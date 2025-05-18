News
RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: While the Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage, they have several loopholes, so PBKS should win.
fantasy-cricket

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 11 min read
RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: While the Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage, they have several loopholes, so PBKS should win.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While RR lost their last game, PBKS’ previous fixture was called off midway.

RR lost their last encounter by one run against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They conceded 206/4 in the first innings and batted well during the chase, but fell short in the end.

Meanwhile, PBKS’ previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC) was suspended midway due to tensions between India and Pakistan. They were going really well in the first innings but were unfortunate not to get a full game.

RR vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Impact Player: Kwena Maphaka

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

RR vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Jaipur this season have been high-scoring, and expect another nice batting deck for this game. However, spinners might get some assistance later on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting score.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • The pacers haven’t had enough assistance here, and swing won’t be pronounced since it’s a day game. So, pick more speedsters who bowl in the middle and death overs.
  • Spinners will get more help in the second innings. So, pick spinners from the team that bowls second.
  • Overall, pick more batters than bowlers since batters have enjoyed playing here.

A temperature of around 41°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores
Player M1M2M3M4M5 M6M7M8M9M10 M11M12
Yashasvi Jaiswal1 (5)29 (24)4 (3)67 (45)6 (7)75 (47)51 (37)74 (52)49 (19)70* (40)13 (6)34 (21)
Sanju Samson66 (37)13 (11)20 (16)38 (26)41 (28)15 (19)31* (19)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Riyan Parag4 (2)25 (15)37 (28)43* (25)26 (14)30 (22)8 (11)39 (26)22 (10)32* (15)16 (8)95 (45)
Nitish Rana11 (8)8 (9)81 (36)12 (7)1 (3)4* (1)51 (28)8 (7)28 (22)4 (2)9 (11)DNP
Dhruv Jurel70 (35)33 (28)3 (7)13* (5)5 (4)35* (23)26 (17)6* (5)47 (34)DNB11 (11)0 (1)
Shimron Hetmyer42 (23)7 (8)19 (16)20 (12)52 (32)9 (8)15* (9)12 (7)11 (8)DNB0 (1)29 (23)
Shubham Dubey34* (11)9 (12)DNPDNP1 (3)DNPDNB3* (3)12 (7)DNP15 (9)25* (14)
Jofra Archer1 (1)16 (7)0 (2)DNB4 (4)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)DNB30 (27)12 (8)
Maheesh TheekshanaDNB1* (1)2* (4)DNB5 (13)DNBDNBDNBDNPDNB2 (9)DNB
Tushar DeshpandeDNB2* (1)1* (2)DNP3 (3)DNBDNBDNB1* (2)DNPDNPDNP
Sandeep SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNB6* (5)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNPDNP
Fazalhaq FarooqiDNBDNPDNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNP2* (2)DNPDNBDNP
Wanindu HasarangaDNP4 (4)4 (5)DNBDNPDNBDNBDNB1 (3)DNBDNP0 (2)
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1 (1)DNBDNPDNBDNPDNPDNPDNP2 (4)DNP
Vaibhav SuryavanshiDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP34 (20)16 (12)101 (38)0 (2)4 (2)
Akash MadhwalDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4* (9)DNB
Kunal Singh RathoreDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP0 (5)
Final Figures
Player M1M2M3M4M5 M6M7M8M9M10 M11M12
Fazalhaq Farooqi3-0-49-0DNPDNPDNP4-0-38-0DNPDNPDNP3-0-30-0DNP4-0-54-0DNP
Maheesh Theekshana4-0-52-24-0-32-04-0-30-04-0-26-24-0-54-22-0-21-04-0-40-14-0-32-0DNP4-0-35-24-0-47-14-0-41-1
Jofra Archer4-0-76-02.3-0-33-03-1-13-14-0-25-34-0-30-14-0-36-04-0-32-24-0-32-14-0-33-14-0-49-14-0-42-04-0-30-1
Sandeep Sharma4-0-51-12-0-11-04-0-42-14-0-21-24-0-41-12.3-0-29-04-0-33-04-0-55-14-0-45-24-0-33-1DNPDNP
Nitish Rana1-0-9-01-0-9-0DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNP
Tushar Deshpande4-0-44-31-0-7-04-0-45-0DNP4-0-53-22-0-21-03-0-38-04-0-26-12-0-36-0DNPDNPDNP
Riyan ParagDNB4-0-25-0DNBDNBDNB1-0-10-01-0-6-0DNB3-0-30-01-0-14-02-0-12-13-0-21-1
Wanindu HasarangaDNP3-0-34-14-0-35-44-0-36-1DNP3-0-33-04-0-38-14-0-31-24-0-30-14-0-39-0DNP4-0-35-0
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1-0-10-02-0-21-1DNP3-0-25-1DNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-22-0DNP
Yudhvir SinghDNPDNPDNP2-0-20-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-38-0DNP2-0-26-1
Akash MadhwalDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-39-03-0-50-0

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores
Player M1M2M3M4M5 M6M7M8M9M10 M11
Priyansh Arya47 (23)8 (9)0 (1)103 (42)36 (13)22 (12)16 (11)22 (15)69 (35)23 (15)1 (4)
Prabhsimran Singh5 (8)69 (34)17 (16)0 (2)42 (23)30 (15)13 (9)33 (17)83 (49)54 (36)91 (48)
Shreyas Iyer97* (42)52* (30)10 (5)9 (7)82 (36)0 (2)7 (10)6 (10)25* (16)72 (41)45 (25)
Azmatullah Omarzai16 (15)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNBDNBDNB
Glenn Maxwell0 (1)DNB30 (21)1 (2)3 (7)7 (10)DNPDNP7 (8)DNPDNP
Marcus Stoinis20 (15)DNB1 (7)4 (7)34 (11)DNP7* (2)1 (2)DNPDNP15* (5)
Shashank Singh44 (16)DNB10* (13)52* (36)2 (3)18 (17)1 (5)31* (33)DNB23 (12)33* (15)
Suryansh ShedgeDNBDNB2 (4)DNPDNP4 (4)DNPDNPDNP1 (3)DNP
Marco JansenDNBDNB3 (6)34* (19)5* (5)1 (2)DNB25* (20)3 (7)4* (2)DNB
Arshdeep SinghDNBDNB1 (5)DNBDNB1* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Yuzvendra ChahalDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Vijaykumar VyshakDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNPDNB
Nehal WadheraDNP43* (25)62 (41)9 (7)27 (22)10 (9)33* (19)5 (6)DNB5 (3)16 (9)
Josh InglisDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2 (6)14 (17)29 (17)11* (6)6 (6)30 (14)
Xavier BartlettDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP11 (15)DNBDNBDNPDNPDNP
Final Figures
Player M1M2M3M4M5 M6M7M8M9M10 M11
Arshdeep Singh4-0-36-24-0-43-34-0-35-14-0-39-14-0-37-13-1-11-13-0-23-23-0-26-1DNB3.2-0-25-24-0-16-3
Azmatullah Omarzai2-0-29-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB4-0-39-14-0-33-2
Marco Jansen4-0-44-14-0-28-14-0-45-14-0-48-02-0-39-03.1-0-17-33-0-10-23-0-20-01-0-6-04-0-30-24-0-31-1
Glenn Maxwell2-0-26-13-0-22-11-0-6-02-0-11-13-0-40-02-0-5-1DNPDNPDNBDNPDNP
Marcus Stoinis2-0-31-02-0-15-04-0-48-01-0-10-00.4-0-6-0DNPDNB1-0-13-0DNPDNP1-0-17-0
Yuzvendra Chahal3-0-34-04-0-36-13-0-32-01-0-9-04-0-56-14-0-28-43-0-11-24-0-36-1DNB3-0-32-44-0-50-1
Vijaykumar Vyshak3-0-28-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-49-0
Lockie FergusonDNP3-0-26-14-0-37-24-0-40-20.2-0-1-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Yash ThakurDNPDNPDNP4-0-39-12.3-0-40-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Shashank SinghDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-27-0DNBDNPDNBDNBDNBDNB
Xavier BartlettDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-30-13-0-26-13-0-28-0DNPDNPDNP
Harpreet BrarDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-25-24-0-27-1DNB2-0-21-1DNP
Nehal WadheraDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB0.5-0-9-0DNBDNBDNB
Suryansh ShedgeDNBDNBDNBDNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNP3-0-40-0DNP

Top Player Picks for RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR):

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi has 135 runs at an average of 45 and a 225 in three innings in Jaipur. He also has a century here.
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi will open the innings and get the nicest conditions to bat. The movement will be minimal, and he can exploit the powerplay.
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi has an average of 27.75 and a 231.25 strike rate against pacers in the powerplay this season. He can take on PBKS’ speedsters on a good batting surface.
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s last five scores: 4, 0, 101, 16, & 34.

Riyan Parag (RR):

  • Riyan Parag has 406 runs at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 155.55 in 13 innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.
  • Riyan Parag has done well against all PBKS bowlers. Barring Arshdeep Singh, no other player has dismissed him. Even against Arshdeep, Parag has a strike rate of 157.14.
  • Riyan Parag has an average of 61 and a 159.13 strike rate against spinners this season. He will bat in the middle order and face ample spin overs. Hence, he will be RR’s best bet against PBKS spinners.
  • Riyan Parag has been in good touch this season. While big scores haven’t come as consistently as he would have liked, Parag has had starts in almost every game.
  • Riyan Parag’s previous five scores: 95, 16, 32*, 22, & 39.

Wanindu Hasaranga (RR):

  • Wanindu Hasaranga has two wickets at an average of 51.50 in three innings in Jaipur.
  • Wanindu Hasaranga might get some assistance off the deck. He can extract some turn and trouble the PBKS batters.
  • Wanindu Hasaranga can also be promoted in the batting unit. While his batting hasn’t been impressive, he can score a few on a nice batting track.
  • Wanindu Hasaranga’s last five scores: 0/35, 0/39, 1/30, 2/31, & 1/38.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):

  • Prabhsimran Singh has 90 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 132.35 in three innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.
  • Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings and get the nicest batting conditions. He can struggle against the moving ball, but since the movement will be minimal, Prabhsimran can thrive.
  • Prabhsimran Singh has an average of 50.66 and a 168.88 strike rate against pacers this season. RR’s pace attack will be depleted due to Archer’s absence, and Prabhsimran can wreak havoc.
  • Prabhsimran Singh’s recent form has been marvellous. He has scored runs in most games and will get an ideal surface to bat on in Jaipur.
  • Prabhsimran Singh’s previous five scores: 91, 54, 83, 33, & 13.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS):

  • Like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya will also open the innings and get the nicest batting conditions. He will get value for his shots and should make a substantial score.
  • Priyansh Arya will open the innings. RR’s only quality new-ball pacer, Jofra Archer, won’t be available. That will make the role easier for Priyansh.
  • Priyansh Arya has an average of 39.57 and a 205.18 strike rate against pacers this season. Since RR’s pace attack is depleted, Priyansh should enjoy playing against them.
  • Priyansh Arya’s last five scores: 1, 23, 69, 22, & 16.

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS):

  • Yuzvendra Chahal has 22 wickets at an average of 19.90 and a 15.45 strike rate in 16 innings in Jaipur. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal was with the Rajasthan Royals in the previous cycle. Hence, he has ample experience playing in Jaipur and will have the upper hand.
  • Spinners will get some assistance in the middle overs. Yuzvendra Chahal has been bowling well in the second half and should enjoy bowling against a shaky RR batting lineup.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal has an average of 13.90 against RHBs this season. RR have an RHB-heavy batting unit, and Chahal can exploit it.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal’s previous five figures: 1/50, 4/32, 1/36, 2/11, & 4/28.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 RR vs PBKS Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 680 runs at an average of 42.50 and a 152.80 strike rate in 18 innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties and a century here.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings. The new ball won’t move much, and Jaiswal can make the most of the nice batting conditions.
  • After a slow start, Yashasvi Jaiswal found his rhythm in the second half and scored big knocks. He can thrive again.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has a negative matchup against Arshdeep Singh, who has dismissed him twice in 29 balls.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 34, 13, 70*, 49, & 74.

Sanju Samson (RR):

  • Sanju Samson has 936 runs at an average of 37.44 and a strike rate of 135.26 in 32 innings in Jaipur. He also has eight fifties here.
  • Sanju Samson is a solid off-pace bowling player. Since it’s a day game, speedsters will try more slower balls, and Samson must take them on.
  • Sanju Samson has a negative matchup against Yuzvendra Chahal, who has dismissed him five times in 47 balls.
  • Sanju Samson’s previous five scores: 31*, 15, 41, 38, & 20.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

  • Shreyas Iyer has nine runs in three innings in Jaipur.
  • Shreyas Iyer has been in fine form. Since the tracks won’t have real demons, Iyer should enjoy batting in Jaipur.
  • Shreyas Iyer has an average of 142 and a 163.21 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. Since the track will have some assistance for slow bowlers, Iyer will be PBKS’ biggest bet to counter them.
  • Shreyas Iyer has done well against all RR bowlers. Their bowling attack is already depleted, and Iyer can make the most of it.
  • Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 45, 72, 25*, 6, & 7.

RR vs PBKS Player to Avoid

Azmatullah Omarzai (PBKS):

  • While Azmatullah Omarzai can contribute with both bat and ball, we can avoid him for this game. He has several reasons to fail.
  • Azmatullah Omarzai is a new-ball specialist. However, he won’t get enough swing since it’s a day game, reducing his bowling value.
  • Further, Azmatullah Omarzai will bat quite low in the batting order. So, he is unlikely to make a big impact with the bat either.
  • Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five scores: 16, 13, 2*, 1, & 2. Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five figures: 2/33, 1/39, 0/29, 0/7, & 0/34.

Grand League Team for RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings have a better squad. While the Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage, they have several loopholes. Expect PBKS to win.

