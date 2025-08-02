PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions.
The Final of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will see Pakistan Champions (PNC) and South Africa Champions (SAC) competing for the title. The contest will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Find out the PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction for the WCL 2025 Final here.
Pakistan Champions topped the league stage with nine points, winning four games. They advanced through to the final after India Champions pulled out of the semi-final. Pakistan had defeated South Africa in the group fixture.
South Africa Champions had secured a second spot on the table with four wins and a defeat. They then edged past Australia Champions by just one run. Morne van Wyk struck 76 off 35 while Wayne Parnell bagged 2 for 33.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
MATCH ABANDONED
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
72/10
188/2
Selangor beat Pahang by 116 runs
255/7
79/10
Johor beat Kelantan by 176 runs
–
63/3
72/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
60/0
136/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, and Wahab Riaz.
South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk (wk), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, and Imran Tahir.
Edgbaston in Birmingham is an excellent venue for batting with not much assistance for bowlers, especially in the shorter format. The average first innings score here in T20 cricket reads 165, and the previous game saw over 370 runs across two innings.
The weather forecast suggests there could be increasing clouds in the evening with around a 4% chance of precipitation.
ALSO READ:
JJ Smuts (SAC)
Saeed Ajmal (PNC)
Shoaib Malik (PNC)
Mohammad Hafeez (PNC)
AB de Villiers (SAC)
Wayne Parnell (SAC)
Pakistan Champions have defeated South Africa in the previous game, but without AB de Villiers. The Proteas will hold an edge in this game due to their in-form batting line-up.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.