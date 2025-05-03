RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 52 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Chennai Super Kings in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had different results in their previous game.

RCB defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets. They restricted DC to a below-par total, and while they had some trouble early in the chase, RCB managed to win with nine balls to spare.

Meanwhile, CSK suffered another defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS). They batted well to score 190 in the first innings, but bowlers didn’t step up again and conceded the total in the last over.

RCB vs CHE Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

RCB vs CHE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Bengaluru haven’t been out-and-out flat, with some assistance for bowlers. Batting remains tough with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Pacers will get some assistance early on. So, pick speedsters who bowl with the new ball.

We can drop a few top-order batters who go hard from the start in this game. They might succumb to the movement in the powerplay.

Pick more middle-order batters who are adept against spinners. The spinners will get some turn and come into play.

A temperature of around 25°C, with high rain chances, is forecast.

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Scores Virat Kohli 59* (36) 31 (30) 7 (6) 67 (42) 22 (14) 62* (45) 1 (3) 73* (54) 70 (42) 51 (47) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) 51 (32) 12 (12) 64 (32) 25 (23) DNB 23 (18) 12 (13) 1 (3) 6 (6) Phil Salt (wk) 56 (31) 32 (16) 14 (13) 4 (2) 37 (17) 65 (33) 4 (4) 1 (3) 26 (23) DNP Jitesh Sharma (wk) DNB 12 (6) 33 (21) 40* (19) 3 (11) DNB 2 (7) 11* (8) 20* (10) DNB Tim David DNB 22* (8) 32 (18) 1* (1) 37* (20) DNB 50* (26) DNB 23 (15) 19* (5) Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) 27 (14) 4 (3) 37 (22) 1 (8) 40* (28) DNP 61 (35) 50 (27) 0 (2) Swastik Chhikara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone DNB 10 (9) 54 (40) 0 (2) 4 (6) DNB 4 (6) DNP DNP DNP Krunal Pandya DNB 0 (3) 5 (5) DNB 18 (18) DNB 1 (2) DNB DNB 73* (47) Swapnil Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB Manoj Bhandage DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (4) DNP DNP DNP Jacob Bethell DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 12 (6) Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 0* (2) 1 (2) DNB 1* (4) DNB 8 (13) DNB DNB DNB Josh Hazlewood DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0* (1) DNB DNB DNB Yash Dayal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB Final Figures Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-32-0 4-0-25-1 4-0-39-0 3-0-25-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-31-0 4-0-22-0 Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 3-0-18-2 3-0-20-0 4-0-46-2 3.5-0-45-1 4-0-36-1 2.1-0-18-0 2-0-22-0 3-0-33-1 4-0-42-1 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-3 3.5-0-43-1 4-0-37-2 3-0-40-0 3-0-26-1 3-0-14-3 4-0-39-0 4-0-33-4 4-0-36-2 Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 DNP 3-0-35-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 2-0-26-0 3-0-34-0 4-0-45-4 2-0-19-0 4-0-29-1 1-0-10-0 4-0-25-2 4-0-31-2 4-0-28-1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 3-0-20-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-48-1 4-0-26-2 4-0-32-1 3-0-26-2 4-0-26-0 4-0-50-1 4-0-33-3 Nuwan Thushara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Abhinandan Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohit Rathee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-18-1 1-0-15-0 DNB Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0 4-0-28-2 1-0-12-0 DNB 1-0-14-0 1-0-8-0 DNB DNP DNP DNP

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Rachin Ravindra 65* (45) 41 (31) 0 (4) 3 (6) 36 (23) 4 (9) 37 (22) 5 (9) DNP DNP Rahul Tripathi 2 (3) 5 (3) 23 (19) DNP DNP 16 (22) 9 (10) DNP DNP DNP Ruturaj Gaikwad 53 (26) 0 (4) 63 (44) 5 (4) 1 (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Shivam Dube 9 (7) 19 (15) 18 (10) 18 (15) 42 (27) 31* (29) 43* (37) 50 (32) 12 (9) 6 (6) Deepak Hooda 3 (5) 4 (9) DNP DNP DNP 0 (4) DNP DNP 22 (21) 2 (2) Sam Curran 4 (9) 8 (13) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 9 (10) 88 (47) Ravindra Jadeja 17 (18) 25 (19) 32* (22) 2 (3) 9* (5) 0 (2) 7 (11) 53* (35) 21 (17) 17 (12) MS Dhoni 0 (2) 30* (16) 16 (11) 30* (26) 27 (12) 1 (4) 26* (11) 4 (6) 6 (10) 11 (4) Ravichandran Ashwin DNB 11 (8) DNB DNB DNB 1 (7) DNP DNB DNP DNP Noor Ahmad DNB 0* (2) DNB DNB DNB 1 (8) DNB DNB 2 (3) 0 (1) Nathan Ellis DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Khaleel Ahmed DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1* (2) 0* (0) Matheesha Pathirana DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijay Shankar DNP DNP 9 (6) 69* (54) 2* (2) 29 (21) 9 (8) DNB DNP DNP Jamie Overton DNP DNP 11 (4) DNP DNP DNP DNB 4* (3) DNP DNP Devon Conway DNP DNP DNP 13 (14) 69 (49) 12 (11) DNP DNP DNP DNP Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3* (3) DNB DNP DNB 0 (1) Shaik Rasheed DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 27 (19) 19 (20) 0 (1) 11 (12) Ayush Mhatre DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 32 (15) 30 (19) 7 (6) Dewald Brevis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 42 (25) 32 (26) Final Figures Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-29-3 4-0-28-1 4-0-38-2 4-0-25-2 4-0-45-2 3-0-40-0 4-0-38-1 2-0-24-0 3-0-21-1 3.4-0-28-2 Sam Curran 1-0-13-0 3-0-34-0 DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-0 3-0-27-0 Nathan Ellis 4-0-38-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-31-1 2-0-22-1 4-0-46-1 3-0-21-0 4-0-48-2 3-0-30-0 DNP 4-0-25-0 DNP DNP Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-21-0 3-0-37-0 2-0-10-1 2-0-19-1 3-0-18-0 0.1-0-9-0 3-0-24-2 3-0-28-1 3.4-0-22-1 3-0-32-1 Noor Ahmad 4-0-18-4 4-0-36-3 4-0-28-2 3-0-36-1 3-0-32-1 2-0-8-1 4-0-13-0 3-0-36-0 4-0-42-2 4-0-39-1 Matheesha Pathirana DNP 4-0-36-2 4-0-28-2 4-0-31-1 4-0-52-0 DNP 4-0-45-2 1.4-0-34-0 3-0-27-0 4-0-45-2 Jamie Overton DNP DNP 2-0-30-0 DNP DNP DNP 2-0-24-0 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP Mukesh Choudhary DNP DNP DNP 4-0-50-0 2-0-21-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-19-1 3-0-20-1 DNP 3-0-16-1 2-0-20-0

Top Player Picks for RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB):

Devdutt Padikkal has 113 runs at an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 136.14 in five innings in Bengaluru. He also has two fifties here.

Devdutt Padikkal has different gears and the game to counter early movement. He can bat cautiously at the start and make a substantial score.

However, Khaleel Ahmed is a negative matchup for Devdutt Padikkal. He has dismissed him twice in four deliveries. Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad have removed him once each. Hence, we can drop him in the grand league team.

Devdutt Padikkal’s last five scores: 0, 50, 61, 40*, & 1.

Krunal Pandya (RCB):

Krunal Pandya has 171 runs at an average of 19 and a 114 strike rate in 12 innings in Bengaluru. He also has four wickets here at 88.25 runs apiece at this venue.

Krunal Pandya has turned himself into a wicket-taker who bowls more attacking than before. Further, he will get enough assistance off the deck and can wreak havoc against an out-of-form CSK batting lineup.

Krunal Pandya has done better against LHBs this season, averaging 16.20. CSK will have as many as three southpaws in the middle order, further increasing Krunal’s bowling value.

The deck in Bengaluru will suit new-ball bowlers. So, RCB can promote him like the last game if a few early wickets fall, and he can contribute with the willow.

As a batter, Krunal Pandya doesn’t have any genuine negative matchups. While he has been dismissed here and there, there’s nothing major.

Krunal Pandya’s previous five scores: 73*, 1, 18, 5, & 0. Krunal Pandya’s last five figures: 1/28, 2/31, 2/25, 0/10, & 1/29.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB):

Josh Hazlewood has eight wickets at an average of 16.25 and a strike rate of 10.37 in four innings in Bengaluru. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Josh Hazlewood will get enough assistance with the new ball. He has been fantastic at this venue this season because pacers have had ample help, and Hazlewood might be too good to handle for a shaky CSK batting lineup.

Hazlewood can bowl hard lengths, a major weakness of most CSK batters. That gives him the upper hand, and he might have another terrific outing.

Josh Hazlewood has done better against LHBs this season, with an average of 13.10. As mentioned above, CSK will have several left-hand batters in their lineup, and Hazlewood can cause serious damage.

Josh Hazlewood’s previous five figures: 2/36, 4/33, 0/39, 3/14, & 1/26.

Dewald Brevis (CHE):

Dewald Brevis has shown terrific form since his first game this season. Since he will bat in the middle order, the new-ball movement might subside when he comes. So, he can score big again.

Dewald Brevis has a 172 strike rate and has not been dismissed against spinners this season. Hence, he must counter slow bowlers, who will get assistance in the middle overs.

Dewald Brevis must be cautious against Josh Hazlewood, who can bowl hard lengths. He has issues with non-fuller lengths and can get out while trying to hit him.

Dewald Brevis’ last five scores: 32, 42, 38, 44*, & 9*.

Noor Ahmad (CHE):

Noor Ahmad has four wickets at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 12 in two innings in Bengaluru.

Spinners have averaged 32.85 in Bengaluru this season, meaning they have had some help off the deck. Noor is a wrist spinner who can extract anything available in the pitch and has been sensational this season.

Noor Ahmad has dismissed Virat Kohli and Tim David twice, while Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, and Krunal Pandya have succumbed once. That shows he can wreak havoc on a helpful track.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 1/39, 2/42, 0/36, 0/13, & 1/8.

Khaleel Ahmed (CHE):

Khaleel Ahmed has five wickets at an average of 13.60 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two innings in Bengaluru.

Khaleel Ahmed will get assistance with the new ball. He is a genuine new-ball bowler who always takes wickets early on, and the deck in Bengaluru will perfectly suit his craft.

Khaleel Ahmed’s recent form has been terrific. He has taken wickets in almost every game and will bowl in death overs, increasing his wicket-taking probability.

Khaleel Ahmed has an average of 16.40 against RHBs this season. RCB have an RHB-heavy batting unit, further increasing Khaleel’s value.

Khaleel Ahmed’s previous five figures: 2/28, 1/21, 0/24, 1/38, & 0/40.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 RCB vs CHE Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB):

Virat Kohli has 3356 runs at an average of 39.07 and a 143.32 strike rate in 105 innings in Bengaluru. He also has 26 fifties and four centuries here.

Virat Kohli is RCB’s best bet to counter new-ball movement. He can temper his aggression and bat according to the situation to navigate early trouble and score big.

Virat Kohli has an average of 44.80 and a strike rate of 143.58 against pacers in IPL 2025. He has done really well against all CSK speedsters and should bat deep.

Virat Kohli must be cautious against CSK spinners, Ravindra Jadeja, who has dismissed him thrice, and Noor Ahmad, who has removed him twice. He can be in trouble since the deck will also suit spinners.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 51, 70, 73*, 1, & 62*.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

Rajat Patidar has 390 runs at an average of 32.50 and a 156.62 strike rate in 14 innings in Bengaluru. He also has three fifties here.

Rajat Patidar is among the finest spin hitters in RCB’s batting unit. So, he is better equipped to handle Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad. He has never been dismissed against these two spinners.

Rajat Patidar has done equally well against CSK pacers. While he has one dismissal each against Sam Curran and Matheesha Pathirana, the sample size is too low to conclude anything.

Rajat Patidar will bat in the middle order. So, the new-ball movement will almost fade if the top three play out a few overs, easing Patidar’s job.

Rajat Patidar’s previous five figures: 6, 1, 12, 23, & 25.

Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):

Ravindra Jadeja has 248 runs at an average of 20.66 and a strike rate of 134.78 in 16 innings in Bengaluru. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 37.25 and a 28.33 strike rate in 17 innings at this venue.

Ravindra Jadeja has been batting at No.4, which increases his batting value. He has done well against all RCB pacers, even if he has one dismissal each against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

Ravindra Jadeja has done better against RHBs this season, with an average of 27.40. RCB have an RHB-heavy batting unit, which gives Jadeja the upper hand.

As mentioned above, spinners will get ample help off the pitch in Bengaluru. Jadeja specialises in bowling accurate areas and can be threatening if the surface grips and turns.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 17, 21, 53*, 7, & 0. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 1/32, 1/22, 1/28, 2/24, & 0/9.

RCB vs CHE Player to Avoid

Shaik Rasheed (CHE):

Shaik Rasheed will open the innings. Hence, he will face Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood early in helpful conditions. The new ball has moved significantly, and Rasheed can succumb.

Three of his 4 dismissals in IPL 2025 have come against speedsters. Rasheed has scored at a tepid 117.07 strike rate.

Shaik Rasheed hasn’t shown great form this season. He has struggled to get going in almost every innings.

Shaik Rasheed’s last five scores: 11, 0, 19, 27, & 25.

Grand League Team for RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a home advantage and are stronger. Chennai Super Kings have been abysmal, and their batting struggles will become more pronounced in Bengaluru, where the surfaces have assisted bowlers this season. Expect RCB to win.

