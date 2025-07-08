News
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd ODI
fantasy-cricket

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 8, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd ODI

It’s all to play for when Sri Lanka (SL) and Bangladesh (BAN) lock horns in the third and final ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The three-match series is tied 1-1 after Bangladesh won the second game by 16 runs. 

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 248 in their 50 overs on the back of Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hridoy. Asitha Fernando picked 4 for 35 while Wanindu Hasaranga bagged three scalps. 

Chasing the target, Kusal Mendis smashed 56 off 31 while Janith Liyanage hit 78 off 75. But Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Liyanage was dismissed with 21 needed off 17 deliveries.  

SL vs BAN Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has produced balanced pitches with good help for bowlers. Both pacers and spinners should be effective on this surface. Since 2024, the average first innings score at the venue reads 254. 

The weather is likely to be cloudy with showers in the afternoon. There is a 43% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction 

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) 

  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz has scored 332 runs in 13 innings since the start of 2024, including three half-centuries.
  • He has also taken nine wickets at an economy of 4.80. 

Parvez Hossain Emon (BAN) 

  • Parvez Hossain Emon scored 67 off 69 in the second game, which was also the second ODI of his career. 
  • In List A cricket, he has an average of 40 with six centuries and 18 half-centuries.

Asitha Fernando (SL)

  • Asitha Fernando is coming off an excellent performance in the previous game, picking 4 for 35 in nine overs. 
  • The right-arm seamer has snared 14 wickets in seven ODIs this year at a strike rate of 18.4. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Charith Asalanka (SL) 

  • Charith Asalanka has amassed over 900 runs in ODI cricket since the start of 2024 at an average of 53 and strike rate of 97. 
  • Asalanka has three centuries and five half-centuries to his credit in this period. 
  • The off-spin all-rounder has also picked up 12 wickets at an economy of five. 

Kusal Mendis (SL) 

  • Kusal Mendis has smashed 552 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 71 while striking at 102. 
  • He has registered two hundreds and four fifties in this period, including 56 off 31 in the previous game. 

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

  • Wanindu Hasaranga was magnificent in the first game, claiming 4 for 10 in 7.5 overs. 
  • He was expensive in the second but picked up three wickets. 
  • The leg-spinner has taken 39 wickets in 17 innings since 2024 at a strike rate of 18.8.

SL vs BAN Player to Avoid

Shamim Hossain (BAN)

  • Shamim Hossain averages 11 in the fifty-over format and can be avoided. 

Grand League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd ODI Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction 

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd ODI Playing XI Small League Team

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh have won three of the last five encounters in this rivalry but Sri Lanka will remain slight favourites to win this game. They possess a better batting unit on paper.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bangladesh
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
SL vs BAN Predictions
Sri Lanka
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

