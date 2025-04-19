RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 36 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their last games.
RR lost their last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the super over. They were cruising in the chase before they lost the plot in the final few overs and performed poorly in the one-off over to register another defeat.
LSG lost against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous fixture. They had their moments in the game, but couldn’t capitalise on them to let the game slip away.
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi
Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi
RR vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
Only one game has been played in Jaipur in IPL 2025, and the wicket was slow. Usually, the pitches in Jaipur have always been low and slow, and expect another similar track. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting total.
Impact of conditions on the match:
Since 2024, the pacers have enjoyed more success than spinners in Jaipur. So, try picking more speedsters.
Since 2024, the pacers have averaged better in the first innings (34.35) than in the second innings (43.40). So, pick more fast bowlers from the team that bowls first.
Fast bowlers who bowl with variations will be more effective. So, we can avoid pacers who bowl out-and-out fast.
Similarly, we can pick batters who can adjust according to the conditions rather than adopting a gung-ho approach. The batting won’t be too easy.
A temperature of around 39°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has 523 runs at an average of 37.35 and a strike rate of 150.72 in 15 innings in Jaipur. He also has three fifties and a century here.
Like Aiden Markram, Yashasvi Jaiswal will get slightly easier conditions to bat at the top. The new ball will give more opportunities to score runs, especially in the powerplay.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has a fine record against the main LSG bowlers. He should score big again.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has returned to form after a few low scores at the start of IPL 2025. Given his consistency, Jaiswal looks set to make another big score.
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 51, 75, 6, 67, & 4.
Nicholas Pooran (LSG):
Nicholas Pooran has 105 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 140 in three innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.
Nicholas Pooran has been severe against both pace and spin. However, his best has come against spinners, against whom he has a strike rate of 272.46. So, he can counter Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.
Nicholas Pooran’s recent form has been marvellous. He is currently the leading run-scorer this season.
Nicholas Pooran’s previous five scores: 8, 61, 87*, 12, & 44.
RR vs LSG Player to Avoid
Ayush Badoni (LSG):
While Ayush Badoni is a quality batter, he might struggle against pacers in Jaipur. He doesn’t have the power game to thwack off-pace deliveries consistently.
Ayush Badoni has failed miserably every time he played in Jaipur. He has an abysmal average of 9 and a 90 strike rate in four innings in Jaipur.
Ayush Badoni will be up against bowlers Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande, who have lethal slower ones. They can bowl into the surface and restrict Badoni’s scoring areas.
Ayush Badoni’s last five scores: 22, 28*, 30, 41, & 6.
Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage. Their batting looks more equipped to adapt to the conditions in Jaipur. Expect RR to win.