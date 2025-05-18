RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While RR lost their last game, PBKS’ previous fixture was called off midway.

RR lost their last encounter by one run against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They conceded 206/4 in the first innings and batted well during the chase, but fell short in the end.

Meanwhile, PBKS’ previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC) was suspended midway due to tensions between India and Pakistan. They were going really well in the first innings but were unfortunate not to get a full game.

RR vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Impact Player: Kwena Maphaka

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

RR vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Jaipur this season have been high-scoring, and expect another nice batting deck for this game. However, spinners might get some assistance later on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting score.

Impact of conditions on the match:

The pacers haven’t had enough assistance here, and swing won’t be pronounced since it’s a day game. So, pick more speedsters who bowl in the middle and death overs.

Spinners will get more help in the second innings. So, pick spinners from the team that bowls second.

Overall, pick more batters than bowlers since batters have enjoyed playing here.

A temperature of around 41°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (5) 29 (24) 4 (3) 67 (45) 6 (7) 75 (47) 51 (37) 74 (52) 49 (19) 70* (40) 13 (6) 34 (21) Sanju Samson 66 (37) 13 (11) 20 (16) 38 (26) 41 (28) 15 (19) 31* (19) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Riyan Parag 4 (2) 25 (15) 37 (28) 43* (25) 26 (14) 30 (22) 8 (11) 39 (26) 22 (10) 32* (15) 16 (8) 95 (45) Nitish Rana 11 (8) 8 (9) 81 (36) 12 (7) 1 (3) 4* (1) 51 (28) 8 (7) 28 (22) 4 (2) 9 (11) DNP Dhruv Jurel 70 (35) 33 (28) 3 (7) 13* (5) 5 (4) 35* (23) 26 (17) 6* (5) 47 (34) DNB 11 (11) 0 (1) Shimron Hetmyer 42 (23) 7 (8) 19 (16) 20 (12) 52 (32) 9 (8) 15* (9) 12 (7) 11 (8) DNB 0 (1) 29 (23) Shubham Dubey 34* (11) 9 (12) DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNB 3* (3) 12 (7) DNP 15 (9) 25* (14) Jofra Archer 1 (1) 16 (7) 0 (2) DNB 4 (4) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB 30 (27) 12 (8) Maheesh Theekshana DNB 1* (1) 2* (4) DNB 5 (13) DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB 2 (9) DNB Tushar Deshpande DNB 2* (1) 1* (2) DNP 3 (3) DNB DNB DNB 1* (2) DNP DNP DNP Sandeep Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB 6* (5) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP Fazalhaq Farooqi DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP 2* (2) DNP DNB DNP Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 4 (4) 4 (5) DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB 1 (3) DNB DNP 0 (2) Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1 (1) DNB DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP 2 (4) DNP Vaibhav Suryavanshi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 34 (20) 16 (12) 101 (38) 0 (2) 4 (2) Akash Madhwal DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4* (9) DNB Kunal Singh Rathore DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0 (5)

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-49-0 DNP DNP DNP 4-0-38-0 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-30-0 DNP 4-0-54-0 DNP Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-52-2 4-0-32-0 4-0-30-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-54-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-35-2 4-0-47-1 4-0-41-1 Jofra Archer 4-0-76-0 2.3-0-33-0 3-1-13-1 4-0-25-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-36-0 4-0-32-2 4-0-32-1 4-0-33-1 4-0-49-1 4-0-42-0 4-0-30-1 Sandeep Sharma 4-0-51-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-42-1 4-0-21-2 4-0-41-1 2.3-0-29-0 4-0-33-0 4-0-55-1 4-0-45-2 4-0-33-1 DNP DNP Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0 1-0-9-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP Tushar Deshpande 4-0-44-3 1-0-7-0 4-0-45-0 DNP 4-0-53-2 2-0-21-0 3-0-38-0 4-0-26-1 2-0-36-0 DNP DNP DNP Riyan Parag DNB 4-0-25-0 DNB DNB DNB 1-0-10-0 1-0-6-0 DNB 3-0-30-0 1-0-14-0 2-0-12-1 3-0-21-1 Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 3-0-34-1 4-0-35-4 4-0-36-1 DNP 3-0-33-0 4-0-38-1 4-0-31-2 4-0-30-1 4-0-39-0 DNP 4-0-35-0 Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1-0-10-0 2-0-21-1 DNP 3-0-25-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-22-0 DNP Yudhvir Singh DNP DNP DNP 2-0-20-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-38-0 DNP 2-0-26-1 Akash Madhwal DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-0 3-0-50-0

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 Priyansh Arya 47 (23) 8 (9) 0 (1) 103 (42) 36 (13) 22 (12) 16 (11) 22 (15) 69 (35) 23 (15) 1 (4) Prabhsimran Singh 5 (8) 69 (34) 17 (16) 0 (2) 42 (23) 30 (15) 13 (9) 33 (17) 83 (49) 54 (36) 91 (48) Shreyas Iyer 97* (42) 52* (30) 10 (5) 9 (7) 82 (36) 0 (2) 7 (10) 6 (10) 25* (16) 72 (41) 45 (25) Azmatullah Omarzai 16 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) DNB 30 (21) 1 (2) 3 (7) 7 (10) DNP DNP 7 (8) DNP DNP Marcus Stoinis 20 (15) DNB 1 (7) 4 (7) 34 (11) DNP 7* (2) 1 (2) DNP DNP 15* (5) Shashank Singh 44 (16) DNB 10* (13) 52* (36) 2 (3) 18 (17) 1 (5) 31* (33) DNB 23 (12) 33* (15) Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB 2 (4) DNP DNP 4 (4) DNP DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP Marco Jansen DNB DNB 3 (6) 34* (19) 5* (5) 1 (2) DNB 25* (20) 3 (7) 4* (2) DNB Arshdeep Singh DNB DNB 1 (5) DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Yuzvendra Chahal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijaykumar Vyshak DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB Nehal Wadhera DNP 43* (25) 62 (41) 9 (7) 27 (22) 10 (9) 33* (19) 5 (6) DNB 5 (3) 16 (9) Josh Inglis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2 (6) 14 (17) 29 (17) 11* (6) 6 (6) 30 (14) Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 11 (15) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 Arshdeep Singh 4-0-36-2 4-0-43-3 4-0-35-1 4-0-39-1 4-0-37-1 3-1-11-1 3-0-23-2 3-0-26-1 DNB 3.2-0-25-2 4-0-16-3 Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 4-0-39-1 4-0-33-2 Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1 4-0-28-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-48-0 2-0-39-0 3.1-0-17-3 3-0-10-2 3-0-20-0 1-0-6-0 4-0-30-2 4-0-31-1 Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-1 3-0-22-1 1-0-6-0 2-0-11-1 3-0-40-0 2-0-5-1 DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP Marcus Stoinis 2-0-31-0 2-0-15-0 4-0-48-0 1-0-10-0 0.4-0-6-0 DNP DNB 1-0-13-0 DNP DNP 1-0-17-0 Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-34-0 4-0-36-1 3-0-32-0 1-0-9-0 4-0-56-1 4-0-28-4 3-0-11-2 4-0-36-1 DNB 3-0-32-4 4-0-50-1 Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-49-0 Lockie Ferguson DNP 3-0-26-1 4-0-37-2 4-0-40-2 0.2-0-1-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Yash Thakur DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-1 2.3-0-40-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Shashank Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-27-0 DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-30-1 3-0-26-1 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP Harpreet Brar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-2 4-0-27-1 DNB 2-0-21-1 DNP Nehal Wadhera DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0.5-0-9-0 DNB DNB DNB Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP 3-0-40-0 DNP

Top Player Picks for RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR):

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has 135 runs at an average of 45 and a 225 in three innings in Jaipur. He also has a century here.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will open the innings and get the nicest conditions to bat. The movement will be minimal, and he can exploit the powerplay.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has an average of 27.75 and a 231.25 strike rate against pacers in the powerplay this season. He can take on PBKS’ speedsters on a good batting surface.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s last five scores: 4, 0, 101, 16, & 34.

Riyan Parag (RR):

Riyan Parag has 406 runs at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 155.55 in 13 innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.

Riyan Parag has done well against all PBKS bowlers. Barring Arshdeep Singh, no other player has dismissed him. Even against Arshdeep, Parag has a strike rate of 157.14.

Riyan Parag has an average of 61 and a 159.13 strike rate against spinners this season. He will bat in the middle order and face ample spin overs. Hence, he will be RR’s best bet against PBKS spinners.

Riyan Parag has been in good touch this season. While big scores haven’t come as consistently as he would have liked, Parag has had starts in almost every game.

Riyan Parag’s previous five scores: 95, 16, 32*, 22, & 39.

Wanindu Hasaranga (RR):

Wanindu Hasaranga has two wickets at an average of 51.50 in three innings in Jaipur.

Wanindu Hasaranga might get some assistance off the deck. He can extract some turn and trouble the PBKS batters.

Wanindu Hasaranga can also be promoted in the batting unit. While his batting hasn’t been impressive, he can score a few on a nice batting track.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s last five scores: 0/35, 0/39, 1/30, 2/31, & 1/38.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):

Prabhsimran Singh has 90 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 132.35 in three innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings and get the nicest batting conditions. He can struggle against the moving ball, but since the movement will be minimal, Prabhsimran can thrive.

Prabhsimran Singh has an average of 50.66 and a 168.88 strike rate against pacers this season. RR’s pace attack will be depleted due to Archer’s absence, and Prabhsimran can wreak havoc.

Prabhsimran Singh’s recent form has been marvellous. He has scored runs in most games and will get an ideal surface to bat on in Jaipur.

Prabhsimran Singh’s previous five scores: 91, 54, 83, 33, & 13.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS):

Like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya will also open the innings and get the nicest batting conditions. He will get value for his shots and should make a substantial score.

Priyansh Arya will open the innings. RR’s only quality new-ball pacer, Jofra Archer, won’t be available. That will make the role easier for Priyansh.

Priyansh Arya has an average of 39.57 and a 205.18 strike rate against pacers this season. Since RR’s pace attack is depleted, Priyansh should enjoy playing against them.

Priyansh Arya’s last five scores: 1, 23, 69, 22, & 16.

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS):

Yuzvendra Chahal has 22 wickets at an average of 19.90 and a 15.45 strike rate in 16 innings in Jaipur. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.

Yuzvendra Chahal was with the Rajasthan Royals in the previous cycle. Hence, he has ample experience playing in Jaipur and will have the upper hand.

Spinners will get some assistance in the middle overs. Yuzvendra Chahal has been bowling well in the second half and should enjoy bowling against a shaky RR batting lineup.

Yuzvendra Chahal has an average of 13.90 against RHBs this season. RR have an RHB-heavy batting unit, and Chahal can exploit it.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s previous five figures: 1/50, 4/32, 1/36, 2/11, & 4/28.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 RR vs PBKS Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 680 runs at an average of 42.50 and a 152.80 strike rate in 18 innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties and a century here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings. The new ball won’t move much, and Jaiswal can make the most of the nice batting conditions.

After a slow start, Yashasvi Jaiswal found his rhythm in the second half and scored big knocks. He can thrive again.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has a negative matchup against Arshdeep Singh, who has dismissed him twice in 29 balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 34, 13, 70*, 49, & 74.

Sanju Samson (RR):

Sanju Samson has 936 runs at an average of 37.44 and a strike rate of 135.26 in 32 innings in Jaipur. He also has eight fifties here.

Sanju Samson is a solid off-pace bowling player. Since it’s a day game, speedsters will try more slower balls, and Samson must take them on.

Sanju Samson has a negative matchup against Yuzvendra Chahal, who has dismissed him five times in 47 balls.

Sanju Samson’s previous five scores: 31*, 15, 41, 38, & 20.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer has nine runs in three innings in Jaipur.

Shreyas Iyer has been in fine form. Since the tracks won’t have real demons, Iyer should enjoy batting in Jaipur.

Shreyas Iyer has an average of 142 and a 163.21 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. Since the track will have some assistance for slow bowlers, Iyer will be PBKS’ biggest bet to counter them.

Shreyas Iyer has done well against all RR bowlers. Their bowling attack is already depleted, and Iyer can make the most of it.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 45, 72, 25*, 6, & 7.

RR vs PBKS Player to Avoid

Azmatullah Omarzai (PBKS):

While Azmatullah Omarzai can contribute with both bat and ball, we can avoid him for this game. He has several reasons to fail.

Azmatullah Omarzai is a new-ball specialist. However, he won’t get enough swing since it’s a day game, reducing his bowling value.

Further, Azmatullah Omarzai will bat quite low in the batting order. So, he is unlikely to make a big impact with the bat either.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five scores: 16, 13, 2*, 1, & 2. Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five figures: 2/33, 1/39, 0/29, 0/7, & 0/34.

Grand League Team for RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings have a better squad. While the Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage, they have several loopholes. Expect PBKS to win.

