PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 18 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 18 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against each other in match no. 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will be hosted at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.
Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, have had a great start to their campaign with back to back wins. They beat Lucknow Super Giants in the previous game by seven wickets. Prabhsimran Singh (69 off 34) and Shreyas (52* off 30) starred with the bat as they chased down 172 in 16.2 overs.
Rajasthan Royals suffered two defeats to begin the season but got off the mark with a 6-run win over Chennai Super Kings. Nitish Rana blasted 81 off 36 deliveries to power the side to 182 before Wanindu Hasaranga bagged a four-wicket haul.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma
Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur has produced balanced pitches. Five matches were hosted here last year, with the average first innings score of 167. With dew likely to play a factor, bowling first would be a better option.
The weather is expected to be clear with the temperature hovering around 23 degree Celsius.
READ MORE:
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Priyansh Arya (IP)
|47 (23)
|8 (9)
|Prabhsimran Singh
|5 (8)
|69 (34)
|Shreyas Iyer
|97* (42)
|52* (30)
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|16 (15)
|DNP
|Glenn Maxwell
|0 (1)
|DNB
|Marcus Stoinis
|20 (15)
|DNB
|Shashank Singh
|44 (16)
|DNB
|Suryansh Shedge
|DNB
|DNB
|Nehal Wadhera (IP)
|DNP
|43* (25)
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Arshdeep Singh
|4-0-36-2
|4-0-43-3
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|2-0-29-0
|DNP
|Marco Jansen
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-28-1
|Glenn Maxwell
|2-0-26-1
|3-0-22-1
|Marcus Stoinis
|2-0-31-0
|2-0-15-0
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-36-1
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|Lockie Ferguson
|DNP
|3-0-26-1
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|1 (5)
|29 (24)
|4 (3)
|Sanju Samson
|66 (37)
|13 (11)
|20 (16)
|Riyan Parag
|4 (2)
|25 (15)
|37 (28)
|Nitish Rana
|11 (8)
|8 (9)
|81 (36)
|Dhruv Jurel
|70 (35)
|33 (28)
|3 (7)
|Shimron Hetmyer
|42 (23)
|7 (8)
|19 (16)
|Shubham Dubey
|34* (11)
|9 (12)
|DNP
|Jofra Archer
|1 (1)
|16 (7)
|0 (2)
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|3-0-49-0
|DNP
|DNP
|Maheesh Theekshana
|4-0-52-2
|4-0-32-0
|4-0-30-0
|Jofra Archer
|4-0-76-0
|2.3-0-33-0
|3-1-13-1
|Sandeep Sharma
|4-0-51-1
|2-0-11-0
|4-0-42-1
|Nitish Rana
|1-0-9-0
|1-0-9-0
|DNB
|Tushar Deshpande
|4-0-44-3
|1-0-7-0
|4-0-45-0
|Riyan Parag
|DNB
|4-0-25-0
|DNB
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|DNP
|3-0-34-1
|4-0-35-4
|Kumar Kartikeya
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-10-0
Marcus Stoinis (PBKS)
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)
Jofra Archer (RR)
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
Sanju Samson (RR)
Riyan Parag (RR)
Maheesh Theekshana (RR)
Punjab Kings are undefeated in the season but their issues haven’t been exposed yet. Rajasthan Royals have the resources to do it, and they should win this game if their top stars step up.
