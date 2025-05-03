RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 52 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Chennai Super Kings in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had different results in their previous game.
RCB defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets. They restricted DC to a below-par total, and while they had some trouble early in the chase, RCB managed to win with nine balls to spare.
Meanwhile, CSK suffered another defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS). They batted well to score 190 in the first innings, but bowlers didn’t step up again and conceded the total in the last over.
RCB vs CHE Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj
RCB vs CHE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The tracks in Bengaluru haven’t been out-and-out flat, with some assistance for bowlers. Batting remains tough with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.
Impact of conditions on the match:
Pacers will get some assistance early on. So, pick speedsters who bowl with the new ball.
We can drop a few top-order batters who go hard from the start in this game. They might succumb to the movement in the powerplay.
Pick more middle-order batters who are adept against spinners. The spinners will get some turn and come into play.
A temperature of around 25°C, with high rain chances, is forecast.
Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025
Scores
Virat Kohli
59* (36)
31 (30)
7 (6)
67 (42)
22 (14)
62* (45)
1 (3)
73* (54)
70 (42)
51 (47)
Rajat Patidar
34 (16)
51 (32)
12 (12)
64 (32)
25 (23)
DNB
23 (18)
12 (13)
1 (3)
6 (6)
Phil Salt (wk)
56 (31)
32 (16)
14 (13)
4 (2)
37 (17)
65 (33)
4 (4)
1 (3)
26 (23)
DNP
Jitesh Sharma (wk)
DNB
12 (6)
33 (21)
40* (19)
3 (11)
DNB
2 (7)
11* (8)
20* (10)
DNB
Tim David
DNB
22* (8)
32 (18)
1* (1)
37* (20)
DNB
50* (26)
DNB
23 (15)
19* (5)
Devdutt Padikkal
10 (10)
27 (14)
4 (3)
37 (22)
1 (8)
40* (28)
DNP
61 (35)
50 (27)
0 (2)
Swastik Chhikara
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
Liam Livingstone
DNB
10 (9)
54 (40)
0 (2)
4 (6)
DNB
4 (6)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Krunal Pandya
DNB
0 (3)
5 (5)
DNB
18 (18)
DNB
1 (2)
DNB
DNB
73* (47)
Swapnil Singh
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
Romario Shepherd
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNB
DNB
DNB
Manoj Bhandage
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
1 (4)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Jacob Bethell
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
12 (6)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
DNP
0* (2)
1 (2)
DNB
1* (4)
DNB
8 (13)
DNB
DNB
DNB
Josh Hazlewood
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNB
0* (1)
DNB
DNB
DNB
Yash Dayal
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNB
0 (1)
DNB
DNB
DNB
Final Figures
Suyash Sharma
4-0-47-1
4-0-32-0
DNP
4-0-32-0
4-0-25-1
4-0-39-0
3-0-25-0
4-0-26-2
4-0-31-0
4-0-22-0
Yash Dayal
3-0-25-1
3-0-18-2
3-0-20-0
4-0-46-2
3.5-0-45-1
4-0-36-1
2.1-0-18-0
2-0-22-0
3-0-33-1
4-0-42-1
Josh Hazlewood
4-0-22-2
4-0-21-3
3.5-0-43-1
4-0-37-2
3-0-40-0
3-0-26-1
3-0-14-3
4-0-39-0
4-0-33-4
4-0-36-2
Rasikh Salam
3-0-35-1
DNP
3-0-35-0
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
Krunal Pandya
4-0-29-3
2-0-26-0
3-0-34-0
4-0-45-4
2-0-19-0
4-0-29-1
1-0-10-0
4-0-25-2
4-0-31-2
4-0-28-1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
DNP
3-0-20-1
4-0-23-1
4-0-48-1
4-0-26-2
4-0-32-1
3-0-26-2
4-0-26-0
4-0-50-1
4-0-33-3
Nuwan Thushara
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
Lungi Ngidi
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
Abhinandan Singh
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
Mohit Rathee
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
Romario Shepherd
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
2-0-18-1
1-0-15-0
DNB
Liam Livingstone
2-0-14-0
4-0-28-2
1-0-12-0
DNB
1-0-14-0
1-0-8-0
DNB
DNP
DNP
DNP
Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025
Scores
Rachin Ravindra
65* (45)
41 (31)
0 (4)
3 (6)
36 (23)
4 (9)
37 (22)
5 (9)
DNP
DNP
Rahul Tripathi
2 (3)
5 (3)
23 (19)
DNP
DNP
16 (22)
9 (10)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Ruturaj Gaikwad
53 (26)
0 (4)
63 (44)
5 (4)
1 (3)
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
Shivam Dube
9 (7)
19 (15)
18 (10)
18 (15)
42 (27)
31* (29)
43* (37)
50 (32)
12 (9)
6 (6)
Deepak Hooda
3 (5)
4 (9)
DNP
DNP
DNP
0 (4)
DNP
DNP
22 (21)
2 (2)
Sam Curran
4 (9)
8 (13)
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
9 (10)
88 (47)
Ravindra Jadeja
17 (18)
25 (19)
32* (22)
2 (3)
9* (5)
0 (2)
7 (11)
53* (35)
21 (17)
17 (12)
MS Dhoni
0 (2)
30* (16)
16 (11)
30* (26)
27 (12)
1 (4)
26* (11)
4 (6)
6 (10)
11 (4)
Ravichandran Ashwin
DNB
11 (8)
DNB
DNB
DNB
1 (7)
DNP
DNB
DNP
DNP
Noor Ahmad
DNB
0* (2)
DNB
DNB
DNB
1 (8)
DNB
DNB
2 (3)
0 (1)
Nathan Ellis
DNB
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
Khaleel Ahmed
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNB
1* (2)
0* (0)
Matheesha Pathirana
DNP
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNP
DNB
DNB
DNB
DNB
Vijay Shankar
DNP
DNP
9 (6)
69* (54)
2* (2)
29 (21)
9 (8)
DNB
DNP
DNP
Jamie Overton
DNP
DNP
11 (4)
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNB
4* (3)
DNP
DNP
Devon Conway
DNP
DNP
DNP
13 (14)
69 (49)
12 (11)
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
Anshul Kamboj
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
3* (3)
DNB
DNP
DNB
0 (1)
Shaik Rasheed
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
27 (19)
19 (20)
0 (1)
11 (12)
Ayush Mhatre
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
32 (15)
30 (19)
7 (6)
Dewald Brevis
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
42 (25)
32 (26)
Final Figures
Khaleel Ahmed
4-0-29-3
4-0-28-1
4-0-38-2
4-0-25-2
4-0-45-2
3-0-40-0
4-0-38-1
2-0-24-0
3-0-21-1
3.4-0-28-2
Sam Curran
1-0-13-0
3-0-34-0
DNB
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
2-0-25-0
3-0-27-0
Nathan Ellis
4-0-38-1
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
Ravichandran Ashwin
4-0-31-1
2-0-22-1
4-0-46-1
3-0-21-0
4-0-48-2
3-0-30-0
DNP
4-0-25-0
DNP
DNP
Ravindra Jadeja
3-0-21-0
3-0-37-0
2-0-10-1
2-0-19-1
3-0-18-0
0.1-0-9-0
3-0-24-2
3-0-28-1
3.4-0-22-1
3-0-32-1
Noor Ahmad
4-0-18-4
4-0-36-3
4-0-28-2
3-0-36-1
3-0-32-1
2-0-8-1
4-0-13-0
3-0-36-0
4-0-42-2
4-0-39-1
Matheesha Pathirana
DNP
4-0-36-2
4-0-28-2
4-0-31-1
4-0-52-0
DNP
4-0-45-2
1.4-0-34-0
3-0-27-0
4-0-45-2
Jamie Overton
DNP
DNP
2-0-30-0
DNP
DNP
DNP
2-0-24-0
2-0-29-0
DNP
DNP
Mukesh Choudhary
DNP
DNP
DNP
4-0-50-0
2-0-21-1
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
Anshul Kamboj
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
2-0-19-1
3-0-20-1
DNP
3-0-16-1
2-0-20-0
Top Player Picks for RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB):
Devdutt Padikkal has 113 runs at an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 136.14 in five innings in Bengaluru. He also has two fifties here.
Devdutt Padikkal has different gears and the game to counter early movement. He can bat cautiously at the start and make a substantial score.
However, Khaleel Ahmed is a negative matchup for Devdutt Padikkal. He has dismissed him twice in four deliveries. Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad have removed him once each. Hence, we can drop him in the grand league team.
Devdutt Padikkal’s last five scores: 0, 50, 61, 40*, & 1.
Krunal Pandya (RCB):
Krunal Pandya has 171 runs at an average of 19 and a 114 strike rate in 12 innings in Bengaluru. He also has four wickets here at 88.25 runs apiece at this venue.
Krunal Pandya has turned himself into a wicket-taker who bowls more attacking than before. Further, he will get enough assistance off the deck and can wreak havoc against an out-of-form CSK batting lineup.
Krunal Pandya has done better against LHBs this season, averaging 16.20. CSK will have as many as three southpaws in the middle order, further increasing Krunal’s bowling value.
The deck in Bengaluru will suit new-ball bowlers. So, RCB can promote him like the last game if a few early wickets fall, and he can contribute with the willow.
As a batter, Krunal Pandya doesn’t have any genuine negative matchups. While he has been dismissed here and there, there’s nothing major.
Krunal Pandya’s previous five scores: 73*, 1, 18, 5, & 0. Krunal Pandya’s last five figures: 1/28, 2/31, 2/25, 0/10, & 1/29.
Josh Hazlewood (RCB):
Josh Hazlewood has eight wickets at an average of 16.25 and a strike rate of 10.37 in four innings in Bengaluru. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
Josh Hazlewood will get enough assistance with the new ball. He has been fantastic at this venue this season because pacers have had ample help, and Hazlewood might be too good to handle for a shaky CSK batting lineup.
Hazlewood can bowl hard lengths, a major weakness of most CSK batters. That gives him the upper hand, and he might have another terrific outing.
Josh Hazlewood has done better against LHBs this season, with an average of 13.10. As mentioned above, CSK will have several left-hand batters in their lineup, and Hazlewood can cause serious damage.
Dewald Brevis has shown terrific form since his first game this season. Since he will bat in the middle order, the new-ball movement might subside when he comes. So, he can score big again.
Dewald Brevis has a 172 strike rate and has not been dismissed against spinners this season. Hence, he must counter slow bowlers, who will get assistance in the middle overs.
Dewald Brevis must be cautious against Josh Hazlewood, who can bowl hard lengths. He has issues with non-fuller lengths and can get out while trying to hit him.
Dewald Brevis’ last five scores: 32, 42, 38, 44*, & 9*.
Noor Ahmad (CHE):
Noor Ahmad has four wickets at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 12 in two innings in Bengaluru.
Spinners have averaged 32.85 in Bengaluru this season, meaning they have had some help off the deck. Noor is a wrist spinner who can extract anything available in the pitch and has been sensational this season.
Noor Ahmad has dismissed Virat Kohli and Tim David twice, while Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, and Krunal Pandya have succumbed once. That shows he can wreak havoc on a helpful track.
Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 1/39, 2/42, 0/36, 0/13, & 1/8.
Khaleel Ahmed (CHE):
Khaleel Ahmed has five wickets at an average of 13.60 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two innings in Bengaluru.
Khaleel Ahmed will get assistance with the new ball. He is a genuine new-ball bowler who always takes wickets early on, and the deck in Bengaluru will perfectly suit his craft.
Khaleel Ahmed’s recent form has been terrific. He has taken wickets in almost every game and will bowl in death overs, increasing his wicket-taking probability.
Khaleel Ahmed has an average of 16.40 against RHBs this season. RCB have an RHB-heavy batting unit, further increasing Khaleel’s value.
Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 RCB vs CHE Prediction
Virat Kohli (RCB):
Virat Kohli has 3356 runs at an average of 39.07 and a 143.32 strike rate in 105 innings in Bengaluru. He also has 26 fifties and four centuries here.
Virat Kohli is RCB’s best bet to counter new-ball movement. He can temper his aggression and bat according to the situation to navigate early trouble and score big.
Virat Kohli has an average of 44.80 and a strike rate of 143.58 against pacers in IPL 2025. He has done really well against all CSK speedsters and should bat deep.
Virat Kohli must be cautious against CSK spinners, Ravindra Jadeja, who has dismissed him thrice, and Noor Ahmad, who has removed him twice. He can be in trouble since the deck will also suit spinners.
Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 51, 70, 73*, 1, & 62*.
Rajat Patidar (RCB):
Rajat Patidar has 390 runs at an average of 32.50 and a 156.62 strike rate in 14 innings in Bengaluru. He also has three fifties here.
Rajat Patidar is among the finest spin hitters in RCB’s batting unit. So, he is better equipped to handle Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad. He has never been dismissed against these two spinners.
Rajat Patidar has done equally well against CSK pacers. While he has one dismissal each against Sam Curran and Matheesha Pathirana, the sample size is too low to conclude anything.
Rajat Patidar will bat in the middle order. So, the new-ball movement will almost fade if the top three play out a few overs, easing Patidar’s job.
Rajat Patidar’s previous five figures: 6, 1, 12, 23, & 25.
Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):
Ravindra Jadeja has 248 runs at an average of 20.66 and a strike rate of 134.78 in 16 innings in Bengaluru. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 37.25 and a 28.33 strike rate in 17 innings at this venue.
Ravindra Jadeja has been batting at No.4, which increases his batting value. He has done well against all RCB pacers, even if he has one dismissal each against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.
Ravindra Jadeja has done better against RHBs this season, with an average of 27.40. RCB have an RHB-heavy batting unit, which gives Jadeja the upper hand.
As mentioned above, spinners will get ample help off the pitch in Bengaluru. Jadeja specialises in bowling accurate areas and can be threatening if the surface grips and turns.
Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 17, 21, 53*, 7, & 0. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 1/32, 1/22, 1/28, 2/24, & 0/9.
RCB vs CHE Player to Avoid
Shaik Rasheed (CHE):
Shaik Rasheed will open the innings. Hence, he will face Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood early in helpful conditions. The new ball has moved significantly, and Rasheed can succumb.
Three of his 4 dismissals in IPL 2025 have come against speedsters. Rasheed has scored at a tepid 117.07 strike rate.
Shaik Rasheed hasn’t shown great form this season. He has struggled to get going in almost every innings.
Shaik Rasheed’s last five scores: 11, 0, 19, 27, & 25.
Grand League Team for RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction
Small League Team for RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction
RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a home advantage and are stronger. Chennai Super Kings have been abysmal, and their batting struggles will become more pronounced in Bengaluru, where the surfaces have assisted bowlers this season. Expect RCB to win.