RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 36 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their last games.

RR lost their last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the super over. They were cruising in the chase before they lost the plot in the final few overs and performed poorly in the one-off over to register another defeat.

LSG lost against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous fixture. They had their moments in the game, but couldn’t capitalise on them to let the game slip away.

RR vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Maheesh Theekshana

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

RR vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Only one game has been played in Jaipur in IPL 2025, and the wicket was slow. Usually, the pitches in Jaipur have always been low and slow, and expect another similar track. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting total.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Since 2024, the pacers have enjoyed more success than spinners in Jaipur. So, try picking more speedsters.

Since 2024, the pacers have averaged better in the first innings (34.35) than in the second innings (43.40). So, pick more fast bowlers from the team that bowls first.

Fast bowlers who bowl with variations will be more effective. So, we can avoid pacers who bowl out-and-out fast.

Similarly, we can pick batters who can adjust according to the conditions rather than adopting a gung-ho approach. The batting won’t be too easy.

A temperature of around 39°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (5) 29 (24) 4 (3) 67 (45) 6 (7) 75 (47) 51 (37) Sanju Samson 66 (37) 13 (11) 20 (16) 38 (26) 41 (28) 15 (19) 31* (19) Riyan Parag 4 (2) 25 (15) 37 (28) 43* (25) 26 (14) 30 (22) 8 (11) Nitish Rana 11 (8) 8 (9) 81 (36) 12 (7) 1 (3) 4* (1) 51 (28) Dhruv Jurel 70 (35) 33 (28) 3 (7) 13* (5) 5 (4) 35* (23) 26 (17) Shimron Hetmyer 42 (23) 7 (8) 19 (16) 20 (12) 52 (32) 9 (8) 15* (9) Shubham Dubey 34* (11) 9 (12) DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNB Jofra Archer 1 (1) 16 (7) 0 (2) DNB 4 (4) DNB DNB Maheesh Theekshana DNB 1* (1) 2* (4) DNB 5 (13) DNB DNB Tushar Deshpande DNB 2* (1) 1* (2) DNP 3 (3) DNB DNB Sandeep Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB 6* (5) DNB DNB Fazalhaq Farooqi DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 4 (4) 4 (5) DNB DNP DNB DNB Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1 (1) DNB DNP DNB DNP Final Figures Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-49-0 DNP DNP DNP 4-0-38-0 DNP DNP Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-52-2 4-0-32-0 4-0-30-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-54-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-40-1 Jofra Archer 4-0-76-0 2.3-0-33-0 3-1-13-1 4-0-25-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-36-0 4-0-32-2 Sandeep Sharma 4-0-51-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-42-1 4-0-21-2 4-0-41-1 2.3-0-29-0 4-0-33-0 Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0 1-0-9-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Tushar Deshpande 4-0-44-3 1-0-7-0 4-0-45-0 DNP 4-0-53-2 2-0-21-0 3-0-38-0 Riyan Parag DNB 4-0-25-0 DNB DNB DNB 1-0-10-0 1-0-6-0 Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 3-0-34-1 4-0-35-4 4-0-36-1 DNP 3-0-33-0 4-0-38-1 Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1-0-10-0 2-0-21-1 DNP 3-0-25-1 DNP

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Scores Aiden Markram 15 (13) 1 (4) 28 (18) 53 (38) 47 (28) 58 (31) 6 (6) Mitchell Marsh 72 (36) 52 (31) 0 (1) 61 (30) 81 (48) DNP 30 (25) Nicholas Pooran 75 (30) 70 (26) 44 (30) 12 (6) 87* (36) 61 (34) 8 (9) Rishabh Pant 0 (6) 15 (15) 2 (5) 2 (6) DNB 21 (18) 63 (49) David Miller 27* (19) 13* (7) 19 (18) 30 (19) 4* (4) 7 (11) 0* (0) Ayush Badoni 4 (5) 6 (6) 41 (33) 27 (14) DNB 28* (20) 22 (17) Shardul Thakur 0 (2) 22* (8) 3* (3) 5* (2) DNB DNB 6 (4) Shahbaz Ahmed 9 (8) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravi Bishnoi 0 (2) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Digvesh Rathi 0* (0) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Prince Yadav DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Manimaran Siddharth DNB DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Abdul Samad DNP 22* (8) 27 (12) 4 (2) 6 (4) 2* (3) 20 (11) Avesh Khan DNP DNB 0* (0) 2* (1) DNB DNB DNB Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB Final Figures Shardul Thakur 2-0-19-2 4-0-34-4 3-0-39-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-52-2 4-0-34-2 4-0-56-0 Manimaran Siddharth 4-0-39-2 DNP 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Digvesh Rathi 4-0-31-2 4-0-40-1 4-0-30-2 4-0-21-1 4-0-33-1 4-0-30-1 4-0-23-1 Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-53-2 4-0-42-1 3-0-43-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-47-1 4-0-36-2 3-0-18-2 Prince Yadav 4-0-47-0 4-0-29-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Shahbaz Ahmed 1.3-0-22-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Avesh Khan DNP 4-0-45-1 3-0-30-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-32-1 3.3-0-32-1 Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 4-0-46-1 4-0-55-2 3-0-33-0 1-0-13-0 Aiden Markram DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-15-0 4-0-25-1

Top Player Picks for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Riyan Parag (RR):

Riyan Parag has 319 runs at an average of 39.87 and a strike rate of 150.47 in ten innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.

Riyan Parag has done well against most LSG bowlers, albeit in a low sample size. There have been a few dismissals here and there, but that’s not big enough to draw any conclusion.

Riyan Parag has been dismissed twice against left-arm pacers in IPL 2025. However, LSG don’t have a left-arm speedster, and he can score big.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 8, 30, 26, 43*, & 37.

Sandeep Sharma (RR):

Sandeep Sharma is precisely the kind of bowler who will succeed in Jaipur. His medium pace and variations will be mighty effective here.

Sandeep Sharma has nine wickets at an average of 30.77 and a strike rate of 24.33 in ten innings in Jaipur. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Nicholas Pooran and David Miller twice. Further, he has also bowled well against other LSG batters.

Sandeep Sharma will bowl in the death overs. Hence, the wicket-taking probability will increase massively.

Sandeep Sharma’s previous five figures: 0/33, 0/29, 1/41, 2/21, & 1/42.

Aiden Markram (LSG):

Aiden Markram knows how to adjust to the conditions and can succeed in Jaipur. He will open the innings and can weave a prudent knock.

Aiden Markram has been brilliant against spinners in IPL 2025, averaging 61 and striking at 132.60. So, he will be vital against Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Aiden Markram has done well against most RR bowlers. The sample size is low, but he doesn’t have major concerns.

Aiden Markram will have relatively easier conditions to bat with the new ball. He might go hard at the start and make a significant score from the top.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 6, 58, 47, 53, & 28.

Rishabh Pant (LSG):

Rishabh Pant had a slow start to IPL 2025 but showed decent signs in the previous game. He made a vital fifty on a relatively arduous deck.

Rishabh Pant has 143 runs at an average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 153.76 in four innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Rishabh Pant is among the better players of off-pace bowling. Since he will bat in the middle order, pacers will target him with slower ones. So, Pant can succeed against them.

Barring Sandeep Sharma, Pant has done well against all other RR bowlers. So, that is another positive going in his favour.

Rishabh Pant’s previous five scores: 63, 21, 2, 2, & 15.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

Shardul Thakur has a high chance of succeeding in Jaipur. He has a few slower ones that will stick into the surface and won’t be easy to hit. So, batters might lose their wickets.

Shardul Thakur will bowl in the death overs, increasing his wicket-taking possibilities. He can also contribute with the willow.

Shardul Thakur has three wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 16 in two innings in Jaipur.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 0/56, 2/34, 2/52, 1/40, & 0/39.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (RR):

Sanju Samson has 936 runs at an average of 37.44 and a strike rate of 135.26 in 32 innings in Jaipur. He also has eight fifties here.

Sanju Samson has done well against all LSG bowlers. Further, he also has a strong base to power slower ones over the boundary and will be crucial against Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan.

Sanju Samson has a 172.72 strike rate without dismissals against leg spinners in IPL 2025. He will be vital in countering Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi.

Sanju Samson’s previous five scores: 31*, 15, 41, 38, & 20.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 523 runs at an average of 37.35 and a strike rate of 150.72 in 15 innings in Jaipur. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Like Aiden Markram, Yashasvi Jaiswal will get slightly easier conditions to bat at the top. The new ball will give more opportunities to score runs, especially in the powerplay.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has a fine record against the main LSG bowlers. He should score big again.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has returned to form after a few low scores at the start of IPL 2025. Given his consistency, Jaiswal looks set to make another big score.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 51, 75, 6, 67, & 4.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

Nicholas Pooran has 105 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 140 in three innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Nicholas Pooran has been severe against both pace and spin. However, his best has come against spinners, against whom he has a strike rate of 272.46. So, he can counter Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Nicholas Pooran’s recent form has been marvellous. He is currently the leading run-scorer this season.

Nicholas Pooran’s previous five scores: 8, 61, 87*, 12, & 44.

RR vs LSG Player to Avoid

Ayush Badoni (LSG):

While Ayush Badoni is a quality batter, he might struggle against pacers in Jaipur. He doesn’t have the power game to thwack off-pace deliveries consistently.

Ayush Badoni has failed miserably every time he played in Jaipur. He has an abysmal average of 9 and a 90 strike rate in four innings in Jaipur.

Ayush Badoni will be up against bowlers Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande, who have lethal slower ones. They can bowl into the surface and restrict Badoni’s scoring areas.

Ayush Badoni’s last five scores: 22, 28*, 30, 41, & 6.

Grand League Team for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage. Their batting looks more equipped to adapt to the conditions in Jaipur. Expect RR to win.

