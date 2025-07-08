SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
It’s all to play for when Sri Lanka (SL) and Bangladesh (BAN) lock horns in the third and final ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The three-match series is tied 1-1 after Bangladesh won the second game by 16 runs.
Batting first, Bangladesh posted 248 in their 50 overs on the back of Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hridoy. Asitha Fernando picked 4 for 35 while Wanindu Hasaranga bagged three scalps.
Chasing the target, Kusal Mendis smashed 56 off 31 while Janith Liyanage hit 78 off 75. But Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Liyanage was dismissed with 21 needed off 17 deliveries.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has produced balanced pitches with good help for bowlers. Both pacers and spinners should be effective on this surface. Since 2024, the average first innings score at the venue reads 254.
The weather is likely to be cloudy with showers in the afternoon. There is a 43% chance of precipitation.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)
Parvez Hossain Emon (BAN)
Asitha Fernando (SL)
Charith Asalanka (SL)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)
Shamim Hossain (BAN)
Bangladesh have won three of the last five encounters in this rivalry but Sri Lanka will remain slight favourites to win this game. They possess a better batting unit on paper.
