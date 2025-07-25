News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 9
fantasy-cricket

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 25, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions.

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 9

The ninth match of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will feature Pakistan Champions (PNC) and South Africa Champions (SAC) competing against each other at Grace Road, Leicester. We take a look at the PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction.

Pakistan Champions’ previous fixture against India was abandoned for political reasons. In the first game, they defeated England by five runs. Mohammad Hafeez made 54 off 34 while Rumman Raees picked 1 for 14 in four overs. 

South Africa Champions are unbeaten in the tournament, winning three out of three games. They are coming off a 10-wicket victory over England last night. Chasing 153, AB de Villiers hammered a stunning 116 not out off 51 deliveries. 

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Malaysia MAL

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Romania ROM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Botswana Women BOT-W

Malawi Women MWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Eswatini Women EWW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

79/3

Utkal Cricket Club UTC

77/7

Fatemi Resources Cricket Club beat Utkal Cricket Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
JB Kings JBK

97/3

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

99/4

MR KB Putrajaya won by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
KL Gladiators KLG

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

KL Gladiators KLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Utkal Cricket Club UTC

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Amo Sharks ASS

107/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures

PNC vs SAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmad, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Shahid Afridi (c), Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz.

South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.

PNC vs SAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Grace Road, Leicester, has historically been an excellent venue for batting. The average first innings score at this ground reads 165. In the previous game, the South Africa Champions chased down 153 inside 13 overs. 

The weather is likely to be mostly cloudy with around an 8% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction  

Aaron Phangiso (SAC)

  • Aaron Phangiso missed the previous game but should play here. 
  • The left-arm spinner has taken five wickets in two games at an economy of 7.20, including 3 for 17 versus India. 

Rumman Raees (PNC)

  • Rumman Raees bowled an outstanding spell in the opening game, picking up 1 for 14 in four overs. 
  • The left-arm pacer has taken nine wickets in the last seven T20 outings. 

Shoaib Malik (PNC) 

  • Shoaib Malik had scored 245 runs in the previous WCL season at a strike rate of 140, including three fifties. 
  • The off-spin all-rounder also bagged nine wickets at a strike rate of 12.3.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Hafeez (PNC)

  • Mohammad Hafeez was excellent in the first game against England, scoring 54 off 34 deliveries. 
  • Hafeez will bat in the top four and also adds value with the bowl, making him a good captaincy option.

AB de Villiers (SAC)

  • AB de Villiers has turned the clock back with two blistering knocks in the tournament. 
  • He struck an unbeaten 63 off 30 balls against India Champions and followed it up with 116 not out off 51.

Wayne Parnell (SAC) 

  • Wayne Parnell has taken two wickets in each of the last two games. 
  • His ability with the bat lower down the order makes him a good captaincy option in this game. 

Grand League Team for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 9 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction 

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 9 Playing XI Small League Team

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

South Africa Champions are undefeated in the tournament and will hold an edge in this game. They have a stronger batting line-up, and bowlers have done a good job. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Pakistan Champions
PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction
South Africa Champions
WCL 2025
World Championship of Legends
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 8

EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 8 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between England Champions and South Africa Champions.
7:13 pm
Sandip Pawar
BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh have a bowling attack suited to the conditions, so they should win.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

11:08 am
Darpan Jain
ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 6th Match

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 6th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 6th Match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand.
11:08 am
Sandip Pawar
AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 7

AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 7 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Australia Champions and West Indies Champions.
July 23, 2025
Sandip Pawar
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today 4th Test

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 4th Test between England and India.
July 23, 2025
Sandip Pawar
IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 6 WCL 2025

IAC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

July 22, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.