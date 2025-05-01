RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 50 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous game.

RR defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in their last fixture. Vaibhav Suryavanshi wreaked havoc with a scintillating century and made a mockery of a big 210-run chase.

Meanwhile, MI defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs. They posted a massive first-innings total in the first innings and bowled really well to restrict LSG well short of the target.

RR vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Yudhvir Singh Charak

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma

Impact Player: Jasprit Bumrah

RR vs MI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Jaipur have been nice for batting this season, and expect another batting-friendly surface. However, spinners will get some assistance in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

The pacers haven’t had enough assistance with the new ball in Jaipur. So, pick more speedsters who bowl in the middle and death overs.

Spinners have done better in the first innings here. So, pick more spinners from the team that bowls first.

Pick more top-order batters from both sides. The batting will be easier with the new ball.

A temperature of around 36°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (5) 29 (24) 4 (3) 67 (45) 6 (7) 75 (47) 51 (37) 74 (52) 49 (19) 70* (40) Sanju Samson 66 (37) 13 (11) 20 (16) 38 (26) 41 (28) 15 (19) 31* (19) DNP DNP DNP Riyan Parag 4 (2) 25 (15) 37 (28) 43* (25) 26 (14) 30 (22) 8 (11) 39 (26) 22 (10) 32* (15) Nitish Rana 11 (8) 8 (9) 81 (36) 12 (7) 1 (3) 4* (1) 51 (28) 8 (7) 28 (22) 4 (2) Dhruv Jurel 70 (35) 33 (28) 3 (7) 13* (5) 5 (4) 35* (23) 26 (17) 6* (5) 47 (34) DNB Shimron Hetmyer 42 (23) 7 (8) 19 (16) 20 (12) 52 (32) 9 (8) 15* (9) 12 (7) 11 (8) DNB Shubham Dubey 34* (11) 9 (12) DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNB 3* (3) 12 (7) DNP Jofra Archer 1 (1) 16 (7) 0 (2) DNB 4 (4) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB Maheesh Theekshana DNB 1* (1) 2* (4) DNB 5 (13) DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB Tushar Deshpande DNB 2* (1) 1* (2) DNP 3 (3) DNB DNB DNB 1* (2) DNP Sandeep Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB 6* (5) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Fazalhaq Farooqi DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP 2* (2) DNP Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 4 (4) 4 (5) DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB 1 (3) DNB Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1 (1) DNB DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Vaibhav Suryavanshi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 34 (20) 16 (12) 101 (38) Final Figures Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-49-0 DNP DNP DNP 4-0-38-0 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-30-0 DNP Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-52-2 4-0-32-0 4-0-30-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-54-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-35-2 Jofra Archer 4-0-76-0 2.3-0-33-0 3-1-13-1 4-0-25-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-36-0 4-0-32-2 4-0-32-1 4-0-33-1 4-0-49-1 Sandeep Sharma 4-0-51-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-42-1 4-0-21-2 4-0-41-1 2.3-0-29-0 4-0-33-0 4-0-55-1 4-0-45-2 4-0-33-1 Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0 1-0-9-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Tushar Deshpande 4-0-44-3 1-0-7-0 4-0-45-0 DNP 4-0-53-2 2-0-21-0 3-0-38-0 4-0-26-1 2-0-36-0 DNP Riyan Parag DNB 4-0-25-0 DNB DNB DNB 1-0-10-0 1-0-6-0 DNB 3-0-30-0 1-0-14-0 Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 3-0-34-1 4-0-35-4 4-0-36-1 DNP 3-0-33-0 4-0-38-1 4-0-31-2 4-0-30-1 4-0-39-0 Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1-0-10-0 2-0-21-1 DNP 3-0-25-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP Yudhvir Singh DNP DNP DNP 2-0-20-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-38-0

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Scores Rohit Sharma 0 (4) 8 (4) 13 (12) DNP 17 (9) 18 (12) 26 (16) 76* (45) 70 (46) 12 (5) Ryan Rickelton 13 (7) 6 (9) 62* (41) 10 (5) 17 (10) 41 (25) 31 (23) 24 (19) 11 (8) 58 (32) Will Jacks 11 (7) DNP 16 (17) 5 (7) 22 (18) 1* (1) 36 (26) DNB 22 (19) 29 (21) Suryakumar Yadav 29 (26) 48 (28) 27* (9) 67 (43) 28 (26) 40 (28) 26 (15) 68* (30) 40* (19) 54 (28) Tilak Varma 31 (25) 39 (36) DNB 25 (23) 56 (29) 59 (33) 21 (17) DNB 2* (2) 6 (5) Robin Minz 3 (9) 3 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Naman Dhir 17 (12) 18* (11) DNB 46 (24) 11 (6) 38* (17) 0 (3) DNB DNB 25* (11) Mitchell Santner 11 (13) 18* (9) DNB 2* (2) 8 (4) DNB 0* (1) DNB DNB DNP Deepak Chahar 28 (15) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) Trent Boult 1 (2) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Satyanarayana Raju 1* (1) DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Vignesh Puthur DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP Hardik Pandya DNP 11 (17) DNB 28* (16) 42 (15) 2 (4) 21 (9) DNB DNB 5 (7) Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Corbin Bosch DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 20 (10) Final Figures Trent Boult 3-0-27-0 4-0-34-1 4-0-23-1 3-0-28-1 4-0-57-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-29-1 4-0-43-0 4-0-26-4 4-0-20-3 Deepak Chahar 2-0-18-1 4-0-39-1 2-0-19-2 2-0-23-0 2-0-29-0 3-0-24-1 4-0-47-0 4-0-32-1 4-0-12-2 3-0-38-0 Satyanarayana Raju 1-0-13-0 3-0-40-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mitchell Santner 2.1-0-24-0 3-0-25-0 3.2-0-17-1 4-0-46-0 4-0-40-0 4-0-43-2 1-0-8-0 3-0-14-1 4-0-19-0 DNP Will Jacks 4-0-32-1 DNP DNB DNP 1-0-10-0 DNB 3-0-14-2 1-0-4-0 DNB 2-0-18-2 Vignesh Puthur 4-0-32-3 DNP 2-0-21-1 4-0-31-1 1-0-10-1 DNP DNP DNP 1-0-15-0 DNP Naman Dhir 3-0-12-0 DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 4-0-29-2 2-0-10-1 4-0-36-5 4-0-45-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-13-0 3-0-31-1 1-0-10-0 Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP 2-0-28-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ashwani Kumar DNP DNP 3-0-24-4 3-0-39-1 DNP DNP DNP 2-0-42-1 DNP DNP Jasprit Bumrah DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-29-0 4-0-44-1 4-0-21-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-39-1 4-0-22-4 Karn Sharma DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-36-3 DNB DNP DNP 2-0-25-0 Corbin Bosch DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-26-1

Top Player Picks for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR):

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will open the innings and get nice batting conditions. The new ball hasn’t moved much, and Vaibhav can maximise the powerplay.

He looked good in both matches in Jaipur. Earlier, Vaibhav scored 34 runs on his debut at the same venue before cracking a century in the last game.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has a 169.23 strike rate with one dismissal against spinners this season. Since MI don’t have a quality spin attack, he can be quite dangerous, even against slow bowlers.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s scores this season: 101, 16, & 34.

Riyan Parag (RR):

Riyan Parag has 390 runs at an average of 43.33 and a 154.15 strike rate in 12 innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.

Riyan Parag has an average of 28.20 and a strike rate of 178.48 against pacers in IPL 2025. Since speedsters won’t have enough assistance here, Parag can go hard after a relatively strong MI’s pace attack.

Riyan Parag has never been out against Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. His only dismissal against any MI bowler is against Trent Boult, who has removed him once.

Riyan Parag has been dismissed twice in 25 balls against left-arm orthodox bowlers this season. However, Mitchell Santner didn’t play in the last game due to an injury and might sit out again. That should help him tackle MI’s spinners well.

Riyan Parag’s bowling value also increases in Jaipur. He will get some assistance and can bowl a few overs.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 32*, 22, 39, 8, & 30.

Jofra Archer (RR):

Jofra Archer has 14 wickets at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 23.57 in 14 innings in Jaipur.

Jofra Archer has done better against RHBs this season, averaging 33.50 compared to 39.50 against LHBs. MI will have as many as five RHBs in the top seven, and Archer can trouble them.

Jofra Archer has done well against several MI batters. He has dismissed Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya thrice.

Jofra Archer’s previous five figures: 1/49, 1/33, 1/32, 2/32, & 0/36.

Rohit Sharma (MI):

Rohit Sharma has 143 runs at an average of 15.88 and a 102.14 strike rate in nine innings in Jaipur.

Rohit Sharma will open the innings and will get the best conditions. The new ball won’t move significantly, and Rohit has been adept against pacers this season.

However, he doesn’t have a good record in Jaipur and has a few negative matchups in this game. Sandeep Sharma dismissed him five times, while Archer removed him thrice. So, we can drop him in the grand league.

Rohit Sharma has a strike rate of 159.37 in the powerplay this year. So, he can maximise the field restrictions if he survives Archer early on.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 12, 70, 76*, 26, & 18.

Trent Boult (RR):

Trent Boult knows this venue better than any other MI bowler. He was with the Rajasthan Royals in the previous cycle and has played ample cricket in Jaipur.

Trent Boult has eight wickets at an average of 29.37 and a 22.50 strike rate in nine innings in Jaipur.

Trent Boult has been bowling more overs at the back end of the innings this season and has done well. That will increase his probability of taking wickets since batters will go after him.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 3/20, 4/26, 0/43, 1/29, & 0/21.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 RR vs MI Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been among the most consistent batters this year. He started slow but has found his rhythm and scored runs almost every game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 667 runs at an average of 44.46 and a strike rate of 151.93 in 17 innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties and a century here.

Like other openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal will also get nice batting conditions to bat early on. MI’s powerplay bowling has blown hot and cold, and Jaiswal can put them under pressure.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has a few dismissals against MI pacers, but the sample size is too low to conclude anything.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has an average of 66 and a 132 strike rate against spinners this season. Since MI’s spin attack is not potent, Jaiswal should handle them easily on a relatively helpful deck.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 70*, 49, 74, 51, & 75.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

Suryakumar Yadav has 178 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 139.06 in four innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.

Suryakumar Yadav has been among the most consistent batters this season. He has scored 25+ runs in every game in IPL 2025.

Suryakumar Yadav has two negative matchups against Sandeep Sharma, who has dismissed him four times, and Jofra Archer, who has removed him thrice. However, he has done well against all other RR bowlers.

Suryakumar Yadav has an average of 120.50 and a 173.38 strike rate against spinners this season. So, while the deck will suit slow bowlers, he should counter them easily. He has a magnificent record against Wanindu Hasaranga, striking at 185 with one dismissal, and Maheesh Theekshana, striking 155.17 with no dismissal.

Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 54, 40*, 68*, 26, & 40.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

Hardik Pandya has 76 runs at an average of 25.33 and a 180.95 strike rate in four innings in Jaipur. He also has three wickets at 33 runs apiece in four innings here.

Barring Jofra Archer, Hardik Pandya has done well against all other RR bowlers. There have been a few dismissals, but the sample size is not too big.

Hardik Pandya has done better against LHBs this season, averaging 15.50. RR will have as many as five southpaws in the top seven, increasing his bowling value.

Hardik Pandya has dismissed Nitish Rana twice, while removing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer once each.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 5, 21, 2, 42, & 28*. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/10, 1/31, 0/13, 1/42, & 0/21.

RR vs MI Player to Avoid

Shimron Hetmyer (RR):

While Shimron Hetmyer has done well in patches this year, he might not succeed against MI. Mumbai Indians have several quality death-over bowlers who have done well this season and can restrict Hetmyer’s scoring areas.

Shimron Hetmyer has a poor record in Jaipur. He has 124 runs at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 122.77 in 12 innings at this venue.

Shimron Hetmyer has several negative matchups in this game. Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed him four times, while Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Hardik Pandya have removed him once each.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 11, 12, 15*, 9, & 52.

Grand League Team for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage, but Mumbai Indians are strong. MI have the momentum and more quality players. Expect MI to win.

