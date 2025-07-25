PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions.

The ninth match of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will feature Pakistan Champions (PNC) and South Africa Champions (SAC) competing against each other at Grace Road, Leicester. We take a look at the PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction.

Pakistan Champions’ previous fixture against India was abandoned for political reasons. In the first game, they defeated England by five runs. Mohammad Hafeez made 54 off 34 while Rumman Raees picked 1 for 14 in four overs.

South Africa Champions are unbeaten in the tournament, winning three out of three games. They are coming off a 10-wicket victory over England last night. Chasing 153, AB de Villiers hammered a stunning 116 not out off 51 deliveries.

PNC vs SAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmad, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Shahid Afridi (c), Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz.

South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.

PNC vs SAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Grace Road, Leicester, has historically been an excellent venue for batting. The average first innings score at this ground reads 165. In the previous game, the South Africa Champions chased down 153 inside 13 overs.

The weather is likely to be mostly cloudy with around an 8% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Aaron Phangiso (SAC)

Aaron Phangiso missed the previous game but should play here.

The left-arm spinner has taken five wickets in two games at an economy of 7.20, including 3 for 17 versus India.

Rumman Raees (PNC)

Rumman Raees bowled an outstanding spell in the opening game, picking up 1 for 14 in four overs.

The left-arm pacer has taken nine wickets in the last seven T20 outings.

Shoaib Malik (PNC)

Shoaib Malik had scored 245 runs in the previous WCL season at a strike rate of 140, including three fifties.

The off-spin all-rounder also bagged nine wickets at a strike rate of 12.3.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Hafeez (PNC)

Mohammad Hafeez was excellent in the first game against England, scoring 54 off 34 deliveries.

Hafeez will bat in the top four and also adds value with the bowl, making him a good captaincy option.

AB de Villiers (SAC)

AB de Villiers has turned the clock back with two blistering knocks in the tournament.

He struck an unbeaten 63 off 30 balls against India Champions and followed it up with 116 not out off 51.

Wayne Parnell (SAC)

Wayne Parnell has taken two wickets in each of the last two games.

His ability with the bat lower down the order makes him a good captaincy option in this game.

Grand League Team for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction

South Africa Champions are undefeated in the tournament and will hold an edge in this game. They have a stronger batting line-up, and bowlers have done a good job.

