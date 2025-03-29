RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.
RR lost their last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets. They didn’t bat well and ended with a below-par total before some poor bowling diminished any chance of defending a low score.
Meanwhile, in their previous match, CSK suffered a heavy 50-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They were outplayed in their own backyard due to poor cricket and will look to improve in every aspect.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande
Impact Player: Sandeep Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana
The track in Guwahati was slightly slower the other night, and the conditions should remain the same. The batting should be easy, but spinners will also have some assistance. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 29°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.
ALSO READ:
|Batter
|Score
|Score
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|1 (5)
|29 (24)
|Sanju Samson
|66 (37)
|13 (11)
|Riyan Parag
|4 (2)
|25 (15)
|Nitish Rana
|11 (8)
|8 (9)
|Dhruv Jurel
|70 (35)
|33 (28)
|Shimron Hetmyer
|42 (23)
|7 (8)
|Shubham Dubey
|34* (11)
|9 (12)
|Jofra Archer
|1 (1)
|16 (7)
|Maheesh Theekshana
|DNB
|1* (1)
|Tushar Deshpande
|DNB
|2* (1)
|Sandeep Sharma
|DNB
|DNB
|Fazalhaq Farooqi (IP)
|DNB
|DNP
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|DNP
|4 (4)
|Bowler
|Figure
|Figure
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|3-0-49-0
|DNP
|Maheesh Theekshana
|4-0-52-2
|4-0-32-0
|Jofra Archer
|4-0-76-0
|2.3-0-33-0
|Sandeep Sharma
|4-0-51-1
|2-0-11-0
|Nitish Rana
|1-0-9-0
|1-0-9-0
|Tushar Deshpande
|4-0-44-3
|1-0-7-0
|Riyan Parag
|DNB
|4-0-25-0
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|DNP
|3-0-34-1
|Batter
|Score
|Score
|Rachin Ravindra
|65* (45)
|41 (31)
|Rahul Tripathi (IP)
|2 (3)
|5 (3)
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|53 (26)
|0 (4)
|Shivam Dube
|9 (7)
|19 (15)
|Deepak Hooda
|3 (5)
|4 (9)
|Sam Curran
|4 (9)
|8 (13)
|Ravindra Jadeja
|17 (18)
|25 (19)
|MS Dhoni
|0 (2)
|30* (16)
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|DNB
|11 (8)
|Noor Ahmad
|DNB
|0* (2)
|Nathan Ellis
|DNB
|DNP
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DNB
|DNB
|Matheesha Pathirana
|DNP
|DNB
|Bowler
|Figure
|Figure
|Khaleel Ahmed
|4-0-29-3
|4-0-28-1
|Sam Curran
|1-0-13-0
|3-0-34-0
|Nathan Ellis
|4-0-38-1
|DNP
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|4-0-31-1
|2-0-22-1
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3-0-21-0
|3-0-37-0
|Noor Ahmad
|4-0-18-4
|4-0-36-3
|Matheesha Pathirana
|DNP
|4-0-36-2
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):
Tushar Deshpande (CSK):
Rachin Ravindra (CHE):
Noor Ahmad (CHE):
Sanju Samson (RR):
Riyan Parag (RR):
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CHE):
MS Dhoni (CHE):
The Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings have loopholes in their squads. However, RR are more suited to the conditions and has previous experience playing here. Expect them to win.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.