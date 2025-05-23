RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 65 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While RCB’s last game was washed out due to rain, SRH registered a win in their previous encounter.

RCB were scheduled to play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last fixture, but inclement weather didn’t allow any action. The weather is why they will face SRH in Lucknow rather than Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, SRH won their last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets. They conceded 205/7 in the first innings but batted exceptionally well to chase the target in 18.2 overs.

RCB vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Swastik Chikara, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari

Impact Player: Ehsan Malinga

RCB vs SRH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Lucknow this season have been high-scoring, and expect another batting-friendly deck for this game. The ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Pacers have done better in the first innings. So, pick more speedsters from the team that bowls first.

Spinners haven’t had enough assistance here. So, pick only wrist spinners since they are the wicket-takers.

Pick more top-order batters from both teams.

A temperature of around 32°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 Virat Kohli 59* (36) 31 (30) 7 (6) 67 (42) 22 (14) 62* (45) 1 (3) 73* (54) 70 (42) 51 (47) 62 (33) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) 51 (32) 12 (12) 64 (32) 25 (23) DNB 23 (18) 12 (13) 1 (3) 6 (6) 11 (15) Phil Salt (wk) 56 (31) 32 (16) 14 (13) 4 (2) 37 (17) 65 (33) 4 (4) 1 (3) 26 (23) DNP DNP Jitesh Sharma (wk) DNB 12 (6) 33 (21) 40* (19) 3 (11) DNB 2 (7) 11* (8) 20* (10) DNB 7 (8) Tim David DNB 22* (8) 32 (18) 1* (1) 37* (20) DNB 50* (26) DNB 23 (15) 19* (5) 2* (3) Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) 27 (14) 4 (3) 37 (22) 1 (8) 40* (28) DNP 61 (35) 50 (27) 0 (2) 17 (15) Swastik Chhikara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone DNB 10 (9) 54 (40) 0 (2) 4 (6) DNB 4 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP Krunal Pandya DNB 0 (3) 5 (5) DNB 18 (18) DNB 1 (2) DNB DNB 73* (47) DNB Swapnil Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB 53* (14) Manoj Bhandage DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (4) DNP DNP DNP DNP Jacob Bethell DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 12 (6) 55 (33) Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 0* (2) 1 (2) DNB 1* (4) DNB 8 (13) DNB DNB DNB DNB Josh Hazlewood DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNP Yash Dayal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-32-0 4-0-25-1 4-0-39-0 3-0-25-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-31-0 4-0-22-0 4-0-43-0 Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 3-0-18-2 3-0-20-0 4-0-46-2 3.5-0-45-1 4-0-36-1 2.1-0-18-0 2-0-22-0 3-0-33-1 4-0-42-1 4-0-41-1 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-3 3.5-0-43-1 4-0-37-2 3-0-40-0 3-0-26-1 3-0-14-3 4-0-39-0 4-0-33-4 4-0-36-2 DNP Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 DNP 3-0-35-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 2-0-26-0 3-0-34-0 4-0-45-4 2-0-19-0 4-0-29-1 1-0-10-0 4-0-25-2 4-0-31-2 4-0-28-1 3-0-24-1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 3-0-20-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-48-1 4-0-26-2 4-0-32-1 3-0-26-2 4-0-26-0 4-0-50-1 4-0-33-3 4-0-55-0 Nuwan Thushara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-30-3 Abhinandan Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohit Rathee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-18-1 1-0-15-0 DNB 1-0-18-0 Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0 4-0-28-2 1-0-12-0 DNB 1-0-14-0 1-0-8-0 DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 Abhishek Sharma 24 (11) 6 (6) 1 (1) 2 (6) 18 (16) 141 (55) 40 (28) 8 (8) 0 (2) 74 (41) DNB 59 (20) Travis Head 67 (31) 47 (28) 22 (12) 4 (2) 8 (5) 66 (37) 28 (29) 0 (4) 19 (16) 20 (16) DNP DNP Ishan Kishan 106* (47) 0 (1) 2 (5) 2 (5) 17 (14) 9* (6) 2 (3) 1 (4) 44 (34) 13 (17) DNB 35 (28) Nitish Reddy 30 (15) 32 (28) 0 (2) 19 (15) 31 (34) DNB 19 (21) 2 (5) 19* (13) 21* (10) DNP 5* (2) Heinrich Klaasen 34 (14) 26 (17) 32 (19) 33 (21) 27 (19) 21* (14) 37 (28) 71 (44) 7 (8) 23 (18) DNB 47 (28) Aniket Verma 7 (3) 36 (13) 74 (41) 6 (6) 18 (14) DNB 18* (8) 12 (14) 19 (19) 3 (7) DNB 5* (2) Abhinav Manohar 0 (1) 2 (6) 4 (6) DNP DNP DNB DNP 43 (37) DNP DNP DNB DNP Pat Cummins 0* (1) 18 (4) 2 (7) 14 (15) 22* (9) DNB 8* (4) 1 (2) DNB 19* (10) DNB DNB Simarjeet Singh DNB 3* (4) DNP 0 (1) 0 (2) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Harshal Patel DNB 12 (11) 5 (9) 3 (5) DNP DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB Mohammed Shami DNB 1 (3) 1* (1) 2* (4) 6* (2) DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNP DNP Adam Zampa DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 9 (11) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 27 (20) 1 (5) DNP DNP DNP 32* (22) 0 (1) DNP 32 (21) Atharva Taide DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 13 (9)

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 Mohammed Shami 3-0-33-1 3-0-37-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-29-1 4-0-28-2 4-0-75-0 3-0-28-0 DNP 3-0-28-1 3-0-48-0 DNP DNP Simarjeet Singh 3-0-46-2 2-0-28-0 DNP 4-0-47-0 1-0-20-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Pat Cummins 4-0-60-0 3-0-29-2 2-0-27-0 4-0-44-1 3.4-0-26-1 4-0-40-0 4-0-26-3 3-0-31-0 4-0-21-2 4-0-40-1 4-0-19-3 4-0-34-0 Abhishek Sharma 2-0-17-0 2-0-20-0 3-0-27-0 DNB 1-0-18-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-5-0 DNB Adam Zampa 4-0-48-1 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Harshal Patel 4-0-34-2 2-0-28-1 3-0-17-0 4-0-43-1 DNP 4-0-42-4 3-0-31-1 3-0-21-0 4-0-28-4 3-0-41-0 4-0-36-1 4-0-49-1 Ishan Kishan DNB 0.1-0-4-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 1-0-16-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP 4-0-42-3 3-0-25-1 4-0-33-0 4-0-41-0 3.1-0-35-0 3.4-0-36-1 3-0-27-0 4-0-42-1 3-0-30-0 2-0-22-0 Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 1-0-4-1 1-0-12-0 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-26-1 2-0-18-0 DNP DNB Jaydev Unadkat DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-16-0 DNP DNP 3-0-25-1 2.5-0-21-2 4-0-35-3 4-0-13-1 DNP Ehsan Malinga DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-45-2 4-0-36-2 3-0-33-1 DNP DNP 4-0-28-1 4-0-28-2 Rahul Chahar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1-0-9-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Harsh Dubey DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-44-1 Nitish Kumar Reddy DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP 2-0-28-1

Top Player Picks for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Phil Salt (RCB):

Phil Salt scored 32 runs in his only innings in Lucknow.

Phil Salt will open the innings. SRH’s new-ball bowling hasn’t been good this season, and Salt can exploit the powerplay.

Phil Salt has done well against all SRH bowlers. He has never been dismissed by any SRH bowler who is supposed to play this game.

Phil Salt has an average of 38.25 and a 153 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. Since SRH’s pace department has blown hot and cold this season, Salt can wreak havoc with the willow on a nice batting deck.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 26, 1, 4, 65, & 37.

Krunal Pandya (RCB):

Krunal Pandya has 222 runs at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 126.13 in 13 innings in Lucknow. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 25.90 and a 22.90 strike rate in 12 innings at this venue.

Krunal Pandya understands this venue better than any other RCB player. He was with the Lucknow Super Giants in the previous cycle and has played ample cricket here.

Krunal Pandya has done reasonably well against all SRH bowlers, barring Mohammed Shami. However, Shami might not play this game, which should ease Krunal’s job as a batter.

Krunal Pandya has done better against LHBs this season, averaging 17.40. SRH have an LHB-heavy batting unit, and Krunal can dismiss a few.

Krunal Pandya has transformed himself into a wicket-taking bowler, unlike previous seasons. So, his bowling value will be high against a shaky SRH batting unit.

Krunal Pandya’s previous five scores: 73*, 1, 18, 5, & 0. Krunal Pandya’s last five figures: 1/24, 1/28, 2/31, 2/25, & 0/10.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB):

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has five wickets at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 9.60 in three innings in Lucknow.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will get some swing early on and can get an extended spell in the powerplay. Since SRH’s top order has been hot and cold, Bhuvneshwar can dismiss a few with the new ball.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl in the death overs, where batters will go after him. That will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done better against RHBs this season, averaging 22.75. SRH’s middle order will be all RHB, and Bhuvneshwar can trouble them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was with Sunrisers Hyderabad previously and knows the weaknesses of their key batters. That gives him the upper hand against SRH.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s previous five figures: 0/55, 3/33, 1/50, 0/26, & 2/26.

Travis Head (SRH):

Travis Head will open the innings. He will enjoy playing in Lucknow, where the decks have been flat, and the ball has come nicely on the willow.

Travis Head has an average of 23.50 and a 155.37 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. He might manage against RCB pacers if he survives the new ball.

The powerplays have been productive for batting sides in Lucknow this season. A substantial score is possible since Head will also bat during field restrictions.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 20, 19, 0, 28, & 66.

Pat Cummins (SRH):

Pat Cummins has been bowling well in the second half of IPL 2025. He has found his pace and zip and will be SRH’s biggest weapon against a high-flying RCB’s batting unit.

Pat Cummins will get reasonable movement in the powerplay. Since Phil Salt will go hard and No.3 will see a new batter, RCB can lose a few early wickets.

Pat Cummins has done better against RHBs this season. RCB have an RHB-heavy batting unit, and Cummins can trouble them.

Pat Cummins played his previous game at this venue and will understand the conditions. That will help him adapt quicker.

Pat Cummins’ previous five figures: 0/34, 3/19, 1/40, 2/21, & 0/31.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 RCB vs SRH Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB):

Virat Kohli scored 31 runs in his only innings in Lucknow.

Virat Kohli will open the innings. Since the deck will be nice for batting, and Kohli has been in supreme form, a big score is on the cards.

Virat Kohli has done reasonably well against all SRH bowlers, barring Mohammed Shami. But Shami won’t feature in the XI.

Virat Kohli has done well against spinners this season, averaging 118.50 and striking at 135.42. Since SRH’s spin attack is inexperienced and won’t have enough help off the deck, Kohli should counter them easily.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 62, 51, 70, 73*, & 1.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

Rajat Patidar can thrive on a flat batting surface. The pitch won’t have any demons, and Patidar should be comfortable against SRH’s bowling unit.

Since Devdutt Padikkal is absent, Rajat Patidar might promote himself in the batting unit. That will increase his batting value, and Patidar can make a substantial score.

Despite his recent struggles, Rajat Patidar is RCB’s best spin player. As mentioned above, SRH have an inexperienced spin attack, and Patidar can exploit it.

Rajat Patidar’s previous five scores: 11, 6, 1, 12, & 23.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma has 170 runs at an average of 42.50 and a 191.01 strike rate in five innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.

Abhishek Sharma showed how easy batting was for him on this deck in the previous game. He understands this venue well and can thrive again.

In this game, Abhishek Sharma’s only negative matchup is Yash Dayal, who has dismissed him twice in 23 balls. He has done well against other RCB bowlers.

Abhishek Sharma has an average of 49 and a 264.86 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. Since he has done well against Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, Abhishek will be SRH’s best bet to counter them.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores: 59, 74, 0, 8, & 40.

RCB vs SRH Player to Avoid

Jitesh Sharma (RCB):

While Jitesh Sharma has done well in patches this season, he might not get enough balls in this game. Since he will bat slightly low, his bat time will be limited.

Jitesh Sharma has eight runs in two games in Lucknow.

If a few early wickets fall, the team will promote Krunal Pandya. In either case, Jitesh will get minimal balls to make any impact regarding fantasy teams.

Jitesh Sharma’s previous five scores: 7, 20*, 11*, 2, & 40*.

Grand League Team for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have done well away from home, but Sunrisers Hyderabad might adapt quicker to the conditions. SRH have a batting lineup to perform in Lucknow. Expect SRH to win.

