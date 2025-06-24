SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Bangladesh batted first in the opening Test at Galle and put up a strong performance. Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front with centuries in both innings, while Mushfiqur Rahim scored a solid 163. They declared their second innings at 285 for 6 after posting 495 in the first. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan also impressed with five wickets. After controlling most of the match, Bangladesh will be keen to carry that form into the second Test.

Sri Lanka, in reply, scored 485 in their first innings, thanks to a brilliant 187 from Pathum Nissanka. Pacer Asitha Fernando was the standout with the ball, picking up 4 wickets. Though Sri Lanka were 72 for 4 in their second innings, rain and time meant the match ended in a draw. With home advantage and key players in form, they will now aim to win the series in Colombo.

SL vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Tharindu Ratnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club is known to help spinners, just like most grounds in Sri Lanka. In Test matches here, teams usually choose to bat first after winning the toss.

The weather is expected to be around 30°C with a 40% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Taijul Islam (BAN)

Taijul Islam could be a good pick for this match.

He has 232 wickets in 54 test matches.

He took 1 wicket in the first innings and 3 in the second innings of the last match.

Sri Lankan pitches usually assist spinners, which could work in his favour.

Tharindu Ratnayake (SL)

Tharindu Ratnayake is an ambidextrous spinner who can bowl with both hands.

He had an impressive debut in the last match, taking 3 wickets in each innings.

His rare skill set and good form make him a player to watch in the upcoming game.

Kamindu Mendis (SL)

Kamindu Mendis scored 87 runs in the first innings of the last match.

He has scored 1123 runs in just 11 Tests during the 2023–25 WTC cycle.

He averages an impressive 62.38 in this period.

His tally includes five centuries and three half-centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 SL vs BAN Prediction

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 163 runs in the first innings of the last match.

He followed it up with 49 runs in the second innings.

He has scored 6267 runs in 97 Test matches.

Has 12 centuries and 27 half-centuries to his name.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN)

Najmul Hossain Shanto was the top performer in the last match.

Scored 148 runs in the first innings and 125 in the second.

Has a Test average of 32.75.

His back-to-back centuries in the previous game make him a strong captaincy choice.

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka scored 187 runs in the first innings of the last match.

He added 24 runs in the second innings.

He has an average of 40.96 in Test cricket.

His record includes 3 centuries and 7 half-centuries.

SL vs BAN Player to Avoid

Jaker Ali (BAN)

Jaker Ali could be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

The first match ended in a draw. Bangladesh played better in that game, but Sri Lanka are expected to come back stronger and might have the edge in this match.

