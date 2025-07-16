SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 2nd Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The 2nd match of the tri-nation T20I series will be between South Africa (SA) and New Zealand (NZ) at Harare Sports Club. Here, we look into the SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction.

South Africa won the first match of the tri-nation series against hosts Zimbabwe. They beat them by five wickets.

All matches (42) Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – SRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 DBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 MON – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SA – NZ – Fixtures Standings

New Zealand are playing a T20I match after a long gap. They last played in March earlier this year, when they defeated Pakistan 4-1 at home.

SA vs NZ Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Rassie van der Dussen(c), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay, Mitchell Santner (c), Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Will O’Rourke.

SA vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is usually good for T20 matches and gives some help to the bowlers as well. In the first match, South Africa won while chasing, so batting second might be a better option here.

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny and pleasant, with the temperature around 23°C.

Top Player Picks for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert has been in decent form recently.

He scored 114 runs in 7 matches in MLC 2025.

Before that, he made 242 runs in 10 matches during PSL 2025.

He was impressive in the international series against Pakistan, scoring 249 runs in 5 innings at an average of 62.25.

George Linde (SA)

George Linde picked up three wickets in the first match of the tri-nation series against Zimbabwe.

He now has 23 wickets in 17 T20 Internationals.

In overall T20s, he has taken 191 wickets and scored 2307 runs.

His all-round abilities make him a valuable player in the format.

Corbin Bosch (SA)

Corbin Bosch could be a smart pick for fantasy teams.

While he did not take a wicket in the first T20I, he scored an unbeaten 23*.

He impressed with his all-round performance in the recent Test series, where he took a four-wicket haul, a five-wicket haul, and also scored an unbeaten century.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Mitchell Santner has been in excellent bowling form.

He picked up 14 wickets in 7 matches in the T20 Vitality Blast 2025.

Before that, he took 10 wickets in 13 matches.

He can also contribute with the bat in the lower order.

Could be a strong captaincy choice for fantasy teams.

Dewald Brevis (SA)

Dewald Brevis scored 41 off just 17 balls in the first match of the tri-nation series against Zimbabwe.

He is in good form, having also scored a fifty in the recent Test series against Zimbabwe.

Before that, he scored 166 runs in six innings in the T20 Vitality Blast 2025.

Earlier, he had a brilliant IPL 2025 campaign with 225 runs in six innings.

Matt Henry (NZ)

Matt Henry is in good form with the ball.

He took 16 wickets in 10 matches in the T20 Vitality Blast 2025.

His best figures in the tournament were 4 for 21.

He also maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.39.

SA vs NZ Player to Avoid

Mitchell Hay (NZ)

Mitchell Hay can be avoided for this match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are missing some of their main players, but New Zealand’s bowling attack looks stronger than South Africa’s, and that could play a big role in deciding the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.