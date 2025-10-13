SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 14: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 14 between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women.

South Africa Women (SA) and Bangladesh Women (BAN) will square off in Match No.14 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Here is our SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction for the match to be played at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

South Africa have won two out of their three games in the tournament. They are coming off an incredible victory over India, where they chased down 252 after being 81/5 at one stage. Nadine de Klerk was the star of the show, hitting a sensational 84 not out in 54 balls.

Bangladesh Women started the campaign with a victory over Pakistan but lost the next two to England and New Zealand. In their previous game, they were bowled out for just 127 while chasing 228 against New Zealand.

SA vs BAN Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, and Sanjida Akter Meghla.

SA vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Visakhapatnam have been decent for batting, as seen in the two games played here in the ongoing tournament. Spinners can find good assistance here.

It is expected to be cloudy in Visakhapatnam all day. Rain could play a big role in this game with around a 70 % chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Marizanne Kapp (SA)

Marizanne Kapp offers great all-round value and remains a must-pick in the fantasy team.

The all-rounder has taken eight wickets from seven games this year while scoring 225 runs with the bat.

Fahima Khatun (BAN)

Fahima Khatun was magnificent against England, picking up three for 16 in 10 overs.

The left-arm spinner has taken 15 wickets in 10 games this year at an economy of 4.10.

Marufa Akter (BAN)

Marufa Akter has been superb with the new ball and remains a huge threat.

She has taken 12 wickets in 11 ODIs this year at an economy of 4.71.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Tazmin Brits (SA)

Tazmin Brits has been in incredible form with the bat, scoring 749 runs in ODIs this year at an average of nearly 75.

Brits has hit five centuries in this period, including 101 against New Zealand in this tournament.

Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

Laura Wolvaardt was excellent in the previous game, scoring 70 against India.

She has a stellar record in ODI cricket with over 4,700 runs at an average of 48 with nine hundreds.

Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA)

Nonkululeko Mlaba snared four for 40 against New Zealand and followed it up with 2 for 42 versus India.

She has been in top form, picking up 15 wickets in the last eight games at an economy of 4.20.

Team for SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

South Africa Women have won four of the last five matches against Bangladesh. They have a much more formidable batting unit and will be the difference between the two teams.

