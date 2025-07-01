SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

After a hard-fought two-match Test series which Sri Lanka won 1-0, the action now shifts to the ODI leg. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns in a three-match 50-overs contest with the first game starting tomorrow (July 2).

The hosts come into the match on a high, having won the recent Test series, with Charith Asalanka leading the side in ODIs. Sri Lanka will look to continue their winning streak in the white-ball format after beating India, West Indies, New Zealand and Australia on home turf in the last year.

All matches (34) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 166/7 MPS 171/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 176/8 PAL 82/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 148/5 BSAS 100/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 119/6 BSAS 118/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 82/10 SOST 116/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS 86/10 BMP 87/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 88/8 SOST 132/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W 159/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW 186/7 MUR 129/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK 123/10 LLG 127/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – LLG – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 GUC – PCR 102/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – WAF – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO 75/3 IRSCC 73/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG 77/7 AMW 83/2 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG 123/10 IDTT 202/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 DID – TGC – Fixtures Standings

On the other hand, for Bangladesh it will be the dawn of a new era. They have a new ODI captain in Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who will be taking over the reins from Najmul Hossain Shanto. It will also be the first ODI match for the Bangla Tigers after the recent retirements of veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

SL vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando/Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to be a standard R. Premadasa surface where a score in the vicinity of 300 will be a challenging target. Early assistance will be available for fast bowlers, while spin is expected to play a prominent role.

The weather looks to be mostly clear, so ideally there shouldn’t be any rain interruptions. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C with a 40% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Charith Asalanka (SL)

Charith Asalanka has been in great form in ODIs. In the last 5 matches, he has 209 runs at an average of 52.25 and a strike rate of 101.

Charith Asalanka has already hit a fifty and a hundred this year. He will also valuable with his handy off-spin.

Charith Asalanka has an ODI average of 65.20 against Bangladesh, having scored 326 runs.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman has 23 wickets at 22.91 in 14 ODI innings against Sri Lanka

Mustafizur Rahman is Bangladesh’s second-highest wicket-taker against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

Maheesh Theekshana in his last 9 ODIs, has picked up 19 wickets at an economy rate of 4.41.

Maheesh Theekshana is Sri Lanka’s top wicket-taker in ODIs in 2025 with 11 wickets in 4 games at an average of 11.81 and an economy of 4.56.

Maheesh Theekshana can be dangerous in the rank-turners at Colombo and can trouble Bangladesh batters with his variations.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 SL vs BAN Prediction

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will contribute with the bat and the ball apart from leading the side.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been in good touch with the bat. Since 2024, he has scored 323 runs in 10 ODI innings, averaging 32.3 and has hit three half-centuries.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is good with the ball too. In 105 matches, he has 110 at an economy of 4.83.

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka scored two centuries in the recent Test series and will once again shoulder the responsibility of opening.

Pathum Nissanka has over 2.5k runs in ODIs and has a strong average of 41.11.

Pathum Nissanka has a home ODI average of 45.25 with 1,267 runs in his tally.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN)

Najmul Hossain Shanto is in great touch. In the first match of the Test series, he hit twin tons: 148 and an unbeaten 125.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has looked good in ODIs too. Since 2024, he has scored 363 runs in 7 matches at an average of 60.5, including two fifties and a hundred.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has scored 342 ODI runs against Sri Lanka and has an average of 85.50.

SL vs BAN Player to Avoid

Jaker Ali (BAN)

Jaker Ali could be avoided for this match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka have a strong batting lineup and are familiar with the conditions better. Given their recent track record, the Lankans remain the favourite to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.