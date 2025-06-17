SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 3 Playing XI: Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Scotland will face Nepal in the third match of the tri-series in Glasgow. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.

Scotland won their last encounter against the Netherlands by 39 runs. Batting first, they scored 160/8, and bowled brilliantly to restrict the opponent to a mere 121.

Meanwhile, Nepal lost their previous fixture against the Netherlands in the super over. They had to play three super overs before a conclusion, as Nepal ended on the wrong side.

SCO vs NEP Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Liam Naylor, Finlay McCreath, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (c & wk), Christopher McBride, Safyaan Sharif, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Anil Shah (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kiran Thagunna, Rupesh Singh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi

SCO vs NEP: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Glasgow have been balanced, with some help for bowlers. The spinners have done better than the speedsters in the first two games. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 165 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 19°C, with mostly cloudy conditions, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

George Munsey (SCO):

George Munsey will open the innings. He is among the quickest scorers and can exploit the powerplay.

George Munsey scored 30 runs in the last game.

George Munsey’s last five scores: 30, 4, 58, 3, & 20.

Matthew Cross (SCO):

Matthew Cross will bat in the lower order. He looked in good touch in the previous game.

Matthew Cross scored 33 runs in the last fixture.

Matthew Cross’ previous five scores: 33, 7, 27, 18, & 15*.

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP):

Sandeep Lamichhane took three wickets in the previous game.

Sandeep Lamichhane will get ample assistance off the deck. There have been some help for slow bowlers in Glasgow, and he can exploit it.

Sandeep Lamichhane’s last five figures: 3/18, 2/12, 2/23, 1/20, & 3/29.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 SCO vs NEP Prediction

Mark Watt (SCO):

Mark Watt has been performing with both bat and ball. He will open the innings and bowl all four overs.

Mark Watt scored five runs in the last game. He also took two wickets.

Mark Watt’s previous five scores: 5, 18, 4, 16, & 1. Mark Watt’s last five figures: 2/28, 0/38, 0/44, 2/13, & 2/234.

Brandon McMullen (SCO):

Brandon McMullen will also contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent performer.

Brandon McMullen scored 11 runs in the previous game.

Brandon McMullen has 11, 13, 22, 16, & 58.

Kushal Bhurtel (NEP):

Kushal Bhurtel also contributes with both bat and ball. He will open the innings and bowl all four overs.

Kushal Bhurtel scored 34 runs and took a solitary wicket in the last game.

SCO vs NEP Player to Avoid

Lokesh Bam (NEP):

Lokesh Bam might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

Scotland are a strong side and will have a home advantage. Expect them to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.