SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 12
fantasy-cricket

SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 12 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 27, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Australia Champions and South Africa Champions.

SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 12

Australia Champions (AAC) will take on South Africa Champions (SAC) in the 12th match of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025. The two teams will meet at Headingley in Leeds. 

Australia Champions have played three games, winning two and one getting washed out. They beat India in the last game by four wickets. Chasing 204, Australia had lost four for 65 before Callum Ferguson hammered an unbeaten 70 off 38 deliveries. 

South Africa Champions were without AB de Villiers in their previous game and they suffered their first defeat of the season. They lost to Pakistan by 31 runs while chasing 199. They lost seven wickets for 93. Morne van Wyk smashed 44 not out off 20 but it wasn’t enough.

SAC vs AAC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Champions: Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve O’Keefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle

South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk (wk), AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.

SAC vs AAC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Headingley are outstanding for batting across formats. In domestic T20 cricket, the average first innings score at this ground reads 185. It shows how batters have dominated over the years. 

The weather could be mostly cloudy with around a 13% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction  

D’Arcy Short (AAC)

  • D’Arcy Short has picked two wickets in the last two games and has added 38 runs. 
  • He is leading the T20 Blast batting chart this season, with 551 runs at an average of 42 and strike rate of 136. 

Aaron Phangiso (SAC)

  • Aaron Phangiso has taken five wickets from three games in the tournament at an economy of 7.10. 
  • The left-arm spinner snared 2 for 19 in the first game and backed it up with 3 for 17 against India.

Duanne Olivier (SAC) 

  • Duanne Olivier has been superb in the tournament, picking five wickets in four games. 
  • The right-arm seamer is coming off 2 for 19 in the previous game against Pakistan. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Chris Lynn (AAC)

  • Chris Lynn has been in magnificent form with the bat, scoring 351 runs from the last six innings. 
  • He struck 81 off just 27 balls against West Indies in this tournament. 

AB de Villiers (SAC)

  • AB de Villiers missed the previous game due to a hamstring niggle but could return for this game. 
  • He smashed 63 runs off 30 balls in the against India Champions and blasted 116 not out off 51 against England.

Wayne Parnell (AAC) 

  • Wayne Parnell is a popular captaincy option in this game due to his all-round skill set. 
  • The left-arm pacer has taken five wickets in the last three games and has made 32 runs. 

Grand League Team for SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 12 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction 

SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Match 12 Playing XI Small League Team

SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction

Australia Champions have a more destructive batting order while South Africa rely heavily on AB de Villiers. Expect Australia to hold an edge in this game. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia Champions
SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction
South Africa Champions
WCL 2025
World Championship of Legends Cricket
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

