SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 6: T20 Tri-series Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 6 between Scotland and Nepal.

Scotland (SCO) and Nepal (NEP) will square off in the sixth and final match of the T20 Tri-series at Titwood, Glasgow. Nepal occupy the top spot with four points while Scotland are third with two points.

Scotland, however, have the best net run-rate (0.331) and a win here will help them clinch the series. They lost to the Netherlands in their previous game by 17 runs. Chasing a big target of 199, Brandon McMullen hit 51 off 27 while Michael Leask struck 46 off 23 but didn’t have support from others.

Nepal are coming off a six-wicket win over the Netherlands on Thursday. Chasing 175, Kushal Bhurtel made 65 off 51 at the top of the order before Aarif Sheikh smashed 39 in 23 deliveries.

SCO vs NEP Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross (wk), Jack Jarvis, Liam Naylor, Safyaan Sharif, Jasper Davidson.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kiran Thagunna, Lokesh Bam, Rupesh Singh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

SCO vs NEP: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Titwood, Glasgow has produced good surfaces for T20 cricket. The team batting first has scored 160, 152, 97, 198, and 174 in five matches played here in this tournament. Expect another high-scoring game.

The weather during this game could be partly cloudy with around a 7% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

George Munsey (SCO)

George Munsey has made 260 runs in the last 10 T20 innings at an average of 29 and strike rate of 148.

He recently smashed a blistering 191 in an ODI.

In his T20I career, Munsey has two centuries and 11 half centuries.

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Sandeep Lamichhane has taken eight wickets in three games in this tournament at an economy of 5.38.

He has 116 wickets from 61 international T20s at an economy of 6.12 and strike rate of 11.9.

Mark Watt (SCO)

Mark Watt hasn’t been at his best but remains a good fantasy option, especially since he is opening the innings in the tournament.

Watt has 85 wickets in 70 T20I innings at an economy of 7.01.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

Brandon McMullen (SCO)

Brandon McMullen has amassed 346 runs in his last 10 innings at an average of 43 while striking at 152.

McMullen has registered six half centuries in 18 innings in his T20I career.

Michael Leask (SCO)

Michael Leask has been in excellent form, delivering with both bat and ball.

He made 46 and picked 2 for 21 in the previous clash against Nepal.

In the last outing, he struck 46 off 23 and claimed a wicket against the Netherlands.

Kushal Bhurtel (NEP)

Kushal Bhurtel has been a prolific run-scorer for Nepal in the T20 format.

He has made 393 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 56 while striking at 138.

He smashed 65 off 51 in the previous game.

SCO vs NEP Player to Avoid

Aasif Sheikh (NEP)

Aasif Sheikh made seven runs in the previous game and hasn’t been in good form.

Grand League Team for SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

Nepal have won their last two games in the competition and their only defeat came in a super over. They have a potent bowling attack and enough quality in the batting line-up.

