SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 2nd Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The 2nd match of the tri-nation T20I series will be between South Africa (SA) and New Zealand (NZ) at Harare Sports Club. Here, we look into the SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction.
South Africa won the first match of the tri-nation series against hosts Zimbabwe. They beat them by five wickets.
New Zealand are playing a T20I match after a long gap. They last played in March earlier this year, when they defeated Pakistan 4-1 at home.
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Rassie van der Dussen(c), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay, Mitchell Santner (c), Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Will O’Rourke.
The pitch at Harare Sports Club is usually good for T20 matches and gives some help to the bowlers as well. In the first match, South Africa won while chasing, so batting second might be a better option here.
The weather is expected to be mostly sunny and pleasant, with the temperature around 23°C.
Both teams are missing some of their main players, but New Zealand’s bowling attack looks stronger than South Africa’s, and that could play a big role in deciding the match.
