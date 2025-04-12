PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 2 Playing XI: PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips,Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Match no. 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will be between Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and Quetta Gladiators (QUE). The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi had a good season in PSL 2024. They finished second in the points table. Peshawar lost to Multan Sultans in Qualifier 1 and then were knocked out by Islamabad United in Eliminator 2. In the group stage, they won six matches, lost three, and one match had no result.

Quetta Gladiators made it to the playoffs last season but were knocked out by Islamabad United in Eliminator 1. In the group stage, they finished fourth with five wins, four losses, and one match that had no result.

PES vs QUE Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, George Linde, Alzarri Joseph, Nahid Rana, Sufyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mark Chapman, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Akeal Hosein, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir

PES vs QUE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is likely to help fast bowlers with some extra bounce. Spinners might get a little turn, but not too much. The match could be high scoring, and the team winning the toss may choose to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 32°C, and there is no chance of rain during the match.

Top Player Picks for PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Mark Chapman (QUE)

Mark Chapman is making a return from injury.

He scored a century during the ODI series against Pakistan in March, held in New Zealand.

He also played a brilliant knock of 94 in the third T20I of that same tour.

His T20 performance in Pakistan has been strong.

He has scored 416 runs in 10 T20 matches played in Pakistan.

Sufyan Muqeem (PES)

Sufyan Muqeem can be a smart pick for this match.

He has already impressed for Pakistan in his short career.

In 3 ODIs, he has taken 7 wickets.

In 10 T20Is, he has picked up 18 wickets.

He is known for bowling tight and economical spells.

He will be an important bowler for Peshawar Zalmi in this game.

Saud Shakeel (QUE)

Saud Shakeel scored 323 runs in 10 matches during last PSL season.

He hit two half-centuries in that campaign.

Earlier this year, in the Champions Cup held in March, he scored two fifties in five matches.

He is in good form and can be a reliable pick for this match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PSL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Babar Azam (PES)

Babar Azam was the leading run scorer in PSL last season.

He scored 569 runs in 11 matches.

His performance included 1 century and 5 half-centuries.

He will open the batting, giving him more time at the crease.

A strong choice for captain in fantasy teams.

Saim Ayub (PES)

Saim Ayub is a strong option for captain or vice-captain.

He scored 345 runs in 11 matches last PSL season.

He hit two half-centuries during that time.

He is returning from injury but was in great form before that.

He scored an unbeaten 98 in his last T20I.

Also hit two centuries in the last ODI series before his injury.

Abrar Ahmed (QUE)

Abrar Ahmed was the leading wicket-taker for Quetta Gladiators last season.

He took 16 wickets in 10 matches.

His economy rate was also good, staying under 8.

In the T20I series against New Zealand in March, he picked up 5 wickets in 3 matches.

He is in good form and can be a key bowler in this match.

PES vs QUE: Player to Avoid

Abdul Samad (PES)

Abdul Samad can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Both teams look strong on paper, and a close contest is expected. However, Peshawar Zalmi might have a slight edge over Quetta Gladiators.

