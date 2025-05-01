News
RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians have the momentum and more quality players, so MI should win the contest.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: May 1, 2025

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 50 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians have the momentum and more quality players, so MI should win the contest.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous game.

RR defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in their last fixture. Vaibhav Suryavanshi wreaked havoc with a scintillating century and made a mockery of a big 210-run chase.

Meanwhile, MI defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs. They posted a massive first-innings total in the first innings and bowled really well to restrict LSG well short of the target.

RR vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Yudhvir Singh Charak

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma

Impact Player: Jasprit Bumrah

RR vs MI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Jaipur have been nice for batting this season, and expect another batting-friendly surface. However, spinners will get some assistance in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • The pacers haven’t had enough assistance with the new ball in Jaipur. So, pick more speedsters who bowl in the middle and death overs.
  • Spinners have done better in the first innings here. So, pick more spinners from the team that bowls first.
  • Pick more top-order batters from both sides. The batting will be easier with the new ball.

A temperature of around 36°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores
Yashasvi Jaiswal1 (5)29 (24)4 (3)67 (45)6 (7)75 (47)51 (37)74 (52)49 (19)70* (40)
Sanju Samson66 (37)13 (11)20 (16)38 (26)41 (28)15 (19)31* (19)DNPDNPDNP
Riyan Parag4 (2)25 (15)37 (28)43* (25)26 (14)30 (22)8 (11)39 (26)22 (10)32* (15)
Nitish Rana11 (8)8 (9)81 (36)12 (7)1 (3)4* (1)51 (28)8 (7)28 (22)4 (2)
Dhruv Jurel70 (35)33 (28)3 (7)13* (5)5 (4)35* (23)26 (17)6* (5)47 (34)DNB
Shimron Hetmyer42 (23)7 (8)19 (16)20 (12)52 (32)9 (8)15* (9)12 (7)11 (8)DNB
Shubham Dubey34* (11)9 (12)DNPDNP1 (3)DNPDNB3* (3)12 (7)DNP
Jofra Archer1 (1)16 (7)0 (2)DNB4 (4)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)DNB
Maheesh TheekshanaDNB1* (1)2* (4)DNB5 (13)DNBDNBDNBDNPDNB
Tushar DeshpandeDNB2* (1)1* (2)DNP3 (3)DNBDNBDNB1* (2)DNP
Sandeep SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNB6* (5)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Fazalhaq FarooqiDNBDNPDNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNP2* (2)DNP
Wanindu HasarangaDNP4 (4)4 (5)DNBDNPDNBDNBDNB1 (3)DNB
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1 (1)DNBDNPDNBDNPDNPDNPDNP
Vaibhav SuryavanshiDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP34 (20)16 (12)101 (38)
Final Figures
Fazalhaq Farooqi3-0-49-0DNPDNPDNP4-0-38-0DNPDNPDNP3-0-30-0DNP
Maheesh Theekshana4-0-52-24-0-32-04-0-30-04-0-26-24-0-54-22-0-21-04-0-40-14-0-32-0DNP4-0-35-2
Jofra Archer4-0-76-02.3-0-33-03-1-13-14-0-25-34-0-30-14-0-36-04-0-32-24-0-32-14-0-33-14-0-49-1
Sandeep Sharma4-0-51-12-0-11-04-0-42-14-0-21-24-0-41-12.3-0-29-04-0-33-04-0-55-14-0-45-24-0-33-1
Nitish Rana1-0-9-01-0-9-0DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Tushar Deshpande4-0-44-31-0-7-04-0-45-0DNP4-0-53-22-0-21-03-0-38-04-0-26-12-0-36-0DNP
Riyan ParagDNB4-0-25-0DNBDNBDNB1-0-10-01-0-6-0DNB3-0-30-01-0-14-0
Wanindu HasarangaDNP3-0-34-14-0-35-44-0-36-1DNP3-0-33-04-0-38-14-0-31-24-0-30-14-0-39-0
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1-0-10-02-0-21-1DNP3-0-25-1DNPDNPDNPDNP
Yudhvir SinghDNPDNPDNP2-0-20-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-38-0

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Scores
Rohit Sharma0 (4)8 (4)13 (12)DNP17 (9)18 (12)26 (16)76* (45)70 (46)12 (5)
Ryan Rickelton13 (7)6 (9)62* (41)10 (5)17 (10)41 (25)31 (23)24 (19)11 (8)58 (32)
Will Jacks11 (7)DNP16 (17)5 (7)22 (18)1* (1)36 (26)DNB22 (19)29 (21)
Suryakumar Yadav29 (26)48 (28)27* (9)67 (43)28 (26)40 (28)26 (15)68* (30)40* (19)54 (28)
Tilak Varma31 (25)39 (36)DNB25 (23)56 (29)59 (33)21 (17)DNB2* (2)6 (5)
Robin Minz3 (9)3 (6)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Naman Dhir17 (12)18* (11)DNB46 (24)11 (6)38* (17)0 (3)DNBDNB25* (11)
Mitchell Santner11 (13)18* (9)DNB2* (2)8 (4)DNB0* (1)DNBDNBDNP
Deepak Chahar28 (15)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)DNBDNBDNBDNB1* (1)
Trent Boult1 (2)DNBDNBDNB1* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Satyanarayana Raju1* (1)DNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Vignesh PuthurDNBDNPDNBDNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNBDNP
Hardik PandyaDNP11 (17)DNB28* (16)42 (15)2 (4)21 (9)DNBDNB5 (7)
Mujeeb Ur RahmanDNPDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Corbin BoschDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP20 (10)
Final Figures
Trent Boult3-0-27-04-0-34-14-0-23-13-0-28-14-0-57-22-0-21-04-0-29-14-0-43-04-0-26-44-0-20-3
Deepak Chahar2-0-18-14-0-39-12-0-19-22-0-23-02-0-29-03-0-24-14-0-47-04-0-32-14-0-12-23-0-38-0
Satyanarayana Raju1-0-13-03-0-40-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mitchell Santner2.1-0-24-03-0-25-03.2-0-17-14-0-46-04-0-40-04-0-43-21-0-8-03-0-14-14-0-19-0DNP
Will Jacks4-0-32-1DNPDNBDNP1-0-10-0DNB3-0-14-21-0-4-0DNB2-0-18-2
Vignesh Puthur4-0-32-3DNP2-0-21-14-0-31-11-0-10-1DNPDNPDNP1-0-15-0DNP
Naman Dhir3-0-12-0DNBDNBDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Hardik PandyaDNP4-0-29-22-0-10-14-0-36-54-0-45-22-0-21-04-0-42-12-0-13-03-0-31-11-0-10-0
Mujeeb Ur RahmanDNP2-0-28-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Ashwani KumarDNPDNP3-0-24-43-0-39-1DNPDNPDNP2-0-42-1DNPDNP
Jasprit BumrahDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-29-04-0-44-14-0-21-14-0-25-24-0-39-14-0-22-4
Karn SharmaDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-36-3DNBDNPDNP2-0-25-0
Corbin BoschDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-26-1

Top Player Picks for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR):

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi will open the innings and get nice batting conditions. The new ball hasn’t moved much, and Vaibhav can maximise the powerplay.
  • He looked good in both matches in Jaipur. Earlier, Vaibhav scored 34 runs on his debut at the same venue before cracking a century in the last game.
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi has a 169.23 strike rate with one dismissal against spinners this season. Since MI don’t have a quality spin attack, he can be quite dangerous, even against slow bowlers.
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s scores this season: 101, 16, & 34.

Riyan Parag (RR):

  • Riyan Parag has 390 runs at an average of 43.33 and a 154.15 strike rate in 12 innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.
  • Riyan Parag has an average of 28.20 and a strike rate of 178.48 against pacers in IPL 2025. Since speedsters won’t have enough assistance here, Parag can go hard after a relatively strong MI’s pace attack.
  • Riyan Parag has never been out against Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. His only dismissal against any MI bowler is against Trent Boult, who has removed him once.
  • Riyan Parag has been dismissed twice in 25 balls against left-arm orthodox bowlers this season. However, Mitchell Santner didn’t play in the last game due to an injury and might sit out again. That should help him tackle MI’s spinners well.
  • Riyan Parag’s bowling value also increases in Jaipur. He will get some assistance and can bowl a few overs.
  • Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 32*, 22, 39, 8, & 30.

Jofra Archer (RR):

  • Jofra Archer has 14 wickets at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 23.57 in 14 innings in Jaipur.
  • Jofra Archer has done better against RHBs this season, averaging 33.50 compared to 39.50 against LHBs. MI will have as many as five RHBs in the top seven, and Archer can trouble them.
  • Jofra Archer has done well against several MI batters. He has dismissed Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya thrice.
  • Jofra Archer’s previous five figures: 1/49, 1/33, 1/32, 2/32, & 0/36.

Rohit Sharma (MI):

  • Rohit Sharma has 143 runs at an average of 15.88 and a 102.14 strike rate in nine innings in Jaipur.
  • Rohit Sharma will open the innings and will get the best conditions. The new ball won’t move significantly, and Rohit has been adept against pacers this season.
  • However, he doesn’t have a good record in Jaipur and has a few negative matchups in this game. Sandeep Sharma dismissed him five times, while Archer removed him thrice. So, we can drop him in the grand league.
  • Rohit Sharma has a strike rate of 159.37 in the powerplay this year. So, he can maximise the field restrictions if he survives Archer early on.
  • Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 12, 70, 76*, 26, & 18.

Trent Boult (RR):

  • Trent Boult knows this venue better than any other MI bowler. He was with the Rajasthan Royals in the previous cycle and has played ample cricket in Jaipur.
  • Trent Boult has eight wickets at an average of 29.37 and a 22.50 strike rate in nine innings in Jaipur.
  • Trent Boult has been bowling more overs at the back end of the innings this season and has done well. That will increase his probability of taking wickets since batters will go after him.
  • Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 3/20, 4/26, 0/43, 1/29, & 0/21.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 RR vs MI Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has been among the most consistent batters this year. He started slow but has found his rhythm and scored runs almost every game.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 667 runs at an average of 44.46 and a strike rate of 151.93 in 17 innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties and a century here.
  • Like other openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal will also get nice batting conditions to bat early on. MI’s powerplay bowling has blown hot and cold, and Jaiswal can put them under pressure.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has a few dismissals against MI pacers, but the sample size is too low to conclude anything.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has an average of 66 and a 132 strike rate against spinners this season. Since MI’s spin attack is not potent, Jaiswal should handle them easily on a relatively helpful deck.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 70*, 49, 74, 51, & 75.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

  • Suryakumar Yadav has 178 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 139.06 in four innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.
  • Suryakumar Yadav has been among the most consistent batters this season. He has scored 25+ runs in every game in IPL 2025.
  • Suryakumar Yadav has two negative matchups against Sandeep Sharma, who has dismissed him four times, and Jofra Archer, who has removed him thrice. However, he has done well against all other RR bowlers.
  • Suryakumar Yadav has an average of 120.50 and a 173.38 strike rate against spinners this season. So, while the deck will suit slow bowlers, he should counter them easily. He has a magnificent record against Wanindu Hasaranga, striking at 185 with one dismissal, and Maheesh Theekshana, striking 155.17 with no dismissal.
  • Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 54, 40*, 68*, 26, & 40.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

  • Hardik Pandya has 76 runs at an average of 25.33 and a 180.95 strike rate in four innings in Jaipur. He also has three wickets at 33 runs apiece in four innings here.
  • Barring Jofra Archer, Hardik Pandya has done well against all other RR bowlers. There have been a few dismissals, but the sample size is not too big.
  • Hardik Pandya has done better against LHBs this season, averaging 15.50. RR will have as many as five southpaws in the top seven, increasing his bowling value.
  • Hardik Pandya has dismissed Nitish Rana twice, while removing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer once each.
  • Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 5, 21, 2, 42, & 28*. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/10, 1/31, 0/13, 1/42, & 0/21.

RR vs MI Player to Avoid

Shimron Hetmyer (RR):

  • While Shimron Hetmyer has done well in patches this year, he might not succeed against MI. Mumbai Indians have several quality death-over bowlers who have done well this season and can restrict Hetmyer’s scoring areas.
  • Shimron Hetmyer has a poor record in Jaipur. He has 124 runs at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 122.77 in 12 innings at this venue.
  • Shimron Hetmyer has several negative matchups in this game. Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed him four times, while Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Hardik Pandya have removed him once each.
  • Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 11, 12, 15*, 9, & 52.

Grand League Team for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage, but Mumbai Indians are strong. MI have the momentum and more quality players. Expect MI to win.

