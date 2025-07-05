SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh (BAN) and Sri Lanka (SL) will be up against each other in the second ODI at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Sri Lanka won the first game by 77 runs to take the lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, the hosts lost three wickets in the first seven overs. Captain Charith Asalanka scored a century to help the team reach 244. Taskin Ahmed claimed 4 for 47 for Bangladesh with Tanzim Hasan Sakib picking 3 for 45.

The visitors were 100 for 1 at one stage with Tanzid Hasan scoring 62 off 61. What followed was a historic collapse as Bangladesh lost seven wickets for just five runs. Wanindu Hasaranga starred for Sri Lanka, bagging 4 for 10 in 7.5 overs while Kamindu Mendis snared three scalps.

All matches (58) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W 63/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – TCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 8/0 MB 166/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 MINY – LAKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings

SL vs BAN Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo is known for slow surfaces with assistance for spinners. The pitches here are abrasive which helps fast bowlers as well. The average first innings score at the venue in ODIs stands at 242. Expect the toss-winner to opt to bat first.

The weather forecast doesn’t look great as there could be showers in the afternoon. The radar shows a 75% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Wanindu Hasaranga turned the match on its head in the previous game, picking up 4 for 10 in 7.5 overs.

He has claimed 36 wickets in 16 innings since the last year at a strike rate of 18.7.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN)

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 23 runs and bagged a wicket in the previous game.

He averages 34.52 in the fifty-over format with three hundreds and 10 fifties.

Shanto recently registered twin centuries in a Test against Sri Lanka.

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka has over 2500 runs to his credit in the ODI format at an average of 40 and strike rate of 90.

He has scored six centuries and 16 half centuries in the format.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Charith Asalanka (SL)

Charith Asalanka has done an incredible job in ODI cricket in the last few years.

He has piled on 920 runs since the start of 2024 at an average of 54 while striking at 97.

Asalanka has hit three centuries and five half centuries during this time.

He has picked 11 wickets with his off-spin at an economy of under five.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis has been excellent in the fifty-over format in recent times.

He has amassed 496 runs in the last nine matches at an average of 71 while striking at 102.

Mendis has two hundreds and three fifties in this period.

Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

Taskin Ahmed was superb in the previous game, picking up 4 for 47 in 10 overs.

He has taken 20 wickets in the last 10 ODIs at an economy of just around five.

SL vs BAN Player to Avoid

Milan Rathnayake (SL)

Milan Rathnayake bats down the order and might not bowl much on these pitches. He can be avoided.

Grand League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka have a better batting unit and a much better balance in the side. They also boast of a quality spin department. Bangladesh have a strong pace attack but batting can be vulnerable.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.