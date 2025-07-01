SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
After a hard-fought two-match Test series which Sri Lanka won 1-0, the action now shifts to the ODI leg. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns in a three-match 50-overs contest with the first game starting tomorrow (July 2).
The hosts come into the match on a high, having won the recent Test series, with Charith Asalanka leading the side in ODIs. Sri Lanka will look to continue their winning streak in the white-ball format after beating India, West Indies, New Zealand and Australia on home turf in the last year.
On the other hand, for Bangladesh it will be the dawn of a new era. They have a new ODI captain in Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who will be taking over the reins from Najmul Hossain Shanto. It will also be the first ODI match for the Bangla Tigers after the recent retirements of veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando/Dilshan Madushanka
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana
The pitch is expected to be a standard R. Premadasa surface where a score in the vicinity of 300 will be a challenging target. Early assistance will be available for fast bowlers, while spin is expected to play a prominent role.
The weather looks to be mostly clear, so ideally there shouldn’t be any rain interruptions. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C with a 40% chance of rain.
Sri Lanka have a strong batting lineup and are familiar with the conditions better. Given their recent track record, the Lankans remain the favourite to win the contest.
