SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 22: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 22 between South Africa Women and Pakistan Women.
Here is our SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for Match No.22 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. South Africa Women (SA) and Pakistan Women (PAK) will be up against each other at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
South Africa have qualified for the semifinals with eight points from five games. After losing the first game, they have registered four wins on the trot. The Proteas women are coming off a 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka, where both openers scored fifties while chasing 121 in just 14.5 overs.
Pakistan Women are languishing at the bottom of the table with three defeats and two points courtesy of washouts. They were in a winning position against England but were 92/5 in the previous game versus New Zealand.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, and Diana Baig.
The pitches in R Premadasa Stadium have historically been spin-friendly with turn and grip on offer. It gets tougher to bat here as the ball gets softer. The batting first scores in five completed Innings this tournament read 129, 247, 221, 253, and 258.
Three games in Colombo have ended in no result due to rain. The weather for this game doesn’t look great either as there’s a possibility of thunderstorms with a 55% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Tazmin Brits (SA)
Nadine de Klerk (SA)
Nashra Sandhu (PAK)
Laura Wolvaardt (SA)
Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA)
Fatima Sana (PAK)
South Africa will be heavy favourites heading into this game. They have a much stronger side, with quality resources in both departments. Pakistan have a vulnerable batting line-up.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.