marco Jansen’s last five figures: 2/10, 3/17, 0/39, 0/48, & 1/45.

Phil Salt (RCB):

Phil Salt missed out in the previous game, but the conditions will be different in this game. The new ball will be slightly easier to bat, and he can exploit the powerplay.

Phil Salt has adopted a gung-ho approach during the field restrictions this season. He has a 189.79 strike rate in the first six overs and will again get value for his shots.

Phil Salt’s biggest threat will be Arshdeep Singh, who has dismissed him thrice in 29 balls. However, he has done reasonably well against other PBKS bowlers.

Phil Salt’s previous five scores: 4, 65, 37, 4, & 14.

Krunal Pandya (RCB):

Krunal Pandya’s value will increase massively in Mullanpur. As mentioned above, the spinners will get some assistance in the middle overs, and Krunal specialises in using favourable conditions.

Krunal Pandya took a solitary wicket in his only innings in Mullanpur.

If a few wickets fall early, Krunal Pandya can also be promoted in the batting order to face spinners. So, he provides value in both departments.

Krunal Pandya has averaged 20 against LHBs this season, which is better than his average against RHBs (26.40). So, he might have the upper hand against Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera.

Krunal Pandya’s last five figures: 0/10, 1/29, 0/19, 4/45, & 0/34.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer has 19 runs in three innings in Mullanpur.

Shreyas Iyer is generally a consistent player in fine form in IPL 2025. He has a higher chance of succeeding if PBKS bat first. He averages 62.66 and strikes at 216.09 in the first innings this season.

Shreyas Iyer is a terrific spin player and will be crucial in this game. He must negate the threats of Krunal and Suyash in the middle overs.

However, Shreyas Iyer has two negative matchups. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have dismissed him thrice. We can look to drop him in the grand league.

Shreyas Iyer’s previous five scores: 7, 0, 82, 9, & 10.

Virat Kohli (RCB):

Virat Kohli will open the innings and can exploit the powerplay overs. The ball won’t swing much since it’s a day game, and he can thrive in Mullanpur.

Given Kohli’s revamped spin game, he won’t have a massive trouble even if the pitch provides some help to spinners. He batted on a similar deck against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) a few days back and paced his innings masterfully.

Harpreet Brar has dismissed him twice before. However, Kohli is a much better spin player now and should handle him and Chahal well.

Virat Kohli has done well against other PBKS bowlers. There have been a few dismissals here and there, but they are not significant enough to draw any conclusion.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 1, 62*, 22, 67, & 7.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

Rajat Patidar is the best spin hitter in RCB’s batting lineup. He will be crucial against Harpreet Brar and Yuzvendra Chahal on a surface that will assist slow bowlers.

Rajat Patidar fell to Chahal in the previous game, but that surface was sticky and not easy for run-scoring. While spinners will get some assistance in this fixture, their impact won’t be as pronounced to trouble Patidar significantly.

Rajat Patidar has done reasonably well against most PBKS bowlers. He shouldn’t have any big issues with any of them.

Rajat Patidar’s previous five scores: 23, 25, 64, 12, & 51.

PBKS vs RCB Player to Avoid

Xavier Bartlett (PBKS):

While Xavier Bartlett has bowled well, there’s merit in dropping him from this game. The ball won’t swing much in the powerplay, which takes away his biggest strength.

Further, the RCB openers will come hard at him, and a few early boundaries can force him to change his lengths. Given his inexperience at this level, Bartlett can be under pressure.

Even in general, the speedsters might not have as much assistance as spinners in Mullanpur. So, that is another point going against Bartlett.

Xavier Bartlett’s last five figures: 1/26, 1/30, 1/56, 1/42, & 0/53.

Grand League Team for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings will have a home advantage, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru have done better away from home. PBKS’ batting hasn’t fired according to the expectations at home, and RCB have a strong bowling lineup. Expect RCB to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.