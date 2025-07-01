News
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report
fantasy-cricket

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 2, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

After a hard-fought two-match Test series which Sri Lanka won 1-0, the action now shifts to the ODI leg. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns in a three-match 50-overs contest with the first game starting tomorrow (July 2).

The hosts come into the match on a high, having won the recent Test series, with Charith Asalanka leading the side in ODIs. Sri Lanka will look to continue their winning streak in the white-ball format after beating India, West Indies, New Zealand and Australia on home turf in the last year.

On the other hand, for Bangladesh it will be the dawn of a new era. They have a new ODI captain in Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who will be taking over the reins from Najmul Hossain Shanto. It will also be the first ODI match for the Bangla Tigers after the recent retirements of veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

SL vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando/Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to be a standard R. Premadasa surface where a score in the vicinity of 300 will be a challenging target. Early assistance will be available for fast bowlers, while spin is expected to play a prominent role.

The weather looks to be mostly clear, so ideally there shouldn’t be any rain interruptions. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C with a 40% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Charith Asalanka (SL)

  • Charith Asalanka has been in great form in ODIs. In the last 5 matches, he has 209 runs at an average of 52.25 and a strike rate of 101.
  • Charith Asalanka has already hit a fifty and a hundred this year. He will also valuable with his handy off-spin.
  • Charith Asalanka has an ODI average of 65.20 against Bangladesh, having scored 326 runs.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

  • Mustafizur Rahman has 23 wickets at 22.91 in 14 ODI innings against Sri Lanka
  • Mustafizur Rahman is Bangladesh’s second-highest wicket-taker against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

  • Maheesh Theekshana in his last 9 ODIs, has picked up 19 wickets at an economy rate of 4.41.
  • Maheesh Theekshana is Sri Lanka’s top wicket-taker in ODIs in 2025 with 11 wickets in 4 games at an average of 11.81 and an economy of 4.56.
  • Maheesh Theekshana can be dangerous in the rank-turners at Colombo and can trouble Bangladesh batters with his variations.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 SL vs BAN Prediction

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz will contribute with the bat and the ball apart from leading the side.
  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been in good touch with the bat. Since 2024, he has scored 323 runs in 10 ODI innings, averaging 32.3 and has hit three half-centuries.
  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz is good with the ball too. In 105 matches, he has 110 at an economy of 4.83.

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

  • Pathum Nissanka scored two centuries in the recent Test series and will once again shoulder the responsibility of opening.
  • Pathum Nissanka has over 2.5k runs in ODIs and has a strong average of 41.11.
  • Pathum Nissanka has a home ODI average of 45.25 with 1,267 runs in his tally.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN)

  • Najmul Hossain Shanto is in great touch. In the first match of the Test series, he hit twin tons: 148 and an unbeaten 125.
  • Najmul Hossain Shanto has looked good in ODIs too. Since 2024, he has scored 363 runs in 7 matches at an average of 60.5, including two fifties and a hundred.
  • Najmul Hossain Shanto has scored 342 ODI runs against Sri Lanka and has an average of 85.50.

SL vs BAN Player to Avoid

Jaker Ali (BAN)

  • Jaker Ali could be avoided for this match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Small League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka have a strong batting lineup and are familiar with the conditions better. Given their recent track record, the Lankans remain the favourite to win the contest.

