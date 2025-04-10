RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 24 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

RCB defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in their last fixture. Batting first, they scored a big total and later, somehow, defended it to register their third win.

Meanwhile, DC got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous outing. They scored an above-par total in the first innings and bowled exceptionally well in the second dig to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Probable RCB vs DC Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

RCB vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The track in Bengaluru in the last game was good for batting, but speedsters got some assistance early on. Expect a similar case again, with a little bit of everything for everyone. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Scores Virat Kohli 59* (36) 31 (30) 7 (6) 67 (42) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) 51 (32) 12 (12) 64 (32) Phil Salt (wk) 56 (31) 32 (16) 14 (13) 4 (2) Jitesh Sharma (wk) DNB 12 (6) 33 (21) 40* (19) Tim David DNB 22* (8) 32 (18) 1* (1) Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) 27 (14) 4 (3) 37 (22) Swastik Chhikara DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone DNB 10 (9) 54 (40) 0 (2) Krunal Pandya DNB 0 (3) 5 (5) DNB Swapnil Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP Manoj Bhandage DNP DNP DNP DNP Jacob Bethell DNP DNP DNP DNP Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 0* (2) 1 (2) DNB Final Figures Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-32-0 Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 3-0-18-2 3-0-20-0 4-0-46-2 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-3 3.5-0-43-1 4-0-37-2 Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 DNP 3-0-35-0 DNP Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 2-0-26-0 3-0-34-0 4-0-45-4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 3-0-20-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-48-1 Nuwan Thushara DNP DNP DNP DNP Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP DNP Abhinandan Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohit Rathee DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0 4-0-28-2 1-0-12-0 DNB

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (2) 38 (32) 0 (5) Faf du Plessis 29 (18) 50 (27) DNP Abishek Porel 0 (2) 34* (18) 33 (20) Sameer Rizvi 4 (4) DNP 20 (15) Axar Patel 22 (11) DNB 21 (14) Tristan Stubbs 34 (22) 21* (14) 24* (12) Ashutosh Sharma 66* (31) DNP 1(1) Vipraj Nigam 39 (15) DNB 1* (2) Mitchell Starc 2 (5) DNB DNB Kuldeep Yadav 5 (5) DNB DNB Mohit Sharma 1* (2) DNB DNB Mukesh Kumar DNB DNB DNB KL Rahul DNP 15 (5) 77 (51) Final Figures Mitchell Starc 4-0-42-3 3.4-0-35-5 4-0-27-1 Axar Patel 3-0-18-0 4-0-43-0 1-0-5-0 Vipraj Nigam 2-0-35-1 2-0-21-0 4-0-27-2 Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-1 2-0-17-0 4-0-36-1 Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-2 4-0-22-3 4-0-30-1 Mohit Sharma 4-0-42-0 3-0-25-1 3-0-27-0 Tristan Stubbs 1-0-28-0 DNB DNB

Top Player Picks for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Phil Salt (RCB):

Phil Salt will open the innings and get value for his shots. He can score big.

Phil Salt has 44 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 in two innings in Bengaluru.

Phil Salt has done well against most DC bowlers in a small sample size. He can score big again.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 4, 14, 32, 56, & 55.

Krunal Pandya (RCB):

Krunal Pandya has been in fine form in IPL 2025. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Krunal Pandya has 152 runs at an average of 21.71 and a strike rate of 116.92 in ten innings in Bengaluru. He also has two wickets here.

Krunal Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 9 wickets, 32.77 average, & 8.89 economy rate. Krunal Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 4 wickets, 23.50 average, & 7.32 economy rate.

Krunal Pandya’s previous five scores: 5, 0, 30, 7, & 0. Krunal Pandya’s last five figures: 4/45, 0/34, 0/26, 3/29, & 0/15.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB):

Josh Hazlewood took a solitary wicket in his only innings in Bengaluru.

Josh Hazlewood vs RHBs in IPL 2025: 4 wickets, 16.50 average, & 7.92 economy rate. Josh Hazlewood vs LHBs in IPL 2025: 4 wickets, 14.25 average, & 7.60 economy rate.

Josh Hazlewood’s previous five figures: 2/37, 1/43, 3/21, 2/22, & 2/32.

Faf du Plessis (DC):

Faf du Plessis has 681 runs at an average of 45.40 and a strike rate of 161.75 in 18 innings in Bengaluru. He also has eight fifties here.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 50, 29, 19, 14, & 87.

KL Rahul (DC):

KL Rahul has 451 runs at an average of 34.69 and a strike rate of 140.49 in 16 innings in 16 innings in Bengaluru. He also has two fifties here.

KL Rahul vs Josh Hazlewood in T20s: 72 runs, 49 balls, 36 average, 146.93 SR, & 2 dismissals.

KL Rahul’s previous five scores: 77, 15, 55, 5, & 29.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB):

Virat Kohli has 3463 runs at an average of 39.35 and a strike rate of 142.98 in 102 innings in Bengaluru. He also has 25 fifties and four centuries here.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 67, 7, 31, 59*, & 76.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

Rajat Patidar has 313 runs at an average of 39.12 and a strike rate of 167.37 in ten innings in Bengaluru. He also has three fifties here.

Rajat Patidar has done well against most DC bowlers. He will enjoy playing against them.

Rajat Patidar’s previous five scores: 64, 12, 51, 34, & 81*.

Axar Patel (DC):

Axar Patel is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Axar Patel has 208 runs at an average of 34.66 and a strike rate of 162.50 in nine innings in Bengaluru. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 21.60 in ten innings here.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 33.75 average, & 7.01 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 44.33 average, & 9.85 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s last five scores: 21, 22, 15, 5, & 15. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 0/5, 0/43, 0/18, 1/26, & 1/19.

RCB vs DC Player to Avoid

Tim David (RCB):

Tim David will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

This will be an even contest. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a home advantage, Delhi Capitals boast a strong squad. However, RCB might be more suited to the conditions and should win.

