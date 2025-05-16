RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 58 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their last game.
RCB won their previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two runs. RCB posted a big total in the first innings, but CSK batted well to come close to the target, only to fall short.
Meanwhile, KKR lost their last game against Chennai Super Kings by two wickets. Batting first, they could only score 179/6 in the first innings and later bowled poorly to let CSK chase the total with two balls to spare.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Swastik Chikara, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Player: Harshit Rana
The decks in Bengaluru this season haven’t been as free-flowing for batters as in previous seasons. There will be some assistance for bowlers throughout the innings. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting score.
A temperature of around 26°C, with high rain chances, is forecast.
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|Virat Kohli
|59* (36)
|31 (30)
|7 (6)
|67 (42)
|22 (14)
|62* (45)
|1 (3)
|73* (54)
|70 (42)
|51 (47)
|62 (33)
|Rajat Patidar
|34 (16)
|51 (32)
|12 (12)
|64 (32)
|25 (23)
|DNB
|23 (18)
|12 (13)
|1 (3)
|6 (6)
|11 (15)
|Phil Salt (wk)
|56 (31)
|32 (16)
|14 (13)
|4 (2)
|37 (17)
|65 (33)
|4 (4)
|1 (3)
|26 (23)
|DNP
|DNP
|Jitesh Sharma (wk)
|DNB
|12 (6)
|33 (21)
|40* (19)
|3 (11)
|DNB
|2 (7)
|11* (8)
|20* (10)
|DNB
|7 (8)
|Tim David
|DNB
|22* (8)
|32 (18)
|1* (1)
|37* (20)
|DNB
|50* (26)
|DNB
|23 (15)
|19* (5)
|2* (3)
|Devdutt Padikkal
|10 (10)
|27 (14)
|4 (3)
|37 (22)
|1 (8)
|40* (28)
|DNP
|61 (35)
|50 (27)
|0 (2)
|17 (15)
|Swastik Chhikara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|DNB
|10 (9)
|54 (40)
|0 (2)
|4 (6)
|DNB
|4 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Krunal Pandya
|DNB
|0 (3)
|5 (5)
|DNB
|18 (18)
|DNB
|1 (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|73* (47)
|DNB
|Swapnil Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|53* (14)
|Manoj Bhandage
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jacob Bethell
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|12 (6)
|55 (33)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|0* (2)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|1* (4)
|DNB
|8 (13)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Josh Hazlewood
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|Yash Dayal
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Bowler
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|Suyash Sharma
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-32-0
|DNP
|4-0-32-0
|4-0-25-1
|4-0-39-0
|3-0-25-0
|4-0-26-2
|4-0-31-0
|4-0-22-0
|4-0-43-0
|Yash Dayal
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-18-2
|3-0-20-0
|4-0-46-2
|3.5-0-45-1
|4-0-36-1
|2.1-0-18-0
|2-0-22-0
|3-0-33-1
|4-0-42-1
|4-0-41-1
|Josh Hazlewood
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-21-3
|3.5-0-43-1
|4-0-37-2
|3-0-40-0
|3-0-26-1
|3-0-14-3
|4-0-39-0
|4-0-33-4
|4-0-36-2
|DNP
|Rasikh Salam
|3-0-35-1
|DNP
|3-0-35-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Krunal Pandya
|4-0-29-3
|2-0-26-0
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-45-4
|2-0-19-0
|4-0-29-1
|1-0-10-0
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-31-2
|4-0-28-1
|3-0-24-1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|3-0-20-1
|4-0-23-1
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-26-2
|4-0-32-1
|3-0-26-2
|4-0-26-0
|4-0-50-1
|4-0-33-3
|4-0-55-0
|Nuwan Thushara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Lungi Ngidi
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-30-3
|Abhinandan Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mohit Rathee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-18-1
|1-0-15-0
|DNB
|1-0-18-0
|Liam Livingstone
|2-0-14-0
|4-0-28-2
|1-0-12-0
|DNB
|1-0-14-0
|1-0-8-0
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Quinton de Kock
|4 (5)
|97* (61)
|1 (3)
|1 (6)
|15 (9)
|23 (16)
|2 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Sunil Narine
|44 (26)
|DNP
|0 (2)
|7 (7)
|30 (13)
|44 (18)
|5 (4)
|17 (13)
|4* (3)
|27 (16)
|11 (9)
|26 (17)
|Ajinkya Rahane
|56 (31)
|18 (15)
|11 (7)
|38 (27)
|61 (35)
|20* (17)
|17 (17)
|50 (36)
|DNB
|26 (14)
|30 (24)
|48 (33)
|Venkatesh Iyer
|6 (7)
|22* (17)
|3 (9)
|60 (29)
|45 (29)
|DNB
|7 (4)
|14 (19)
|DNB
|7 (5)
|DNB
|DNP
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|30 (22)
|DNB
|26 (16)
|50 (32)
|5 (4)
|DNB
|37 (28)
|27* (13)
|DNB
|44 (32)
|44 (31)
|1 (2)
|Rinku Singh
|12 (10)
|DNB
|17 (14)
|32* (17)
|38* (15)
|15* (12)
|2 (9)
|17 (14)
|DNB
|36 (25)
|19* (6)
|9 (6)
|Andre Russell
|4 (3)
|DNB
|5 (11)
|1 (2)
|7 (4)
|DNB
|17 (11)
|21 (15)
|DNB
|17 (9)
|57* (25)
|38 (21)
|Ramandeep Singh
|6* (9)
|DNB
|22 (12)
|DNB
|1 (2)
|DNB
|0 (1)
|1 (2)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|4* (4)
|Harshit Rana
|5 (6)
|DNB
|4 (8)
|DNB
|10* (9)
|DNB
|3 (6)
|1* (2)
|DNB
|0* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|Spencer Johnson
|1* (1)
|DNB
|1* (3)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Varun Chakravarthy
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|Vaibhav Arora
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (7)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Moeen Ali
|DNP
|5 (12)
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|0 (2)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|Manish Pandey
|DNP
|DNP
|19 (14)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|36* (28)
|Anrich Nortje
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|0* (0)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (4)
|1* (3)
|26 (12)
|35 (25)
|11 (9)
|Anukul Roy
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|0 (1)
|DNP
|DNP
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Vaibhav Arora
|3-0-42-1
|4-0-33-2
|DNB
|4-1-29-3
|4-0-35-0
|4-0-31-1
|2.3-0-26-1
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-34-2
|2-0-19-1
|4-0-50-1
|3-0-48-3
|Spencer Johnson
|2.2-0-31-0
|4-0-42-1
|2-0-14-0
|DNP
|3-0-46-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Varun Chakravarthy
|4-0-43-1
|4-0-17-2
|3-0-12-0
|4-0-22-3
|4-0-31-0
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-21-2
|4-0-33-0
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-39-2
|4-0-32-2
|4-0-18-2
|Harshit Rana
|3-0-32-0
|4-0-36-2
|2-0-28-0
|3-0-15-1
|4-0-51-2
|4-0-16-2
|3-0-25-3
|4-0-45-1
|2-0-27-0
|4-0-49-0
|4-0-41-2
|4-0-43-2
|Sunil Narine
|4-0-27-1
|DNP
|3-0-32-0
|4-0-30-1
|3-0-38-0
|4-0-13-3
|3-0-14-2
|4-0-36-0
|4-0-35-0
|4-0-29-3
|4-0-27-0
|4-0-28-0
|Moeen Ali
|DNP
|4-0-23-2
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|4-0-20-1
|DNP
|3-0-27-0
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-43-2
|2-0-23-1
|Andre Russell
|DNB
|DNB
|2.5-0-35-2
|1.4-0-21-2
|2-0-32-1
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-13-1
|3-0-27-1
|2-0-22-1
|1-0-11-0
|2.4-0-22-0
|Anrich Nortje
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-23-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Chetan Sakariya
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-39-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Anukul Roy
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-27-1
|DNP
|DNP
Rajat Patidar (RCB):
Krunal Pandya (RCB):
Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR):
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR):
Virat Kohli (RCB):
Sunil Narine (KKR):
Andre Russell (KKR):
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR):
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a home advantage and are a better team. While Kolkata Knight Riders have a few quality players, they haven’t clicked as a unit. Expect RCB to win.
