SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 28 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will play Paarl Royals in the 28th match of SA20 2025 in Gqeberha. Both teams lost their last games.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against MI Cape Town. They batted poorly and never looked in control while bowling, leading to a big loss.
Meanwhile, Paarl Royals lost against Joburg Super Kings by seven wickets. They got a par score in the first innings but were on the wrong end of Faf du Plessis’ brilliance.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Craig Overton, Richard Gleeson, Ottneil Baartman
Paarl Royals: Mitchell Owen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
The average first-innings score in Gqeberha has been 152, with pacers snaring 62.81% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 24°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape will have a home advantage. However, Paarl Royals have been more consistent throughout the tournament. Still, the Eastern Cape might be more suitable for the conditions in Gqeberha and should win the contest.
