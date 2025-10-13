SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 14: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 14 between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women.
South Africa Women (SA) and Bangladesh Women (BAN) will square off in Match No.14 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Here is our SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction for the match to be played at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
South Africa have won two out of their three games in the tournament. They are coming off an incredible victory over India, where they chased down 252 after being 81/5 at one stage. Nadine de Klerk was the star of the show, hitting a sensational 84 not out in 54 balls.
Bangladesh Women started the campaign with a victory over Pakistan but lost the next two to England and New Zealand. In their previous game, they were bowled out for just 127 while chasing 228 against New Zealand.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, and Sanjida Akter Meghla.
The pitches in Visakhapatnam have been decent for batting, as seen in the two games played here in the ongoing tournament. Spinners can find good assistance here.
It is expected to be cloudy in Visakhapatnam all day. Rain could play a big role in this game with around a 70 % chance of precipitation.
Marizanne Kapp (SA)
Fahima Khatun (BAN)
Marufa Akter (BAN)
Tazmin Brits (SA)
Laura Wolvaardt (SA)
Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA)
South Africa Women have won four of the last five matches against Bangladesh. They have a much more formidable batting unit and will be the difference between the two teams.
