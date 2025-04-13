RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.
RR suffered a defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 58 runs in their last encounter. GT outplayed them in all the departments.
Meanwhile, RCB endured a defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match. They had their moments throughout the fixture but never really capitalised on those moments and registered another defeat.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
Impact Player: Fazalhaq Farooqi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
The tracks in Jaipur in the previous season were nice for batting, and expect the same conditions again. The ball will come nicely on the willow, with some assistance for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 37°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
|Scores
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|1 (5)
|29 (24)
|4 (3)
|67 (45)
|6 (7)
|Sanju Samson
|66 (37)
|13 (11)
|20 (16)
|38 (26)
|41 (28)
|Riyan Parag
|4 (2)
|25 (15)
|37 (28)
|43* (25)
|26 (14)
|Nitish Rana
|11 (8)
|8 (9)
|81 (36)
|12 (7)
|1 (3)
|Dhruv Jurel
|70 (35)
|33 (28)
|3 (7)
|13* (5)
|5 (4)
|Shimron Hetmyer
|42 (23)
|7 (8)
|19 (16)
|20 (12)
|52 (32)
|Shubham Dubey
|34* (11)
|9 (12)
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (3)
|Jofra Archer
|1 (1)
|16 (7)
|0 (2)
|DNB
|4 (4)
|Maheesh Theekshana
|DNB
|1* (1)
|2* (4)
|DNB
|5 (13)
|Tushar Deshpande
|DNB
|2* (1)
|1* (2)
|DNP
|3 (3)
|Sandeep Sharma
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|6* (5)
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|DNP
|4 (4)
|4 (5)
|DNB
|DNP
|Kumar Kartikeya
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (1)
|DNB
|DNP
|Final Figures
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|3-0-49-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-38-0
|Maheesh Theekshana
|4-0-52-2
|4-0-32-0
|4-0-30-0
|4-0-26-2
|4-0-54-2
|Jofra Archer
|4-0-76-0
|2.3-0-33-0
|3-1-13-1
|4-0-25-3
|4-0-30-1
|Sandeep Sharma
|4-0-51-1
|2-0-11-0
|4-0-42-1
|4-0-21-2
|4-0-41-1
|Nitish Rana
|1-0-9-0
|1-0-9-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Tushar Deshpande
|4-0-44-3
|1-0-7-0
|4-0-45-0
|DNP
|4-0-53-2
|Riyan Parag
|DNB
|4-0-25-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|DNP
|3-0-34-1
|4-0-35-4
|4-0-36-1
|DNP
|Kumar Kartikeya
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-10-0
|2-0-21-1
|DNP
|Scores
|Virat Kohli
|59* (36)
|31 (30)
|7 (6)
|67 (42)
|22 (14)
|Rajat Patidar
|34 (16)
|51 (32)
|12 (12)
|64 (32)
|25 (23)
|Phil Salt (wk)
|56 (31)
|32 (16)
|14 (13)
|4 (2)
|37 (17)
|Jitesh Sharma (wk)
|DNB
|12 (6)
|33 (21)
|40* (19)
|3 (11)
|Tim David
|DNB
|22* (8)
|32 (18)
|1* (1)
|37* (20)
|Devdutt Padikkal
|10 (10)
|27 (14)
|4 (3)
|37 (22)
|1 (8)
|Swastik Chhikara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|DNB
|10 (9)
|54 (40)
|0 (2)
|4 (6)
|Krunal Pandya
|DNB
|0 (3)
|5 (5)
|DNB
|18 (18)
|Swapnil Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Manoj Bhandage
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jacob Bethell
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|0* (2)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|1* (4)
|Final Figures
|Suyash Sharma
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-32-0
|DNP
|4-0-32-0
|4-0-25-1
|Yash Dayal
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-18-2
|3-0-20-0
|4-0-46-2
|3.5-0-45-1
|Josh Hazlewood
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-21-3
|3.5-0-43-1
|4-0-37-2
|3-0-40-0
|Rasikh Salam
|3-0-35-1
|DNP
|3-0-35-0
|DNP
|DNP
|Krunal Pandya
|4-0-29-3
|2-0-26-0
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-45-4
|2-0-19-0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|3-0-20-1
|4-0-23-1
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-26-2
|Nuwan Thushara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Lungi Ngidi
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Abhinandan Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mohit Rathee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|2-0-14-0
|4-0-28-2
|1-0-12-0
|DNB
|1-0-14-0
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):
Riyan Parag (RR):
Tushar Deshpande (RR):
Phil Salt (RCB):
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB):
Sanju Samson (RR):
Virat Kohli (RCB):
Rajat Patidar (RCB):
Shubham Dubey (RR):
Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a strong team. RR have not played good cricket consistently and have obvious loopholes in their squad. Expect RCB to win.
