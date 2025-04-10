News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might be more suited to the conditions and should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 10, 2025

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 24 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might be more suited to the conditions and should win.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

RCB defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in their last fixture. Batting first, they scored a big total and later, somehow, defended it to register their third win.

Meanwhile, DC got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous outing. They scored an above-par total in the first innings and bowled exceptionally well in the second dig to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Probable RCB vs DC Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

RCB vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The track in Bengaluru in the last game was good for batting, but speedsters got some assistance early on. Expect a similar case again, with a little bit of everything for everyone. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Scores
Virat Kohli59* (36)31 (30)7 (6)67 (42)
Rajat Patidar34 (16)51 (32)12 (12)64 (32)
Phil Salt (wk)56 (31)32 (16)14 (13)4 (2)
Jitesh Sharma (wk)DNB12 (6)33 (21)40* (19)
Tim DavidDNB22* (8)32 (18)1* (1)
Devdutt Padikkal10 (10)27 (14)4 (3)37 (22)
Swastik ChhikaraDNPDNPDNPDNP
Liam LivingstoneDNB10 (9)54 (40)0 (2)
Krunal PandyaDNB0 (3)5 (5)DNB
Swapnil SinghDNPDNPDNPDNP
Romario ShepherdDNPDNPDNPDNP
Manoj BhandageDNPDNPDNPDNP
Jacob BethellDNPDNPDNPDNP
Bhuvneshwar KumarDNP0* (2)1 (2)DNB
Final Figures
Suyash Sharma4-0-47-14-0-32-0DNP4-0-32-0
Yash Dayal3-0-25-13-0-18-23-0-20-04-0-46-2
Josh Hazlewood4-0-22-24-0-21-33.5-0-43-14-0-37-2
Rasikh Salam3-0-35-1DNP3-0-35-0DNP
Krunal Pandya4-0-29-32-0-26-03-0-34-04-0-45-4
Bhuvneshwar KumarDNP3-0-20-14-0-23-14-0-48-1
Nuwan ThusharaDNPDNPDNPDNP
Lungi NgidiDNPDNPDNPDNP
Abhinandan SinghDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mohit RatheeDNPDNPDNPDNP
Romario ShepherdDNPDNPDNPDNP
Liam Livingstone2-0-14-04-0-28-21-0-12-0DNB

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores
Jake Fraser-McGurk1 (2)38 (32)0 (5)
Faf du Plessis29 (18)50 (27)DNP
Abishek Porel0 (2)34* (18)33 (20)
Sameer Rizvi4 (4)DNP20 (15)
Axar Patel22 (11)DNB21 (14)
Tristan Stubbs34 (22)21* (14)24* (12)
Ashutosh Sharma66* (31)DNP1(1)
Vipraj Nigam39 (15)DNB1* (2)
Mitchell Starc2 (5)DNBDNB
Kuldeep Yadav5 (5)DNBDNB
Mohit Sharma1* (2)DNBDNB
Mukesh KumarDNBDNBDNB
KL RahulDNP15 (5)77 (51)
Final Figures
Mitchell Starc4-0-42-33.4-0-35-54-0-27-1
Axar Patel3-0-18-04-0-43-01-0-5-0
Vipraj Nigam2-0-35-12-0-21-04-0-27-2
Mukesh Kumar2-0-22-12-0-17-04-0-36-1
Kuldeep Yadav4-0-20-24-0-22-34-0-30-1
Mohit Sharma4-0-42-03-0-25-13-0-27-0
Tristan Stubbs1-0-28-0DNBDNB

Top Player Picks for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Phil Salt (RCB):

  • Phil Salt will open the innings and get value for his shots. He can score big.
  • Phil Salt has 44 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 in two innings in Bengaluru.
  • Phil Salt has done well against most DC bowlers in a small sample size. He can score big again.
  • Phil Salt’s last five scores: 4, 14, 32, 56, & 55.

Krunal Pandya (RCB):

  • Krunal Pandya has been in fine form in IPL 2025. He will contribute with both bat and ball.
  • Krunal Pandya has 152 runs at an average of 21.71 and a strike rate of 116.92 in ten innings in Bengaluru. He also has two wickets here.
  • Krunal Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 9 wickets, 32.77 average, & 8.89 economy rate. Krunal Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 4 wickets, 23.50 average, & 7.32 economy rate.
  • Krunal Pandya’s previous five scores: 5, 0, 30, 7, & 0. Krunal Pandya’s last five figures: 4/45, 0/34, 0/26, 3/29, & 0/15.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB):

  • Josh Hazlewood took a solitary wicket in his only innings in Bengaluru.
  • Josh Hazlewood vs RHBs in IPL 2025: 4 wickets, 16.50 average, & 7.92 economy rate. Josh Hazlewood vs LHBs in IPL 2025: 4 wickets, 14.25 average, & 7.60 economy rate.
  • Josh Hazlewood’s previous five figures: 2/37, 1/43, 3/21, 2/22, & 2/32.

Faf du Plessis (DC):

  • Faf du Plessis has 681 runs at an average of 45.40 and a strike rate of 161.75 in 18 innings in Bengaluru. He also has eight fifties here.
  • Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 50, 29, 19, 14, & 87.

KL Rahul (DC):

  • KL Rahul has 451 runs at an average of 34.69 and a strike rate of 140.49 in 16 innings in 16 innings in Bengaluru. He also has two fifties here.
  • KL Rahul vs Josh Hazlewood in T20s: 72 runs, 49 balls, 36 average, 146.93 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • KL Rahul’s previous five scores: 77, 15, 55, 5, & 29.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB):

  • Virat Kohli has 3463 runs at an average of 39.35 and a strike rate of 142.98 in 102 innings in Bengaluru. He also has 25 fifties and four centuries here.
  • Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 67, 7, 31, 59*, & 76.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

  • Rajat Patidar has 313 runs at an average of 39.12 and a strike rate of 167.37 in ten innings in Bengaluru. He also has three fifties here.
  • Rajat Patidar has done well against most DC bowlers. He will enjoy playing against them.
  • Rajat Patidar’s previous five scores: 64, 12, 51, 34, & 81*.

Axar Patel (DC):

  • Axar Patel is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.
  • Axar Patel has 208 runs at an average of 34.66 and a strike rate of 162.50 in nine innings in Bengaluru. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 21.60 in ten innings here.
  • Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 33.75 average, & 7.01 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 44.33 average, & 9.85 economy rate.
  • Axar Patel’s last five scores: 21, 22, 15, 5, & 15. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 0/5, 0/43, 0/18, 1/26, & 1/19.

RCB vs DC Player to Avoid

Tim David (RCB):

  • Tim David will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 24 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 24 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

This will be an even contest. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a home advantage, Delhi Capitals boast a strong squad. However, RCB might be more suited to the conditions and should win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Dream11
IPL 2025 Dream11 Prediction
IPL 2025 Dream11 Team
RCB vs DC
RCB vs DC Dream11
RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction
RCB vs DC Dream11 Team

Related posts

RCB vs DC top captaincy picks for Match 24 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 24 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 24 between RCB and DC.
10:45 am
Sandip Pawar
GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: The Gujarat Titans are a strong team and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 23 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

7:08 pm
Darpan Jain
PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings have played better cricket and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 22 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

April 8, 2025
Darpan Jain
PBKS vs CHE top captaincy picks for Match 22 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 22 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 22 between PBKS and CSK.
April 8, 2025
Sandip Pawar
KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage and are a better team, so they should win.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 21 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

April 8, 2025
Darpan Jain
KKR vs LSG Predictions for match no. 21 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 21 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 21 between KKR and LSG.
April 8, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.