PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 11 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Pakistan Champions and West Indies Champions.

Match no. 11 of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will be between Pakistan Champions (PNC) and West Indies Champions (WIC). The two teams will face off at Headingley in Leeds.

Pakistan Champions have won two out of their three games while one was abandoned. They beat South Africa Champions by 31 runs in the previous game. Umar Amin (58 off 42) and Shoaib Malik (46* off 34) powered the team to 198. Mohammad Hafeez and Sohail Tanvir then bagged two scalps each.

West Indies Champions have played three games, winning one and losing two. In the previous fixture, they lost to Australia by eight wickets. They could manage only 142 while batting first, which Australia mowed down inside 10 overs.

All matches (50) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM 178/6 LUX 11/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 21/3 JIHCC 163/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 16/3 MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – LSN-W 13/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – TCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC 122/4 KLG 108/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK 80/4 SWCL 106/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC 78/4 MXC 80/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – MBMS 5/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – KLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 121/3 NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK 154/9 BDS 155/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – EDC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

PNC vs WIC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz.

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton (wk), William Perkins, Kieron Pollard, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Nikita Miller, Shannon Gabriel.

PNC vs WIC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Headingley is an excellent venue for batting with the ball coming on to the bat nicely. The average first innings score at this ground in competitive T20s is 181, which highlights the batting conditions.

The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with around a 14% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

Dwayne Smith (WIC)

Dwayne Smith hasn’t fired in the tournament yet but remains a top fantasy option.

He made 264 runs in the International Masters League 2025 at a strike rate of 154 while picking up four wickets.

Imad Wasim (PNC)

Imad Wasim picked 1 for 19 in three overs in the last game.

He has taken 10 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.

Imad offers dual value and his bowling should be effective against West Indies batters.

Umar Amin (PNC)

Umar Amin was excellent in the previous game, smashing 58 off 42 deliveries.

He has 23 fifties in the shorter format and is batting at number three in this line-up.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Hafeez (PNC)

Mohammad Hafeez was superb with the bat in the first game, hitting 54 off 34 balls.

He had a low score in the previous game against South Africa but made up for it with 2 for 21 with the ball.

Hafeez’s all-round ability makes him a top captaincy option.

Lendl Simmons (WIC)

Lendl Simmons was the second highest run-getter in the International Masters League earlier this year.

He amassed 351 runs in six innings at an average of 88 and strike rate of 175.

Shoaib Malik (PNC)

Shoaib Malik had a good outing against South Africa, scoring 46 not out off 34 and picking up a wicket.

In the previous WCL season, he had scored 245 runs at a strike rate of 140 while claiming nine wickets with his off-spin.

Grand League Team for PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

PNC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan Champions have defeated West Indies in both games last season. They have a more potent bowling attack and some in-form batters.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.