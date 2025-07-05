News
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd ODI.
fantasy-cricket

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 5, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd ODI.

Bangladesh (BAN) and Sri Lanka (SL) will be up against each other in the second ODI at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Sri Lanka won the first game by 77 runs to take the lead in the three-match series. 

Batting first, the hosts lost three wickets in the first seven overs. Captain Charith Asalanka scored a century to help the team reach 244. Taskin Ahmed claimed 4 for 47 for Bangladesh with Tanzim Hasan Sakib picking 3 for 45. 

The visitors were 100 for 1 at one stage with Tanzid Hasan scoring 62 off 61. What followed was a historic collapse as Bangladesh lost seven wickets for just five runs. Wanindu Hasaranga starred for Sri Lanka, bagging 4 for 10 in 7.5 overs while Kamindu Mendis snared three scalps. 

SL vs BAN Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo is known for slow surfaces with assistance for spinners. The pitches here are abrasive which helps fast bowlers as well. The average first innings score at the venue in ODIs stands at 242. Expect the toss-winner to opt to bat first. 

The weather forecast doesn’t look great as there could be showers in the afternoon. The radar shows a 75% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction 

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

  • Wanindu Hasaranga turned the match on its head in the previous game, picking up 4 for 10 in 7.5 overs. 
  • He has claimed 36 wickets in 16 innings since the last year at a strike rate of 18.7. 

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN) 

  • Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 23 runs and bagged a wicket in the previous game. 
  • He averages 34.52 in the fifty-over format with three hundreds and 10 fifties. 
  • Shanto recently registered twin centuries in a Test against Sri Lanka. 

Pathum Nissanka (SL) 

  • Pathum Nissanka has over 2500 runs to his credit in the ODI format at an average of 40 and strike rate of 90. 
  • He has scored six centuries and 16 half centuries in the format. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Charith Asalanka (SL) 

  • Charith Asalanka has done an incredible job in ODI cricket in the last few years. 
  • He has piled on 920 runs since the start of 2024 at an average of 54 while striking at 97. 
  • Asalanka has hit three centuries and five half centuries during this time. 
  • He has picked 11 wickets with his off-spin at an economy of under five. 

Kusal Mendis (SL) 

  • Kusal Mendis has been excellent in the fifty-over format in recent times. 
  • He has amassed 496 runs in the last nine matches at an average of 71 while striking at 102. 
  • Mendis has two hundreds and three fifties in this period. 

Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

  • Taskin Ahmed was superb in the previous game, picking up 4 for 47 in 10 overs. 
  • He has taken 20 wickets in the last 10 ODIs at an economy of just around five. 

SL vs BAN Player to Avoid

Milan Rathnayake (SL)

  • Milan Rathnayake bats down the order and might not bowl much on these pitches. He can be avoided. 

Grand League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd ODI Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction 

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd ODI Playing XI Small League Team

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka have a better batting unit and a much better balance in the side. They also boast of a quality spin department. Bangladesh have a strong pace attack but batting can be vulnerable. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bangladesh
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
SL vs BAN Predictions
Sri Lanka
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

