SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 4: T20 Tri-series Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 4 between Scotland and Netherlands.
Scotland (SCO) and Netherlands (NED) will lock horns in the fourth match of the T20 Tri-series. The contest will take place at Titwood, Glasgow.
Both teams have clinched one out of their two games in the series but Scotland boast of the best net run-rate of 0.927. The Netherlands are at the bottom with an NRR of -0.975.
On Tuesday, Scotland lost to Nepal by two wickets in a close last-over finish after posting on only 97 on the board. The Dutch men defeated Nepal in their previous game, in a contest that needed three Super Overs to get a result.
Scotland: George Munsey, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross (c/wk), Michael Leask, Christopher McBride, Jack Jarvis, Liam Naylor, Safyaan Sharif, Jasper Davidson.
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Zach Lion Cachet, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt, Saqib Zulfiqar, Kyle Klein.
The pitches in Titwood, Glasgow have been pretty balanced with good assistance for bowlers. In three games played here in the Tri-series, the team batting first has scored 160, 152, and 97.
The weather could be an issue in this match with cloudy skies and around a 44% chance of precipitation.
George Munsey (SCO)
Scott Edwards (NED)
Brandon McMullen (SCO)
Mark Watt (SCO)
Michael Leask (SCO)
Michael Levitt (NED)
Noah Croes (NED)
Scotland have defeated the Netherlands in three of the last five contests, including a 39-victory in this tournament. The Scottish side has a better bowling attack and more firepower in the batting line-up.
