RW vs GC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 4, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No.4 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Rewa Jaguars (RW) take on Gwalior Cheetahs (GC). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Rewa Jaguars started their season with a 30-run win (DLS method) against Bundelkhand Bulls. The match was reduced to six overs due to rain, where Rewa scored 87 for three and restricted Bundelkhand to 57 for five.

On the other hand, Gwalior Cheetahs lost their first match of the season to Chambal Ghariyals by 18 runs and will be looking to bounce back and get their first win on the board.

RW vs GC Probable Playing XIs

Rewa Jaguars (Playing XI): Himanshu Mantri(c/w), Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Sagar Solanki, Chanchal Rathore, Kanishk Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Surana, Aryan Deshmukh, Shivam Shukla, Ramveer Gujjar, Atharv Mahajan.

Gwalior Cheetahs (Playing XI): Suraj Yadav, Parth Chaudhary, Vikas Sharma, Parth Sahani(c), Rishabh Chauhan, Prarabdha Mishra, Rakesh Thakur(w), Anvesh Chawla, Mangesh Yadav, Arpit Patel, Akash Raghuwanshi.

RW vs GC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Gwalior International Stadium is good for both batting and bowling. It is flat at the beginning, allowing batters to score runs easily. Later in the match, spinners may get some help. It’s better to win the toss and bowl first on this pitch.

The temperature is expected to be around 43°C with no rain forecast.

Top Player Picks for RW vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Sagar Solanki (RW)

Sagar Solanki scored 39 not out off just 12 balls in the first match of MP T20 League 2025.

Was the second highest wicket taker for MP in VHT 2024-25 with 10 wickets (average 13.2, best figures 5 for 14).

Contributed with both bat and ball in Ranji Trophy 2024-25, scoring 105 runs and taking 3 wickets in 2 matches.

Had an economy rate of 8.75 in the MP T20 League last season.

Kumar Kartikeya (RW)

Kumar Kartikeya took three wickets in the first match of MP T20 League 2025.

Picked up 28 wickets in six matches in Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Took nine wickets in five matches in VHT 2024-25.

Claimed 17 wickets in 10 matches in SMAT 2024, finishing as the second highest wicket taker in the tournament.

Himanshu Mantri (RW)

Although Himanshu Khatri did not perform well in the first match of MP T20 League 2025, he is a reliable batter for Rewa Jaguars.

Scored 158 runs in four matches last season, including two half-centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RW vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Parth Sahani (GC)

Although Parth Sahani failed to deliver with both bat and ball in the first match of this season.

Scored 138 runs in five matches last season.

Took seven wickets during the same campaign.

All-round abilities make him a strong captaincy option.

Shivam Shukla (RW)

Shivam Shukla took one wicket in the first match of MP T20 League 2025.

Was the highest wicket taker in last season’s MP T20 League with 10 wickets in four matches, including a five wicket haul and an economy rate of 6.94.

Served as a net bowler for SRH in IPL 2025 and later joined KKR as a replacement for Rovman Powell.

Took eight wickets in eight matches during SMAT 2024.

Parth Chaudhary (GC)

Parth Chaudhary opens the batting for Gwalior Cheetahs.

Scored 55 runs off 31 balls in the first match this season.

Hit four sixes and had a strike rate of 177.42.

Grand League Team for RW vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RW vs GC Dream11 Prediction

RW vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Rewa Jaguars might have the upper hand in this match as they are coming in with a win from their last game, while Gwalior Cheetahs are coming off a loss.

