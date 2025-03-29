News
RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: RR are more suited to the conditions and has previous experience playing here, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 29, 2025

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: RR are more suited to the conditions and has previous experience playing here, so they should win.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.

RR lost their last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets. They didn’t bat well and ended with a below-par total before some poor bowling diminished any chance of defending a low score.

Meanwhile, in their previous match, CSK suffered a heavy 50-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They were outplayed in their own backyard due to poor cricket and will look to improve in every aspect.

Probable RR vs CHE Playing XI and Impact Players:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Player: Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

RR vs CHE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The track in Guwahati was slightly slower the other night, and the conditions should remain the same. The batting should be easy, but spinners will also have some assistance. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 29°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

BatterScoreScore
Yashasvi Jaiswal1 (5)29 (24)
Sanju Samson66 (37)13 (11)
Riyan Parag4 (2)25 (15)
Nitish Rana11 (8)8 (9)
Dhruv Jurel70 (35)33 (28)
Shimron Hetmyer42 (23)7 (8)
Shubham Dubey34* (11)9 (12)
Jofra Archer1 (1)16 (7)
Maheesh TheekshanaDNB1* (1)
Tushar DeshpandeDNB2* (1)
Sandeep SharmaDNBDNB
Fazalhaq Farooqi (IP)DNBDNP
Wanindu HasarangaDNP4 (4)
BowlerFigureFigure
Fazalhaq Farooqi3-0-49-0DNP
Maheesh Theekshana4-0-52-24-0-32-0
Jofra Archer4-0-76-02.3-0-33-0
Sandeep Sharma4-0-51-12-0-11-0
Nitish Rana1-0-9-01-0-9-0
Tushar Deshpande4-0-44-31-0-7-0
Riyan ParagDNB4-0-25-0
Wanindu HasarangaDNP3-0-34-1

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

BatterScoreScore
Rachin Ravindra65* (45)41 (31)
Rahul Tripathi (IP)2 (3)5 (3)
Ruturaj Gaikwad53 (26)0 (4)
Shivam Dube9 (7)19 (15)
Deepak Hooda3 (5)4 (9)
Sam Curran4 (9)8 (13)
Ravindra Jadeja17 (18)25 (19)
MS Dhoni0 (2)30* (16)
Ravichandran AshwinDNB11 (8)
Noor AhmadDNB0* (2)
Nathan EllisDNBDNP
Khaleel AhmedDNBDNB
Matheesha PathiranaDNPDNB
BowlerFigureFigure
Khaleel Ahmed4-0-29-34-0-28-1
Sam Curran1-0-13-03-0-34-0
Nathan Ellis4-0-38-1DNP
Ravichandran Ashwin4-0-31-12-0-22-1
Ravindra Jadeja3-0-21-03-0-37-0
Noor Ahmad4-0-18-44-0-36-3
Matheesha PathiranaDNP4-0-36-2

Top Player Picks for RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings and is a consistent player. He can score big.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 147 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 128.94 in nine innings in Guwahati. He also has a fifty here.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has done well against most CSK bowlers. He should enjoy playing against them.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 29, 1, 10, 30, & 40.

Tushar Deshpande (CSK):

  • Tushar Deshpande is a genuine wicket-taker. He will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets.
  • Tushar Deshpande has 8 wickets at an average of 14.87 and a strike rate of 12.75 in five innings in Guwahati.
  • Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 24.83 average, & 9.12 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 22.12 average, & 8.70 economy rate.
  • Tushar Deshpande’s previous five scores: 0/7, 3/44, 1/25, 1/30, & 1/49.

Rachin Ravindra (CHE):

  • Rachin Ravindra has shown good form in the first two matches. He will look to score big again.
  • Rachin Ravindra has done well against most RR bowlers. He should enjoy playing against them.
  • Rachin Ravindra’s last five scores: 41, 65*, 48, 69, & 1.

Noor Ahmad (CHE):

  • Noor Ahmad has been unplayable in the first two games. He will get ample assistance off the deck in Guwahati.
  • Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 10 wickets, 25.30 average, & 7.82 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 5 wickets, 18.20 average, & 8.67 economy rate.
  • Noor Ahmad’s previous five figures: 3/36, 4/18, 3/25, 0/25, & 1/28.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (RR):

  • Sanju Samson is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will open the innings and has shown good form.
  • Sanju Samson has 73 runs at a strike rate of 132.72 in five innings in Guwahati.
  • Sanju Samson vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 83 runs, 64 balls, 27.66 average, 129.68 SR, & 3 dismissals.
  • Sanju Samson vs Sam Curran in T20s: 21 runs, 16 balls, 10.50 average, 131.25 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 33, 66, 16, 1, & 3.

Riyan Parag (RR):

  • Riyan Parag is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.
  • Riyan Parag has 100 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 138.88 in four innings in Guwahati.
  • Riyan Parag has done well against most CSK bowlers. He should enjoy playing against them.
  • Riyan Parag’s previous five scores: 25, 4, 34, 15, & 26.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CHE):

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad is the best CSK batter. He has been in decent touch.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 123 runs in his only innings in Guwahati.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad has done well against most RR batters. He should enjoy playing against them.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 0, 53, 97, 2*, & 4.

RR vs CHE Player to Avoid

MS Dhoni (CHE):

  • MS Dhoni bats so low in the batting order. He won’t get enough balls to face.
  • MS Dhoni might not be as effective. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction:

The Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings have loopholes in their squads. However, RR are more suited to the conditions and has previous experience playing here. Expect them to win.

