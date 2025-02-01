SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 28 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will play Paarl Royals in the 28th match of SA20 2025 in Gqeberha. Both teams lost their last games.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against MI Cape Town. They batted poorly and never looked in control while bowling, leading to a big loss.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals lost against Joburg Super Kings by seven wickets. They got a par score in the first innings but were on the wrong end of Faf du Plessis’ brilliance.

SEC vs PR: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Craig Overton, Richard Gleeson, Ottneil Baartman

Paarl Royals: Mitchell Owen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

SEC vs PR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Gqeberha has been 152, with pacers snaring 62.81% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 24°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Tom Abell (SEC):

Tom Abell will bat at No.3. He is a quality player and can score big.

Tom Abell has 236 runs at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of 135.63 in eight innings in Gqeberha. He also has two fifties here.

Ottneil Baartman (SEC):

Ottneil Baartman is a consistent bowler. He can snare a few wickets.

Ottneil Baartman has 24 wickets at an average of 18.95 and a strike rate of 14.62 in 17 innings in Gqeberha. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Mitchell Owen (PR):

Mitchell Owen will open the innings. He is in fine form and can score big.

Mitchell Owen’s last five scores: 108, 36, 38, 44 & 24.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (SEC):

Aiden Markram is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Aiden Markram has 491 runs at an average of 37.76 and a strike rate of 126.22 in 16 innings in Gqeberha. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 21.75 and a strike rate of 18.75 in 13 innings here.

Marco Jansen (SEC):

Marco Jansen is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen has 24 wickets at an average of 15.16 and a strike rate of 12.91 in 15 innings in Gqeberha. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR):

Lhuan-dre Pretorius will open the innings. He is in sensational form.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ last five scores: 19, 43, 0, 25 & 27.

SEC vs PR Player to Avoid

Keith Dudgeon (PR):

Keith Dudgeon might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will have a home advantage. However, Paarl Royals have been more consistent throughout the tournament. Still, the Eastern Cape might be more suitable for the conditions in Gqeberha and should win the contest.

