SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Bangladesh (BAN) and Sri Lanka (SL) will be up against each other in the second ODI at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Sri Lanka won the first game by 77 runs to take the lead in the three-match series.
Batting first, the hosts lost three wickets in the first seven overs. Captain Charith Asalanka scored a century to help the team reach 244. Taskin Ahmed claimed 4 for 47 for Bangladesh with Tanzim Hasan Sakib picking 3 for 45.
The visitors were 100 for 1 at one stage with Tanzid Hasan scoring 62 off 61. What followed was a historic collapse as Bangladesh lost seven wickets for just five runs. Wanindu Hasaranga starred for Sri Lanka, bagging 4 for 10 in 7.5 overs while Kamindu Mendis snared three scalps.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
63/2
–
–
–
–
8/0
166/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo is known for slow surfaces with assistance for spinners. The pitches here are abrasive which helps fast bowlers as well. The average first innings score at the venue in ODIs stands at 242. Expect the toss-winner to opt to bat first.
The weather forecast doesn’t look great as there could be showers in the afternoon. The radar shows a 75% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)
Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
Charith Asalanka (SL)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Taskin Ahmed (BAN)
Milan Rathnayake (SL)
Sri Lanka have a better batting unit and a much better balance in the side. They also boast of a quality spin department. Bangladesh have a strong pace attack but batting can be vulnerable.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.