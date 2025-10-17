SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 18: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 18 between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women.

South Africa (SA) and Sri Lanka (SL) will be up against each other in Match No.18 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Here is our SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction for the game. R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo will host the contest.

South Africa are in a good position after winning three out of four games. They are coming off another thrilling win against Bangladesh by three wickets. Chasing 233, they were in a precarious situation at 78 for 5. Marizanne Kapp (56) and Chloe Tryon (62) dug them out before Nadine de Klerk finished the game with an unbeaten 37 off 29 balls.

The co-hosts Sri Lanka have only two points from games, courtesy of two washed out games. In the previous game against New Zealand, they did a good job to post 258 on the board with Nilakshika Silva hitting 55 not out off 28 balls. However, rain did not allow any further play.

SA vs SL Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera.

SA vs SL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Colombo have historically been tough to bat on due to its low and slow nature. Spinners get a good amount of turn here and batting can get tougher as the game progresses. The average first innings score at the venue this tournament stands at 221.

Colombo is likely to witness rain in the afternoon with over a 70% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Marizanne Kapp (SA)

Marizanne Kapp is one of the most valuable players in the game and returned among runs in the previous game with a fifty.

The all-rounder has scored 281 runs from eight games in ODIs this year while claiming eight wickets.

Tazmin Brits (SA)

Tazmin Brits is in the form of her life, amassing 562 runs in the last nine ODIs at an average of 80 and strike rate of 98.

She has smashed five centuries this year, including 101 against New Zealand in this tournament.

Inoka Ranaweera (SL)

Inoka Ranaweera has been excellent, taking 4 for 46 and 3 for 33 in the last two innings.

The left-arm spinner has taken 11 wickets from the last six innings at an economy of 4.89.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Chamari Athapaththu (SL)

Chamari Athapaththu has scored 43 and 53 in two of the last three innings and has picked up a wicket.

She offers great all-round value, averaging 35 with the bat and snaring 46 wickets.

Chloe Tryon (SA)

Chloe Tryon struck 49 runs and picked up 3 for 32 against India. She followed it up with 62 and a wicket versus Bangladesh.

Her form and all-round skill set makes her an appealing captaincy pick for this game.

Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA)

Nonkululeko Mlaba is in outstanding form and will remain a huge threat at this venue.

The left-arm spinner snared 4 for 40 against New Zealand and backed it up with two wickets in each of the last two games.

She has taken 17 wickets in the last nine ODIs at an exceptional economy of 4.20.

Team for SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction

South Africa Women may have won three out of four games but were in tricky spots in the last two games. They have issues against spin and Sri Lanka can exploit those on these pitches. Expect Sri Lanka to pull off a win.

