SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Test Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sri Lanka is set to host Bangladesh for a two-Test series, which will mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) cycle. The first match is slated to be played at Galle, from June 17.

Sri Lanka’s previous Test series was against Australia earlier this year in January where they were defeated 2-0 at home. On the other hand, Bangladesh will enter the contest having last played a two-match red-ball series against Zimbabwe, ending in a 1-1 tie.

The fixture will also be the last Test match for Sri Lankan veteran Angelo Mathews, who has announced his decision to retire from the format earlier in May.

SL vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Tharindu Ratnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Galle is likely to slow down as the match progresses. Historically, it has favoured spin bowling, and this trend is expected to continue and will offer significant assistance to spinners. However, recent rain could add some extra movement off the surface, while the outfield may also become slower, affecting the overall pace of the game.

A temperature of around 25°C-30°C. Rain is forecasted early in the morning around 4am but is expected to be clear during the daytime. However, there’s rain forecast on all five days.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Kusal Mendis (SL):

Kusal Mendis has played a total of 14 Test innings against Bangladesh, and scored 752 runs with a highest score of 196.

Kusal Mendis has looked in good touch in this year so far. In 2 Tests, he scored 190 runs at an average of 63.33 and a highest score of 85*

Kusal Mendis will be a key batter in the Sri Lankan middle-order. He will also keep wickets and can add crucial fantasy points.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN):

Najmul Hossain Shanto played a total of 11 Test innings against Sri Lanka and scored 232 runs with a highest score of 163.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has looked in decent touch against Zimbabwe. In 2 Tests, he scored 123 runs at an average of 41.

Angelo Mathews (SL):

Angelo Mathews can contribute with both bat and ball. Against Bangladesh, Mathews has played 10 Tests, amassing 720 runs at an average of 55.38, including two centuries. He also has one wicket against them.

Angelo Mathews is an experienced all-rounder who contributes with both bat and ball. This will be his last Test match and he will look to put up a solid performance in front of the home crowd.

Angelo Mathews has played over 100 Tests and is a veteran in the format. In 118 games, Mathews has 8167 runs, with 16 centuries and 45 fifties, including an unbeaten double ton. With the ball as well, he has snared 33 wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 SL vs BAN Prediction

Dinesh Chandimal (SL):

Dinesh Chandimal averages 67.06 in 12 Tests against Bangladesh, with five centuries.

Dinesh Chandimal hit two fifties against Australia in February, followed by solid returns in domestic first-class cricket and a brief PSL stint last month

Dinesh Chandimal will be a key threat, batting at his new position at No. 3.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN):

Mehidy Hasan Miraz can contribute with both bat and ball. Miraz also plays spin very well and will come in handy in a turning track at Galle.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the Player of the series against Zimbabwe. He scored a century and took five wickets in the second Test, after a ten-wicket haul in the first.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is Bangladesh’s few consistent players over the past two years and has grown into the all-rounder’s role in Shakib Al Hasan’s absence.

Prabath Jayasuriya (SL):

Prabath Jayasuriya will be the main spin threat on a turning Galle track.

Prabath Jayasuriya was the third-highest wicket-taker among spinners in the last WTC cycle.

Prabath Jayasuriya has played two Tests at Galle this year already against Australia. He exploited the conditions well to pick up 9 wickets.

SL vs BAN Player to Avoid

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN):

Mushfiqur Rahim hasn’t passed fifty in his last 13 innings and can be avoided for the contest.

Grand League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka is the favourite to win the match with their superior spin options and home advantage.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.