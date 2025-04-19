News
RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage and have a better batting lineup, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 19, 2025

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 36 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage and have a better batting lineup, so they should win.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their last games.

RR lost their last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the super over. They were cruising in the chase before they lost the plot in the final few overs and performed poorly in the one-off over to register another defeat.

LSG lost against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous fixture. They had their moments in the game, but couldn’t capitalise on them to let the game slip away.

RR vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Maheesh Theekshana

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

RR vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Only one game has been played in Jaipur in IPL 2025, and the wicket was slow. Usually, the pitches in Jaipur have always been low and slow, and expect another similar track. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting total.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • Since 2024, the pacers have enjoyed more success than spinners in Jaipur. So, try picking more speedsters.
  • Since 2024, the pacers have averaged better in the first innings (34.35) than in the second innings (43.40). So, pick more fast bowlers from the team that bowls first.
  • Fast bowlers who bowl with variations will be more effective. So, we can avoid pacers who bowl out-and-out fast.
  • Similarly, we can pick batters who can adjust according to the conditions rather than adopting a gung-ho approach. The batting won’t be too easy.

A temperature of around 39°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores
Yashasvi Jaiswal1 (5)29 (24)4 (3)67 (45)6 (7)75 (47)51 (37)
Sanju Samson66 (37)13 (11)20 (16)38 (26)41 (28)15 (19)31* (19)
Riyan Parag4 (2)25 (15)37 (28)43* (25)26 (14)30 (22)8 (11)
Nitish Rana11 (8)8 (9)81 (36)12 (7)1 (3)4* (1)51 (28)
Dhruv Jurel70 (35)33 (28)3 (7)13* (5)5 (4)35* (23)26 (17)
Shimron Hetmyer42 (23)7 (8)19 (16)20 (12)52 (32)9 (8)15* (9)
Shubham Dubey34* (11)9 (12)DNPDNP1 (3)DNPDNB
Jofra Archer1 (1)16 (7)0 (2)DNB4 (4)DNBDNB
Maheesh TheekshanaDNB1* (1)2* (4)DNB5 (13)DNBDNB
Tushar DeshpandeDNB2* (1)1* (2)DNP3 (3)DNBDNB
Sandeep SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNB6* (5)DNBDNB
Fazalhaq FarooqiDNBDNPDNPDNPDNBDNPDNP
Wanindu HasarangaDNP4 (4)4 (5)DNBDNPDNBDNB
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1 (1)DNBDNPDNBDNP
Final Figures
Fazalhaq Farooqi3-0-49-0DNPDNPDNP4-0-38-0DNPDNP
Maheesh Theekshana4-0-52-24-0-32-04-0-30-04-0-26-24-0-54-22-0-21-04-0-40-1
Jofra Archer4-0-76-02.3-0-33-03-1-13-14-0-25-34-0-30-14-0-36-04-0-32-2
Sandeep Sharma4-0-51-12-0-11-04-0-42-14-0-21-24-0-41-12.3-0-29-04-0-33-0
Nitish Rana1-0-9-01-0-9-0DNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Tushar Deshpande4-0-44-31-0-7-04-0-45-0DNP4-0-53-22-0-21-03-0-38-0
Riyan ParagDNB4-0-25-0DNBDNBDNB1-0-10-01-0-6-0
Wanindu HasarangaDNP3-0-34-14-0-35-44-0-36-1DNP3-0-33-04-0-38-1
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1-0-10-02-0-21-1DNP3-0-25-1DNP

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Scores
Aiden Markram15 (13)1 (4)28 (18)53 (38)47 (28)58 (31)6 (6)
Mitchell Marsh72 (36)52 (31)0 (1)61 (30)81 (48)DNP30 (25)
Nicholas Pooran75 (30)70 (26)44 (30)12 (6)87* (36)61 (34)8 (9)
Rishabh Pant0 (6)15 (15)2 (5)2 (6)DNB21 (18)63 (49)
David Miller27* (19)13* (7)19 (18)30 (19)4* (4)7 (11)0* (0)
Ayush Badoni4 (5)6 (6)41 (33)27 (14)DNB28* (20)22 (17)
Shardul Thakur0 (2)22* (8)3* (3)5* (2)DNBDNB6 (4)
Shahbaz Ahmed9 (8)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Ravi Bishnoi0 (2)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Digvesh Rathi0* (0)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Prince YadavDNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Manimaran SiddharthDNBDNPDNBDNPDNPDNPDNP
Abdul SamadDNP22* (8)27 (12)4 (2)6 (4)2* (3)20 (11)
Avesh KhanDNPDNB0* (0)2* (1)DNBDNBDNB
Akash DeepDNPDNPDNP0 (1)DNBDNBDNB
Final Figures
Shardul Thakur2-0-19-24-0-34-43-0-39-04-0-40-14-0-52-24-0-34-24-0-56-0
Manimaran Siddharth4-0-39-2DNP3-0-28-0DNPDNPDNPDNP
Digvesh Rathi4-0-31-24-0-40-14-0-30-24-0-21-14-0-33-14-0-30-14-0-23-1
Ravi Bishnoi4-0-53-24-0-42-13-0-43-04-0-40-14-0-47-14-0-36-23-0-18-2
Prince Yadav4-0-47-04-0-29-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Shahbaz Ahmed1.3-0-22-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Avesh KhanDNP4-0-45-13-0-30-04-0-40-14-0-45-14-0-32-13.3-0-32-1
Akash DeepDNPDNPDNP4-0-46-14-0-55-23-0-33-01-0-13-0
Aiden MarkramDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB1-0-15-04-0-25-1

Top Player Picks for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Riyan Parag (RR):

  • Riyan Parag has 319 runs at an average of 39.87 and a strike rate of 150.47 in ten innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.
  • Riyan Parag has done well against most LSG bowlers, albeit in a low sample size. There have been a few dismissals here and there, but that’s not big enough to draw any conclusion.
  • Riyan Parag has been dismissed twice against left-arm pacers in IPL 2025. However, LSG don’t have a left-arm speedster, and he can score big.
  • Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 8, 30, 26, 43*, & 37.

Sandeep Sharma (RR):

  • Sandeep Sharma is precisely the kind of bowler who will succeed in Jaipur. His medium pace and variations will be mighty effective here.
  • Sandeep Sharma has nine wickets at an average of 30.77 and a strike rate of 24.33 in ten innings in Jaipur. He also has a five-wicket haul here.
  • Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Nicholas Pooran and David Miller twice. Further, he has also bowled well against other LSG batters.
  • Sandeep Sharma will bowl in the death overs. Hence, the wicket-taking probability will increase massively.
  • Sandeep Sharma’s previous five figures: 0/33, 0/29, 1/41, 2/21, & 1/42.

Aiden Markram (LSG):

  • Aiden Markram knows how to adjust to the conditions and can succeed in Jaipur. He will open the innings and can weave a prudent knock.
  • Aiden Markram has been brilliant against spinners in IPL 2025, averaging 61 and striking at 132.60. So, he will be vital against Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.
  • Aiden Markram has done well against most RR bowlers. The sample size is low, but he doesn’t have major concerns.
  • Aiden Markram will have relatively easier conditions to bat with the new ball. He might go hard at the start and make a significant score from the top.
  • Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 6, 58, 47, 53, & 28.

Rishabh Pant (LSG):

  • Rishabh Pant had a slow start to IPL 2025 but showed decent signs in the previous game. He made a vital fifty on a relatively arduous deck.
  • Rishabh Pant has 143 runs at an average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 153.76 in four innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.
  • Rishabh Pant is among the better players of off-pace bowling. Since he will bat in the middle order, pacers will target him with slower ones. So, Pant can succeed against them.
  • Barring Sandeep Sharma, Pant has done well against all other RR bowlers. So, that is another positive going in his favour.
  • Rishabh Pant’s previous five scores: 63, 21, 2, 2, & 15.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

  • Shardul Thakur has a high chance of succeeding in Jaipur. He has a few slower ones that will stick into the surface and won’t be easy to hit. So, batters might lose their wickets.
  • Shardul Thakur will bowl in the death overs, increasing his wicket-taking possibilities. He can also contribute with the willow.
  • Shardul Thakur has three wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 16 in two innings in Jaipur.
  • Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 0/56, 2/34, 2/52, 1/40, & 0/39.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (RR):

  • Sanju Samson has 936 runs at an average of 37.44 and a strike rate of 135.26 in 32 innings in Jaipur. He also has eight fifties here.
  • Sanju Samson has done well against all LSG bowlers. Further, he also has a strong base to power slower ones over the boundary and will be crucial against Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan.
  • Sanju Samson has a 172.72 strike rate without dismissals against leg spinners in IPL 2025. He will be vital in countering Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi.
  • Sanju Samson’s previous five scores: 31*, 15, 41, 38, & 20.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 523 runs at an average of 37.35 and a strike rate of 150.72 in 15 innings in Jaipur. He also has three fifties and a century here.
  • Like Aiden Markram, Yashasvi Jaiswal will get slightly easier conditions to bat at the top. The new ball will give more opportunities to score runs, especially in the powerplay.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has a fine record against the main LSG bowlers. He should score big again.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has returned to form after a few low scores at the start of IPL 2025. Given his consistency, Jaiswal looks set to make another big score.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 51, 75, 6, 67, & 4.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

  • Nicholas Pooran has 105 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 140 in three innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.
  • Nicholas Pooran has been severe against both pace and spin. However, his best has come against spinners, against whom he has a strike rate of 272.46. So, he can counter Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.
  • Nicholas Pooran’s recent form has been marvellous. He is currently the leading run-scorer this season.
  • Nicholas Pooran’s previous five scores: 8, 61, 87*, 12, & 44.

RR vs LSG Player to Avoid

Ayush Badoni (LSG):

  • While Ayush Badoni is a quality batter, he might struggle against pacers in Jaipur. He doesn’t have the power game to thwack off-pace deliveries consistently.
  • Ayush Badoni has failed miserably every time he played in Jaipur. He has an abysmal average of 9 and a 90 strike rate in four innings in Jaipur.
  • Ayush Badoni will be up against bowlers Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande, who have lethal slower ones. They can bowl into the surface and restrict Badoni’s scoring areas.
  • Ayush Badoni’s last five scores: 22, 28*, 30, 41, & 6.

Grand League Team for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage. Their batting looks more equipped to adapt to the conditions in Jaipur. Expect RR to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

