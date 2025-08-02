PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions.

The Final of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will see Pakistan Champions (PNC) and South Africa Champions (SAC) competing for the title. The contest will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Find out the PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction for the WCL 2025 Final here.

Pakistan Champions topped the league stage with nine points, winning four games. They advanced through to the final after India Champions pulled out of the semi-final. Pakistan had defeated South Africa in the group fixture.

South Africa Champions had secured a second spot on the table with four wins and a defeat. They then edged past Australia Champions by just one run. Morne van Wyk struck 76 off 35 while Wayne Parnell bagged 2 for 33.

All matches (47) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PHG 72/10 SEL 188/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 255/7 KELN 79/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT – PRK 63/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 72/1 SRAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – KELN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PENG – PUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 RAY 60/0 MAG 136/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 CHG – WOL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR – ROC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings

PNC vs SAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, and Wahab Riaz.

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk (wk), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, and Imran Tahir.

PNC vs SAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Edgbaston in Birmingham is an excellent venue for batting with not much assistance for bowlers, especially in the shorter format. The average first innings score here in T20 cricket reads 165, and the previous game saw over 370 runs across two innings.

The weather forecast suggests there could be increasing clouds in the evening with around a 4% chance of precipitation.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

JJ Smuts (SAC)

JJ Smuts has been in good form in the WCL competition, scoring 186 runs at a strike rate of 151.

He has smashed two fifties and has picked up a wicket.

Saeed Ajmal (PNC)

Saeed Ajmal was largely unplayable in his prime and was magnificent in the only game he =played this tournament.

Ajmal took 6 for 16 against Australia Champions in the previous outing.

Shoaib Malik (PNC)

Shoaib Malik was excellent against the West Indies, hitting 46 not out off 34 and claiming a wicket.

Malik’s all-round skill set makes him a good fantasy option.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Hafeez (PNC)

Mohammad Hafeez’s dual skill set makes him a good captaincy candidate.

He was terrific with the bat in the first game, scoring 54 off 34 balls.

Later, he picked 2 for 21 with the ball in one of the games.

AB de Villiers (SAC)

AB de Villiers fell early in the previous game but has been outstanding in the tournament.

He has amassed 309 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 228.

ABD has smashed two centuries and a half-century.

Wayne Parnell (SAC)

Wayne Parnell remains a top captaincy option in this game thanks to his bowling form and the ability to bat down the order.

He has taken nine wickets in the tournament at a strike rate of 11.3 and has hit 36 runs with the bat.

Grand League Team for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan Champions have defeated South Africa in the previous game, but without AB de Villiers. The Proteas will hold an edge in this game due to their in-form batting line-up.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.