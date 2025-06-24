SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Bangladesh batted first in the opening Test at Galle and put up a strong performance. Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front with centuries in both innings, while Mushfiqur Rahim scored a solid 163. They declared their second innings at 285 for 6 after posting 495 in the first. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan also impressed with five wickets. After controlling most of the match, Bangladesh will be keen to carry that form into the second Test.
Sri Lanka, in reply, scored 485 in their first innings, thanks to a brilliant 187 from Pathum Nissanka. Pacer Asitha Fernando was the standout with the ball, picking up 4 wickets. Though Sri Lanka were 72 for 4 in their second innings, rain and time meant the match ended in a draw. With home advantage and key players in form, they will now aim to win the series in Colombo.
SL vs BAN Probable Playing XIs
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Tharindu Ratnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando