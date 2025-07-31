SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: 2nd Semifinal Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between South Africa Champions and Australia Champions.
South Africa Champions (SAC) and Australia Champions (AAC) will be up against each other in the second semifinal of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025. The action will unfold at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Let’s look into the SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction.
South Africa Champions finished second in the league stage, winning four games and losing once. In their previous game, they smashed Australia by 95 runs. AB de Villiers blasted 123 off just 46 deliveries while JJ Smuts struck 85 off 53.
Australia Champions came third with five points. They won two and lost as many games in the tournament. Most recently, they suffered a 10-wicket hammering at the hands of Pakistan. Batting first, they were bowled out for just 74.
–
–
South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir.
Australia Champions: Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve O’Keefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle.
The pitches at Edgbaston are usually pretty flat with not much in it for bowlers. Batters should dominate the proceedings in this game. The average first innings score at the ground reads 165.
As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy with around a 3% chance of precipitation.
Aaron Phangiso (SAC)
Imran Tahir (SAC)
Chris Lynn (AAC)
AB de Villiers (SAC)
Wayne Parnell (SAC)
D’Arcy Short (AAC)
South Africa Champions have been in much better form in the tournament compared to Australia. Their bowling unit is significantly stronger than the Aussies.
