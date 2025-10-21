SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 22: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 22 between South Africa Women and Pakistan Women.

Here is our SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for Match No.22 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. South Africa Women (SA) and Pakistan Women (PAK) will be up against each other at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

South Africa have qualified for the semifinals with eight points from five games. After losing the first game, they have registered four wins on the trot. The Proteas women are coming off a 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka, where both openers scored fifties while chasing 121 in just 14.5 overs.

Pakistan Women are languishing at the bottom of the table with three defeats and two points courtesy of washouts. They were in a winning position against England but were 92/5 in the previous game versus New Zealand.

SA vs PAK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, and Diana Baig.

SA vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in R Premadasa Stadium have historically been spin-friendly with turn and grip on offer. It gets tougher to bat here as the ball gets softer. The batting first scores in five completed Innings this tournament read 129, 247, 221, 253, and 258.

Three games in Colombo have ended in no result due to rain. The weather for this game doesn’t look great either as there’s a possibility of thunderstorms with a 55% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Tazmin Brits (SA)

Tazmin Brits is in tremendous form, and has hit a century and a half century in this tournament.

The opener has amassed 560 runs in the last nine ODIs at an average of 93.

Nadine de Klerk (SA)

Nadine de Klerk has been vital for South Africa, hitting 84* and 37* in two critical situations.

She has also bagged five wickets in the last four games.

Nashra Sandhu (PAK)

Nashra Sandhu has been excellent with the ball, and will be a threat at this venue.

The left-arm spinner has 16 wickets in the last 10 ODIs at a superb economy of four.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

Laura Wolvaardt made 70 against India earlier, and is coming off a 47-ball 60 not out in the previous outing.

She has a stellar record in the format with over 4,800 runs at an average of 49, including nine centuries.

Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA)

Nonkululeko Mlaba has taken two or more wickets in each of the last four games.

The left-arm spinner has bagged 19 scalps in the last nine ODIs at an economy of 4.42.

Fatima Sana (PAK)

Fatima Sana has been terrific with the ball, and has picked up 4 for 27 against England this tournament.

She has claimed 21 wickets from 12 innings this year at an economy of 4.67 while scoring 148 runs.

Team for SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

South Africa will be heavy favourites heading into this game. They have a much stronger side, with quality resources in both departments. Pakistan have a vulnerable batting line-up.

