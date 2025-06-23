RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction Today Semi-Final 1 Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

The first semi final of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will be between Rewa Jaguars (RW) and Bhopal Leopards (BL). The match will take place at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Rewa Jaguars beat Indore Pink Panthers by 61 runs in their last league stage match. They ended the league phase at the top of the table with four wins, one loss, and one no result from six matches.

Bhopal Leopards’ last league match against Indore Pink Panthers was abandoned due to rain. They played six matches in total, winning one, losing one, and having four matches end with no result.

RW vs BL Probable Playing XIs

Rewa Jaguars XI: Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Himanshu Mantri(w/c), Chanchal Rathore, Kanishk Dubey, Mukul Raghav, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Surana, Pranjul Puri, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivam Shukla, Ramveer Gujjar

Bhopal Leopards XI: Yash Dubey(w), Shivang Kumar, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan(c), Harsh Dixit, Madhav Tiwari, Kamal Tripathi, Himanshu Shinde, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh

RW vs BL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior International Stadium usually helps batters early in the match as it stays flat. But as the game progresses, spinners start getting help from the surface. Teams bowling first have done well here, so choosing to bowl after winning the toss could be a good option. There is also a chance of rain, which might affect the match.

The weather is expected to be hot, with temperatures around 34°C and 40% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Prithviraj Singh Tomar (RW)

Prithviraj Singh Tomar scored 71 runs in the last match and 52 in the one before that.

He has made 155 runs in four innings this season.

He has scored at least 20 runs in every match he has played.

Ramveer Gujjar (RW)

Ramveer Gujjar has taken 10 wickets in six matches so far this season.

He picked up four wickets in the last match.

He has taken wickets in five out of six innings, going wicketless in only one.

Aniket Verma (BL)

Aniket Verma has scored 140 runs in four matches so far this season.

His best performance came with a quickfire 91 off just 46 balls.

He has a strike rate of 208.96.

His batting average stands at 46.67.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Saransh Surana (RW)

Saransh Surana has taken 10 wickets in six matches this season.

He did not take any wickets in the last match.

Took four wickets in the match before that.

Scored 64 runs in the second match of the tournament.

Since he contributes with both bat and ball, he can be a good captaincy pick.

Shivam Shukla (RW)

Shivam Shukla has taken 10 wickets in six matches this season.

Took two wickets in the last match.

Has picked at least one wicket in every game so far, showing good consistency.

Arshad Khan (BL)

Arshad Khan hasn’t had many chances to bat or bowl this season as four out of six matches ended with no result due to rain.

In the second-last match, he took 2 wickets and scored 13 runs.

In the second match of the tournament, he picked up 1 wicket and also scored 13 runs.

Grand League Team for RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction

RW vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Rewa Jaguars finished at the top of the table in the league stage and might have the upper hand against Bhopal Leopards in this semi-final.

