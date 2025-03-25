RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025 Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous encounters.

In their last game, RR suffered a 44-run defeat in a high-scoring fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They bowled badly to concede a massive score but batted well to avoid significant damage.

Meanwhile, in their last game, KKR endured a seven-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They started briskly in the first innings but lost their way midway and later bowled poorly to let the game slip.

RR vs KKR: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora.

RR vs KKR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The only game played at this venue last season was a low-scoring one. However, the track will be decent for batting for this game, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The spinners should get some assistance in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Riyan Parag (RR):

Riyan Parag has 75 runs at a strike rate of 131.57 in three innings in Guwahati.

Riyan Parag has performed well against most KKR bowlers in a small sample size. However, he must be cautious against Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy since spinners will get some help here.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 4, 34, 15, 26, and 7.

Dhruv Jurel (RR):

Dhruv Jurel looked in sublime touch in the previous game. He can score big again.

Dhruv Jurel has 40 runs at a strike rate of 210.52 in three innings in Guwahati.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 70, 2, 4, 6, and 56*.

Maheesh Theekshana (RR):

Maheesh Theekshana will bowl with the new ball. KKR’s top order is susceptible to spin and Theekshana can bring some early wickets.

Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: two wickets, 38.50 average, and& 8.40 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: two wickets, 59.50 average, and 8.02 economy rate.

Maheesh Theekshana’s previous five figures: 2/52, 1/29, 0/36, 0/31, and 0/33.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR):

Venkatesh Iyer will bat in the middle order. He is a consistent batter and can score big.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 6, 17, 38*, 27*, and 22.

Harshit Rana (KKR):

Harshit Rana is a genuine wicket-taker. He will get some assistance off the deck and can snare a few wickets.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 14 wickets, 23.07 average, and 9.27 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: five wickets, 18.40 average, and 9.27 economy rate.

Harshit Rana’s previous five figures: 0/32, 3/33, 2/24, 1/27, and 2/34.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (RR):

Sanju Samson is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He has previous experience playing in Guwahati and is consistent.

Sanju Samson has 60 runs at a strike rate of 136.36 in three innings in Guwahati.

Sanju Samson’s biggest matchup is Sunil Narine, who has troubled him consistently. He has dismissed him thrice in 82 balls.

Sanju Samson’s previous five scores: 66, 16, 1, 3, and 5.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 118 runs at an average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 131.11 in eight innings in Guwahati. He also has a fifty here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has performed well against most KKR bowlers. Despite a low sample size, he has managed them well.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 1, 10, 30, 40, and 12.

Sunil Narine (KKR):

Sunil Narine is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 44, 22*, 12*, 2, and 1*. Sunil Narine’s previous five figures: 1/27, 1/34, 0/22, 2/20, and 0/31.

RR vs KKR Player to Avoid

Rinku Singh (KKR):

Rinku Singh hasn’t been as consistent with the willow lately. He will also bat in the lower order.

Rinku Singh might not get enough balls. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage, but Kolkata Knight Riders have a better side overall. KKR have most bases covered and RR’s bowling lineup is shaky. Expect the Knight Riders to win the contest.

