RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 24 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.
RCB defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in their last fixture. Batting first, they scored a big total and later, somehow, defended it to register their third win.
Meanwhile, DC got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous outing. They scored an above-par total in the first innings and bowled exceptionally well in the second dig to remain unbeaten in the tournament.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma
Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar
The track in Bengaluru in the last game was good for batting, but speedsters got some assistance early on. Expect a similar case again, with a little bit of everything for everyone. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.
|Scores
|Virat Kohli
|59* (36)
|31 (30)
|7 (6)
|67 (42)
|Rajat Patidar
|34 (16)
|51 (32)
|12 (12)
|64 (32)
|Phil Salt (wk)
|56 (31)
|32 (16)
|14 (13)
|4 (2)
|Jitesh Sharma (wk)
|DNB
|12 (6)
|33 (21)
|40* (19)
|Tim David
|DNB
|22* (8)
|32 (18)
|1* (1)
|Devdutt Padikkal
|10 (10)
|27 (14)
|4 (3)
|37 (22)
|Swastik Chhikara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|DNB
|10 (9)
|54 (40)
|0 (2)
|Krunal Pandya
|DNB
|0 (3)
|5 (5)
|DNB
|Swapnil Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Manoj Bhandage
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jacob Bethell
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|0* (2)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|Final Figures
|Suyash Sharma
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-32-0
|DNP
|4-0-32-0
|Yash Dayal
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-18-2
|3-0-20-0
|4-0-46-2
|Josh Hazlewood
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-21-3
|3.5-0-43-1
|4-0-37-2
|Rasikh Salam
|3-0-35-1
|DNP
|3-0-35-0
|DNP
|Krunal Pandya
|4-0-29-3
|2-0-26-0
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-45-4
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|3-0-20-1
|4-0-23-1
|4-0-48-1
|Nuwan Thushara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Lungi Ngidi
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Abhinandan Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mohit Rathee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|2-0-14-0
|4-0-28-2
|1-0-12-0
|DNB
|Scores
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|1 (2)
|38 (32)
|0 (5)
|Faf du Plessis
|29 (18)
|50 (27)
|DNP
|Abishek Porel
|0 (2)
|34* (18)
|33 (20)
|Sameer Rizvi
|4 (4)
|DNP
|20 (15)
|Axar Patel
|22 (11)
|DNB
|21 (14)
|Tristan Stubbs
|34 (22)
|21* (14)
|24* (12)
|Ashutosh Sharma
|66* (31)
|DNP
|1(1)
|Vipraj Nigam
|39 (15)
|DNB
|1* (2)
|Mitchell Starc
|2 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|Mohit Sharma
|1* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|Mukesh Kumar
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|KL Rahul
|DNP
|15 (5)
|77 (51)
|Final Figures
|Mitchell Starc
|4-0-42-3
|3.4-0-35-5
|4-0-27-1
|Axar Patel
|3-0-18-0
|4-0-43-0
|1-0-5-0
|Vipraj Nigam
|2-0-35-1
|2-0-21-0
|4-0-27-2
|Mukesh Kumar
|2-0-22-1
|2-0-17-0
|4-0-36-1
|Kuldeep Yadav
|4-0-20-2
|4-0-22-3
|4-0-30-1
|Mohit Sharma
|4-0-42-0
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-27-0
|Tristan Stubbs
|1-0-28-0
|DNB
|DNB
Phil Salt (RCB):
Krunal Pandya (RCB):
Josh Hazlewood (RCB):
Faf du Plessis (DC):
KL Rahul (DC):
Virat Kohli (RCB):
Rajat Patidar (RCB):
Axar Patel (DC):
Tim David (RCB):
This will be an even contest. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a home advantage, Delhi Capitals boast a strong squad. However, RCB might be more suited to the conditions and should win.
