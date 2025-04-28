News
Last updated: April 28, 2025

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 47 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.

RR lost by 11 runs in their last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They did well to restrict RCB to 205 and looked set to chase it down before another poor batting show at the back end resulted in a defeat.

Meanwhile, GT registered another win by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 39 runs. They were clinical in all departments and registered a resounding victory to keep the momentum going.

RR vs GT: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Player: Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

RR vs GT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Jaipur have been decent for batting, but pacers will get some help. The wicket might be slightly on the slower side. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • The pacers have done better at this venue than the spinners in the two matches this season. Pick more speedsters from the team that bowls first.
  • The batting might be easier in the second innings. So, we can ignore most bowlers from the team that bowls second.
  • Pick more top-order batters from both teams. That’s the strength of both sides, and the top order has been successful at this venue.

A temperature of around 39°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores
Yashasvi Jaiswal1 (5)29 (24)4 (3)67 (45)6 (7)75 (47)51 (37)74 (52)49 (19)
Sanju Samson66 (37)13 (11)20 (16)38 (26)41 (28)15 (19)31* (19)DNPDNP
Riyan Parag4 (2)25 (15)37 (28)43* (25)26 (14)30 (22)8 (11)39 (26)22 (10)
Nitish Rana11 (8)8 (9)81 (36)12 (7)1 (3)4* (1)51 (28)8 (7)28 (22)
Dhruv Jurel70 (35)33 (28)3 (7)13* (5)5 (4)35* (23)26 (17)6* (5)47 (34)
Shimron Hetmyer42 (23)7 (8)19 (16)20 (12)52 (32)9 (8)15* (9)12 (7)11 (8)
Shubham Dubey34* (11)9 (12)DNPDNP1 (3)DNPDNB3* (3)12 (7)
Jofra Archer1 (1)16 (7)0 (2)DNB4 (4)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)
Maheesh TheekshanaDNB1* (1)2* (4)DNB5 (13)DNBDNBDNBDNP
Tushar DeshpandeDNB2* (1)1* (2)DNP3 (3)DNBDNBDNB1* (2)
Sandeep SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNB6* (5)DNBDNBDNBDNB
Fazalhaq FarooqiDNBDNPDNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNP2* (2)
Wanindu HasarangaDNP4 (4)4 (5)DNBDNPDNBDNBDNB1 (3)
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1 (1)DNBDNPDNBDNPDNPDNP
Vaibhav SuryavanshiDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP34 (20)16 (12)
Final Figures
Fazalhaq Farooqi3-0-49-0DNPDNPDNP4-0-38-0DNPDNPDNP3-0-30-0
Maheesh Theekshana4-0-52-24-0-32-04-0-30-04-0-26-24-0-54-22-0-21-04-0-40-14-0-32-0DNP
Jofra Archer4-0-76-02.3-0-33-03-1-13-14-0-25-34-0-30-14-0-36-04-0-32-24-0-32-14-0-33-1
Sandeep Sharma4-0-51-12-0-11-04-0-42-14-0-21-24-0-41-12.3-0-29-04-0-33-04-0-55-14-0-45-2
Nitish Rana1-0-9-01-0-9-0DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Tushar Deshpande4-0-44-31-0-7-04-0-45-0DNP4-0-53-22-0-21-03-0-38-04-0-26-12-0-36-0
Riyan ParagDNB4-0-25-0DNBDNBDNB1-0-10-01-0-6-0DNB3-0-30-0
Wanindu HasarangaDNP3-0-34-14-0-35-44-0-36-1DNP3-0-33-04-0-38-14-0-31-24-0-30-1
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1-0-10-02-0-21-1DNP3-0-25-1DNPDNPDNP

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Scores
Sai Sudharsan74 (41)63 (41)49 (36)5 (9)82 (53)56 (37)36 (21)52 (36)
Shubman Gill33 (14)38 (27)14 (14)61* (43)2 (3)60 (38)7 (5)90 (55)
Jos Buttler54 (33)39 (24)73* (39)0 (3)36 (25)16 (14)97* (54)41* (23)
Sherfane Rutherford46 (28)18 (11)30* (18)35* (16)7 (3)22 (19)43 (34)DNB
Rahul Tewatia6 (2)0 (0)DNBDNB24* (12)0 (1)11* (3)0 (2)
Shahrukh Khan6* (1)9 (7)DNBDNB36 (20)11* (6)DNB11* (5)
Arshad Khan1* (1)DNPDNBDNP0* (0)DNBDNBDNP
Sai KishoreDNB1* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Rashid KhanDNB6 (4)DNBDNB12 (4)4* (2)DNBDNB
Kagiso RabadaDNB7* (5)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mohammed SirajDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Prasidh KrishnaDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Ishant SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNBDNPDNPDNBDNB
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNP49 (29)DNP2 (3)DNPDNB
Final Figures
Mohammed Siraj4-0-54-04-0-34-24-0-19-34-0-17-44-0-30-14-0-50-04-0-47-14-0-32-1
Kagiso Rabada4-0-41-14-0-42-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Arshad Khan1-0-21-0DNP2-0-17-1DNP2-0-19-12-0-11-04-0-46-1DNP
Rashid Khan4-0-48-12-0-10-04-0-54-04-0-31-04-0-37-24-0-35-14-0-38-04-0-25-2
Prasidh Krishna3-0-41-04-0-18-24-0-26-14-0-25-24-0-24-34-0-26-24-0-41-44-0-25-2
Sai Kishore4-0-30-34-0-37-14-0-22-24-0-24-22.2-0-20-21.3-0-35-01-0-9-13-0-19-1
Ishant SharmaDNP2-0-17-02-0-27-14-0-53-0DNPDNP3-0-19-12-0-18-1
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNPDNBDNP4-0-28-1DNP3-0-36-1
Kulwant KhejroliyaDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-29-1DNPDNPDNP

Top Player Picks for RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Riyan Parag (RR):

  • Riyan Parag has 358 runs at an average of 39.77 and a strike rate of 150.42 in 11 innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.
  • While Riyan Parag has been dismissed five times, he has struck at 182.43 against pacers in IPL 2025. He has never been out by Prasidh Krishna and Ishant Sharma, while Mohammed Siraj has dismissed him once in 16 balls.
  • Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 28 deliveries. However, the deck won’t have enough assistance for slow bowlers, and Rashid’s form has been up and down.
  • Riyan Parag’s only major threat is Sai Kishore. He has been dismissed twice in 19 balls against SLA this season.
  • Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 22, 39, 8, 30, & 26.

Jofra Archer (RR):

  • Jofra Archer has 13 wickets at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 23.53 in 13 innings in Jaipur.
  • Jofra Archer will get some help with the new ball and has been exceptional in the powerplay. He has six wickets at 26.83 runs apiece in the first six overs this season.
  • Jofra Archer has a fine record against a few GT batters. He has dismissed Shubman Gill thrice, and Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan twice.
  • Jofra Archer has done better against RHBs (29.50 average) this season. GT have several RHBs in the batting unit, including at the top. So, Archer can wreak havoc.
  • Jofra Archer’s previous five figures: 1/33, 1/32, 2/32, 0/36, & 1/30.

Jos Buttler (GT):

  • Jos Buttler understands the conditions in Jaipur better than any other GT batter. He was with the Rajasthan Royals for seven years and has played ample cricket here.
  • Jos Buttler has 769 runs at an average of 45.23 and a strike rate of 139.81 in 20 innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties and a century here.
  • Jos Buttler has an average of 110.50 and a 172.65 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma have never dismissed him, while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Jofra Archer have removed him twice each.
  • Jos Buttler has also done well against Wanindu Hasaranga. He has been dismissed only once in 47 balls and can handle him well on this surface.
  • Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 41*, 97*, 16, 36, & 0.

Prasidh Krishna (GT):

  • Prasidh Krishna took a solitary wicket in his only innings in Jaipur.
  • Prasidh Krishna has been terrific this season and will get enough assistance off the deck. This deck might suit his bowling style.
  • Prasidh Krishna has a magnificent average of 5.42 and a 7.42 strike rate against LHBs this season. RR’s top three are all LHB and have two southpaws in the lower middle order. That means Krishna can snare a few wickets again.
  • Prasidh Krishna’s recent form has been amazing. He is the joint leading wicket-taker this season.
  • Prasidh Krishna’s previous five figures: 2/25, 4/41, 2/26, 3/24, & 2/25.

Mohammed Siraj (GT):

  • Mohammed Siraj has five wickets at an average of 28.40 and a 21.60 strike rate in five innings in Jaipur.
  • Mohammed Siraj has done well against most RR batters. He dismissed Nitish Rana and Shimron Hetmyer twice, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag got out once each.
  • Mohammed Siraj has been equally good against RHBs and LHBs this season. He will get enough assistance from the surface and can trouble RR batters.
  • Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 1/32, 1/47, 0/50, 1/30, & 4/17.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 RR vs GT Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 597 runs at an average of 39.80 and a 149.62 strike rate in 16 innings in Jaipur. He also has four fifties and a century here.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal is RR’s best bet against two quality GT spinners. He has an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 136.14 against them this season. Rashid Khan dismissed him once, but Jaiswal faced only nine balls and a 144.44 strike rate.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has been exceptional this IPL season. He didn’t have a great start but has found form.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal’s previous five scores: 49, 74, 51, 75, & 6.

Shubman Gill (GT):

  • Shubman Gill has 178 runs at an average of 59.33 and a 124.47 strike rate in five innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.
  • Shubman Gill’s only threat is Jofra Archer, as mentioned above. However, he has done well against other RR bowlers.
  • Shubman Gill plays big knocks. If he survives against Archer, Gill can make a substantial score, especially since the deck will be nice for batting.
  • Shubman Gill has an average of 136 and a strike rate of 170 against spinners in IPL 2025. That means he only needs to survive Archer and should be at ease in the middle overs.
  • Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 90, 7, 60, 2, & 61*.

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

  • Sai Sudharsan scored 35 runs in his only innings in Jaipur.
  • Sai Sudharsan is unbelievably consistent. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament and will excel on a good batting surface.
  • Sai Sudharsan has done well against all RR pacers. Barring Tushar Deshpande, against whom he has been dismissed twice but struck at 171.05, Sudharsan has never been out against other speedsters.
  • Sai Sudharsan has shown no weakness against any bowling type this season. The only way to stop him will be bowling at high speeds into the pitch, a vulnerable area.
  • Sai Sudharsan’s previous five figures: 52, 36, 56, 82, & 5.

RR vs GT Player to Avoid

Sherfane Rutherford (GT):

  • While Sherfane Rutherford has batted well this season, we can consider dropping him for this game. There will be some help for pacers, and Rutherford can get into trouble against quality pace.
  • Usually, Sherfane Rutherford bats at No.4 or below. Since the top three have done the heavy lifting, Rutherford must go hard from the start. That’s where he can fail.
  • Shefane Rutherford has struggled to get going against leg spinners, striking at a mere 52.94. Since he will bat in the middle order, Rutherford might face Wanindu Hasaranga, who has bowled well lately. So, he might fail.
  • Sharfane Rutherford’s last five scores: 43, 22, 7, 35*, & 30*.

Grand League Team for RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans are one of the strongest teams in the competition. However, the Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage and come hard since they are desperate for a win. Expect RR to win.

