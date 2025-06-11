SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, WTC 2025 Final Playing XI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

South Africa will face Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. Both were the most consistent teams this cycle and will form a mouthwatering clash at the iconic Lord’s.

South Africa topped the table with eight wins in 12 matches, with a percentage of 69.44. They lost the fewest matches (3) and were clearly the best team.

Meanwhile, Australia were another consistent side throughout the cycle. They won the most matches (13) in the cycle and assembled a percentage of 67.54, ending second on the points table.

SA vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

SA vs AUS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pacers will have ample assistance, especially on the first day. The slope will help speedsters remain in the game throughout. Given that both teams have a strong pace attack, batting won’t be too easy.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Since 2023, the speedsters have averaged 26.58 in the first innings, 47.12 in the second, 20.88 in the third, and 26.89 in the fourth innings. So, pick more pacers from the team that bowls first.

Similarly, pick more batters from the team that bats second. They have a higher chance of succeeding.

We can avoid specialist spinners for this game.

The rain is predicted on the first two days of the game. The temperature might hover around 20°C for most of the match hours.

Top Player Picks for SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Temba Bavuma (SA):

Temba Bavuma has 483 runs at an average of 40.25 in 15 innings against Australia. He also has four fifties against them.

Temba Bavuma has 80 runs in two innings at Lord’s. He also has a fifty here.

Technically, Bavuma is among the finest batters in this South African side. He might be better equipped to handle Australia’s quicks and can make a substantial score.

Temba Bavuma has done reasonably well against Australia’s pacers. He averages 56 against Pat Cummins, 44.50 against Mitchell Starc, and 23 against Josh Hazlewood.

Temba Bavuma’s last five scores: 106, 31, 40, 78, & 66.

Wiaan Mulder (SA):

Wiaan Mulder can contribute with both bat and ball. His recent rise as a Test batter has been brilliant, and Mulder has been consistent lately.

Wiaan Mulder will get significant help as a bowler. He bowls those immaculate lines and lengths, and since the slope assists fast bowlers, Mulder will get some movement.

Wiaan Mulder might bat in the lower order. That increases his probability of scoring runs since he will get easier batting conditions.

Wiaan Mulder has 263 runs at an average of 52.60 in eight innings since 2024. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 24 in ten innings in this timeframe.

Wiaan Mulder’s previous five scores: 5, 9*, 15, 105*, & 54. Wiaan Mulder’s last five figures: 1/44, 0/38, 0/5, 0/5, & 3/22.

Cameron Green (AUS):

While Cameron Green will play only as a batter, he is good enough to contribute heavily. He is a quality batter.

Cameron Green was in fine form in the County Championship while playing for Gloucestershire. He scored 467 runs at an average of 66.71 in nine innings, including one fifty and three centuries.

Cameron Green will acclimatise better to the conditions since he has been in red-ball groove for a while. He can make a substantial score while batting at No.3.

While the sample size is small, Green has done well against South Africa’s speedsters. He has never been dismissed against Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Cameron Green’s previous five scores: 118*, 25, 128, 67*, & 8.

Pat Cummins (AUS):

Pat Cummins is South Africa’s biggest threat in this game. He is among the finest Test bowlers and will get significant assistance off the surface at Lord’s.

Pat Cummins has 10 wickets at an average of 21.10 and a 47.60 strike rate in four innings at Lord’s.

Pat Cummins has 41 wickets at an average of 19.31 and a 41.80 strike rate in 16 innings against South Africa. He also has three five-wicket hauls against them.

Since 2024, Pat Cummins has performed better against RHBs. South Africa’s batting unit is RHB-heavy, increasing Cummins’ value as a bowler.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 2/37, 3/44, 3/89, 3/28, & 4/81.

Josh Hazlewood (AUS):

Josh Hazlewood has 34 wickets at an average of 26.55 and a 55.55 strike rate in 15 innings against South Africa. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Josh Hazlewood has 13 wickets at an average of 26.15 and a strike rate of 44.30 in six innings at Lord’s.

Josh Hazlewood bowls immaculate lines and lengths. Since pacers will have significant assistance, Hazlewood can run through South Africa’s batting unit.

Josh Hazlewood was in great form in IPL 2025. While the format was different, Hazlewood looked in great rhythm, which is an ominous sign for the Proteas.

Josh Hazlewood’s previous five figures: 1/22, 4/29, 1/28, 5/31, & 1/70.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 SA vs AUS Prediction

Marco Jansen (SA):

Marco Jansen has 77 runs at an average of 15.40 in five innings against Australia. He also has four wickets at 50 runs apiece in three innings against them.

Marco Jansen scored 48 runs in his only innings at Lord’s. He also has four wickets at an average of 10.75 in two innings at this venue.

Marco Jansen will bat in the lower order. Hence, his chances of scoring runs are higher since he will have slightly better conditions.

Marco Jansen will get significant assistance as a bowler. The ball will deviate more at the pace he bowls, and Australian batters can succumb to his bowling.

Marco Jansen’s last five scores: 62, 2, 16*, 4, & 8. Marco Jansen’s previous five figures: 1/36, 2/101, 1/43, 6/52, & 2/100.

Steve Smith (AUS):

Steve Smith is the best batter from both sides. His superior technique and previous experience playing at this venue increase his chances of scoring big.

Steve Smith has 854 runs at an average of 44.94 in 21 innings against South Africa. He also has four fifties and two centuries.

Steve Smith has 525 runs at an average of 58.33 in nine innings at Lord’s. He also has two fifties and as many centuries here.

Steve Smith’s last five scores: 73, 19*, 5, 29, & 12.

Travis Head (AUS):

Travis Head has 213 runs at an average of 53.25 in four innings against South Africa. He also has three fifties against them.

Travis Head has 133 runs at an average of 44.33 in four innings at Lord’s. He also has a fifty here.

Travis Head will bat in the middle order. Since he is an aggressive batter, Head can counter the movement to dominate South African bowlers.

Barring Kagiso Rabada, who has dismissed him twice, Head has done well against all other South African bowlers. That should increase his chances of succeeding.

Travis Head’s previous five scores: 21, 20, 57, 4, & 34*.

SA vs AUS Player to Avoid

Keshav Maharaj (SA):

Keshav Maharaj has six wickets at an average of 37.83 in three innings at Lord’s.

Despite doing well at this venue previously, Keshav Maharaj might not get enough assistance as a bowler at Lord’s. Pacers are expected to rule the proceedings, and Maharaj might not get enough to bowl.

Keshav Maharaj might not contribute enough with the willow either. Australia have a strong pace attack, and Maharaj might not succeed as a batter.

Keshav Maharaj’s last five figures: 2/14, 3/137, 2/65, 5/76, & 2/67.

Grand League Team for SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

This will be an even contest. However, Australia’s bowling looks more potent, and their pace attack is better suited to the conditions. Expect Australia to win.

