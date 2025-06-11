SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, WTC 2025 Final Playing XI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

South Africa will face Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. Both were the most consistent teams this cycle and will form a mouthwatering clash at the iconic Lord’s.
South Africa topped the table with eight wins in 12 matches, with a percentage of 69.44. They lost the fewest matches (3) and were clearly the best team.
Meanwhile, Australia were another consistent side throughout the cycle. They won the most matches (13) in the cycle and assembled a percentage of 67.54, ending second on the points table.
SA vs AUS Probable Playing XIs
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
SA vs AUS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The pacers will have ample assistance, especially on the first day. The slope will help speedsters remain in the game throughout. Given that both teams have a strong pace attack, batting won’t be too easy.
Impact of conditions on the match:
Since 2023, the speedsters have averaged 26.58 in the first innings, 47.12 in the second, 20.88 in the third, and 26.89 in the fourth innings. So, pick more pacers from the team that bowls first.
Similarly, pick more batters from the team that bats second. They have a higher chance of succeeding.
We can avoid specialist spinners for this game.
The rain is predicted on the first two days of the game. The temperature might hover around 20°C for most of the match hours.
Keshav Maharaj has six wickets at an average of 37.83 in three innings at Lord’s.
Despite doing well at this venue previously, Keshav Maharaj might not get enough assistance as a bowler at Lord’s. Pacers are expected to rule the proceedings, and Maharaj might not get enough to bowl.
Keshav Maharaj might not contribute enough with the willow either. Australia have a strong pace attack, and Maharaj might not succeed as a batter.
Keshav Maharaj’s last five figures: 2/14, 3/137, 2/65, 5/76, & 2/67.
SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction
This will be an even contest. However, Australia’s bowling looks more potent, and their pace attack is better suited to the conditions. Expect Australia to win.