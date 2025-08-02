News
PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Final
fantasy-cricket

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 2, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions.

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Final

The Final of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will see Pakistan Champions (PNC) and South Africa Champions (SAC) competing for the title. The contest will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Find out the PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction for the WCL 2025 Final here.

Pakistan Champions topped the league stage with nine points, winning four games. They advanced through to the final after India Champions pulled out of the semi-final. Pakistan had defeated South Africa in the group fixture. 

South Africa Champions had secured a second spot on the table with four wins and a defeat. They then edged past Australia Champions by just one run. Morne van Wyk struck 76 off 35 while Wayne Parnell bagged 2 for 33.

PNC vs SAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, and Wahab Riaz.

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk (wk), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, and Imran Tahir.

PNC vs SAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Edgbaston in Birmingham is an excellent venue for batting with not much assistance for bowlers, especially in the shorter format. The average first innings score here in T20 cricket reads 165, and the previous game saw over 370 runs across two innings. 

The weather forecast suggests there could be increasing clouds in the evening with around a 4% chance of precipitation. 

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction  

JJ Smuts (SAC)

  • JJ Smuts has been in good form in the WCL competition, scoring 186 runs at a strike rate of 151. 
  • He has smashed two fifties and has picked up a wicket. 

Saeed Ajmal (PNC)

  • Saeed Ajmal was largely unplayable in his prime and was magnificent in the only game he =played this tournament. 
  • Ajmal took 6 for 16 against Australia Champions in the previous outing. 

Shoaib Malik (PNC) 

  • Shoaib Malik was excellent against the West Indies, hitting 46 not out off 34 and claiming a wicket. 
  • Malik’s all-round skill set makes him a good fantasy option. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Hafeez (PNC)

  • Mohammad Hafeez’s dual skill set makes him a good captaincy candidate. 
  • He was terrific with the bat in the first game, scoring 54 off 34 balls. 
  • Later, he picked 2 for 21 with the ball in one of the games. 

AB de Villiers (SAC)

  • AB de Villiers fell early in the previous game but has been outstanding in the tournament. 
  • He has amassed 309 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 228. 
  • ABD has smashed two centuries and a half-century.

Wayne Parnell (SAC) 

  • Wayne Parnell remains a top captaincy option in this game thanks to his bowling form and the ability to bat down the order.
  • He has taken nine wickets in the tournament at a strike rate of 11.3 and has hit 36 runs with the bat.

Grand League Team for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Final Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction 

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Final Playing XI Small League Team

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan Champions have defeated South Africa in the previous game, but without AB de Villiers. The Proteas will hold an edge in this game due to their in-form batting line-up. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Pakistan Champions
PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction
South Africa Champions
WCL 2025
World Championship of Legends
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

