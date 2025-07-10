SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
After Sri Lanka (SL) clinched the ODI series against Bangladesh (BAN), the two teams will square off in a three-match T20I series. The first match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The Lankan Lions last played the shorter format in January when they toured New Zealand. They lost the series by 1-2. Sri Lanka have made a few changes for this series, with Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, and Chamika Karunaratne all back in the side. Eshan Malinga has also received a call-up. Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
The Bangladesh Tigers played a three-match series against Pakistan away from home in late May. They were outplayed in the series, losing all three games. Bangladesh will have Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman back in the side while Mohammad Naim replaces Najmul Hossain Shanto.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a pretty good venue for batting in the shorter format. After 25 T20Is hosted at the venue, the average first innings score stands at 174. The team batting first has won 14 of these games so expect the toss-winning captain to opt to bat first.
As per the forecast, the weather is likely to be cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation.
Jaker Ali (BAN)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
Charith Asalanka (SL)
Kusal Perera (SL)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
Shamim Hossain (BAN)
Sri Lanka have won three of the last five encounters between these two sides. Both teams have good bowling attacks but batting is where Sri Lanka holds an edge.
