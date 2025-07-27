SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 12 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Australia Champions and South Africa Champions.
Australia Champions (AAC) will take on South Africa Champions (SAC) in the 12th match of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025. The two teams will meet at Headingley in Leeds.
Australia Champions have played three games, winning two and one getting washed out. They beat India in the last game by four wickets. Chasing 204, Australia had lost four for 65 before Callum Ferguson hammered an unbeaten 70 off 38 deliveries.
South Africa Champions were without AB de Villiers in their previous game and they suffered their first defeat of the season. They lost to Pakistan by 31 runs while chasing 199. They lost seven wickets for 93. Morne van Wyk smashed 44 not out off 20 but it wasn’t enough.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Cancelled
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Australia Champions: Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve O’Keefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle
South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk (wk), AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso.
The pitches at Headingley are outstanding for batting across formats. In domestic T20 cricket, the average first innings score at this ground reads 185. It shows how batters have dominated over the years.
The weather could be mostly cloudy with around a 13% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
D’Arcy Short (AAC)
Aaron Phangiso (SAC)
Duanne Olivier (SAC)
Chris Lynn (AAC)
AB de Villiers (SAC)
Wayne Parnell (AAC)
Australia Champions have a more destructive batting order while South Africa rely heavily on AB de Villiers. Expect Australia to hold an edge in this game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.