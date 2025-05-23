RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 65 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While RCB’s last game was washed out due to rain, SRH registered a win in their previous encounter.
RCB were scheduled to play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last fixture, but inclement weather didn’t allow any action. The weather is why they will face SRH in Lucknow rather than Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, SRH won their last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets. They conceded 205/7 in the first innings but batted exceptionally well to chase the target in 18.2 overs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Swastik Chikara, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari
Impact Player: Ehsan Malinga
The pitches in Lucknow this season have been high-scoring, and expect another batting-friendly deck for this game. The ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 32°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Virat Kohli
|59* (36)
|31 (30)
|7 (6)
|67 (42)
|22 (14)
|62* (45)
|1 (3)
|73* (54)
|70 (42)
|51 (47)
|62 (33)
|Rajat Patidar
|34 (16)
|51 (32)
|12 (12)
|64 (32)
|25 (23)
|DNB
|23 (18)
|12 (13)
|1 (3)
|6 (6)
|11 (15)
|Phil Salt (wk)
|56 (31)
|32 (16)
|14 (13)
|4 (2)
|37 (17)
|65 (33)
|4 (4)
|1 (3)
|26 (23)
|DNP
|DNP
|Jitesh Sharma (wk)
|DNB
|12 (6)
|33 (21)
|40* (19)
|3 (11)
|DNB
|2 (7)
|11* (8)
|20* (10)
|DNB
|7 (8)
|Tim David
|DNB
|22* (8)
|32 (18)
|1* (1)
|37* (20)
|DNB
|50* (26)
|DNB
|23 (15)
|19* (5)
|2* (3)
|Devdutt Padikkal
|10 (10)
|27 (14)
|4 (3)
|37 (22)
|1 (8)
|40* (28)
|DNP
|61 (35)
|50 (27)
|0 (2)
|17 (15)
|Swastik Chhikara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|DNB
|10 (9)
|54 (40)
|0 (2)
|4 (6)
|DNB
|4 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Krunal Pandya
|DNB
|0 (3)
|5 (5)
|DNB
|18 (18)
|DNB
|1 (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|73* (47)
|DNB
|Swapnil Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|53* (14)
|Manoj Bhandage
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jacob Bethell
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|12 (6)
|55 (33)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|0* (2)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|1* (4)
|DNB
|8 (13)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Josh Hazlewood
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|Yash Dayal
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Suyash Sharma
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-32-0
|DNP
|4-0-32-0
|4-0-25-1
|4-0-39-0
|3-0-25-0
|4-0-26-2
|4-0-31-0
|4-0-22-0
|4-0-43-0
|Yash Dayal
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-18-2
|3-0-20-0
|4-0-46-2
|3.5-0-45-1
|4-0-36-1
|2.1-0-18-0
|2-0-22-0
|3-0-33-1
|4-0-42-1
|4-0-41-1
|Josh Hazlewood
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-21-3
|3.5-0-43-1
|4-0-37-2
|3-0-40-0
|3-0-26-1
|3-0-14-3
|4-0-39-0
|4-0-33-4
|4-0-36-2
|DNP
|Rasikh Salam
|3-0-35-1
|DNP
|3-0-35-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Krunal Pandya
|4-0-29-3
|2-0-26-0
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-45-4
|2-0-19-0
|4-0-29-1
|1-0-10-0
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-31-2
|4-0-28-1
|3-0-24-1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|3-0-20-1
|4-0-23-1
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-26-2
|4-0-32-1
|3-0-26-2
|4-0-26-0
|4-0-50-1
|4-0-33-3
|4-0-55-0
|Nuwan Thushara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Lungi Ngidi
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-30-3
|Abhinandan Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mohit Rathee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-18-1
|1-0-15-0
|DNB
|1-0-18-0
|Liam Livingstone
|2-0-14-0
|4-0-28-2
|1-0-12-0
|DNB
|1-0-14-0
|1-0-8-0
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Abhishek Sharma
|24 (11)
|6 (6)
|1 (1)
|2 (6)
|18 (16)
|141 (55)
|40 (28)
|8 (8)
|0 (2)
|74 (41)
|DNB
|59 (20)
|Travis Head
|67 (31)
|47 (28)
|22 (12)
|4 (2)
|8 (5)
|66 (37)
|28 (29)
|0 (4)
|19 (16)
|20 (16)
|DNP
|DNP
|Ishan Kishan
|106* (47)
|0 (1)
|2 (5)
|2 (5)
|17 (14)
|9* (6)
|2 (3)
|1 (4)
|44 (34)
|13 (17)
|DNB
|35 (28)
|Nitish Reddy
|30 (15)
|32 (28)
|0 (2)
|19 (15)
|31 (34)
|DNB
|19 (21)
|2 (5)
|19* (13)
|21* (10)
|DNP
|5* (2)
|Heinrich Klaasen
|34 (14)
|26 (17)
|32 (19)
|33 (21)
|27 (19)
|21* (14)
|37 (28)
|71 (44)
|7 (8)
|23 (18)
|DNB
|47 (28)
|Aniket Verma
|7 (3)
|36 (13)
|74 (41)
|6 (6)
|18 (14)
|DNB
|18* (8)
|12 (14)
|19 (19)
|3 (7)
|DNB
|5* (2)
|Abhinav Manohar
|0 (1)
|2 (6)
|4 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|43 (37)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|Pat Cummins
|0* (1)
|18 (4)
|2 (7)
|14 (15)
|22* (9)
|DNB
|8* (4)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|19* (10)
|DNB
|DNB
|Simarjeet Singh
|DNB
|3* (4)
|DNP
|0 (1)
|0 (2)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harshal Patel
|DNB
|12 (11)
|5 (9)
|3 (5)
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Mohammed Shami
|DNB
|1 (3)
|1* (1)
|2* (4)
|6* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Adam Zampa
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Wiaan Mulder
|DNP
|DNP
|9 (11)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Zeeshan Ansari
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Kamindu Mendis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|27 (20)
|1 (5)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|32* (22)
|0 (1)
|DNP
|32 (21)
|Atharva Taide
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|13 (9)
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Mohammed Shami
|3-0-33-1
|3-0-37-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-29-1
|4-0-28-2
|4-0-75-0
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|3-0-28-1
|3-0-48-0
|DNP
|DNP
|Simarjeet Singh
|3-0-46-2
|2-0-28-0
|DNP
|4-0-47-0
|1-0-20-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Pat Cummins
|4-0-60-0
|3-0-29-2
|2-0-27-0
|4-0-44-1
|3.4-0-26-1
|4-0-40-0
|4-0-26-3
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-21-2
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-19-3
|4-0-34-0
|Abhishek Sharma
|2-0-17-0
|2-0-20-0
|3-0-27-0
|DNB
|1-0-18-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-5-0
|DNB
|Adam Zampa
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-46-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harshal Patel
|4-0-34-2
|2-0-28-1
|3-0-17-0
|4-0-43-1
|DNP
|4-0-42-4
|3-0-31-1
|3-0-21-0
|4-0-28-4
|3-0-41-0
|4-0-36-1
|4-0-49-1
|Ishan Kishan
|DNB
|0.1-0-4-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Wiaan Mulder
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-16-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Zeeshan Ansari
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-42-3
|3-0-25-1
|4-0-33-0
|4-0-41-0
|3.1-0-35-0
|3.4-0-36-1
|3-0-27-0
|4-0-42-1
|3-0-30-0
|2-0-22-0
|Kamindu Mendis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-4-1
|1-0-12-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-26-1
|2-0-18-0
|DNP
|DNB
|Jaydev Unadkat
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-16-0
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-25-1
|2.5-0-21-2
|4-0-35-3
|4-0-13-1
|DNP
|Ehsan Malinga
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-45-2
|4-0-36-2
|3-0-33-1
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-28-1
|4-0-28-2
|Rahul Chahar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-9-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harsh Dubey
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-44-1
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|2-0-28-1
Phil Salt (RCB):
Krunal Pandya (RCB):
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB):
Travis Head (SRH):
Pat Cummins (SRH):
Virat Kohli (RCB):
Rajat Patidar (RCB):
Abhishek Sharma (SRH):
Jitesh Sharma (RCB):
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have done well away from home, but Sunrisers Hyderabad might adapt quicker to the conditions. SRH have a batting lineup to perform in Lucknow. Expect SRH to win.
