SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 2nd Semifinal
fantasy-cricket

SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: 2nd Semifinal Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 31, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between South Africa Champions and Australia Champions.

SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 2nd Semifinal

South Africa Champions (SAC) and Australia Champions (AAC) will be up against each other in the second semifinal of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025. The action will unfold at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Let’s look into the SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction.

South Africa Champions finished second in the league stage, winning four games and losing once. In their previous game, they smashed Australia by 95 runs. AB de Villiers blasted 123 off just 46 deliveries while JJ Smuts struck 85 off 53.

Australia Champions came third with five points. They won two and lost as many games in the tournament. Most recently, they suffered a 10-wicket hammering at the hands of Pakistan. Batting first, they were bowled out for just 74.

SAC vs AAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir.

Australia Champions: Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve O’Keefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle.

SAC vs AAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Edgbaston are usually pretty flat with not much in it for bowlers. Batters should dominate the proceedings in this game. The average first innings score at the ground reads 165.   

As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy with around a 3% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction  

Aaron Phangiso (SAC)

  • Aaron Phangiso has been outstanding with the ball, picking up nine wickets from four games at an economy of 4.89. 
  • The left-arm spinner is coming off a superb spell against Australia, where he bagged 4 for 13 in 3.4 overs. 

Imran Tahir (SAC) 

  • Imran Tahir has taken seven wickets from three games in this tournament at an economy of six. 
  • The leg-spin bowler took 3 for 27 in the previous game versus Australia. 

Chris Lynn (AAC)

  • Chris Lynn has had a couple of low scores but had blasted 81 off 27 deliveries earlier in the tournament. 
  • He has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 359 runs from the last eight innings. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

AB de Villiers (SAC)

  • AB de Villiers has been sensational in the tournament, amassing 303 runs from four innings at an incredible strike rate of 231. 
  • He has hit two centuries and a half-century in the competition. 
  • ABD is coming off a stunning 123 runs in 46 deliveries in the previous outing.

Wayne Parnell (SAC) 

  • Wayne Parnell is amongst the top captaincy options in this game due to the all-round value he offers. 
  • The left-arm seamer has claimed seven wickets in five games at a strike rate of 11.2 and has struck 33 runs with the bat.

D’Arcy Short (AAC)

  • D’Arcy Short hasn’t fired in this tournament but offers a good all-round value. 
  • He has taken two wickets in the last two games and has added 38 runs. 
  • Short is leading the run-scoring chart in the T20 Blast, with 551 runs at a strike rate of 136 while averaging 42. 

Grand League Team for SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 2nd Semifinal Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction 

SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 2nd Semifinal Playing XI Small League Team

SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

South Africa Champions have been in much better form in the tournament compared to Australia. Their bowling unit is significantly stronger than the Aussies. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia Champions
SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction
South Africa Champions
WCL 2025
World Championship of Legends Cricket
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

