RW vs IPP Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket

RW vs IPP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 19, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 21, 2025
4 min read
RW vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

Match No.19 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Rewa Jaguars (RW) take on Indore Pink Panthers (IPP). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Rewa Jaguars lost their last match against Jabalpur Royal Lions by 21 runs. They have played five matches so far, winning three, losing one, and one match ended with no result.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Indore Pink Panthers’ last match was abandoned due to rain. They have played four matches so far, with one win, two losses, and one no result.

RW vs IPP Probable Playing XIs

Rewa Jaguars XI: Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Mukul Raghav, Himanshu Mantri(w/c), Chanchal Rathore, Kanishk Dubey, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Surana, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivam Shukla, Ramveer Gujjar, Pranjul Puri

Indore Pink Panthers XI: Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi(c), Rahul Chandrol(w), Akhil N Yadav, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Pawan Nirwani, Mihir Hirwani, Siddhant Agarwal, Parush Mandal, Kulwant Khejroliya

RW vs IPP: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior International Stadium is generally flat at the start, making it good for batting early on. However, as the game goes on, spinners tend to get some assistance. Teams that have bowled first here have seen good results, so choosing to bowl after winning the toss might be a smart move.

The weather is expected to be hot, with temperatures around 31°C and a 7% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for RW vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

Arpit Gaud (IPP)

  • The last match was abandoned due to rain.
  • In the last completed match, Arpit Gaud played a brilliant knock of 107 runs off just 53 balls.
  • He smashed nine fours and eight sixes in that innings.
  • So far, he has scored a total of 130 runs in three innings this season.

Kumar Kartikeya (RW)

  • Kumar Kartikeya has taken eight wickets in five matches this season.
  • Went wicketless in the last match.
  • Took one wicket in the match before that.
  • Has already picked up a four wicket haul and a three wicket haul earlier in the season.

Prithviraj Singh Tomar (RW)

  • Prithviraj Singh Tomar scored 52 runs in the last match.
  • Has scored a total of 155 runs in four innings so far this season.
  • Has consistently made 20 or more runs in every match he has played.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RW vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

Akshat Raghuwanshi (IPP)

  • The last match was abandoned due to rain.
  • Akshat Raghuwanshi has scored 239 runs in three innings this season.
  • In the last completed match, he scored a brilliant 115 off just 56 balls.
  • He also scored 48 and 76 runs in the other two matches.

Saransh Surana (RW)

  • Saransh Surana has taken 10 wickets in five matches so far this season.
  • Picked up four wickets in the last match.
  • Scored 64 runs in the second match of the tournament.
  • With contributions in both batting and bowling, he could be a strong captaincy option.

Shivam Shukla (RW)

  • Shivam Shukla has taken eight wickets in five matches this season.
  • Picked up two wickets in the last match.
  • Has taken at least one wicket in every match he has played this season, showing great consistency.

Grand League Team for RW vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

RW vs IPP Dream11 Prediction, MP T20 League MATCH 19 Grand League Team

Small League Team for RW vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

RW vs IPP Dream11 Prediction, MP T20 League MATCH 19 Small League Team

RW vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

Rewa Jaguars appear to be a stronger unit compared to Indore Pink Panthers and are expected to have the edge in this match.

