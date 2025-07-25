PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions.
The ninth match of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will feature Pakistan Champions (PNC) and South Africa Champions (SAC) competing against each other at Grace Road, Leicester. We take a look at the PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction.
Pakistan Champions’ previous fixture against India was abandoned for political reasons. In the first game, they defeated England by five runs. Mohammad Hafeez made 54 off 34 while Rumman Raees picked 1 for 14 in four overs.
South Africa Champions are unbeaten in the tournament, winning three out of three games. They are coming off a 10-wicket victory over England last night. Chasing 153, AB de Villiers hammered a stunning 116 not out off 51 deliveries.
Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmad, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Shahid Afridi (c), Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz.
South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.
Grace Road, Leicester, has historically been an excellent venue for batting. The average first innings score at this ground reads 165. In the previous game, the South Africa Champions chased down 153 inside 13 overs.
The weather is likely to be mostly cloudy with around an 8% chance of precipitation.
Aaron Phangiso (SAC)
Rumman Raees (PNC)
Shoaib Malik (PNC)
Mohammad Hafeez (PNC)
AB de Villiers (SAC)
Wayne Parnell (SAC)
South Africa Champions are undefeated in the tournament and will hold an edge in this game. They have a stronger batting line-up, and bowlers have done a good job.
