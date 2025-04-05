PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 18 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 18 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against each other in match no. 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will be hosted at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, have had a great start to their campaign with back to back wins. They beat Lucknow Super Giants in the previous game by seven wickets. Prabhsimran Singh (69 off 34) and Shreyas (52* off 30) starred with the bat as they chased down 172 in 16.2 overs.

Rajasthan Royals suffered two defeats to begin the season but got off the mark with a 6-run win over Chennai Super Kings. Nitish Rana blasted 81 off 36 deliveries to power the side to 182 before Wanindu Hasaranga bagged a four-wicket haul.

Probable PBKS vs RR Playing XI and Impact Players:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

PBKS vs RR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur has produced balanced pitches. Five matches were hosted here last year, with the average first innings score of 167. With dew likely to play a factor, bowling first would be a better option.

The weather is expected to be clear with the temperature hovering around 23 degree Celsius.

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Scores Priyansh Arya (IP) 47 (23) 8 (9) Prabhsimran Singh 5 (8) 69 (34) Shreyas Iyer 97* (42) 52* (30) Azmatullah Omarzai 16 (15) DNP Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) DNB Marcus Stoinis 20 (15) DNB Shashank Singh 44 (16) DNB Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB Nehal Wadhera (IP) DNP 43* (25) Bowler Figures Figures Arshdeep Singh 4-0-36-2 4-0-43-3 Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-29-0 DNP Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1 4-0-28-1 Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-1 3-0-22-1 Marcus Stoinis 2-0-31-0 2-0-15-0 Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-34-0 4-0-36-1 Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-28-0 DNP Lockie Ferguson DNP 3-0-26-1

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Scores Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (5) 29 (24) 4 (3) Sanju Samson 66 (37) 13 (11) 20 (16) Riyan Parag 4 (2) 25 (15) 37 (28) Nitish Rana 11 (8) 8 (9) 81 (36) Dhruv Jurel 70 (35) 33 (28) 3 (7) Shimron Hetmyer 42 (23) 7 (8) 19 (16) Shubham Dubey 34* (11) 9 (12) DNP Jofra Archer 1 (1) 16 (7) 0 (2) Bowler Figures Figures Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-49-0 DNP DNP Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-52-2 4-0-32-0 4-0-30-0 Jofra Archer 4-0-76-0 2.3-0-33-0 3-1-13-1 Sandeep Sharma 4-0-51-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-42-1 Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0 1-0-9-0 DNB Tushar Deshpande 4-0-44-3 1-0-7-0 4-0-45-0 Riyan Parag DNB 4-0-25-0 DNB Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 3-0-34-1 4-0-35-4 Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1-0-10-0

Top Player Picks for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Marcus Stoinis (PBKS)

Marcus Stoinis might have to play a bigger role for PBKS in this game, given his all-round skill set.

He has scored over 1,100 runs in T20 cricket in the past 12 months at an average of 32 and strike rate of 139.

The right arm seamer has also taken 34 wickets in this period.

His last five innings: 20 (15), 0 (5), 55* (40), 0 (1), 15 (24).

His last five bowling innings: 0/15, 0/31, 1/22, 0/41, 1/18.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Arshdeep Singh took 2 for 36 in the first game of the season and followed it up with 3 for 43.

The left-arm pacer bowls with the new ball, and in death overs, giving him a high chance of picking up wickets.

He has taken 63 wickets from just 37 matches in the past year, striking every 12.6 deliveries.

Arshdeep’s last five innings: 3/43, 2/36, 1/35, 1/40, 2/17.

Jofra Archer (RR)

On a pitch that had some help for bowlers, Jofra Archer was nearly unplayable in the previous game, snaring 1 for 13 in three overs.

Archer hasn’t been in great form in recent times but he should be effective against the Punjab Kings line-up.

Archer’s last five bowling innings: 1/13, 0/33, 0/76, 1/55, 0/37.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer has been in terrific form and has started the season in great style. The PBKS skipper smashed 97 not-out in 42 in the first game and 52 not-out in 30 deliveries in the second game. He has amassed 788 runs in the shorter format in the past 12 months at an average of 56 and strike rate of 172. Shreyas’ last five innings: 52* (30), 97* (42), 16 (9), 46 (30), 5 (5).

Sanju Samson (RR)

Sanju Samson is coming off two low scores in the last two games but had made 66 off 37 in the season opener.

He has been in great form overall, scoring 1,258 runs in T20 cricket since the start of the last year at 38 average and 159 strike rate.

Samson has registered three hundreds and six fifties in this period.

Samson’s last five innings: 20 (16), 13 (11), 66 (37), 16 (7), 1 (3).

Riyan Parag (RR)

Riyan Parag has not reached his potential this season but has looked in decent touch.

He has scored 745 runs in the T20 format since the beginning of the IPL 2024, averaging 37 at a strike rate of 149.

His last five batting innings: 37 (28), 25 (15), 4 (2), 34 (13), 15 (6).

PBKS vs RR Player to Avoid

Maheesh Theekshana (RR)

Maheesh Theekshana had taken two wickets in the first but had conceded 52 runs. He was wicketless in the last two games and leaving him out would be a better option.

Grand League Team for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction:

Punjab Kings are undefeated in the season but their issues haven’t been exposed yet. Rajasthan Royals have the resources to do it, and they should win this game if their top stars step up.

