SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 6: T20 Tri-series Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 6 between Scotland and Nepal.
Scotland (SCO) and Nepal (NEP) will square off in the sixth and final match of the T20 Tri-series at Titwood, Glasgow. Nepal occupy the top spot with four points while Scotland are third with two points.
Scotland, however, have the best net run-rate (0.331) and a win here will help them clinch the series. They lost to the Netherlands in their previous game by 17 runs. Chasing a big target of 199, Brandon McMullen hit 51 off 27 while Michael Leask struck 46 off 23 but didn’t have support from others.
Nepal are coming off a six-wicket win over the Netherlands on Thursday. Chasing 175, Kushal Bhurtel made 65 off 51 at the top of the order before Aarif Sheikh smashed 39 in 23 deliveries.
Scotland: George Munsey, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross (wk), Jack Jarvis, Liam Naylor, Safyaan Sharif, Jasper Davidson.
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kiran Thagunna, Lokesh Bam, Rupesh Singh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.
Titwood, Glasgow has produced good surfaces for T20 cricket. The team batting first has scored 160, 152, 97, 198, and 174 in five matches played here in this tournament. Expect another high-scoring game.
The weather during this game could be partly cloudy with around a 7% chance of precipitation.
Nepal have won their last two games in the competition and their only defeat came in a super over. They have a potent bowling attack and enough quality in the batting line-up.
