SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka (SL) beat Bangladesh (BAN) in the first T20 international by seven wickets to take the lead in the three-match series. The second T20I will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 13. Here is the SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction for the second T20I.

In the last contest, the home side opted to bat first, and their bowlers did a solid job of restricting the opponents to 154. Maheesh Theekshana bagged two scalps. For Bangladesh, Parvez Hossain Emon smashed 38 off 22 at the top, but no other batter could score at a decent rate.

Chasing the target, Sri Lanka openers blasted 78 runs in just 4.4 overs. Pathum Nissanka struck 42 off just 16 deliveries while Kusal Mendis went on to hit 73 off 51.

SL vs BAN Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c/wk), Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has produced good pitches for batting with some assistance for bowlers as well. The venue has hosted eight men’s T20Is with the average batting first score of 163. That number shoots up to 184 from 13 domestic T20s.

The weather is expected to be cloudy with a 6% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Kusal Perera (SL)

Kusal Perera scored 24 off 25 in the previous game but has been in good form overall.

He has 383 runs to his credit in the last 11 T20Is at an average of 35 while striking at 150, including a century.

He has struck 62* off 31 and 60 off 35 in two of his last four T20 appearances.

Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

Maheesh Theekshana took 2 for 37 off his four overs in the first T20I.

He has picked up 26 wickets in international T20s since last year at an average of 7.38.

Charith Asalanka (SL)

Charith Asalanka has scored 165 runs in five T20 innings this year at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 161.

He smashed 74 off 38 in his last innings of Major League Cricket recently.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 29 runs in the first T20I of the series and picked up 1 for 24 in four overs with the ball.

His all-round ability makes him a solid captaincy option.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis was excellent in the series opener, scoring 73 off 51 deliveries.

Mendis has piled on 799 runs in T20 cricket over the last 12 months at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 140.

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka gave a blistering start to Sri Lanka in the previous game with 42 off just 16 deliveries.

He has amassed 700 runs in the shorter format in the last 12 months at an average of 34 while striking at 142.

Player to Avoid

Shamim Hossain (BAN)

Shamim Hossain comes late in the batting order and doesn’t bowl. Avoiding him would be a wise option.

Grand League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

On paper, Sri Lanka are a stronger side with a better batting unit. Bangladesh have a vulnerable batting line-up with not much firepower in it. Sri Lanka will hold an edge heading into this game.

