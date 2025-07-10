SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

After Sri Lanka (SL) clinched the ODI series against Bangladesh (BAN), the two teams will square off in a three-match T20I series. The first match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The Lankan Lions last played the shorter format in January when they toured New Zealand. They lost the series by 1-2. Sri Lanka have made a few changes for this series, with Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, and Chamika Karunaratne all back in the side. Eshan Malinga has also received a call-up. Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The Bangladesh Tigers played a three-match series against Pakistan away from home in late May. They were outplayed in the series, losing all three games. Bangladesh will have Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman back in the side while Mohammad Naim replaces Najmul Hossain Shanto.

SL vs BAN Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a pretty good venue for batting in the shorter format. After 25 T20Is hosted at the venue, the average first innings score stands at 174. The team batting first has won 14 of these games so expect the toss-winning captain to opt to bat first.

As per the forecast, the weather is likely to be cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Jaker Ali (BAN)

Jaker Ali has done a superb job for Bangladesh in the middle order in both white-ball formats.

He has scored 243 runs in the last nine T20Is at a strike rate of 141 while averaging 35.

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka had a poor ODI series against Bangladesh but remains a top fantasy option.

He has made 658 runs in T20 cricket in the last 12 months at an average of 34 and strike rate of 140.

Charith Asalanka (SL)

Charith Asalanka has scored 167 runs in four T20 innings at an average of 39 and strike rate of 161.

He hit 74 off 38 in his most recent outing in Major League Cricket.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Kusal Perera (SL)

Kusal Perera has piled on 359 runs in his last 10 T20 internationals at an average of 36 while striking at 154.

He blasted 101 off 46 against New Zealand in Sri Lanka’s last T20I.

He has smashed 62* off 31 and 60 off 35 in two of the last three T20 outings.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis has been in great form, scoring 225 runs in the ODI series against Bangladesh, including 124 in the third game.

Mendis has made 726 runs in the shorter format in the last 12 months at an average of 36 while striking at 139.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman is a key asset for Bangladesh and should do well here with his variations.

He has taken 24 wickets in T20 cricket in the last 12 months at an economy of 7.94.

The left-arm pacer took 3 for 17 the last time these two teams met.

SL vs BAN Player to Avoid

Shamim Hossain (BAN)

Shamim Hossain bats in the lower middle order and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka have won three of the last five encounters between these two sides. Both teams have good bowling attacks but batting is where Sri Lanka holds an edge.

