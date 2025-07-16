News
SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match 2
fantasy-cricket

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 2nd Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 16, 2025
4 min read
SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match 2

The 2nd match of the tri-nation T20I series will be between South Africa (SA) and New Zealand (NZ) at Harare Sports Club. Here, we look into the SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction.

South Africa won the first match of the tri-nation series against hosts Zimbabwe. They beat them by five wickets.

New Zealand are playing a T20I match after a long gap. They last played in March earlier this year, when they defeated Pakistan 4-1 at home.

SA vs NZ Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Rassie van der Dussen(c), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay, Mitchell Santner (c), Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Will O’Rourke.

SA vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is usually good for T20 matches and gives some help to the bowlers as well. In the first match, South Africa won while chasing, so batting second might be a better option here.

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny and pleasant, with the temperature around 23°C.

Top Player Picks for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Tim Seifert (NZ)

  • Tim Seifert has been in decent form recently.
  • He scored 114 runs in 7 matches in MLC 2025.
  • Before that, he made 242 runs in 10 matches during PSL 2025.
  • He was impressive in the international series against Pakistan, scoring 249 runs in 5 innings at an average of 62.25.

George Linde (SA)

  • George Linde picked up three wickets in the first match of the tri-nation series against Zimbabwe.
  • He now has 23 wickets in 17 T20 Internationals.
  • In overall T20s, he has taken 191 wickets and scored 2307 runs.
  • His all-round abilities make him a valuable player in the format.

Corbin Bosch (SA)

  • Corbin Bosch could be a smart pick for fantasy teams.
  • While he did not take a wicket in the first T20I, he scored an unbeaten 23*.
  • He impressed with his all-round performance in the recent Test series, where he took a four-wicket haul, a five-wicket haul, and also scored an unbeaten century.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

  • Mitchell Santner has been in excellent bowling form.
  • He picked up 14 wickets in 7 matches in the T20 Vitality Blast 2025.
  • Before that, he took 10 wickets in 13 matches.
  • He can also contribute with the bat in the lower order.
  • Could be a strong captaincy choice for fantasy teams.

Dewald Brevis (SA)

  • Dewald Brevis scored 41 off just 17 balls in the first match of the tri-nation series against Zimbabwe.
  • He is in good form, having also scored a fifty in the recent Test series against Zimbabwe.
  • Before that, he scored 166 runs in six innings in the T20 Vitality Blast 2025.
  • Earlier, he had a brilliant IPL 2025 campaign with 225 runs in six innings.

Matt Henry (NZ)

  • Matt Henry is in good form with the ball.
  • He took 16 wickets in 10 matches in the T20 Vitality Blast 2025.
  • His best figures in the tournament were 4 for 21.
  • He also maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.39.

SA vs NZ Player to Avoid

Mitchell Hay (NZ)

  • Mitchell Hay can be avoided for this match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Tri-nation series 2025 MATCH 2 Grand League Team

Small League Team for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Tri-nation series 2025 MATCH 2 Small League Team

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are missing some of their main players, but New Zealand’s bowling attack looks stronger than South Africa’s, and that could play a big role in deciding the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
New Zealand
SA vs NZ
SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction
South Africa
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

