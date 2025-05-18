RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While RR lost their last game, PBKS’ previous fixture was called off midway.
RR lost their last encounter by one run against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They conceded 206/4 in the first innings and batted well during the chase, but fell short in the end.
Meanwhile, PBKS’ previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC) was suspended midway due to tensions between India and Pakistan. They were going really well in the first innings but were unfortunate not to get a full game.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak
Impact Player: Kwena Maphaka
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak
The tracks in Jaipur this season have been high-scoring, and expect another nice batting deck for this game. However, spinners might get some assistance later on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting score.
A temperature of around 41°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|1 (5)
|29 (24)
|4 (3)
|67 (45)
|6 (7)
|75 (47)
|51 (37)
|74 (52)
|49 (19)
|70* (40)
|13 (6)
|34 (21)
|Sanju Samson
|66 (37)
|13 (11)
|20 (16)
|38 (26)
|41 (28)
|15 (19)
|31* (19)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Riyan Parag
|4 (2)
|25 (15)
|37 (28)
|43* (25)
|26 (14)
|30 (22)
|8 (11)
|39 (26)
|22 (10)
|32* (15)
|16 (8)
|95 (45)
|Nitish Rana
|11 (8)
|8 (9)
|81 (36)
|12 (7)
|1 (3)
|4* (1)
|51 (28)
|8 (7)
|28 (22)
|4 (2)
|9 (11)
|DNP
|Dhruv Jurel
|70 (35)
|33 (28)
|3 (7)
|13* (5)
|5 (4)
|35* (23)
|26 (17)
|6* (5)
|47 (34)
|DNB
|11 (11)
|0 (1)
|Shimron Hetmyer
|42 (23)
|7 (8)
|19 (16)
|20 (12)
|52 (32)
|9 (8)
|15* (9)
|12 (7)
|11 (8)
|DNB
|0 (1)
|29 (23)
|Shubham Dubey
|34* (11)
|9 (12)
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (3)
|DNP
|DNB
|3* (3)
|12 (7)
|DNP
|15 (9)
|25* (14)
|Jofra Archer
|1 (1)
|16 (7)
|0 (2)
|DNB
|4 (4)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|30 (27)
|12 (8)
|Maheesh Theekshana
|DNB
|1* (1)
|2* (4)
|DNB
|5 (13)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|2 (9)
|DNB
|Tushar Deshpande
|DNB
|2* (1)
|1* (2)
|DNP
|3 (3)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (2)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Sandeep Sharma
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|6* (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2* (2)
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|DNP
|4 (4)
|4 (5)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (3)
|DNB
|DNP
|0 (2)
|Kumar Kartikeya
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (1)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2 (4)
|DNP
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|34 (20)
|16 (12)
|101 (38)
|0 (2)
|4 (2)
|Akash Madhwal
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4* (9)
|DNB
|Kunal Singh Rathore
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|0 (5)
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|3-0-49-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-38-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-30-0
|DNP
|4-0-54-0
|DNP
|Maheesh Theekshana
|4-0-52-2
|4-0-32-0
|4-0-30-0
|4-0-26-2
|4-0-54-2
|2-0-21-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-32-0
|DNP
|4-0-35-2
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-41-1
|Jofra Archer
|4-0-76-0
|2.3-0-33-0
|3-1-13-1
|4-0-25-3
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-36-0
|4-0-32-2
|4-0-32-1
|4-0-33-1
|4-0-49-1
|4-0-42-0
|4-0-30-1
|Sandeep Sharma
|4-0-51-1
|2-0-11-0
|4-0-42-1
|4-0-21-2
|4-0-41-1
|2.3-0-29-0
|4-0-33-0
|4-0-55-1
|4-0-45-2
|4-0-33-1
|DNP
|DNP
|Nitish Rana
|1-0-9-0
|1-0-9-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|Tushar Deshpande
|4-0-44-3
|1-0-7-0
|4-0-45-0
|DNP
|4-0-53-2
|2-0-21-0
|3-0-38-0
|4-0-26-1
|2-0-36-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Riyan Parag
|DNB
|4-0-25-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-10-0
|1-0-6-0
|DNB
|3-0-30-0
|1-0-14-0
|2-0-12-1
|3-0-21-1
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|DNP
|3-0-34-1
|4-0-35-4
|4-0-36-1
|DNP
|3-0-33-0
|4-0-38-1
|4-0-31-2
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-39-0
|DNP
|4-0-35-0
|Kumar Kartikeya
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-10-0
|2-0-21-1
|DNP
|3-0-25-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-22-0
|DNP
|Yudhvir Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-20-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-38-0
|DNP
|2-0-26-1
|Akash Madhwal
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-39-0
|3-0-50-0
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|Priyansh Arya
|47 (23)
|8 (9)
|0 (1)
|103 (42)
|36 (13)
|22 (12)
|16 (11)
|22 (15)
|69 (35)
|23 (15)
|1 (4)
|Prabhsimran Singh
|5 (8)
|69 (34)
|17 (16)
|0 (2)
|42 (23)
|30 (15)
|13 (9)
|33 (17)
|83 (49)
|54 (36)
|91 (48)
|Shreyas Iyer
|97* (42)
|52* (30)
|10 (5)
|9 (7)
|82 (36)
|0 (2)
|7 (10)
|6 (10)
|25* (16)
|72 (41)
|45 (25)
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|16 (15)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Glenn Maxwell
|0 (1)
|DNB
|30 (21)
|1 (2)
|3 (7)
|7 (10)
|DNP
|DNP
|7 (8)
|DNP
|DNP
|Marcus Stoinis
|20 (15)
|DNB
|1 (7)
|4 (7)
|34 (11)
|DNP
|7* (2)
|1 (2)
|DNP
|DNP
|15* (5)
|Shashank Singh
|44 (16)
|DNB
|10* (13)
|52* (36)
|2 (3)
|18 (17)
|1 (5)
|31* (33)
|DNB
|23 (12)
|33* (15)
|Suryansh Shedge
|DNB
|DNB
|2 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|4 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (3)
|DNP
|Marco Jansen
|DNB
|DNB
|3 (6)
|34* (19)
|5* (5)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|25* (20)
|3 (7)
|4* (2)
|DNB
|Arshdeep Singh
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|Nehal Wadhera
|DNP
|43* (25)
|62 (41)
|9 (7)
|27 (22)
|10 (9)
|33* (19)
|5 (6)
|DNB
|5 (3)
|16 (9)
|Josh Inglis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2 (6)
|14 (17)
|29 (17)
|11* (6)
|6 (6)
|30 (14)
|Xavier Bartlett
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|11 (15)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|Arshdeep Singh
|4-0-36-2
|4-0-43-3
|4-0-35-1
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-37-1
|3-1-11-1
|3-0-23-2
|3-0-26-1
|DNB
|3.2-0-25-2
|4-0-16-3
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|2-0-29-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-33-2
|Marco Jansen
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-28-1
|4-0-45-1
|4-0-48-0
|2-0-39-0
|3.1-0-17-3
|3-0-10-2
|3-0-20-0
|1-0-6-0
|4-0-30-2
|4-0-31-1
|Glenn Maxwell
|2-0-26-1
|3-0-22-1
|1-0-6-0
|2-0-11-1
|3-0-40-0
|2-0-5-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Marcus Stoinis
|2-0-31-0
|2-0-15-0
|4-0-48-0
|1-0-10-0
|0.4-0-6-0
|DNP
|DNB
|1-0-13-0
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-17-0
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-36-1
|3-0-32-0
|1-0-9-0
|4-0-56-1
|4-0-28-4
|3-0-11-2
|4-0-36-1
|DNB
|3-0-32-4
|4-0-50-1
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-49-0
|Lockie Ferguson
|DNP
|3-0-26-1
|4-0-37-2
|4-0-40-2
|0.2-0-1-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Yash Thakur
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-39-1
|2.3-0-40-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Shashank Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-27-0
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Xavier Bartlett
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-30-1
|3-0-26-1
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harpreet Brar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-25-2
|4-0-27-1
|DNB
|2-0-21-1
|DNP
|Nehal Wadhera
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0.5-0-9-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Suryansh Shedge
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-40-0
|DNP
Punjab Kings have a better squad. While the Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage, they have several loopholes. Expect PBKS to win.
