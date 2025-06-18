SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 4: T20 Tri-series Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 4 between Scotland and Netherlands.

Scotland (SCO) and Netherlands (NED) will lock horns in the fourth match of the T20 Tri-series. The contest will take place at Titwood, Glasgow.

Both teams have clinched one out of their two games in the series but Scotland boast of the best net run-rate of 0.927. The Netherlands are at the bottom with an NRR of -0.975.

On Tuesday, Scotland lost to Nepal by two wickets in a close last-over finish after posting on only 97 on the board. The Dutch men defeated Nepal in their previous game, in a contest that needed three Super Overs to get a result.

SCO vs NED Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross (c/wk), Michael Leask, Christopher McBride, Jack Jarvis, Liam Naylor, Safyaan Sharif, Jasper Davidson.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Zach Lion Cachet, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt, Saqib Zulfiqar, Kyle Klein.

SCO vs NED: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Titwood, Glasgow have been pretty balanced with good assistance for bowlers. In three games played here in the Tri-series, the team batting first has scored 160, 152, and 97.

The weather could be an issue in this match with cloudy skies and around a 44% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction

George Munsey (SCO)

George Munsey recently hit a stunning 191 in an ODI.

He has an outstanding record in T20Is, with over 2100 runs at an average of 30.66 and strike rate of 144.

Scott Edwards (NED)

Scott Edwards has had a couple of poor games but remains a good fantasy option.

He has scored 249 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 27 and strike rate of 150.

Brandon McMullen (SCO)

Brandon McMullen has scored 295 runs in his last nine innings at an average of 42 while striking at 147.

McMullen has six fifties in 17 innings in his T20I career.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Mark Watt (SCO)

Mark Watt is a quality spinner, and has taken three wickets in two games in the series.

Watt scored 60 in an ODI recently and has been used as an opener in this series, which increases his fantasy value.

Michael Leask (SCO)

Michael Leask is coming off an outstanding all-round performance in the last game, scoring 46 and picking 2 for 21.

He had recently smashed 96 not-out and snared two wickets in an ODI against Nepal.

Michael Levitt (NED)

Michael Levitt has scored 240 runs in the last eight innings at an average of 34 while striking at nearly 130.

Levitt has made 36 and 20 in the first two games.

He can make an impact with the ball as well.

SCO vs NED Player to Avoid

Noah Croes (NED)

Noah Croes has scored 12 runs in two games and bats down the order. Leaving him out would be a better option.

Grand League Team for SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction

SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Scotland have defeated the Netherlands in three of the last five contests, including a 39-victory in this tournament. The Scottish side has a better bowling attack and more firepower in the batting line-up.

