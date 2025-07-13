SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka (SL) beat Bangladesh (BAN) in the first T20 international by seven wickets to take the lead in the three-match series. The second T20I will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 13. Here is the SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction for the second T20I.
In the last contest, the home side opted to bat first, and their bowlers did a solid job of restricting the opponents to 154. Maheesh Theekshana bagged two scalps. For Bangladesh, Parvez Hossain Emon smashed 38 off 22 at the top, but no other batter could score at a decent rate.
Chasing the target, Sri Lanka openers blasted 78 runs in just 4.4 overs. Pathum Nissanka struck 42 off just 16 deliveries while Kusal Mendis went on to hit 73 off 51.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c/wk), Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has produced good pitches for batting with some assistance for bowlers as well. The venue has hosted eight men’s T20Is with the average batting first score of 163. That number shoots up to 184 from 13 domestic T20s.
The weather is expected to be cloudy with a 6% chance of precipitation.
Kusal Perera (SL)
Maheesh Theekshana (SL)
Charith Asalanka (SL)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
Shamim Hossain (BAN)
On paper, Sri Lanka are a stronger side with a better batting unit. Bangladesh have a vulnerable batting line-up with not much firepower in it. Sri Lanka will hold an edge heading into this game.
