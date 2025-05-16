RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 58 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their last game.

RCB won their previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two runs. RCB posted a big total in the first innings, but CSK batted well to come close to the target, only to fall short.

Meanwhile, KKR lost their last game against Chennai Super Kings by two wickets. Batting first, they could only score 179/6 in the first innings and later bowled poorly to let CSK chase the total with two balls to spare.

RCB vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Swastik Chikara, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Harshit Rana

RCB vs KKR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The decks in Bengaluru this season haven’t been as free-flowing for batters as in previous seasons. There will be some assistance for bowlers throughout the innings. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting score.

Impact of conditions on the match:

The pacers will get more help with the new ball in the first innings. So, pick more powerplay speedsters from the team that bowls first.

Spinners have done better in the first innings. So, pick more speedsters from the team that bowls first.

Pick more middle-order batters from the team that bats first and more top-order batters from the team that bats second.

A temperature of around 26°C, with high rain chances, is forecast.

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 Virat Kohli 59* (36) 31 (30) 7 (6) 67 (42) 22 (14) 62* (45) 1 (3) 73* (54) 70 (42) 51 (47) 62 (33) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) 51 (32) 12 (12) 64 (32) 25 (23) DNB 23 (18) 12 (13) 1 (3) 6 (6) 11 (15) Phil Salt (wk) 56 (31) 32 (16) 14 (13) 4 (2) 37 (17) 65 (33) 4 (4) 1 (3) 26 (23) DNP DNP Jitesh Sharma (wk) DNB 12 (6) 33 (21) 40* (19) 3 (11) DNB 2 (7) 11* (8) 20* (10) DNB 7 (8) Tim David DNB 22* (8) 32 (18) 1* (1) 37* (20) DNB 50* (26) DNB 23 (15) 19* (5) 2* (3) Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) 27 (14) 4 (3) 37 (22) 1 (8) 40* (28) DNP 61 (35) 50 (27) 0 (2) 17 (15) Swastik Chhikara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone DNB 10 (9) 54 (40) 0 (2) 4 (6) DNB 4 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP Krunal Pandya DNB 0 (3) 5 (5) DNB 18 (18) DNB 1 (2) DNB DNB 73* (47) DNB Swapnil Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB 53* (14) Manoj Bhandage DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (4) DNP DNP DNP DNP Jacob Bethell DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 12 (6) 55 (33) Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 0* (2) 1 (2) DNB 1* (4) DNB 8 (13) DNB DNB DNB DNB Josh Hazlewood DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNP Yash Dayal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB

Final Figures Bowler M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-32-0 4-0-25-1 4-0-39-0 3-0-25-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-31-0 4-0-22-0 4-0-43-0 Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 3-0-18-2 3-0-20-0 4-0-46-2 3.5-0-45-1 4-0-36-1 2.1-0-18-0 2-0-22-0 3-0-33-1 4-0-42-1 4-0-41-1 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-3 3.5-0-43-1 4-0-37-2 3-0-40-0 3-0-26-1 3-0-14-3 4-0-39-0 4-0-33-4 4-0-36-2 DNP Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 DNP 3-0-35-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 2-0-26-0 3-0-34-0 4-0-45-4 2-0-19-0 4-0-29-1 1-0-10-0 4-0-25-2 4-0-31-2 4-0-28-1 3-0-24-1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 3-0-20-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-48-1 4-0-26-2 4-0-32-1 3-0-26-2 4-0-26-0 4-0-50-1 4-0-33-3 4-0-55-0 Nuwan Thushara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-30-3 Abhinandan Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohit Rathee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-18-1 1-0-15-0 DNB 1-0-18-0 Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0 4-0-28-2 1-0-12-0 DNB 1-0-14-0 1-0-8-0 DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 Quinton de Kock 4 (5) 97* (61) 1 (3) 1 (6) 15 (9) 23 (16) 2 (4) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Sunil Narine 44 (26) DNP 0 (2) 7 (7) 30 (13) 44 (18) 5 (4) 17 (13) 4* (3) 27 (16) 11 (9) 26 (17) Ajinkya Rahane 56 (31) 18 (15) 11 (7) 38 (27) 61 (35) 20* (17) 17 (17) 50 (36) DNB 26 (14) 30 (24) 48 (33) Venkatesh Iyer 6 (7) 22* (17) 3 (9) 60 (29) 45 (29) DNB 7 (4) 14 (19) DNB 7 (5) DNB DNP Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30 (22) DNB 26 (16) 50 (32) 5 (4) DNB 37 (28) 27* (13) DNB 44 (32) 44 (31) 1 (2) Rinku Singh 12 (10) DNB 17 (14) 32* (17) 38* (15) 15* (12) 2 (9) 17 (14) DNB 36 (25) 19* (6) 9 (6) Andre Russell 4 (3) DNB 5 (11) 1 (2) 7 (4) DNB 17 (11) 21 (15) DNB 17 (9) 57* (25) 38 (21) Ramandeep Singh 6* (9) DNB 22 (12) DNB 1 (2) DNB 0 (1) 1 (2) DNP DNP DNB 4* (4) Harshit Rana 5 (6) DNB 4 (8) DNB 10* (9) DNB 3 (6) 1* (2) DNB 0* (1) DNB DNB Spencer Johnson 1* (1) DNB 1* (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP Varun Chakravarthy DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB Vaibhav Arora DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB 0 (7) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Moeen Ali DNP 5 (12) DNP DNB DNP DNB DNP 0 (2) DNP DNP DNB DNB Manish Pandey DNP DNP 19 (14) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 36* (28) Anrich Nortje DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0* (0) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Rahmanullah Gurbaz DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (4) 1* (3) 26 (12) 35 (25) 11 (9) Anukul Roy DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0 (1) DNP DNP

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 Vaibhav Arora 3-0-42-1 4-0-33-2 DNB 4-1-29-3 4-0-35-0 4-0-31-1 2.3-0-26-1 4-0-44-1 4-0-34-2 2-0-19-1 4-0-50-1 3-0-48-3 Spencer Johnson 2.2-0-31-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-14-0 DNP 3-0-46-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-43-1 4-0-17-2 3-0-12-0 4-0-22-3 4-0-31-0 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-2 4-0-33-0 4-0-39-1 4-0-39-2 4-0-32-2 4-0-18-2 Harshit Rana 3-0-32-0 4-0-36-2 2-0-28-0 3-0-15-1 4-0-51-2 4-0-16-2 3-0-25-3 4-0-45-1 2-0-27-0 4-0-49-0 4-0-41-2 4-0-43-2 Sunil Narine 4-0-27-1 DNP 3-0-32-0 4-0-30-1 3-0-38-0 4-0-13-3 3-0-14-2 4-0-36-0 4-0-35-0 4-0-29-3 4-0-27-0 4-0-28-0 Moeen Ali DNP 4-0-23-2 DNP DNB DNP 4-0-20-1 DNP 3-0-27-0 DNP DNP 3-0-43-2 2-0-23-1 Andre Russell DNB DNB 2.5-0-35-2 1.4-0-21-2 2-0-32-1 DNB DNB 1-0-13-1 3-0-27-1 2-0-22-1 1-0-11-0 2.4-0-22-0 Anrich Nortje DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-23-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Chetan Sakariya DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-39-0 DNP DNP DNP Anukul Roy DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-27-1 DNP DNP

Top Player Picks for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

Rajat Patidar has 373 runs at an average of 31.08 and a 152.62 strike rate in 14 innings in Bengaluru. He also has three fifties here.

Rajat Patidar has done well against most KKR bowlers, including Sunil Narine. Since the new-ball movement will be gone when he arrives, Patidar will get nice batting conditions.

Rajat Patidar will be RCB’s biggest weapon to counter the spin duo threat of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. They will get some help off the surface, and Patidar must step up.

Rajat Patidar’s only negative matchup in this game is Andre Russell, who has dismissed him twice in four balls.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 11, 6, 1, 12, & 23.

Krunal Pandya (RCB):

Krunal Pandya has 171 runs at an average of 19 and a 114 strike rate in 12 innings in Bengaluru. He also has five wickets at an average of 75.40 and a 61 strike rate in 16 innings at this venue.

Krunal Pandya will get some assistance off the deck in Bengaluru. The spinners have done better at this venue compared to previous seasons, increasing Krunal’s value.

Krunal Pandya is no longer a defensive spinner. He has been a wicket-taker and can wreak havoc against a shaky KKR’s batting lineup.

Krunal Pandya dismissed Ajinkya Rahane five times, while Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh have lost their wickets once each.

If a few early wickets fall, Krunal Pandya might be promoted in the batting unit. There is a chance of a few quick dismissals, and Krunal’s batting value will increase.

Krunal Pandya’s previous five scores: 73*, 1, 18, 5, & 0. Krunal Pandya’s last five figures: 1/24, 1/28, 2/31, 2/25, & 0/10.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR):

Angkrish Raghuvanshi will bat in the middle order, and the new-ball movement might subside when he arrives. That will make his job easier.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has an average of 47.66 and a 134.90 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. Hence, he will be tasked to counter spin bowlers, who will get grip and turn in the middle overs. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have never dismissed him.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has a negative matchup against Yash Dayal, who has dismissed him twice in five balls.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has looked in good form this season. While a big score has eluded him, Angkrish has had starts in almost every game.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s last five scores: 1, 44, 44, 27*, & 37.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR):

Varun Chakravarthy has three wickets at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 12 in two innings in Bengaluru.

Varun Chakravarthy’s value will be high in Bengaluru. The spinners have done really well at this venue this season, and Varun knows how to extract grip and turn off the surface.

Varun Chakravarthy has an average of 16.40 against RHBs this season. RCB’s batting unit is RHB-heavy, with only two LHBs throughout the order. Hence, Varun can wreak havoc.

Varun Chakravarthy has done reasonably well against most RCB batters. Barring dismissing them here and there, Varun has also been economical against most of them.

Varun Chakravarthy’s previous five figures: 2/18, 2/32, 2/39, 1/39, & 0/33.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 RCB vs KKR Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB):

Virat Kohli has 3618 runs at an average of 39.32 and a strike rate of 143.91 in 106 innings in Bengaluru. He also has 27 fifties and four centuries here.

Virat Kohli, who will open the innings, will be RCB’s best bet against the moving ball. He has done brilliantly in challenging conditions early on and should make another big score.

Virat Kohli has done reasonably well against all KKR pacers. Since KKR speedsters haven’t been as consistent with the new ball, Kohli’s job will become easy.

Virat Kohli has done equally well against spinners this season, averaging 118.50 and striking at 135.42. While Sunil Narine has troubled him in the past, Kohli should manage to play him out this time.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 62, 51, 70, 73*, & 1.

Sunil Narine (KKR):

Sunil Narine has 162 runs at an average of 27 and a 180 strike rate in eight innings in Bengaluru. He also has seven wickets at an average of 48.14 and a 37.71 in 11 innings here.

Sunil Narine will get ample assistance off the surface in Bengaluru. Given how well he has bowled this season, Narine can enjoy another great outing.

Sunil Narine has done slightly better against RHBs this season. Since RCB have an RHB-heavy batting unit, Narine’s value will increase massively.

Sunil Narine has dismissed Virat Kohli four times, Krunal Pandya thrice, and Romario Shepherd twice.

Sunil Narine’s previous five scores: 26, 11, 27, 4*, & 17. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 0/28, 0/27, 3/29, 0/35, & 0/36.

Andre Russell (KKR):

Andre Russell has 167 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 231.94 in eight innings in Bengaluru. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 17.42 and an 11.85 strike rate in nine innings at this venue.

Andre Russell has been batting up in the order in the last few games. That will increase his batting value, and Russell can thrive against an opponent he enjoys playing.

Andre Russell has also bowled extremely well this season. He will bowl in death overs, where batters will go after him, increasing his bowling value.

Andre Russell has done well against most RCB bowlers. While he has a couple of dismissals here and there, Russell has mostly dominated them.

Andre Russell has an average of 17 against RHBs in IPL 2025. Given that RCB have several RHBs in their batting unit, Russell can dismiss a few with his bowling.

Andre Russell’s previous five scores: 38, 57*, 17, 21, & 17. Andre Russell’s last five figures: 0/22, 0/11, 1/22, 1/27, & 1/13.

RCB vs KKR Player to Avoid

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR):

While Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a good player, we can avoid him for this game. Gurbaz will open the innings and will face the toughest conditions. Further, RCB have done well in the powerplay and can trouble him.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s form hasn’t been encouraging. He has registered several low scores and can succumb against a strong bowling attack.

Even in general, Rahmanullah Gurbaz can have issues with the moving ball. The chances of his success are low.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s previous five scores: 11, 35, 26, 1*, & 1.

Grand League Team for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a home advantage and are a better team. While Kolkata Knight Riders have a few quality players, they haven’t clicked as a unit. Expect RCB to win.

