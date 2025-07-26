News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 11
fantasy-cricket

PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 11 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 26, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Pakistan Champions and West Indies Champions.

PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 11

Match no. 11 of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will be between Pakistan Champions (PNC) and West Indies Champions (WIC). The two teams will face off at Headingley in Leeds. 

Pakistan Champions have won two out of their three games while one was abandoned. They beat South Africa Champions by 31 runs in the previous game. Umar Amin (58 off 42) and Shoaib Malik (46* off 34) powered the team to 198. Mohammad Hafeez and Sohail Tanvir then bagged two scalps each. 

West Indies Champions have played three games, winning one and losing two. In the previous fixture, they lost to Australia by eight wickets. They could manage only 142 while batting first, which Australia mowed down inside 10 overs. 

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Malaysia MAL

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
Romania ROM

178/6

Luxembourg LUX

11/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

21/3

Jinnah CC JIHCC

163/4

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

16/3

Malawi Women MWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Eswatini Women EWW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

13/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

122/4

KL Gladiators KLG

108/6

Fatemi Resources Cricket Club beat KL Gladiators by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
JB Kings JBK

80/4

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

106/5

Sky Warriors Cricket Club beat JB Kings by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Utkal Cricket Club UTC

78/4

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

80/2

Maxx Cricket Club beat Utkal Cricket Club by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

5/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Utkal Cricket Club UTC

KL Gladiators KLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

121/3

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

154/9

Boost Defenders BDS

155/4

Boost Defenders beat Mis Ainak Knights by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Match Cancelled

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
South Africa Champions SAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

England Champions EDC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures

PNC vs WIC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz.

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton (wk), William Perkins, Kieron Pollard, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Nikita Miller, Shannon Gabriel.

PNC vs WIC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Headingley is an excellent venue for batting with the ball coming on to the bat nicely. The average first innings score at this ground in competitive T20s is 181, which highlights the batting conditions. 

The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with around a 14% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction  

Dwayne Smith (WIC)

  • Dwayne Smith hasn’t fired in the tournament yet but remains a top fantasy option. 
  • He made 264 runs in the International Masters League 2025 at a strike rate of 154 while picking up four wickets. 

Imad Wasim (PNC)

  • Imad Wasim picked 1 for 19 in three overs in the last game. 
  • He has taken 10 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches. 
  • Imad offers dual value and his bowling should be effective against West Indies batters. 

Umar Amin (PNC) 

  • Umar Amin was excellent in the previous game, smashing 58 off 42 deliveries. 
  • He has 23 fifties in the shorter format and is batting at number three in this line-up. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Hafeez (PNC)

  • Mohammad Hafeez was superb with the bat in the first game, hitting 54 off 34 balls. 
  • He had a low score in the previous game against South Africa but made up for it with 2 for 21 with the ball. 
  • Hafeez’s all-round ability makes him a top captaincy option.

Lendl Simmons (WIC)

  • Lendl Simmons was the second highest run-getter in the International Masters League earlier this year. 
  • He amassed 351 runs in six innings at an average of 88 and strike rate of 175. 

Shoaib Malik (PNC) 

  • Shoaib Malik had a good outing against South Africa, scoring 46 not out off 34 and picking up a wicket. 
  • In the previous WCL season, he had scored 245 runs at a strike rate of 140 while claiming nine wickets with his off-spin. 

Grand League Team for PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 11 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction 

PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 11 Playing XI Small League Team

PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan Champions have defeated West Indies in both games last season. They have a more potent bowling attack and some in-form batters. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Pakistan Champions
PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction
WCL 2025
West Indies Champions
World Championship of Legends
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 10

IAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 10 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

11:44 am
Sagar Paul
NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series Final

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-Series Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the Final between New Zealand and South Africa.
8:43 am
Sandip Pawar
PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 9

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions.
1:20 pm
Sandip Pawar
EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 8

EDC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 8 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between England Champions and South Africa Champions.
July 24, 2025
Sandip Pawar
BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh have a bowling attack suited to the conditions, so they should win.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

July 24, 2025
Darpan Jain
ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 6th Match

ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 6th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 6th Match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand.
July 24, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.