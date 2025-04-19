PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 9 of the PSL 2025 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.
Match 9 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 features Multan Sultans (MUL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) going head to head at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams have lost their two games and will be desperate to get that first win.
Peshawar Zalmi are coming off a 102-run hammering at the hands of Islamabad United. Going after a mammoth task of 244, Mohammad Haris blasted 87 runs off 47 deliveries but had no support from other batters.
Multan Sultans lost to Islamabad United by 47 runs in their previous outing. Chasing 202, captain Mohammad Rizwan made 38 off 27 balls, and Usman Khan scored 31 off 20, but they kept losing wickets.
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, George Linde, Mitch Owen, Hussain Talat, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Ali, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza.
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Mohammad Hasnain, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed.
The pitches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are known to be flat with plenty of runs on offer. Bowlers don’t get much assistance unless the pitch slows down. The average batting first score at the ground stands at 203 from five games this season.
The weather should be clear with the temperature around 21 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Usama Mir (MUL)
Saim Ayub (PES)
Usman Khan (MUL)
Mohammad Rizwan (MUL)
Michael Bracewell (MUL)
Babar Azam (PES)
Ali Raza (PES)
The head-to-head record between these two teams is heavily in favour of Multan Sultans. They have a stronger batting unit on paper compared to Zalmi. In David Willey, Mohammad Hasnain, Chris Jordan, and Usama Mir, they also have a more potent bowling attack.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.