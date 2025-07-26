PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 11 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Pakistan Champions and West Indies Champions.
Match no. 11 of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will be between Pakistan Champions (PNC) and West Indies Champions (WIC). The two teams will face off at Headingley in Leeds.
Pakistan Champions have won two out of their three games while one was abandoned. They beat South Africa Champions by 31 runs in the previous game. Umar Amin (58 off 42) and Shoaib Malik (46* off 34) powered the team to 198. Mohammad Hafeez and Sohail Tanvir then bagged two scalps each.
West Indies Champions have played three games, winning one and losing two. In the previous fixture, they lost to Australia by eight wickets. They could manage only 142 while batting first, which Australia mowed down inside 10 overs.
Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz.
West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton (wk), William Perkins, Kieron Pollard, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Nikita Miller, Shannon Gabriel.
Headingley is an excellent venue for batting with the ball coming on to the bat nicely. The average first innings score at this ground in competitive T20s is 181, which highlights the batting conditions.
The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with around a 14% chance of precipitation.
Dwayne Smith (WIC)
Imad Wasim (PNC)
Umar Amin (PNC)
Mohammad Hafeez (PNC)
Lendl Simmons (WIC)
Shoaib Malik (PNC)
Pakistan Champions have defeated West Indies in both games last season. They have a more potent bowling attack and some in-form batters.
