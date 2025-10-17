SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 18: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 18 between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women.
South Africa (SA) and Sri Lanka (SL) will be up against each other in Match No.18 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Here is our SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction for the game. R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo will host the contest.
South Africa are in a good position after winning three out of four games. They are coming off another thrilling win against Bangladesh by three wickets. Chasing 233, they were in a precarious situation at 78 for 5. Marizanne Kapp (56) and Chloe Tryon (62) dug them out before Nadine de Klerk finished the game with an unbeaten 37 off 29 balls.
The co-hosts Sri Lanka have only two points from games, courtesy of two washed out games. In the previous game against New Zealand, they did a good job to post 258 on the board with Nilakshika Silva hitting 55 not out off 28 balls. However, rain did not allow any further play.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera.
The pitches in Colombo have historically been tough to bat on due to its low and slow nature. Spinners get a good amount of turn here and batting can get tougher as the game progresses. The average first innings score at the venue this tournament stands at 221.
Colombo is likely to witness rain in the afternoon with over a 70% chance of precipitation.
Marizanne Kapp (SA)
Tazmin Brits (SA)
Inoka Ranaweera (SL)
Chamari Athapaththu (SL)
Chloe Tryon (SA)
Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA)
South Africa Women may have won three out of four games but were in tricky spots in the last two games. They have issues against spin and Sri Lanka can exploit those on these pitches. Expect Sri Lanka to pull off a win.
