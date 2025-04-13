RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.

RR suffered a defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 58 runs in their last encounter. GT outplayed them in all the departments.

Meanwhile, RCB endured a defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match. They had their moments throughout the fixture but never really capitalised on those moments and registered another defeat.

RR vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Fazalhaq Farooqi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

RR vs RCB: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Jaipur in the previous season were nice for batting, and expect the same conditions again. The ball will come nicely on the willow, with some assistance for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 37°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (5) 29 (24) 4 (3) 67 (45) 6 (7) Sanju Samson 66 (37) 13 (11) 20 (16) 38 (26) 41 (28) Riyan Parag 4 (2) 25 (15) 37 (28) 43* (25) 26 (14) Nitish Rana 11 (8) 8 (9) 81 (36) 12 (7) 1 (3) Dhruv Jurel 70 (35) 33 (28) 3 (7) 13* (5) 5 (4) Shimron Hetmyer 42 (23) 7 (8) 19 (16) 20 (12) 52 (32) Shubham Dubey 34* (11) 9 (12) DNP DNP 1 (3) Jofra Archer 1 (1) 16 (7) 0 (2) DNB 4 (4) Maheesh Theekshana DNB 1* (1) 2* (4) DNB 5 (13) Tushar Deshpande DNB 2* (1) 1* (2) DNP 3 (3) Sandeep Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB 6* (5) Fazalhaq Farooqi DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 4 (4) 4 (5) DNB DNP Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1 (1) DNB DNP Final Figures Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-49-0 DNP DNP DNP 4-0-38-0 Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-52-2 4-0-32-0 4-0-30-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-54-2 Jofra Archer 4-0-76-0 2.3-0-33-0 3-1-13-1 4-0-25-3 4-0-30-1 Sandeep Sharma 4-0-51-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-42-1 4-0-21-2 4-0-41-1 Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0 1-0-9-0 DNB DNB DNB Tushar Deshpande 4-0-44-3 1-0-7-0 4-0-45-0 DNP 4-0-53-2 Riyan Parag DNB 4-0-25-0 DNB DNB DNB Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 3-0-34-1 4-0-35-4 4-0-36-1 DNP Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1-0-10-0 2-0-21-1 DNP

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Scores Virat Kohli 59* (36) 31 (30) 7 (6) 67 (42) 22 (14) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) 51 (32) 12 (12) 64 (32) 25 (23) Phil Salt (wk) 56 (31) 32 (16) 14 (13) 4 (2) 37 (17) Jitesh Sharma (wk) DNB 12 (6) 33 (21) 40* (19) 3 (11) Tim David DNB 22* (8) 32 (18) 1* (1) 37* (20) Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) 27 (14) 4 (3) 37 (22) 1 (8) Swastik Chhikara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone DNB 10 (9) 54 (40) 0 (2) 4 (6) Krunal Pandya DNB 0 (3) 5 (5) DNB 18 (18) Swapnil Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Manoj Bhandage DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Jacob Bethell DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 0* (2) 1 (2) DNB 1* (4) Final Figures Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-32-0 4-0-25-1 Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 3-0-18-2 3-0-20-0 4-0-46-2 3.5-0-45-1 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-3 3.5-0-43-1 4-0-37-2 3-0-40-0 Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 DNP 3-0-35-0 DNP DNP Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 2-0-26-0 3-0-34-0 4-0-45-4 2-0-19-0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 3-0-20-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-48-1 4-0-26-2 Nuwan Thushara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Abhinandan Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohit Rathee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0 4-0-28-2 1-0-12-0 DNB 1-0-14-0

Top Player Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 448 runs at an average of 34.46 and a strike rate of 149.33 in 14 innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties and a century here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Yash Dayal in T20s: 28 runs, 19 balls, 14 average, 147.36 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 6, 67, 4, 29, & 1.

Riyan Parag (RR):

Riyan Parag has 289 runs at an average of 41.28 and a strike rate of 152.10 in nine innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.

Riyan Parag’s previous five scores: 26, 43*, 37, 25, & 4.

Tushar Deshpande (RR):

Tushar Deshpande has 8 wickets at an average of 18.37 and a strike rate of 13.50 in five innings in Jaipur.

Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 13 wickets, 27.30 average, & 9.47 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 9 wickets, 24.22 average, & 9.28 economy rate.

Tushar Deshpande’s last five figures: 2/53, 0/45, 0/7, 3/44, & 1/25.

Phil Salt (RCB):

Phil Salt will open the innings. He is an aggressive batter and can exploit the powerplay.

Phil Salt’s previous five scores: 37, 4, 14, 32, & 56.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB):

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has four wickets at an average of 40.25 in five innings in Jaipur.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 10 wickets, 38.90 average, & 9.01 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 6 wickets, 43.50 average, & 9.05 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 2/26, 1/48, 1/23, 1/20, & 0/34.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (RR):

Sanju Samson has 921 runs at an average of 38.37 and a strike rate of 136.84 in 31 innings in Jaipur. He also has eight fifties here.

Sanju Samson vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 118 runs, 92 balls, 29.50 average, 128.26 SR, & 4 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s previous five scores: 41, 38, 20, 13, & 66.

Virat Kohli (RCB):

Virat Kohli has 262 runs at an average of 37.42 and a strike rate of 113.91 in nine innings in Jaipur. He also has a century here.

Virat Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 104 runs, 74 balls, 14.85 average, 140.54 SR, & 7 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 22, 67, 7, 31, & 59*.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

Rajat Patidar has been in fine form. He will bat in the middle order and can score big.

Rajat Patidar’s previous five scores: 25, 64, 12, 51, & 34.

RR vs RCB Player to Avoid

Shubham Dubey (RR):

Shubham Dubey will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a strong team. RR have not played good cricket consistently and have obvious loopholes in their squad. Expect RCB to win.

