SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 12 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Australia Champions and South Africa Champions.

Australia Champions (AAC) will take on South Africa Champions (SAC) in the 12th match of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025. The two teams will meet at Headingley in Leeds.

Australia Champions have played three games, winning two and one getting washed out. They beat India in the last game by four wickets. Chasing 204, Australia had lost four for 65 before Callum Ferguson hammered an unbeaten 70 off 38 deliveries.

South Africa Champions were without AB de Villiers in their previous game and they suffered their first defeat of the season. They lost to Pakistan by 31 runs while chasing 199. They lost seven wickets for 93. Morne van Wyk smashed 44 not out off 20 but it wasn’t enough.

All matches (34) Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST – ROM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – KLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – EDC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

SAC vs AAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Champions: Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve O’Keefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle

South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk (wk), AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.

SAC vs AAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Headingley are outstanding for batting across formats. In domestic T20 cricket, the average first innings score at this ground reads 185. It shows how batters have dominated over the years.

The weather could be mostly cloudy with around a 13% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

D’Arcy Short (AAC)

D’Arcy Short has picked two wickets in the last two games and has added 38 runs.

He is leading the T20 Blast batting chart this season, with 551 runs at an average of 42 and strike rate of 136.

Aaron Phangiso (SAC)

Aaron Phangiso has taken five wickets from three games in the tournament at an economy of 7.10.

The left-arm spinner snared 2 for 19 in the first game and backed it up with 3 for 17 against India.

Duanne Olivier (SAC)

Duanne Olivier has been superb in the tournament, picking five wickets in four games.

The right-arm seamer is coming off 2 for 19 in the previous game against Pakistan.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Chris Lynn (AAC)

Chris Lynn has been in magnificent form with the bat, scoring 351 runs from the last six innings.

He struck 81 off just 27 balls against West Indies in this tournament.

AB de Villiers (SAC)

AB de Villiers missed the previous game due to a hamstring niggle but could return for this game.

He smashed 63 runs off 30 balls in the against India Champions and blasted 116 not out off 51 against England.

Wayne Parnell (AAC)

Wayne Parnell is a popular captaincy option in this game due to his all-round skill set.

The left-arm pacer has taken five wickets in the last three games and has made 32 runs.

Grand League Team for SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Australia Champions have a more destructive batting order while South Africa rely heavily on AB de Villiers. Expect Australia to hold an edge in this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.