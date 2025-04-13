News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: RR have not played good cricket consistently and have obvious loopholes, so RCB should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 13, 2025

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: RR have not played good cricket consistently and have obvious loopholes, so RCB should win.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.

RR suffered a defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 58 runs in their last encounter. GT outplayed them in all the departments.

Meanwhile, RCB endured a defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match. They had their moments throughout the fixture but never really capitalised on those moments and registered another defeat.

RR vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Fazalhaq Farooqi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

RR vs RCB: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The tracks in Jaipur in the previous season were nice for batting, and expect the same conditions again. The ball will come nicely on the willow, with some assistance for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 37°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores
Yashasvi Jaiswal1 (5)29 (24)4 (3)67 (45)6 (7)
Sanju Samson66 (37)13 (11)20 (16)38 (26)41 (28)
Riyan Parag4 (2)25 (15)37 (28)43* (25)26 (14)
Nitish Rana11 (8)8 (9)81 (36)12 (7)1 (3)
Dhruv Jurel70 (35)33 (28)3 (7)13* (5)5 (4)
Shimron Hetmyer42 (23)7 (8)19 (16)20 (12)52 (32)
Shubham Dubey34* (11)9 (12)DNPDNP1 (3)
Jofra Archer1 (1)16 (7)0 (2)DNB4 (4)
Maheesh TheekshanaDNB1* (1)2* (4)DNB5 (13)
Tushar DeshpandeDNB2* (1)1* (2)DNP3 (3)
Sandeep SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNB6* (5)
Fazalhaq FarooqiDNBDNPDNPDNPDNB
Wanindu HasarangaDNP4 (4)4 (5)DNBDNP
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1 (1)DNBDNP
Final Figures
Fazalhaq Farooqi3-0-49-0DNPDNPDNP4-0-38-0
Maheesh Theekshana4-0-52-24-0-32-04-0-30-04-0-26-24-0-54-2
Jofra Archer4-0-76-02.3-0-33-03-1-13-14-0-25-34-0-30-1
Sandeep Sharma4-0-51-12-0-11-04-0-42-14-0-21-24-0-41-1
Nitish Rana1-0-9-01-0-9-0DNBDNBDNB
Tushar Deshpande4-0-44-31-0-7-04-0-45-0DNP4-0-53-2
Riyan ParagDNB4-0-25-0DNBDNBDNB
Wanindu HasarangaDNP3-0-34-14-0-35-44-0-36-1DNP
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1-0-10-02-0-21-1DNP

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Scores
Virat Kohli59* (36)31 (30)7 (6)67 (42)22 (14)
Rajat Patidar34 (16)51 (32)12 (12)64 (32)25 (23)
Phil Salt (wk)56 (31)32 (16)14 (13)4 (2)37 (17)
Jitesh Sharma (wk)DNB12 (6)33 (21)40* (19)3 (11)
Tim DavidDNB22* (8)32 (18)1* (1)37* (20)
Devdutt Padikkal10 (10)27 (14)4 (3)37 (22)1 (8)
Swastik ChhikaraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Liam LivingstoneDNB10 (9)54 (40)0 (2)4 (6)
Krunal PandyaDNB0 (3)5 (5)DNB18 (18)
Swapnil SinghDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Romario ShepherdDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Manoj BhandageDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Jacob BethellDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Bhuvneshwar KumarDNP0* (2)1 (2)DNB1* (4)
Final Figures
Suyash Sharma4-0-47-14-0-32-0DNP4-0-32-04-0-25-1
Yash Dayal3-0-25-13-0-18-23-0-20-04-0-46-23.5-0-45-1
Josh Hazlewood4-0-22-24-0-21-33.5-0-43-14-0-37-23-0-40-0
Rasikh Salam3-0-35-1DNP3-0-35-0DNPDNP
Krunal Pandya4-0-29-32-0-26-03-0-34-04-0-45-42-0-19-0
Bhuvneshwar KumarDNP3-0-20-14-0-23-14-0-48-14-0-26-2
Nuwan ThusharaDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Lungi NgidiDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Abhinandan SinghDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mohit RatheeDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Romario ShepherdDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Liam Livingstone2-0-14-04-0-28-21-0-12-0DNB1-0-14-0

Top Player Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 448 runs at an average of 34.46 and a strike rate of 149.33 in 14 innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties and a century here.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Yash Dayal in T20s: 28 runs, 19 balls, 14 average, 147.36 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 6, 67, 4, 29, & 1.

Riyan Parag (RR):

  • Riyan Parag has 289 runs at an average of 41.28 and a strike rate of 152.10 in nine innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.
  • Riyan Parag’s previous five scores: 26, 43*, 37, 25, & 4.

Tushar Deshpande (RR):

  • Tushar Deshpande has 8 wickets at an average of 18.37 and a strike rate of 13.50 in five innings in Jaipur.
  • Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 13 wickets, 27.30 average, & 9.47 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 9 wickets, 24.22 average, & 9.28 economy rate.
  • Tushar Deshpande’s last five figures: 2/53, 0/45, 0/7, 3/44, & 1/25.

Phil Salt (RCB):

  • Phil Salt will open the innings. He is an aggressive batter and can exploit the powerplay.
  • Phil Salt’s previous five scores: 37, 4, 14, 32, & 56.

 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB):

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar has four wickets at an average of 40.25 in five innings in Jaipur.
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 10 wickets, 38.90 average, & 9.01 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 6 wickets, 43.50 average, & 9.05 economy rate.
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 2/26, 1/48, 1/23, 1/20, & 0/34.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (RR):

  • Sanju Samson has 921 runs at an average of 38.37 and a strike rate of 136.84 in 31 innings in Jaipur. He also has eight fifties here.
  • Sanju Samson vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 118 runs, 92 balls, 29.50 average, 128.26 SR, & 4 dismissals.
  • Sanju Samson’s previous five scores: 41, 38, 20, 13, & 66.

Virat Kohli (RCB):

  • Virat Kohli has 262 runs at an average of 37.42 and a strike rate of 113.91 in nine innings in Jaipur. He also has a century here.
  • Virat Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 104 runs, 74 balls, 14.85 average, 140.54 SR, & 7 dismissals.
  • Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 22, 67, 7, 31, & 59*.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

  • Rajat Patidar has been in fine form. He will bat in the middle order and can score big.
  • Rajat Patidar’s previous five scores: 25, 64, 12, 51, & 34.

RR vs RCB Player to Avoid

Shubham Dubey (RR):

  • Shubham Dubey will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a strong team. RR have not played good cricket consistently and have obvious loopholes in their squad. Expect RCB to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Dream11
IPL 2025 Dream11 Prediction
IPL 2025 Dream11 Team
RR vs RCB
RR vs RCB Dream11
RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
RR vs RCB Dream11 Team

Related posts

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 28 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

8:20 am
Sagar Paul
KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Today Match 3 Playing XI: PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips,Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

4:01 pm
Sagar Paul
PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 2 Playing XI: PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips,Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

3:52 pm
Sagar Paul
SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: While Sunrisers Hyderabad have been inconsistent, they have a home advantage, so they should win.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 27 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

2:01 pm
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 M27

Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 27 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Last season’s runners-up are now languishing at the bottom of the points table.
12:11 pm
Disha Asrani
LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: GT have most bases covered and have been playing good cricket, so they should win.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 26 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

3:12 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.