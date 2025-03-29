RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.

RR lost their last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets. They didn’t bat well and ended with a below-par total before some poor bowling diminished any chance of defending a low score.

Meanwhile, in their previous match, CSK suffered a heavy 50-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They were outplayed in their own backyard due to poor cricket and will look to improve in every aspect.

Probable RR vs CHE Playing XI and Impact Players:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Player: Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

RR vs CHE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The track in Guwahati was slightly slower the other night, and the conditions should remain the same. The batting should be easy, but spinners will also have some assistance. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 29°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Batter Score Score Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (5) 29 (24) Sanju Samson 66 (37) 13 (11) Riyan Parag 4 (2) 25 (15) Nitish Rana 11 (8) 8 (9) Dhruv Jurel 70 (35) 33 (28) Shimron Hetmyer 42 (23) 7 (8) Shubham Dubey 34* (11) 9 (12) Jofra Archer 1 (1) 16 (7) Maheesh Theekshana DNB 1* (1) Tushar Deshpande DNB 2* (1) Sandeep Sharma DNB DNB Fazalhaq Farooqi (IP) DNB DNP Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 4 (4) Bowler Figure Figure Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-49-0 DNP Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-52-2 4-0-32-0 Jofra Archer 4-0-76-0 2.3-0-33-0 Sandeep Sharma 4-0-51-1 2-0-11-0 Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0 1-0-9-0 Tushar Deshpande 4-0-44-3 1-0-7-0 Riyan Parag DNB 4-0-25-0 Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 3-0-34-1

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Batter Score Score Rachin Ravindra 65* (45) 41 (31) Rahul Tripathi (IP) 2 (3) 5 (3) Ruturaj Gaikwad 53 (26) 0 (4) Shivam Dube 9 (7) 19 (15) Deepak Hooda 3 (5) 4 (9) Sam Curran 4 (9) 8 (13) Ravindra Jadeja 17 (18) 25 (19) MS Dhoni 0 (2) 30* (16) Ravichandran Ashwin DNB 11 (8) Noor Ahmad DNB 0* (2) Nathan Ellis DNB DNP Khaleel Ahmed DNB DNB Matheesha Pathirana DNP DNB Bowler Figure Figure Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-29-3 4-0-28-1 Sam Curran 1-0-13-0 3-0-34-0 Nathan Ellis 4-0-38-1 DNP Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-31-1 2-0-22-1 Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-21-0 3-0-37-0 Noor Ahmad 4-0-18-4 4-0-36-3 Matheesha Pathirana DNP 4-0-36-2

Top Player Picks for RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings and is a consistent player. He can score big.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 147 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 128.94 in nine innings in Guwahati. He also has a fifty here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has done well against most CSK bowlers. He should enjoy playing against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 29, 1, 10, 30, & 40.

Tushar Deshpande (CSK):

Tushar Deshpande is a genuine wicket-taker. He will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets.

Tushar Deshpande has 8 wickets at an average of 14.87 and a strike rate of 12.75 in five innings in Guwahati.

Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 24.83 average, & 9.12 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 22.12 average, & 8.70 economy rate.

Tushar Deshpande’s previous five scores: 0/7, 3/44, 1/25, 1/30, & 1/49.

Rachin Ravindra (CHE):

Rachin Ravindra has shown good form in the first two matches. He will look to score big again.

Rachin Ravindra has done well against most RR bowlers. He should enjoy playing against them.

Rachin Ravindra’s last five scores: 41, 65*, 48, 69, & 1.

Noor Ahmad (CHE):

Noor Ahmad has been unplayable in the first two games. He will get ample assistance off the deck in Guwahati.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 10 wickets, 25.30 average, & 7.82 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 5 wickets, 18.20 average, & 8.67 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s previous five figures: 3/36, 4/18, 3/25, 0/25, & 1/28.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (RR):

Sanju Samson is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will open the innings and has shown good form.

Sanju Samson has 73 runs at a strike rate of 132.72 in five innings in Guwahati.

Sanju Samson vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 83 runs, 64 balls, 27.66 average, 129.68 SR, & 3 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Sam Curran in T20s: 21 runs, 16 balls, 10.50 average, 131.25 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 33, 66, 16, 1, & 3.

Riyan Parag (RR):

Riyan Parag is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Riyan Parag has 100 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 138.88 in four innings in Guwahati.

Riyan Parag has done well against most CSK bowlers. He should enjoy playing against them.

Riyan Parag’s previous five scores: 25, 4, 34, 15, & 26.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CHE):

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the best CSK batter. He has been in decent touch.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 123 runs in his only innings in Guwahati.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has done well against most RR batters. He should enjoy playing against them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 0, 53, 97, 2*, & 4.

RR vs CHE Player to Avoid

MS Dhoni (CHE):

MS Dhoni bats so low in the batting order. He won’t get enough balls to face.

MS Dhoni might not be as effective. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction:

The Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings have loopholes in their squads. However, RR are more suited to the conditions and has previous experience playing here. Expect them to win.

