RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket

RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 3 min read
RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Match No.11 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see the Rewa Jaguars (RW) take on Bhopal Leopards (BL). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Rewa Jaguars defeated Chambal Ghariyals by 39 runs in their last match. They have won all three of their matches so far this season.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Bhopal Leopards registered a dominant 98-run win over Bundelkhand Bulls in their last match. They have played two matches so far in the MP T20 League 2025, with one win and one match abandoned.

RW vs BL Probable Playing XIs

Rewa Jaguars XI: Himanshu Mantri(w/c), Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Sagar Solanki, Mukul Raghav, Kanishk Dubey, Saransh Surana, Harshvardhan Singh, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramveer Gujjar, Atharv Mahajan

Bhopal Leopards XI: Yash Dubey(w), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dixit, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Himanshu Shinde, Madhav Tiwari, Arshad Khan(c), Kamal Tripathi, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh

RW vs BL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior International Stadium offers something for both batters and bowlers. Early on, it tends to be flat, making run-scoring relatively easy. However, as the match progresses, spinners are likely to come into play. Winning the toss and opting to bowl first could be a smart decision here.

The weather is expected to be hot, with temperatures around 42°C and no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Yash Dubey (BL)

  • Yash Dubey has scored 82 runs in two matches in the MP T20 League 2025.
  • He contributed 47 runs in the most recent match.

Aniket Verma (BL)

  • Aniket Verma struggled in the first match of the MP T20 League 2025 but bounced back with a quickfire 32 off 14 balls.
  • He was the top run-scorer last season, amassing 273 runs in six matches.
  • Had a solid IPL debut, scoring 236 runs.
  • Remains a strong captaincy option for this match.

Shivam Shukla (RW)

  • Shivam Shukla has taken five wickets in three matches so far this season.
  • He picked up three wickets in the last match.
  • Before that, he took one wicket each in the first two matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Arshad Khan (BL)

  • Arshad Khan scored 13 runs and took one wicket in the last match of the MP T20 League 2025.
  • In the previous MP T20 League season, he scored 98 runs and picked up 6 wickets.
  • He also claimed 6 wickets in IPL 2025.

Shivang Kumar (BL)

  • Shivang Kumar has scored a total of 103 runs in two matches.
  • In the last match, he smashed 91 runs off just 47 balls.
  • He batted at an impressive strike rate of 216.67.

Kumar Kartikeya (RW)

  • Kumar Kartikeya has taken 7 wickets in three matches so far this season.
  • In the last match, he went wicketless.
  • However, he contributed with the bat by scoring 15 runs.

Saransh Surana (RW)

  • Saransh Surana has taken five wickets in three matches so far this season.
  • He picked up three wickets in the last match.
  • In the second match, he took two wickets and also scored 64 runs.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction

RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction, MP T20 League MATCH 11 Grand League Team

Small League Team for RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction

RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction, MP T20 League MATCH 11 Small League Team

RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Rewa Jaguars might have the edge over Bhopal Leopards in this match, having won all three of their matches so far.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

