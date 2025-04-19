PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 9 of the PSL 2025 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

Match 9 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 features Multan Sultans (MUL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) going head to head at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams have lost their two games and will be desperate to get that first win.

Peshawar Zalmi are coming off a 102-run hammering at the hands of Islamabad United. Going after a mammoth task of 244, Mohammad Haris blasted 87 runs off 47 deliveries but had no support from other batters.

Multan Sultans lost to Islamabad United by 47 runs in their previous outing. Chasing 202, captain Mohammad Rizwan made 38 off 27 balls, and Usman Khan scored 31 off 20, but they kept losing wickets.

PES vs MUL Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, George Linde, Mitch Owen, Hussain Talat, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Ali, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Mohammad Hasnain, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed.

PES vs MUL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are known to be flat with plenty of runs on offer. Bowlers don’t get much assistance unless the pitch slows down. The average batting first score at the ground stands at 203 from five games this season.

The weather should be clear with the temperature around 21 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Usama Mir (MUL)

Usama Mir has snared only two scalps in two games this season, but he can be a great asset against Peshawar Zalmi.

Mir was the leading wicket-taker in the PSL 2024, picking up 24 wickets from 12 games.

Saim Ayub (PES)

Saim Ayub started the season well, hitting 50 runs in 38 deliveries.

He has scored 392 runs in the past year at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 141, including two half-centuries.

Usman Khan (MUL)

Usman Khan had an outstanding season last year, with 430 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 164.

He looked in good touch in the previous game, though he made only 31 runs off 20 balls.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL)

The Multan skipper smashed a century in the first game and followed it up with a 38-run knock.

Rizwan has scored 576 runs in the past 12 months at an average of 48, including one century and four half-centuries.

Michael Bracewell (MUL)

Michael Bracewell smashed 44* off 17 balls and bagged a wicket in the opening game.

He has 315 runs to his credit in the shorter format this year, averaging 39 at a strike rate of 187.

The off-spin all-rounder has also taken eight wickets with the ball in this period.

Babar Azam (PES)

Babar Azam has had a slow start to the PSL 2025 but remains a top captaincy option due to his record.

He had amassed 1,091 runs in the previous two editions at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 143.

PES vs MUL Player to Avoid

Ali Raza (PES)

Ali Raza has conceded 76 runs in seven overs and has picked up only one wicket. You can avoid him.

Grand League Team for PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

The head-to-head record between these two teams is heavily in favour of Multan Sultans. They have a stronger batting unit on paper compared to Zalmi. In David Willey, Mohammad Hasnain, Chris Jordan, and Usama Mir, they also have a more potent bowling attack.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.